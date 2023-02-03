Business Advisor.pptx

1.
• 9 plants in 4 states could become more efficient in output. Production losses
have eroded organization profitability, we have responsible location heads
but they don’t like HO involvement.
• Need a more transparent production process.
• People motivation low, unrest high
Objective
• Promoters , Top Management, Plant & Location Heads, Production Team, Cross
Functional support Teams, Unions, local entities, manpower suppliers
Audience Profile
• Level 1: Diagnostics – one on one interactions with all location
employees in 4 months.
• Level 2: Identified and presented impact of each influencer location
wise. Discussed solution with Promoters for each location.
• Level 3: Monthly review on Target v/s actual, Process Gaps & People
concerns.
• Level 4: Recommended & created 2 Pan India – Head Operations
Plants and All India Maintenance Head representing Promoter’s
office
• Level 5: per equipment per person productivity captured and over
time created a way of life
• Level 6: Ongoing reviews and fast pace resolution
Intervention to
Implement
Process
• 80% access output in One product recorded with zero capital expenditure
• Organization Profit at a all time high. Motivated Human Capital
• Transparent and efficient production process handed over
Accomplishments
• Promoter & Managing Director
Process Ownership
Business Advisor to company
Efficiency Building Project over 2 years