JavaScript 강제변환 톺아보기

  1. 1. JavaScript 2020.07.23 by Jayden
  2. 2. • ( ): • ( ):
  3. 3. ToString • String String ToString
  4. 4. ToNumber • Number Number ToNumber
  5. 5. ToBoolean • Boolean Boolean ToBoolean • Falsy (undefined, null, false, +-0, NaN, “”) ToBoolean true
  6. 6. ToPrimitive • ( ) ToPrimitive • ToPrimitive , valueOf toString
  7. 7. , • Type(x) Number Type(y) String , x == ToNumber(x)
  8. 8. , * • Type(x) ToNumber(x) == y
  9. 9. null, undefined • x null y undefined x == y true
  10. 10. , • Type(x) Type(y) String Number , ToPrimitive(x) == y
  11. 11. ?
  12. 12. ..
  13. 13. Q&A
  14. 14. Reference • https://github.com/getify/You-Dont-Know-JS • https://www.hanbit.co.kr/store/books/look.php?p_code=B8227329776

