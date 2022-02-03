Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Upcoming SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
Loading in …3
×
1 of 26

【BS1】What’s new in visual studio 2022 and c# 10

Feb. 03, 2022
0 likes 0 views

0

Share

Download to read offline

Business

Watch this session to learn about the new capabilities in Visual Studio 2022 and the new C# 10 features for .NET developers. With Visual Studio 2022, you'll always get the best-in-class tools and services available for any developer, any app, and any platform. Whether you're using Visual Studio for the first time, or you've been using it for years, there's a lot to like in our newest version.

Recommended

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Authentic: A Memoir by the Founder of Vans Louise Maclellan
(4/5)
Free
Believe IT: How to Go from Underestimated to Unstoppable Jamie Kern Lima
(4.5/5)
Free
The Ministry of Common Sense: How to Eliminate Bureaucratic Red Tape, Bad Excuses, and Corporate BS Martin Lindstrom
(3.5/5)
Free
Ladies Get Paid: The Ultimate Guide to Breaking Barriers, Owning Your Worth, and Taking Command of Your Career Claire Wasserman
(5/5)
Free
Hot Seat: What I Learned Leading a Great American Company Jeff Immelt
(5/5)
Free
Made in China: A Prisoner, an SOS Letter, and the Hidden Cost of America's Cheap Goods Amelia Pang
(4/5)
Free
Driven: The Race to Create the Autonomous Car Alex Davies
(0/5)
Free
Make Your Moment: The Savvy Woman’s Communication Playbook for Getting the Success You Want: The Savvy Woman’s Communication Playbook for Getting the Success You Want Dion Lim
(3.5/5)
Free
The Catalyst: How to Change Anyone's Mind Jonah Berger
(4.5/5)
Free
Blue-Collar Cash: Love Your Work, Secure Your Future, and Find Happiness for Life Ken Rusk
(0/5)
Free
How I Built This: The Unexpected Paths to Success from the World's Most Inspiring Entrepreneurs Guy Raz
(4.5/5)
Free
No Filter: The Inside Story of Instagram Sarah Frier
(4.5/5)
Free
How Innovation Works: And Why It Flourishes in Freedom Matt Ridley
(5/5)
Free
Bezonomics: How Amazon Is Changing Our Lives and What the World's Best Companies Are Learning from It Brian Dumaine
(4.5/5)
Free
Ask for More: 10 Questions to Negotiate Anything Alexandra Carter
(4/5)
Free
Building a StoryBrand: Clarify Your Message So Customers Will Listen Donald Miller
(4.5/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
You're Invited: The Art and Science of Cultivating Influence Jon Levy
(4.5/5)
Free
An Ugly Truth: Inside Facebook’s Battle for Domination Sheera Frenkel
(4.5/5)
Free
Your Work from Home Life: Redefine, Reorganize and Reinvent Your Remote Work (Tips for Building a Home-Based Working Career) MJ Fievre
(4/5)
Free
Full Out: Lessons in Life and Leadership from America's Favorite Coach Monica Aldama
(4/5)
Free
Larger Than Yourself: Reimagine Industries, Lead with Purpose & Grow Ideas into Movements Thibault Manekin
(4.5/5)
Free
Impact Players: How to Take the Lead, Play Bigger, and Multiply Your Impact Liz Wiseman
(5/5)
Free
Where You Are Is Not Who You Are: A Memoir Ursula Burns
(5/5)
Free
The One Week Marketing Plan: The Set It & Forget It Approach for Quickly Growing Your Business Mark Satterfield
(4.5/5)
Free
The Debt Trap: How Student Loans Became a National Catastrophe Josh Mitchell
(4.5/5)
Free
Crypto Economy: How Blockchain, Cryptocurrency, and Token-Economy Are Disrupting the Financial World Aries Wanlin Wang
(4.5/5)
Free
Everybody Has a Podcast (Except You): A How-To Guide from the First Family of Podcasting Justin McElroy
(5/5)
Free
Flex: Reinventing Work for a Smarter, Happier Life Annie Auerbach
(4.5/5)
Free
Liftoff: Elon Musk and the Desperate Early Days That Launched SpaceX Eric Berger
(5/5)
Free
The Way We Work: On the Job in Hollywood Bruce Ferber
(4.5/5)
Free
Finance Secrets of Billion-Dollar Entrepreneurs: Venture Finance Without Venture Capital Dileep Rao
(4/5)
Free
Fulfillment: Winning and Losing in One-Click America Alec MacGillis
(4.5/5)
Free

