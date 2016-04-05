Fix bahan paparan kmp selasa 5 april 2016

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Kementerian Pekerjaan Umum dan Perumahan Rakyat D i r e k t o r a t J e n d e r a l C i p t a K a r y a D i r e k t o r a ...
Slide - 3 P E R K E N A L A N K M P D A N K M W1 KMP WILAYAH 1 (JAWA-SUMATERA) kmp1.jawasumatera@gmail.com Asep Hendy S (T...
Slide - 4 P E R K E N A L A N K M P D A N K M W1 KMP WILAYAH 2 (KALSULA – BALNUSMALPAP) kmpbangkimwil2@gmail.com Zulfadli ...
Slide - 5 P E R K E N A L A N K M P D A N K M W1 KMW PERDESAAN SUMATERA kmwsumatera2016@gmail.com Zubriyanto Sofjan (TL) -...
Slide - 6 P E R K E N A L A N K M P D A N K M W1 KMW PERDESAAN JAWA KMWDesaJawa@gmail.com Haris Budi P. (TL) - 08523123077...
Slide - 7 P E R K E N A L A N K M P D A N K M W1 KMW PERDESAAN KALSULA kmwkalsulpedesaan2016@gmail.com Syam Abrar (TL) - 0...
Slide - 8 P E R K E N A L A N K M P D A N K M W1 KMW PERDESAAN BANUSTRAMAPA kmwintim2016@yahoo.com Sudirman (TL) Bagus P (...
Slide - 9 P E R K E N A L A N K M P D A N K M W1 KMW KAWASAN KHUSUS kmwkimkhusus@gmail.com M. Nurdin (TL) Novriansyah (TA)...
Slide - 10 S A S A R A N K M P D A N K M W2 Terlaksananya pemantauan pelaksanaan kegiatan pengembangan kawasan permukiman ...
Slide - 11 R U A N G L I N G K U P K M P D A N K M W2 Ruang lingkup substansi dalam pekerjaan ini adalah sebagai berikut: ...
-KI -KMW -KMP -PUSAT Konsultan Individual SKEMA SISTEM PELAPORAN FORMAT PEMANTAUAN Rekap Format Pemantauan Per Provinsi De...
Slide - 13 F O R M AT P E M A N TA U A N4 DEFINISI Adalah alat/instrumen untuk membantu para pihak dalam proses rutin peng...
F O R M A T P E M A N T A U A N D A N C A R A P E N G I S I A N N Y A
Slide - 15 F O R M A T 2 M I N G G U A N5 DEFINISI • Merupakan Laporan Berkala yang disusun oleh KMP, KMW, KI dan disampai...
F O R M A T 2 M I N G G U A N K I FORMAT 2 MINGGUAN POWER POINT
1 17 DIREKTORAT PENGEMBANGAN KAWASAN PERMUKIMAN LAPORAN PELAKSANAAN KEGIATAN TA. 2016 DIREKTORAT JENDERAL CIPTA KARYA KEME...
1 18 Pagu (Rp Ribu) 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Total 1 5452771 Direktorat Pengembangan Kawasan Permukiman 162.128.889 27 53.660....
1 19 LAPORAN PROGRES PELAKSANAAN LELANG RPM PLN TOTAL RPM PLN TOTAL % FISIK (%) SATKER PUSAT 2.123.546.042 502.923.755 2.6...
1 20 DIREKTORAT PENGEMBANGAN KAWASAN PERMUKIMAN PROVINSI ACEH LAPORAN PELAKSANAAN KEGIATAN TA. 2016
1 21 LAPORAN PELAKSANAAN KEGIATAN MINGGUANSATKER PKP PROVINSI ACEH No Kode Satker/ Paket/ Sub Paket Target AU/ AU/ Pagu Re...
Slide - 22 K E L U A R A N K E G I A T A N K M P, K M W D A N K I6 KMP • Laporan 2 Mingguan (Bab 1, 2 dan 3 berserta naras...
Slide - 23 O U T L I N E P E L A P O R A N B U L A N A N / T R I W U L A N7 OUTLINE LAPORAN BULANAN/TRIWULANAN BAB 1 PENDA...
Slide - 24 M A S T E R S C H E D U L E L A P. 2 M I N G G U A N K I F O R M A T P O W E R P O I N T 8 KI KMP KMW Dirjen CK...
