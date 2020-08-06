World Issues (Teacher Ku)

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
DEFINITION A global issue is any issue that adversely affects the global community and environment such as environmental i...
Sources of world issues: Media • Newspapers • Television •Radio •Internet
Economic Issues • The US government (Donald Trump) issued a ban on Huawei . Huawei also sued the US for unconstitutionalit...
Economic Issues • Slow-growing wages For most middle-class families without high- return investment accounts or trust fund...
Environmental Issue Global Warming or The Green House Effect Cause : Our earth is surrounded by gases which serve to trap ...
The Effects of Green House Effect • Rise in temperature • Melting of the polar ice caps • Rise in sea level • Unpredictabl...
Environmental Issue Air Pollution When the atmosphere is filled with toxic gases released as a result of industrial or oth...
Water pollution With the natural water resources depleting day by day, water is a scarce and precious commodity. But, even...
The main reasons • Poverty • Insufficient food production due to unfavourable Climatic Conditions • Dense Population The m...
Consequences of shortage of food •Starvation Malnutrition The above can have a negative impact on health : • Physical & me...
“The world has enough for eveyone’s needs but not everyone’s greed” Gandhi
• Physical Abuse • Sexual Abuse • Emotional Abuse
CHILD ABUSE  Physical Abuse  Sexual Abuse  Emotional Abuse
Physical Abuse • Physical abuse includes striking, kicking, biting or any other action that injures a child • Seems afraid...
Sexual Abuse • Adult uses a child for sexual purposes or involves a child in sexual acts. • causes child running away and ...
Emotional Abuse • a parent harms a child’s mental and social development • Child will feel ashamed when facing other peopl...
CYBER-BULLYING The existence of social media – rampant cyberbullying among the current generation. Targets of bullies are ...
HEALTH ISSUES Highly risked illness…. • AIDS/HIV • SARS • EBOLA • H1N1 • INFLUENZA
The latest is COVID-19 CORONAVIRUS
World Map
The CONSEQUENCES • Unemployment – social issues (committing suicides, robberies) • Economic crisis – shut down in most of ...
The Measures Taken • MCO (Movement Control Order) - Only Essential services were allowed to operate - Learning institution...
Requirements • Social Distancing • Wearing of masks • Washing of hands with soap • Sanitising • Quarantine
World Issues (Teacher Ku)
World Issues (Teacher Ku)
World Issues (Teacher Ku)
World Issues (Teacher Ku)
World Issues (Teacher Ku)
World Issues (Teacher Ku)
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

World Issues (Teacher Ku)

16 views

Published on

Discussing the World Issues

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

World Issues (Teacher Ku)

  1. 1. DEFINITION A global issue is any issue that adversely affects the global community and environment such as environmental issues, political crisis, social issues and economic issues.
  2. 2. Sources of world issues: Media • Newspapers • Television •Radio •Internet
  3. 3. Economic Issues • The US government (Donald Trump) issued a ban on Huawei . Huawei also sued the US for unconstitutionality and asked US operator Verizon to pay license fees for more than 230 patents , totaling more than 1 billion $$$
  4. 4. Economic Issues • Slow-growing wages For most middle-class families without high- return investment accounts or trust funds to rely on, their main source of income are their jobs. If wages stagnate or don't keep up with the cost of living, middle-class families generally feel the impacts hard.
  5. 5. Environmental Issue Global Warming or The Green House Effect Cause : Our earth is surrounded by gases which serve to trap part of the sun’s heat much like a green house that serves to stop heat from leaving. We need this heat to keep us warm and alive. However, with industrialisation, more gases are discharged into the atmosphere. Hence, more & more heat is trapped causing the earth to become hotter and hotter!
  6. 6. The Effects of Green House Effect • Rise in temperature • Melting of the polar ice caps • Rise in sea level • Unpredictable disasters (floods, droughts) • Extinction of animals (Seals, Polar Bears)
  7. 7. Environmental Issue Air Pollution When the atmosphere is filled with toxic gases released as a result of industrial or other economic activities, it becomes smoky. This is nothing but air pollution. Pollution is also caused by too many vehicles on the road , deforestation and indiscriminate burning of rubbish.
  8. 8. Water pollution With the natural water resources depleting day by day, water is a scarce and precious commodity. But, even in these times, some inconsiderate people contaminate the water sources, making them unfit for human consumption. Environmental Issue
  9. 9. The main reasons • Poverty • Insufficient food production due to unfavourable Climatic Conditions • Dense Population The most affected countries: Undeveloped countries in Africa.
  10. 10. Consequences of shortage of food •Starvation Malnutrition The above can have a negative impact on health : • Physical & mental retardation • Poor immune system Early death
  11. 11. “The world has enough for eveyone’s needs but not everyone’s greed” Gandhi
  12. 12. • Physical Abuse • Sexual Abuse • Emotional Abuse
  13. 13. CHILD ABUSE  Physical Abuse  Sexual Abuse  Emotional Abuse
  14. 14. Physical Abuse • Physical abuse includes striking, kicking, biting or any other action that injures a child • Seems afraid of parents or other adults • Can cause lifelong injury and death in serious conditions.
  15. 15. Sexual Abuse • Adult uses a child for sexual purposes or involves a child in sexual acts. • causes child running away and suicide attempts • Unusual or repetitive soothing behaviors will appear
  16. 16. Emotional Abuse • a parent harms a child’s mental and social development • Child will feel ashamed when facing other people • Wetting bed, pants • speech disordered
  17. 17. CYBER-BULLYING The existence of social media – rampant cyberbullying among the current generation. Targets of bullies are ordinary people and even celebrities Results • Emotional & mental breakdowns • Suicidal cases
  18. 18. HEALTH ISSUES Highly risked illness…. • AIDS/HIV • SARS • EBOLA • H1N1 • INFLUENZA
  19. 19. The latest is COVID-19 CORONAVIRUS
  20. 20. World Map
  21. 21. The CONSEQUENCES • Unemployment – social issues (committing suicides, robberies) • Economic crisis – shut down in most of the businesses/trades
  22. 22. The Measures Taken • MCO (Movement Control Order) - Only Essential services were allowed to operate - Learning institutions closed - Businesses shut down - Festivals, events and occasions were banned - Domestic and International travels were banned • RMCO (Restricted Movement Control Order) - Only a certain number of people were allowed to move around.
  23. 23. Requirements • Social Distancing • Wearing of masks • Washing of hands with soap • Sanitising • Quarantine

×