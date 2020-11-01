Tbfcic2020

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
TUBERCULOSIS: Challenges in Diagnosis, Treatment & Prevention in the New Normal Dr. Nino JN Doydora, MD, FPCP, FPCCP Speak...
SPEAKER • BS Biology (UP Los Banos) • Medicine (Cebu Institute of Medicine) • Internal Medicine (Visayas Community Medical...
OBJECTIVES • Discuss Tuberculosis in the Philippines • Differentiate TB infection vs disease • Types of TB infection and d...
TUBERCULOSIS • #1 infectious disease killer in the world
TUBERCULOSIS • #1 infectious disease killer in the world
TB GLOBAL PREVALENCE RATE • One million Filipinos are infected with TB • Philippines- 3rd highest in the World (TB prevale...
CASE #1 • 47 yr old male was rushed to the ER due to coughing out of blood. • cough>2 months. W/occasional SOB • (+) weigh...
CASE #2 • 13 yr old girl w/ neck lymph nodes >2 weeks. W/occasional cough • (+) weight loss, (+) loss of appetite • Chest ...
CASE #2 • Lymph node biopsy: Caseous necrosis
CASE #3 • 32 years old female noted to having back deformity for the past 6-8 months • No cough • (+) weight loss, (+) los...
CASE #3
TB Disease VS Infection •TB Infection – presence of TB Bacteria inside the body w/ NO SYMPTOMS •TB Disease - presence of T...
Tests for TB Disease & Infection • TB Infection – presence of TB Bacteria inside the body w/ NO SYMPTOMS • PPD Skin Testin...
Tests for TB Disease •(1) bacteriologically confirmed OR •(2) clinically diagnosed
TB Screening & Tests • Screening • Chest X Ray and / or • AFB Microscopy (Sputum, CSF, wound smear, etc) • PPD Skin Testin...
TB Diagnosis • Tuberculosis – bacteriologically diagnosed, based on Clinical signs and symptoms plus either: • (+) AFB Mic...
Sputum Collection
2Mos 4Drugs+4Mos 2Drugs 2Mos 4Drugs+10Mos2Drugs Six months 12 months
TB Screening & Diagnosis
TB Treatment & FF-up
TB Prevention • BCG – is the only vaccine available for TB • It is however only 56% effective in preventing TB infection/d...
SUMMARY • TB remains a primary health problem • 3rd in the world – Philippines • TB ranks 6th among the most common cause ...
THANK YOU!
Tbfcic2020
Tbfcic2020
Tbfcic2020
Tbfcic2020
Tbfcic2020
Tbfcic2020
Tbfcic2020
Tbfcic2020
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Tbfcic2020

40 views

Published on

Short Lecture about Tuberculosis in the Philippines intended for the lay people.

Published in: Health & Medicine
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Tbfcic2020

  1. 1. TUBERCULOSIS: Challenges in Diagnosis, Treatment & Prevention in the New Normal Dr. Nino JN Doydora, MD, FPCP, FPCCP Speaker – Internist/Pulmonologist
  2. 2. SPEAKER • BS Biology (UP Los Banos) • Medicine (Cebu Institute of Medicine) • Internal Medicine (Visayas Community Medical Center • Pulmonary Medicine (University of Perpetual Help DALTA Medical Center) • Member, Council on Tuberculosis & Sleep Medicine (Philippine College of Chest Physicians) • Member, European Respirology Society • Visiting Internist/Pulmonologist – OSPA, Ormoc Doctors’ and Gatchalian Hospitals
  3. 3. OBJECTIVES • Discuss Tuberculosis in the Philippines • Differentiate TB infection vs disease • Types of TB infection and disease • Examples of Extra-pulmonary tuberculosis • TB diagnosis • TB treatment • How to monitor treatment response • Source: 2020 National TB Program MOP 6th ed
  4. 4. TUBERCULOSIS • #1 infectious disease killer in the world
  5. 5. TUBERCULOSIS • #1 infectious disease killer in the world
  6. 6. TB GLOBAL PREVALENCE RATE • One million Filipinos are infected with TB • Philippines- 3rd highest in the World (TB prevalence) • South Africa • Lesotho • Philippines • 70 Filipinos die DAILY needlessly due to TB (& its complications)
  7. 7. CASE #1 • 47 yr old male was rushed to the ER due to coughing out of blood. • cough>2 months. W/occasional SOB • (+) weight loss ~10kg in 3 months, • (+) loss of appetite • Chest x-ray is Extensive Cavitary TB • Diagnosis: Pulmonary Tuberculosis
  8. 8. CASE #2 • 13 yr old girl w/ neck lymph nodes >2 weeks. W/occasional cough • (+) weight loss, (+) loss of appetite • Chest x-ray is normal • Lymph node biopsy: “caseous necrosis”
  9. 9. CASE #2 • Lymph node biopsy: Caseous necrosis
  10. 10. CASE #3 • 32 years old female noted to having back deformity for the past 6-8 months • No cough • (+) weight loss, (+) loss of appetite • (+) history of exposure to PTB patient (Tatay) • Chest x-ray : Pott’s Disease
  11. 11. CASE #3
  12. 12. TB Disease VS Infection •TB Infection – presence of TB Bacteria inside the body w/ NO SYMPTOMS •TB Disease - presence of TB Bacteria inside the body but with SYMPTOMS
  13. 13. Tests for TB Disease & Infection • TB Infection – presence of TB Bacteria inside the body w/ NO SYMPTOMS • PPD Skin Testing, Line Probe Assays, IGRA, Quantiferon • TB Disease - presence of TB Bacteria inside the body but with SYMPTOMS • Sputum exams: (1) AFB Microscopy (P500) [~56% Sensitive] • (2) Gene Expert MTB Rif (P8,000) [~90%] • (3) TB Culture (P16,000) [~90%]
  14. 14. Tests for TB Disease •(1) bacteriologically confirmed OR •(2) clinically diagnosed
  15. 15. TB Screening & Tests • Screening • Chest X Ray and / or • AFB Microscopy (Sputum, CSF, wound smear, etc) • PPD Skin Testing (usually for children) • Other tests • Sputum Gene Expert (DNA Detection) • TB Quantiferon or line probe Assays (Blood) • Gold Standard • TB Culture (usually Sputum)
  16. 16. TB Diagnosis • Tuberculosis – bacteriologically diagnosed, based on Clinical signs and symptoms plus either: • (+) AFB Microscopy (Sputum, CSF, wound smear, etc) • (+) Sputum Gene Expert (DNA Detection) • (+) TB Culture (usually Sputum, CSF, etc) • Tuberculosis – Clinically diagnosed, based on • Clinical signs and symptoms plus (+) TB in • Chest Xray or CT scan or Quantiferon
  17. 17. Sputum Collection
  18. 18. 2Mos 4Drugs+4Mos 2Drugs 2Mos 4Drugs+10Mos2Drugs Six months 12 months
  19. 19. TB Screening & Diagnosis
  20. 20. TB Treatment & FF-up
  21. 21. TB Prevention • BCG – is the only vaccine available for TB • It is however only 56% effective in preventing TB infection/disease • It is recommended in countries with high TB burden like the Philippines but NOT routinely given in countries with almost NO TB cases like : • USA • Canada • Australia • European countries
  22. 22. SUMMARY • TB remains a primary health problem • 3rd in the world – Philippines • TB ranks 6th among the most common cause of death • WHO: 70 Filipinos die daily d/t TB & its complications • We have to step up in our efforts to seek active cases
  23. 23. THANK YOU!

×