Slide - 25 S C H E D U L E K M P W I L A Y A H 18
S C H E D U L E K M P W I L A Y A H 2 14-18 Maret 21-25 Maret 28Mar- 1Apr 4-8 April 11-15 April 18-22 April 25-29 April 2-...
Slide - 27 P E N U T U P10 1. Proses Pemantauan dilakukan bersama-sama secara berjenjang 2. Konsultan Individu sebagai nar...
RENTEK : laporanbangkim@yahoo.com PERKOTAAN : subditperkotaan@gmail.com PERDESAAN : tingkim2@gmail.com KHUSUS : permukiman...
  1. 1. Kementerian Pekerjaan Umum dan Perumahan Rakyat D i r e k t o r a t J e n d e r a l C i p t a K a r y a D i r e k t o r a t P e n g e m b a n g a n P e r m u k i m a n Pelaksanaan Kegiatan Pengembangan Kawasan Permukiman Tahun Anggaran 2016 Discovery Hotel & Convention Ancol Selasa, 5 April 2016 MEKANISME PEMANTAUAN KEGIATAN PENGEMBANGAN KAWASAN PERMUKIMAN
  2. 2. Slide - 3 P E R K E N A L A N K M P D A N K M W1 KMP WILAYAH 1 (JAWA-SUMATERA) kmp1.jawasumatera@gmail.com Asep Hendy S (TL) - 081322936183 Rudi Tresnadi (TA) - 08122184921 Erni Siregar (TA) - 081286398589 Cecep S (TA) Roni TN (TA)
  3. 3. Slide - 4 P E R K E N A L A N K M P D A N K M W1 KMP WILAYAH 2 (KALSULA – BALNUSMALPAP) kmpbangkimwil2@gmail.com Zulfadli Urufi (TA) - 082116743681 Wahyu Hidayat (TA) Firdausi Nurul Awwal (TA) - 0813946467171 Dwi Andria Wulandari (TA) Yusuf Panca Putra (TA)
  4. 4. Slide - 5 P E R K E N A L A N K M P D A N K M W1 KMW PERDESAAN SUMATERA kmwsumatera2016@gmail.com Zubriyanto Sofjan (TL) - 08112525255 Choiril Akbar (TA) Agusta Edy (TA) Cahaya Hondro (TA) KMW PERKOTAAN SUMATERA kmwsumaterakota@gmail.com Supri Narwandi (TL) - 081391471233 Ferizal (TA) Rudi Sugiharto (TA) Suprayitno (TA) A Barin Jaya (TA) Yunan Anshori (TA)
  5. 5. Slide - 6 P E R K E N A L A N K M P D A N K M W1 KMW PERDESAAN JAWA KMWDesaJawa@gmail.com Haris Budi P. (TL) - 085231230777 Yoga Widitya Prabowo (TA) Kotjo Negoro (TA) Yudhi Purnomo (TA) - 081398577278 KMW PERKOTAAN JAWA kmwkotajawa@gmail.com Hidayat (TL) Iwan Darmawan (TA) Sentot P. Wijayanto (TA) - 081285840467 Hendrik (TA) Deni Awaludin (TA) Yuliani (TA)
  6. 6. Slide - 7 P E R K E N A L A N K M P D A N K M W1 KMW PERDESAAN KALSULA kmwkalsulpedesaan2016@gmail.com Syam Abrar (TL) - 081363479840 Syafrizalfi Sikumbang (TA) Eny Kardi (TA) - 081310255871 Nurcholis (TA) Trikuntoro (TA) Rizal (TA) - Rizal 085214074000 KMW PERKOTAAN KALSULA kmwkotakalsula2016@gmail.com Adi Lelono (TL) Hendra Rosman (TA) Yogi Hadian Nugraha (TA) - 081312628511
  7. 7. Slide - 8 P E R K E N A L A N K M P D A N K M W1 KMW PERDESAAN BANUSTRAMAPA kmwintim2016@yahoo.com Sudirman (TL) Bagus P (TA) Yuli Atmadja (TA) Totok Haditarputro (TA) - 081328309097 KMW PERKOTAAN BANUSTRAMAPA kmwbanustrakota2016@gmail.com Mursid Wijanarko (TL) - 082138214915 Dida Perwata (TA) Lestari (TA) Darmawan Budi (TA) Teguh (TA) Rika Herawati (TA)
