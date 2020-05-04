Successfully reported this slideshow.
8.2. infers and interprets data presented in different kinds of bar graphs (vertical/ horizontal). 8.3. solves routine and...
MOTIBASYON May mga alaga ka bang hayop? Ano o Anu-ano ang mga alaga mong hayop?
Pag aralan ang bar graph Nagtala ng survey ang mga mag-aaral na nasa Ikatlong Baitang tungkol sa mga hayop o pet na inaala...
1) Alin sa mga alagang hayop ang may pinakakaunting bilang ng mga mag-aaral na pumili? 2) Alin naman sa mga alagang hayop ...
PANIMULANG GAWAIN Sagutin ang mga sumusunod na tanong.
1) Ilang tao ang nagsabi na tsokolate ang paboritong flavor nila? 2) Anong flavor naman ang pinili ng 25 tao? 3) Anong fla...
4) Ilan ang nagsabi na cheese ang paborito nilang flavor? 5) Alin namang flavor ang may pinakakaunting bilang ng taong may...
7) Mas marami ba ang may gusto ng mangga kaysa sa ube? 8) Ilang tao ang mas gusto ang mangga kaysa sa nuts? 9) Kung pagsas...
PANLINANG NA GAWAIN Sagutin ang mga sumusunod na tanong.
1) Kung pagsasamahin ang bilang ng mga bata na may gusto kay Darna at Pedro Penduko, ilang bata ang may gusto sa kanila? 2...
4) Ilan namang bata ang nagsabi na si Darna ang paborito nilang character? 5) Anong character ang pinili ng 45 bata? 6) Il...
PAGLALAHAT Binabasa natin at iniintindi ang bar graph sa pamamagitan ng pagkilala ng pamagat at x at y axis Paano natin bi...
Panuto: Gamitin ang datos na nasa graph. Sumulat ng limang pangungusap na tumatalakay dito tungkol sa graph. Isulat ang sa...
  1. 1. 8.2. infers and interprets data presented in different kinds of bar graphs (vertical/ horizontal). 8.3. solves routine and non- routine problems using data presented in a single-bar graph. Grade 3 Quarter 4 Week 8
  2. 2. MOTIBASYON May mga alaga ka bang hayop? Ano o Anu-ano ang mga alaga mong hayop?
  3. 3. Pag aralan ang bar graph Nagtala ng survey ang mga mag-aaral na nasa Ikatlong Baitang tungkol sa mga hayop o pet na inaalagaan nila. PAGLALAHAD
  4. 4. 1) Alin sa mga alagang hayop ang may pinakakaunting bilang ng mga mag-aaral na pumili? 2) Alin naman sa mga alagang hayop ang pinakagusto ng mga mag-aaral? 3) Ilang mag-aaral ang nag-aalaga ng aso? 4) Ilan naman ang nag-aalaga ng isda? Ang hayop na may pinakakaunting bilang ay ang Kuneho. Ang hayop na pinakagusto ng mga mag-aaral ay aso. Mayroong 15 na mag-aaral na nag-aalaga ng aso. Mayroong 9 na mag-aaral na nag-aalaga ng isda.
  5. 5. PANIMULANG GAWAIN Sagutin ang mga sumusunod na tanong.
  6. 6. 1) Ilang tao ang nagsabi na tsokolate ang paboritong flavor nila? 2) Anong flavor naman ang pinili ng 25 tao? 3) Anong flavor naman ang pinakagusto ng mga tao? 55 na tao ang nagsabi na tsokolate ang favorite flavor nila. Corn flavor ang pinili ng 25 na tao. Tsokolate ang flavor na pinakagusto ng mga tao
  7. 7. 4) Ilan ang nagsabi na cheese ang paborito nilang flavor? 5) Alin namang flavor ang may pinakakaunting bilang ng taong may gusto? 6) Ano naman ang difference ng bilang ng taong may gusto ng chocolate at cheese? 40 na tao ang nagsabi na cheese ang favorite flavor nila. Nuts flavor ang flavor na may pinakakaunting bilang ng taong may gusto 15 ang difference sa bilang ng taong may gusto ng chocolate at cheese.
  8. 8. 7) Mas marami ba ang may gusto ng mangga kaysa sa ube? 8) Ilang tao ang mas gusto ang mangga kaysa sa nuts? 9) Kung pagsasamahin mo ang bilang ng mga tao na may gusto ng cheese at chocolate, ilan lahat sila? 10) Anong flavor ang gusto ng 35 tao ayon sa survey? Mas marami ang may gusto ng mangga kaysa ube. 20 na tao ang mas gusto ang mangga kaysa nuts. 95 na tao ang may gusto ng cheese at chocolate. Ayon sa survey, Mango flavor ang gusto ng 35 tao.
  9. 9. PANLINANG NA GAWAIN Sagutin ang mga sumusunod na tanong.
  10. 10. 1) Kung pagsasamahin ang bilang ng mga bata na may gusto kay Darna at Pedro Penduko, ilang bata ang may gusto sa kanila? 2) Anong character ang may pinakakaunting bilang ng mga bata na may gusto? 3) Ilang bata ang nagsabi na si Pedro Penduko ang paborito nilang character? 55 na bata ang may gusto kay Darna at Pedro Penduko. Kristala ang may pinakakaunting bata na may gusto. 35 na bata nag nagsabi na paborito nila si Pedro Penduko.
  11. 11. 4) Ilan namang bata ang nagsabi na si Darna ang paborito nilang character? 5) Anong character ang pinili ng 45 bata? 6) Ilan lahat ng bata ang sumagot sa survey? 7) Sino ang pinakapaborito mong character sa survey? Bakit? 20 na bata nag nagsabi na paborito nila si Darna. Juan Dela Cruz ang pinili ng 45 na bata. 150 na bata ang sumagot sa survey.
  12. 12. PAGLALAHAT Binabasa natin at iniintindi ang bar graph sa pamamagitan ng pagkilala ng pamagat at x at y axis Paano natin binabasa at iniintindi ang bar graph?
  13. 13. Panuto: Gamitin ang datos na nasa graph. Sumulat ng limang pangungusap na tumatalakay dito tungkol sa graph. Isulat ang sagot sa inyong papel. Halimbawa: Isang oras ang ginugugol ni Ana sa panonood ng TV. APLIKASYON

