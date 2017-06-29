River project 17 station3

RIVER PROJECT. Polo río abaixo vai… IES Primeiro de Marzo. 2016-2017 Noelia Pazos Fernández Marius Tiago Daumas Claudia Ga...
RIVER PROJECT. Polo río abaixo vai… IES Primeiro de Marzo. 2016-2017 STATION 1. What is River project?. Aldara, Denise and...
  1. 1. RIVER PROJECT. Polo río abaixo vai… IES Primeiro de Marzo. 2016-2017 Noelia Pazos Fernández Marius Tiago Daumas Claudia García Costas STATION 3: Disturbances and Physic-Chemical water quality
  2. 2. RIVER PROJECT. Polo río abaixo vai… IES Primeiro de Marzo. 2016-2017 1. Presentation 2. Materials 3. Procedure 4. Results 5. Conclusion INDEX
  3. 3. RIVER PROJECT. Polo río abaixo vai… IES Primeiro de Marzo. 2016-2017 Hello, I am Noelia, and they are my partners Claudia and Marius. In this station we are going to measure: •The temperature •The transparency or turbidity •The nitrates in the water •The oxygen disolved •The saturation •The ph Let´s start! 1. Presentation
  4. 4. RIVER PROJECT. Polo río abaixo vai… IES Primeiro de Marzo. 2016-2017 To measure all these things, we are going to need: •A thermometer •Test tubes •Some pills •A transparency chart 2. Materials
  5. 5. RIVER PROJECT. Polo río abaixo vai… IES Primeiro de Marzo. 2016-2017 Images Thermometer Test tubes Pills
  6. 6. RIVER PROJECT. Polo río abaixo vai… IES Primeiro de Marzo. 2016-2017 First, we are going to put the thermometer into the water, then we are going to take some water into the test tubes, we put some pills into the water, and we shake. Finally, we compare the results with the charts and we take the thermometer and we see the temperature. 3. Procedure
  7. 7. RIVER PROJECT. Polo río abaixo vai… IES Primeiro de Marzo. 2016-2017 The activity was great, we learned a lot and we think that it is a good way to learn about the river. The organisation was good, but we would have liked that the groups were smaller, because there were people who had no activity. But in general was good. 4. Results
  8. 8. RIVER PROJECT. Polo río abaixo vai… IES Primeiro de Marzo. 2016-2017 To sum up all the activity, we think that, it was good, we had fun and we learned a lot. 5. Conclusion
  9. 9. RIVER PROJECT. Polo río abaixo vai… IES Primeiro de Marzo. 2016-2017 Ok, thanks! Bye
  STATION 1. What is River project?. Aldara, Denise and Marcos. STATION 2.Hydromorphological quality, River forest and Flow rate. Alberto, Andy and Paola. STATION 3.Disturbances and Physic-Chemical water quality. Claudia, Marius and Noelia. STATION 4. Biological quality: macroinvertebrates and biodiversity. Cedric, Mara and María. STATIONS

