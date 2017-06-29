RIVER PROJECT. Polo río abaixo vai… IES Primeiro de Marzo. 2016-2017 Our group: -Mara Neira Conde 3ºA -María Méndez Lorenz...
RIVER PROJECT. Polo río abaixo vai… IES Primeiro de Marzo. 2016-2017 1. Presentation 2. Materials 3. Procedure 4. Results ...
RIVER PROJECT. Polo río abaixo vai… IES Primeiro de Marzo. 2016-2017 2. Materials Net Magnifyng glass Case Identification ...
RIVER PROJECT. Polo río abaixo vai… IES Primeiro de Marzo. 2016-2017 First we introduced ourselves . Then we told to the c...
RIVER PROJECT. Polo río abaixo vai… IES Primeiro de Marzo. 2016-2017 We are very happy because in our station we explained...
RIVER PROJECT. Polo río abaixo vai… IES Primeiro de Marzo. 2016-2017 We had a great time with the students. We made them l...
RIVER PROJECT. Polo río abaixo vai… IES Primeiro de Marzo. 2016-2017 [The end]
RIVER PROJECT. Polo río abaixo vai… IES Primeiro de Marzo. 2016-2017 STATION 1. What is River project?. Aldara, Denise and...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

River project17 station4

5 views

Published on

Plan Proxecta 16-17. IES Primeiro de Marzo. Baiona.

Published in: Education
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
5
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
1
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

River project17 station4

  1. 1. RIVER PROJECT. Polo río abaixo vai… IES Primeiro de Marzo. 2016-2017 Our group: -Mara Neira Conde 3ºA -María Méndez Lorenzo 3ºC -Cédric Diego Daumas 3ºC STATION 4. Biological quality: macroinvertebrates and biodiveristy.
  2. 2. RIVER PROJECT. Polo río abaixo vai… IES Primeiro de Marzo. 2016-2017 1. Presentation 2. Materials 3. Procedure 4. Results 5. Conclusion INDEX
  3. 3. RIVER PROJECT. Polo río abaixo vai… IES Primeiro de Marzo. 2016-2017 2. Materials Net Magnifyng glass Case Identification sheets
  4. 4. RIVER PROJECT. Polo río abaixo vai… IES Primeiro de Marzo. 2016-2017 First we introduced ourselves . Then we told to the children what we were going to do and which items/materials we were going to ned, we did a little quiz about the material. We told them which are the species of animals and plants that are invasive and native. Also we told them why invasive species are dangerous for native species. Then we picked up some macroinvertebrates from the river into a trail and we told to the children such interesting things, we showed to the children how does they look like with magnifying glasses. 3. Procedure
  5. 5. RIVER PROJECT. Polo río abaixo vai… IES Primeiro de Marzo. 2016-2017 We are very happy because in our station we explained all that we want to explain. We think that children understood all that we sayed to them and they had a great time. They were very participative, also they did the activity that we prepare them that was ratching macroinvertebrates inside the river. It was a very complete activity and all the groups did the same thing. At a moment we were late with a group and we made stay for us other group. 4. Results
  6. 6. RIVER PROJECT. Polo río abaixo vai… IES Primeiro de Marzo. 2016-2017 We had a great time with the students. We made them lose their shame impulsing them talking in English with us and asking questions to us too. Definitely it was a great experience. 5. Conclusion
  7. 7. RIVER PROJECT. Polo río abaixo vai… IES Primeiro de Marzo. 2016-2017 [The end]
  8. 8. RIVER PROJECT. Polo río abaixo vai… IES Primeiro de Marzo. 2016-2017 STATION 1. What is River project?. Aldara, Denise and Marcos. STATION 2.Hydromorphological quality, River forest and Flow rate. Alberto, Andy and Paola. STATION 3.Disturbances and Physic-Chemical water quality. Claudia, Marius and Noelia. STATION 4. Biological quality: macroinvertebrates and biodiversity. Cedric, Mara and María. STATIONS [Check your fieldsheet and prepare all the topics submited]

×