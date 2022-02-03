【BS1】What’s new in visual studio 2022 and c# 10

Wait! Exclusive 60 day trial to the world's largest digital library.
Watch this session to learn about the new capabilities in Visual Studio 2022 and the new C# 10 features for .NET developers. With Visual Studio 2022, you'll always get the best-in-class tools and services available for any developer, any app, and any platform. Whether you're using Visual Studio for the first time, or you've been using it for years, there's a lot to like in our newest version.