  8. 8. Slide - 9 P E R K E N A L A N K M P D A N K M W1 KMW KAWASAN KHUSUS kmwkimkhusus@gmail.com M. Nurdin (TL) Novriansyah (TA) - 082312072218 Agus Suryana (TA) – 082123400808 Bayu (TA) - 082193206060 Deden Sudarma (TA) Erwin Taasrif (TA) Yulinza Putri (TA) Intan Mustrika (TA)
  9. 9. Slide - 10 S A S A R A N K M P D A N K M W2 Terlaksananya pemantauan pelaksanaan kegiatan pengembangan kawasan permukiman (perkotaan, perdesaan, dan khusus) agar sesuai dengan perizinan, standar teknis, dan kelaikan fungsi yang berlaku. Tersedianya hasil evaluasi permasalahan pelaksanaan kegiatan pengembangan kawasan permukiman (perkotaan, perdesaan, dan khusus). Tersedianya tindak lanjut terkait permasalahan pelaksanaan kegiatan pengembangan kawasan permukiman (perkotaan, perdesaan, dan khusus). Tersedianya rekomendasi advise teknis dan non teknis terkait pengawasan dan pengendalian kegiatan yang akan datang. Teridentifikasinya permasalahan pelaksanaan kegiatan pengembangan kawasan permukiman (perkotaan, perdesaan, dan khusus) berdasarkan hasil pemantauan dan kunjungan lapangan.
  10. 10. Slide - 11 R U A N G L I N G K U P K M P D A N K M W2 Ruang lingkup substansi dalam pekerjaan ini adalah sebagai berikut: a. Output kegiatan pembangunan dan pengembangan kawasan permukiman TA. 2016 b. Outcome kegiatan pembangunan dan pengembangan kawasan permukiman TA. 2015 PENGENDALIAN PEMANTAUAN IDENTIFIKASI PERMASALAHAN REKOMENDASI TINDAK LANJUT EVALUASI
  11. 11. -KI -KMW -KMP -PUSAT Konsultan Individual SKEMA SISTEM PELAPORAN FORMAT PEMANTAUAN Rekap Format Pemantauan Per Provinsi Detail Format Pemantauan Per Provinsi ANALISA KMW KMP Subdit Rentek Pelaporan ke: -Subdit PKP Perkotaan -Subdit PKP Perdesaan -Subdit PKP Khusus Tematik PKP: Bab 1 Bab 2 Konsultan Individual Laporan Format 2 Mingguan Per Provinsi KMP Rekap Laporan Format 2 Mingguan (Bab 3) Pelaporan ke Bapak Dirjen Cipta Karya Masukan data E-monitoring Masukan data : Pelaku Kegiatan : Format Pemantauan : Laporan 3
  12. 12. Slide - 13 F O R M AT P E M A N TA U A N4 DEFINISI Adalah alat/instrumen untuk membantu para pihak dalam proses rutin pengumpulan data dan pengukuran kemajuan atas objektif program, memantau perubahan, yang focus pada proses dan keluaran PELAKU 1. Pusat (direktorat dan satker pusat) 2. Konsultan Manajemen Pusat (KMP) 3. Konsultan Manajemen Wilayah (KMW) 4. Konsultan Individu (KI) PROSES FORMAT PEMANTAUAN 1. Instrumen Pemantauan digunakan pada setiap survey lapangan secara periodik. 2. Pada Saat pemantauan kegiatan, instrumen tersebut diisi dengan lengkap (bisa dengan tulisan tangan dahulu) 3. Setelah Selesai pemantauan dan terisi, kemudian diinput kedalam template format pemantauan excel yang sudah diprogram. 4. Secara otomatis tiap lembar isian format pemantauan akan terhubung (me-link) menjadi hasil rekap pemantauan per sheet provinsi
  13. 13. F O R M A T P E M A N T A U A N D A N C A R A P E N G I S I A N N Y A
