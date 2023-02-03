Successfully reported this slideshow.
Business Advisor.pptx

Feb. 03, 2023
  1. 1. • 9 plants in 4 states could become more efficient in output. Production losses have eroded organization profitability, we have responsible location heads but they don’t like HO involvement. • Need a more transparent production process. • People motivation low, unrest high Objective • Promoters , Top Management, Plant & Location Heads, Production Team, Cross Functional support Teams, Unions, local entities, manpower suppliers Audience Profile • Level 1: Diagnostics – one on one interactions with all location employees in 4 months. • Level 2: Identified and presented impact of each influencer location wise. Discussed solution with Promoters for each location. • Level 3: Monthly review on Target v/s actual, Process Gaps & People concerns. • Level 4: Recommended & created 2 Pan India – Head Operations Plants and All India Maintenance Head representing Promoter’s office • Level 5: per equipment per person productivity captured and over time created a way of life • Level 6: Ongoing reviews and fast pace resolution Intervention to Implement Process • 80% access output in One product recorded with zero capital expenditure • Organization Profit at a all time high. Motivated Human Capital • Transparent and efficient production process handed over Accomplishments • Promoter & Managing Director Process Ownership Business Advisor to company Efficiency Building Project over 2 years

