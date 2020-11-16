Successfully reported this slideshow.
TRIGEMINAL NERVE-APPLIED ANATOMY(PART 2) DR KHADEEJA KULOOD M FIRST YEAR PG DEPT. OF PAEDODONTICS &PREVENTIVE DENTISTRY
TRIGEMINAL NEURALGIA • Chronic pain disorder that affects the trigeminal nerve. • TYPICAL (TN1) and ATYPICAL(TN2) trigemin...
fothergill disease • It is estimated that 1 in 8,000 people per year develop trigeminal neuralgia • begins in people over ...
Trigger factors • by vibration or contact with the cheek • shaving, washing the face, or applying makeup,brushing teeth, e...
Tic douloureux • The exact cause is unclear, but believed to involve loss of the myelin around the trigeminal nerve This m...
Treatment • Includes Medication , Surgery & complementary approaches. Medication • Anticonvulsant —used to block nerve fir...
Surgery • Depending on the nature of the pain; the individual’s preference, physical health, blood pressure, and previous ...
Associated risks • Some degree of facial numbness is expected after many of these procedures, and TN will often return eve...
RHIZOTOMY ( rhizolysis ) • Procedure in which nerve fibers are damaged to block pain. • A rhizotomy for TN always causes s...
Balloon compression • works by injuring the insulation on nerves that are involved with the sensation of light touch on th...
• A soft catheter with a balloon tip is threaded through the cannula and the balloon is inflated to squeeze part of the ne...
Glycerol injection • Outpatient procedure in which the individual is sedated with intravenous medication • A thin needle i...
• The procedure is performed with the person sitting up, since glycerol is heavier than spinal fluid and will then remain ...
Radiofrequency thermal lesioning • Most often performed on an outpatient basis. • The individual is anesthetized and a hol...
Stereotactic radiosurgery • uses computer imaging to direct highly focused beams of radiation at the site where the trigem...
Microvascular decompression • most invasive of all surgeries for TN, but better prognosis more often.-within 12 to 15 year...
• While viewing the trigeminal nerve through a microscope or endoscope, the surgeon moves away the vessel (usually an arte...
Complementary approaches • usually in combination with drug treatment • low-impact exercise, yoga, creative visualization,...
Herpes Zoster Ophthalmicus • Caused by Varicella zoster • Predilection for nasociliary branch of ophthalmic division of th...
Ocular lesions:- • Periorbital pain and Oedema • Hyperasthesia • Conjunctivitis • Scleritis • Corneal scarring • Glaucoma ...
Wallenberg syndrome(lateral medullary syndrome) • A stroke usually affects only one side of the body. • loss of sensation ...
• In the medulla, the ascending spinothalamic tract (which carries pain- temperature information from the opposite side of...
Conclusion Anatomy of trigeminal nerve and its branches plays an important role in dentistry. Application of local anaesth...
Thank you