  14. 14. Slide - 15 F O R M A T 2 M I N G G U A N5 DEFINISI • Merupakan Laporan Berkala yang disusun oleh KMP, KMW, KI dan disampaikan pada setiap 2 minggunya kepada para pihak • Para Pihak (Pusat, KMP, KMW) PELAKU • KMP (Konsultan Manajemen Pusat 1 dan 2) • KMW (Konsultan Manajemen Wilayah, Perkotaan, Perdesaan, Khusus) • KI (Konsultan Individu) PROSES FORMAT 2 MINGGUAN • KMP (Berupa rekap buku laporan 2 mingguan disertai naratif) • KMW (Berupa tembusan laporan 2 mingguan dari KI) • KI (Berupa template power point laporan 2 mingguan per provinsi dari e-monitoring), format dikirim ke KMP dengan tembusan ke KMW)
  15. 15. F O R M A T 2 M I N G G U A N K I FORMAT 2 MINGGUAN POWER POINT
  16. 16. 1 17 DIREKTORAT PENGEMBANGAN KAWASAN PERMUKIMAN LAPORAN PELAKSANAAN KEGIATAN TA. 2016 DIREKTORAT JENDERAL CIPTA KARYA KEMENTERIAN PEKERJAAN UMUM DAN PERUMAHAN RAKYAT
  17. 17. 1 18 Pagu (Rp Ribu) 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Total 1 5452771 Direktorat Pengembangan Kawasan Permukiman 162.128.889 27 53.660.100 1 2 1 23 27 2 5488822 Pengembangan Kawasan Permukiman Khusus 1.564.234.081 3 2.194.278.081 32 2 1 3 3 5493181 Pengembangan Kawasan Permukiman Strategis 391.108.311 32 386.438.151 31 1 32 4 5493217 Kawasan Permukiman Pusat Pertumbuhan 815.679.585 7 13.300.000 1 5 1 7 5 5505138 Pengembangan Kawasan Permukiman Berbasis Masyarakat 724.352.717 6 312.456.355 29 6 6 6 5486479 Pengembangan Kawasan Permukiman Provinsi Aceh 75.328.482 18 49.322.307 10 8 18 7 5486485 Pengembangan Kawasan Permukiman Provinsi Sumatera Utara 154.627.486 39 112.410.983 5 32 2 39 8 5486491 Pengembangan Kawasan Permukiman Provinsi Sumatera Barat 77.486.413 20 51.019.282 4 9 7 20 9 5486505 Pengembangan Kawasan Permukiman Provinsi Riau 53.761.443 15 41.900.620 6 6 3 15 10 5493336 Pengembangan Kawasan Permukiman Provinsi Kepulauan Riau 56.168.542 18 44.747.390 - 5 3 10 18 11 5486511 Pengembangan Kawasan Permukiman Provinsi Jambi 69.819.226 15 59.320.000 8 7 15 12 5486686 Pengembangan Kawasan Permukiman Provinsi Bengkulu 51.644.225 16 37.809.332 9 7 16 13 5486520 Pengembangan Kawasan Permukiman Provinsi Sumatera Selatan 86.844.447 22 60.529.756 9 4 5 4 22 14 5487723 Pengembangan Kawasan Permukiman Provinsi Kepulauan Bangka Belitung 45.298.871 19 35.861.431 16 3 19 15 5486536 Pengembangan Kawasan Permukiman Provinsi Lampung 86.915.707 26 70.403.829 1 25 26 16 5487732 Pengembangan Kawasan Permukiman Provinsi Banten 66.183.749 27 57.976.064 12 12 3 27 17 5486432 Pengembangan Kawasan Permukiman Provinsi Jawa Barat 182.345.027 41 98.504.910 36 5 41 18 5486448 Pengembangan Kawasan Permukiman Provinsi Jawa Tengah 184.677.637 39 74.891.560 28 6 5 39 19 5486454 Pengembangan Kawasan Permukiman DI Yogyakarta 59.551.650 31 45.346.000 19 12 31 20 5486460 Pengembangan Kawasan Permukiman Provinsi Jawa Timur 137.905.161 22 57.330.000 2 12 4 4 22 21 5486542 Pengembangan Kawasan Permukiman Provinsi Kalimantan Barat 59.581.573 15 55.090.936 15 15 22 5486551 Pengembangan Kawasan Permukiman