【BS1】What’s new in visual studio 2022 and c# 10

  1. 1. What's New in .NET6/C#10 and Visual Studio 2022 Steve Carroll Director of Development - .NET Platform @ScareAll
  2. 2. COMMON BASE LIBARIES/APIs INFRASTRUCTURE .NET 6 TOOLS Visual Studio Code CLI Visual Studio Visual Studio for Mac WEB MOBILE GAMING IoT AI ASP.NET Blazor .NET MAUI Xamarin Unity ARM32 ARM64 ML.NET .NET for Apache Spark DESKTOP .NET MAUI WPF WinForms CLOUD Azure ECOSYSTEM NuGet GitHub Components, tools, library vendors
  3. 3. .NET 6 Sources: insights.stackoverflow.com/survey/2019#most-loved-dreaded-and-wanted; insights.stackoverflow.com/survey/2020#most-loved-dreaded-and-wanted; insights.stackoverflow.com/survey/2021#section-most-loved-dreaded-and-wanted-other-frameworks-and-libraries; www.cncf.io/blog/2021/08/02/update-on-cncf-and-open-source-project-velocity-2020/ Highest velocity OSS project . 5.4M #1 Top 30 .NET ecosystem momentum >6.9K Community contributors >21K Community contributions
  4. 4. .NET 6 Performance https://www.techempower.com/benchmarks/#section=data-r20&hw=ph&test=plaintext https://www.techempower.com/benchmarks/#section=test&runid=3fc99e53-f60d-428e-9937-e809880d3da2&hw=ph&test=fortune&a=2&o=e Sources: 161,987 311,778 .NET 5 .NET 6 Requests per second Entity Framework Core Performance
  5. 5. .NET 6 • Unified common base libraries & SDK • Industry leading performance • https://aka.ms/net6-perf • Simplified development, easier to get started • New C# 10, F# 6 releases • Apple Silicon (Arm64) support • Long-Term Support Release get.dot.net/6
  6. 6. Visual Studio 2022 Modern development Build innovative, modern apps using .NET 6, GitHub and Azure with integrated tooling Personal and team productivity Live Share, Hot reload everywhere, Web live preview, IntelliCode, enhanced debugging and testing tools Scale to projects of any size An optimized, modern UI built on 64-bit architecture to support the largest, most complex codebases and workflows VisualStudio.com/download
  7. 7. .NET Upgrade Assistant • Reduce time and difficulty modernizing older .NET codebases • Guided, step-by-step experience • Multiple project types supported • C# & VB.NET languages • Supports .NET 6 aka.ms/dotnet-upgrade-assistant +40K preview downloads
  8. 8. Simplified development
  9. 9. Hot reload everywhere Speeds up your development, no more F5 Less time restarting, more time coding Available in CLI & Visual Studio 2022 All project types, all .NET versions 4.6+ Best with .NET 6
  10. 10. Simplify your code with C# 10 global using Model; // Global usings apply to entire project // using System; // Implicit usings for each project type namespace Model; // File-scope namespace, no indentation needed // Records can be structs as well as classes public record struct Order(Customer Customer, string Kind, int Items); public record class Customer(string Name, string Address); // Lambdas have types var parse = (string s) => int.Parse(s); // Func<string, int>
  11. 11. Lightweight, single-file, cloud native APIs Low ceremony, top-level C# programs Easy to get started Path to MVC Minimal APIs for cloud native apps var app = WebApplication.Create(args); app.MapGet("/", () => "Hello World!"); app.Run(); Minimal code for minimal apps
  12. 12. Cloud development
  13. 13. N-tier (scalable web apps) Microservices
