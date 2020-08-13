pump energy efficiency

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Pump and Pumping System Submitted to Dr. Sunanda Sinha Submitted by Mayankraj Prajapat
Types of Pumps
Positive Displacement Pump A positive Displacment pump increses the Presurre of Fluid by Trapping aFixed Amount Of it into...
Rotary Pump Uses – 1. To carry Viscous fluids 2. Generally used for RAC systems 3. Also used in Power Stearing
Dynamic Pressure Pumps Centrifugal Pumps – Two components : 1.Impeller 2.Housing /Volutes / Diffuser
Types of Impeller Blade
Energy saving opportunities during Design Stage of Pump system During design of pump system we have ways to reduce pressur...
Static head and Friction head of a Pump Two types of head a pump system come across - • Static head is amount of energy gi...
Solution to Friction Head losses - Four possible methods are available to reduce friction losses in a piping system: • Inc...
Energy Saving Opportunities for a Installed Pump system - • Implement Proper valve Control – • The main functions of contr...
Continue.. Some other useful measures - • To achieve energy efficiency in pumping system is to target the end-use. • We us...
Pump Performance Curve (to Select Energy Efficient Pump ) • Pump performance curves are important drawings produced by the...
Power Performance Curve - The pump operating point is identified as the point, where the system curve crosses the pump cur...
How to read a pump performance curve (to design Energy efficient pump system) • https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U-k6YIcYMUI
Thanks