Provinsi Kalimantan Tengah 63.284.059 21 55.169.697 12 9 21 23 5486567 Pengembangan Kawasan Permukiman Provinsi Kalimantan Selatan 62.420.217 19 45.996.857 4 10 2 3 19 24 5486573 Pengembangan Kawasan Permukiman Provinsi Kalimantan Timur 54.663.402 13 42.464.000 - 6 7 13 25 5400739 Pengembangan Kawasan Permukiman Provinsi Kalimantan Utara 35.006.625 20 37.765.460 11 3 6 20 26 5486582 Pengembangan Kawasan Permukiman Provinsi Sulawesi Utara 77.855.727 19 59.204.082 16 3 19 27 5487748 Pengembangan Kawasan Permukiman Provinsi Gorontalo 49.854.126 10 42.873.395 - 8 2 10 28 5486598 Pengembangan Kawasan Permukiman Provinsi Sulawesi Tengah 70.707.490 33 60.369.276 30 3 33 29 5486602 Pengembangan Kawasan Permukiman Provinsi Sulawesi Selatan 86.731.031 23 68.200.000 11 2 7 3 23 30 5452796 Pengembangan Kawasan Permukiman Provinsi Sulawesi Barat 49.623.745 24 43.849.000 16 1 3 1 21 31 5486618 Pengembangan Kawasan Permukiman Provinsi Sulawesi Tenggara 56.079.301 15 55.899.140 13 2 15 32 5486649 Pengembangan Kawasan Permukiman Provinsi Bali 62.803.597 17 52.788.414 - 7 1 2 6 1 17 33 5486655 Pengembangan Kawasan Permukiman Provinsi NTB 71.155.361 15 50.787.000 3 3 7 2 15 34 5486661 Pengembangan Kawasan Permukiman Provinsi NTT 72.791.156 16 60.212.995 10 2 1 3 16 35 5486624 Pengembangan Kawasan Permukiman Provinsi Maluku 112.872.197 51 103.364.175 11 24 3 13 51 36 5486630 Pengembangan Kawasan Permukiman Provinsi Maluku Utara 65.199.120 20 58.240.466 18 2 20 37 5486670 Pengembangan Kawasan Permukiman Provinsi Papua 60.214.820 19 51.746.684 13 3 3 19 38 5493769 Pengembangan Kawasan Permukiman Provinsi Papua Barat 97.203.885 17 90.397.100 - 17 17 6.254.109.081 810 4.891.924.828 61 389 179 10 2 60 9 27 102 6 23 807TOTAL Dokumen DIPA Kode Nama Satuan Kerja Rencana Jumlah Paket Pagu (Rp. 1.000) No Persiapan Lelang Proses PelelanganMYC Lanjutan LAPORAN PROGRES PELAKSANAAN LELANG
  18. 18. 1 19 LAPORAN PROGRES PELAKSANAAN LELANG RPM PLN TOTAL RPM PLN TOTAL % FISIK (%) SATKER PUSAT 2.123.546.042 502.923.755 2.626.469.797 6.049.445 - 6.049.445 0,23 0,23 1 Direktorat Pengembangan Kawasan Permukiman 162.128.889 - 162.128.889 396.982 - 396.982 0,24 3,79 2 Pengembangan Kawasan Permukiman Khusus 778.715.000 - 778.715.000 5.532.113 - 5.532.113 0,71 0,12 3 Pengembangan Kawasan Permukiman Strategis 391.108.311 - 391.108.311 120.350 - 120.350 0,03 - 4 Pengembangan Kawasan Permukiman Berbasis Masyarakat 21.504.257 466.333.755 487.838.012 - - - - - 5 Kawasan Permukiman Pusat Pertumbuhan 770.089.585 36.590.000 806.679.585 - - - 0,07 SATKER PROVINSI 2.025.752.206 254.885.800 2.280.638.006 3.741.999 10.839.132 14.581.131 0,64 0,66 WILAYAH I 936.336.836 186.700.600 1.123.037.436 1.696.842 9.699.508 11.396.350 1,01 1,02 5 Pengembangan Kawasan Permukiman Provinsi Aceh 55.081.972 16.610.600 71.692.572 - - - - - 6 Pengembangan Kawasan Permukiman Provinsi Sumatera Utara 117.236.110 - 117.236.110 - - - - - 