  14. 14. .NET at cloud scale at Microsoft Bing.com Bing XAP (workflow engine) Dynamics 365 gateway devblogs.microsoft.com/dotnet/migration-of-bings-workflow-engine-to-net-5/ devblogs.microsoft.com/dotnet/azure-active-directorys-gateway-service-is-on-net-core-3-1/ Azure Active Directory gateway App Service gateway
  15. 15. YARP 1.0 – Reverse proxy based on .NET • Cloud-scale performance • Highly extensible & customizable • Supported on .NET Core 3.1, .NET 5 & 6 • Open source • Used in production by Microsoft Dynamics 365 & Azure App Service aka.ms/YARP >100B requests / month >7.5PB petabytes transferred / month Stats from Microsoft Dynamics 365 gateway
  16. 16. .NET 6 support in Azure today Azure Functions Event-driven serverless compute Azure App Service Fully managed hosting for web apps, REST APIs, and mobile back ends • Azure Functions runtime 4.0 • Both in-process and isolated models • All regions • Both Windows and Linux Azure Static Web Apps Streamlined full-stack development from source code to global high availability • Blazor WebAssembly with AOT support • .NET 6 Azure Functions APIs
  17. 17. Serverless containers for microservices Envoy Kubernetes KEDA Dapr
  18. 18. Modern client development
  19. 19. Blazor – full stack web apps with .NET Blazor Server Blazor WebAssembly DOM Blazor WebAssembly .NET Razor Components Blazor .NET Razor Components DOM SignalR ✓ Full access to server capabilities ✓ Fast to startup ✓ Code never leaves the server ✓ Supports older browsers & thin clients  Requires persistent connection  Higher UI latency ✓Runs fully client-side ✓No required server component ✓Host as a static site ✓Can execute offline Larger download size Slower runtime performance Blazor WebAssembly ahead-of-time (AOT) compilation Smaller Blazor WebAssembly app download size Error boundaries Razor component type inference & generic type constraints Dynamic components Blazor state persistence during prerendering .NET 6
  20. 20. Blazor Fluent UI Components • 40+ Blazor components • Fully accessible with light, dark, and high contrast modes • Default styles match the latest Windows 11 Fluent visuals • Integration with web, Windows, Teams, Office, and more aka.ms/blazor-fluent-ui
  21. 21. Cross-platform, native UI Single project system, single codebase Deploy to multiple devices, mobile & desktop General availability early next year .NET Multi-platform App UI .NET 6 .NET MAUI github.com/dotnet/maui WinUI Mac Catalyst Android iOS iOS macOS
  22. 22. Hybrid apps with Blazor & .NET MAUI .NET MAUI Blazor Reuse UI components across native and web Built on top of .NET Multi-platform App UI Native app container & embedded controls General availability early next year Can use native app container & controls iOS macOS
  23. 23. Visual Studio 2022 Modern development Build innovative, modern apps using .NET 6, GitHub and Azure with integrated tooling Personal and team productivity Live Share, Hot reload everywhere, Web live preview, IntelliCode, enhanced debugging and testing tools Scale to projects of any size An optimized, modern UI built on 64-bit architecture to support the largest, most complex codebases and workflows VisualStudio.com/download Perf, Perf, Perf
  24. 24. Demo – Productivity Features for .NET
  25. 25. Get started today! • Download .NET 6 • Download Visual Studio 2022 • Use the Upgrade Assistant • Try out the MAUI preview Have a great conference! get.dot.net/6 VisualStudio.com/download aka.ms/dotnet-upgrade-assistant VisualStudio.com/preview

×