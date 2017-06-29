RIVER PROJECT. Polo río abaixo vai… IES Primeiro de Marzo. 2016-2017 Alberto González Pérez Andy Barcia Rodríguez Paola Di...
River project17 station2

  1. 1. RIVER PROJECT. Polo río abaixo vai… IES Primeiro de Marzo. 2016-2017 Alberto González Pérez Andy Barcia Rodríguez Paola Di Pietro Alar Station 2
  2. 2. RIVER PROJECT. Polo río abaixo vai… IES Primeiro de Marzo. 2016-2017 1. Presentation 2. Materials 3. Procedure 4. Results 5. Conclusion INDEX
  3. 3. RIVER PROJECT. Polo río abaixo vai… IES Primeiro de Marzo. 2016-2017 Hello, we are Paola, Alberto and Andy. We are going to talk about the hydromorphological quality, the river forest and the flow rate. 1. Presentation
  4. 4. RIVER PROJECT. Polo río abaixo vai… IES Primeiro de Marzo. 2016-2017 2. Materials Tape Measuring Lemons Measurig Rod Calculator
  5. 5. RIVER PROJECT. Polo río abaixo vai… IES Primeiro de Marzo. 2016-2017 First we are going to answer the questions about the hydromorphological quality. The second thing that we are going to do is answer the questions about the riparian forest and finally we are going to do an activity to calculate the river section. 3. Procedure
  6. 6. RIVER PROJECT. Polo río abaixo vai… IES Primeiro de Marzo. 2016-2017 To calculate the section of the river we need to measure the river width and the height in 3 different points. Then we need to measure the velocity by throwing oranges in the river and measure the time it takes to go over 10 meters. 3.1 Procedure
  7. 7. RIVER PROJECT. Polo río abaixo vai… IES Primeiro de Marzo. 2016-2017 We had some problems to do all the activity with all the groups because we had to do a lot of measures and answer a lot of question, but finally we can do all the activity. Our partners of 2th ESO can understand all that we said and some of them were participating a lot and doing the meausres. 4. Results
  8. 8. RIVER PROJECT. Polo río abaixo vai… IES Primeiro de Marzo. 2016-2017 In our opinion it was an interesting and fun activity. One of the members of our group wasn’t in our school last year and she couldn’t parcticipate in the activity. This year she has enjoyed it very much and she has learnt a lot of interesting things about the Baíña river. We didn’t have enough time with the first group because they’re very slow but with the others groups we have enough time and with the last group we have got plenty of time. 5. Conclusion
  9. 9. RIVER PROJECT. Polo río abaixo vai… IES Primeiro de Marzo. 2016-2017 The End
  10. 10. RIVER PROJECT. Polo río abaixo vai… IES Primeiro de Marzo. 2016-2017 STATION 1. What is River project?. Aldara, Denise and Marcos. STATION 2.Hydromorphological quality, River forest and Flow rate. Alberto, Andy and Paola. STATION 3.Disturbances and Physic-Chemical water quality. Claudia, Marius and Noelia. STATION 4. Biological quality: macroinvertebrates and biodiversity. Cedric, Mara and María. STATIONS [Check your fieldsheet and prepare all the topics submited]