7 Pengembangan Kawasan Permukiman Provinsi Sumatera Barat 54.842.618 12.426.800 67.269.418 217.558 920.666 1.138.224 1,69 1,69 8 Pengembangan Kawasan Permukiman Provinsi Riau 46.528.898 4.288.600 50.817.498 168.123 356.150 524.273 1,03 1,03 9 Pengembangan Kawasan Permukiman Provinsi Kepulauan Riau 48.640.027 3.648.200 52.288.227 69.151 - 69.151 0,13 0,13 10 Pengembangan Kawasan Permukiman Provinsi Jambi 64.268.826 2.727.600 66.996.426 255.607 - 255.607 0,38 0,45 11 Pengembangan Kawasan Permukiman Provinsi Bengkulu 43.119.740 4.346.400 47.466.140 125.237 331.900 457.137 0,96 0,96 12 Pengembangan Kawasan Permukiman Provinsi Sumatera Selatan 65.060.202 10.624.000 75.684.202 - - - - - 13 Pengembangan Kawasan Permukiman Provinsi Kepulauan Bangka Belitung 39.598.041 3.224.400 42.822.441 348.395 - 348.395 0,81 0,81 14 Pengembangan Kawasan Permukiman Provinsi Lampung 75.817.667 4.857.600 80.675.267 65.850 404.300 470.150 0,58 0,58 15 Pengembangan Kawasan Permukiman Provinsi Banten 45.849.629 10.908.400 56.758.029 123.843 729.750 853.593 1,50 1,50 16 Pengembangan Kawasan Permukiman Provinsi Jawa Barat 88.220.792 50.526.200 138.746.992 61.798 2.669.892 2.731.690 1,97 1,96 17 Pengembangan Kawasan Permukiman Provinsi Jawa Tengah 80.730.067 57.031.200 137.761.267 152.676 3.868.100 4.020.776 2,92 2,92 18 Pengembangan Kawasan Permukiman Provinsi DI Yogyakarta 50.151.820 5.480.600 55.632.420 - 418.750 418.750 0,75 0,75 19 Pengembangan Kawasan Permukiman Provinsi Jawa Timur 61.190.427 - 61.190.427 108.604 - 108.604 0,18 0,18 WILAYAH II 1.089.415.370 68.185.200 1.157.600.570 2.045.157 1.139.624 3.184.781 0,28 0,31 20 Pengembangan Kawasan Permukiman Provinsi Kalimantan Barat 51.827.893 3.662.600 55.490.493 - - - - - 21 Pengembangan Kawasan Permukiman Provinsi Kalimantan Tengah 60.312.724 1.421.400 61.734.124 - - - - - 22 Pengembangan Kawasan Permukiman Provinsi Kalimantan Selatan 50.460.170 - 50.460.170 140.781 - 140.781 0,28 0,28 23 Pengembangan Kawasan Permukiman Provinsi Kalimantan Timur 47.071.627 3.954.200 51.025.827 235.146 218.400 453.546 0,89 0,89 24 Pengembangan Kawasan Permukiman Provinsi Kalimantan Utara 33.335.495 1.346.800 34.682.295 - - - - - 25 Pengembangan Kawasan Permukiman Provinsi Sulawesi Utara 64.328.282 9.707.200 74.035.482 - - - - - 26 Pengembangan Kawasan Permukiman Provinsi Gorontalo 46.990.071 2.241.000 49.231.071 316.211 187.674 503.885 1,02 1,02 27 Pengembangan Kawasan Permukiman Provinsi Sulawesi Tengah 67.058.860 1.953.600 69.012.460 85.482 - 85.482 0,12 0,61 29 Pengembangan Kawasan Permukiman Provinsi Sulawesi Selatan 73.461.096 10.530.200 83.991.296 165.166 - 165.166 0,20 0,20 28 Pengembangan Kawasan Permukiman Provinsi Sulawesi Barat 48.713.450 765.200 49.478.650 - - - - - 30 Pengembangan Kawasan Permukiman Provinsi Sulawesi Tenggara 48.369.086 4.209.200 52.578.286 27.275 - 27.275 0,05 0,05 31 Pengembangan Kawasan Permukiman Provinsi Bali 57.970.647 3.723.400 61.694.047 135.614 233.850 369.464 0,60 0,65 32 Pengembangan Kawasan Permukiman Provinsi NTB 55.898.396 7.387.800 63.286.196 396.982 499.700 896.682 1,42 1,42 33 Pengembangan Kawasan Permukiman Provinsi NTT 65.276.206 5.205.400 70.481.606 - - - - - 34 Pengembangan Kawasan Permukiman Provinsi Maluku 108.759.857 3.395.400 112.155.257 - - - - - 35 Pengembangan Kawasan Permukiman Provinsi Maluku Utara 57.487.005 5.240.400 62.727.405 247.000 - 247.000 0,39 0,39 36 Pengembangan Kawasan Permukiman Provinsi Papua 56.961.955 1.720.000 58.681.955 - - - - - 37 Pengembangan Kawasan Permukiman Provinsi Papua Barat 95.132.550 1.721.400 96.853.950 295.500 - 295.500 0,31 0,31 REALISASI No SATKER PAGU e-Monitoring (Rp Ribu)
  19. 19. 1 20 DIREKTORAT PENGEMBANGAN KAWASAN PERMUKIMAN PROVINSI ACEH LAPORAN PELAKSANAAN KEGIATAN TA. 2016
  20. 20. 1 21 LAPORAN PELAKSANAAN KEGIATAN MINGGUANSATKER PKP PROVINSI ACEH No Kode Satker/ Paket/ Sub Paket Target AU/ AU/ Pagu Realisasi Progres Tahapan Lelang/ No. & Tgl kontrak Titik Koordinat Foto Pelaksanaan Scan Halaman depan kontrak Permasalaaha n F/ K/ (Rp Ribu) (Rp Ribu) (%) Kuantit as Satuan NF S Akun Nilai Kontrak Keu Fisik 2412.0 03.002 Penyusunan Kebijakan, Strategi dan Rencana Pengembangan Kawasan Permukiman 1 52213 1 - Pendampingan Penyusunan 1 PKT NF K 800.000 794.992 0 0 0HK.02.03/045/ RKP- BINTEK/KONT /III/2016 04 Maret 2016 2 52213 1 - Pendampingan Penyusunan 1 PKT NF K 800.000 774.444 0 0 0HK.02.03/045. 1/RKP- BINTEK/KONT /III/2016 04 Maret 2016 3 52213 1 - Pendampingan Penyusunan 1 PKT NF K 800.000 773.938 0 0 0HK.02.03/045. 2/RKP- BINTEK/KONT /III/2016 04 Maret 2016 4 52213 1 - Pendampingan Penyusunan 1 PKT NF K 800.000 776.028 0 0 0HK.02.03/045. 3/RKP- BINTEK/KONT /III/2016 04 Maret 2016 BINTEK
  21. 21. Slide - 22 K E L U A R A N K E G I A T A N K M P, K M W D A N K I6 KMP • Laporan 2 Mingguan (Bab 1, 2 dan 3 berserta narasi) dan Lap Progres kegiatan (e-mon) • Laporan Bulanan (naratif hasil analisis permasalahan tiap tematik dan rekomendasinya serta lap progres kegiatan hasil e- mon) KMW • Laporan 2 Mingguan (Lap Progres kegiatan e-mon tembusan dari KI) • Laporan Bulanan (naratif hasil analisis permasalahan tiap tematik dan rekomendasinya serta lap progres kegiatan hasil e- mon) KI • Hasil Format Pemantauan (dalam format excel per paket) • Rekapitulasi Format Hasil Pemantauan (dalam format excel) • Laporan 2 Mingguan (Lap Progres kegiatan e-mon dalam format power point) • Laporan Triwulanan (dikirim via email ke KMP dan Rentek)
  22. 22. Slide - 23 O U T L I N E P E L A P O R A N B U L A N A N / T R I W U L A N7 OUTLINE LAPORAN BULANAN/TRIWULANAN BAB 1 PENDAHULUAN 1.1 Latar Belakang 1.2 Dasar Hukum 1.3 Tujuan dan Sasaran 1.4 Ruang Lingkup 1.5 Keluaran dan Manfaat BAB 2 DESKRIPSI KEGIATAN BULAN I/TRIWULAN I BAB 3 LAPORAN PROGRES PELAKSANAAN BULANAN (pada bulan itu) 3 1 Kegiatan Koordinasi (optional) 4.1.1 Melaksanakan kegiatan Koordinasi di Kabupaten/Provinsi 4.1.2 dll........ 3.2 Kegiatan Survey Lapangan (optional) 3.2.1 Prov. 3.2.1.1 Paket (misal peningkatan jalan lingkungan) A. Data umum .B. Permasalahan Z.Tindak Lanjut Akhir bab dicantumkan Tabel Rekapitulasi Per Provinsi (Hasil dari format pemantauan EXCEL) 3.3 Rencana Kegiatan Selanjutnya (catatan : untuk 1 bulan berikutnya, based on Time Schedule masing-masing) BAB 4 LAPORAN PROGRES PELAKSANAAN KEGIATAN DIT PKP TA 2016 (Base on e-Mon Template Power Point)
  23. 23. Slide - 24 M A S T E R S C H E D U L E L A P. 2 M I N G G U A N K I F O R M A T P O W E R P O I N T 8 KI KMP KMW Dirjen CKSubdit Rentek Tanggal 11 Tembusan KMP Tanggal 13 Tanggal 14
  24. 24. Slide - 25 S C H E D U L E K M P W I L A Y A H 18
  25. 25. S C H E D U L E K M P W I L A Y A H 2 14-18 Maret 21-25 Maret 28Mar- 1Apr 4-8 April 11-15 April 18-22 April 25-29 April 2-6 Mei 9-13 Mei 16-20 Mei 23-27 Mei 30Mei- 3 Juni 6-10 Juni 13-17 Juni 20-24 Juni 27Jun- 1 Jul 4-8 Juli 11-15 Juli 18-22 Juli 25-29 Juli 1-5 Agst 8-12 Agst 15-19 Agst 22-26 Agst 29Agst - 2Sept 5-9 Sept 12-16 Sept 19-23 Sept 26-30 Sept 3-7 Okt 10-14 Okt 17-21 Okt 24-28 Okt 31Okt- 4 Nov 7-8 Nov I 1 Lap. Pendahuluan 10 expl 2 Lap. Mingguan 3 Lap. Bulanan 10 expl/bulan 4 Lap. Draft Akhir 10 expl 5 Lap. Akhir 10 expl 6 Best Practice 10 expl 7 Executive Summary 10 expl 8 Modul Pelaksanaan 50 expl 9 Format Pemantauan 10 expl II 1 Lap. Pendahuluan 2 Lap. Bulanan 3 Lap. Final III 1 Kalimantan Barat (Pontianak) 1 1 1 3 2 Kalimantan Tengah (Palangkaraya) 1 1 1 3 3 Kalimantan Selatan (Banjarmasin) 1 1 1 3 4 Kalimantan Timur (Balikpapan) 1 1 1 3 5 Kalimantan Utara (Tarakan) 1 1 1 3 6 Sulawesi Utara (Manado) 1 1 1 3 7 Sulawesi Tengah (Palu) 1 1 1 3 8 Gorontalo (Gorontalo) 1 1 1 3 9 Sulawesi Barat (Mamuju) 1 1 1 3 10 Sulawesi Selatan (Makassar) 1 1 1 3 11 Sulawesi Tenggara (Kendari) 1 1 1 3 12 Bali (Denpasar) 1 1 1 3 13 NTB (Mataram) 1 1 1 3 14 NTT (Kupang) 1 1 1 3 15 Maluku Utara (Ternate) 1 1 1 3 16 Maluku (Ambon) 1 1 1 3 17 Papua Barat (Manokwari) 1 1 1 3 18 Papua (Jayapura) 1 1 1 3 = Pelaporan = Pembahasan/Koordinasi = Survey Lapangan = Libur Idul Fitri Bulan 6 (Agustus) Keterangan JADWAL PELAKSANAAN KMP BANGKIM WILAYAH II 2016 TAHAP PELAPORAN TAHAP PEMBAHASAN/RAPAT KOORDINASI SURVEY LAPANGAN Uraian KegiatanNo Bulan 3 (Mei) Bulan 4 (Juni) Bulan 5 (Juli) Bulan 8 (Oktober) Bulan 9 (Nov) Waktu Pelaksanaan Bulan 1 (Maret) Bulan 2 (April) Bulan 7 (September)
  26. 26. Slide - 27 P E N U T U P10 1. Proses Pemantauan dilakukan bersama-sama secara berjenjang 2. Konsultan Individu sebagai narasumber utama untuk pemantauan 3. Pemanfaatan berbagai media untuk mempermudah komunikasi 4. Konsistensi melaksanakan kesepakatan semua pihak
  27. 27. RENTEK : laporanbangkim@yahoo.com PERKOTAAN : subditperkotaan@gmail.com PERDESAAN : tingkim2@gmail.com KHUSUS : permukimankhusus2015@gmail.com

