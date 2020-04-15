BreakSystem2020online

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Breaking the System The Study of Social Reform
After 1787… what happens in America?
DO: Take notes online in the packet (p. 4) Westward Expansion: The 19th-century movement of settlers into the American Wes...
What is a Symbol? Head to a breakout room to discuss. Use online dictionaries to research.
How do these ideas align with our American values? To Jefferson, Westward Expansion was the key to the nation's health, it...
DO: Coloring in the Map/Zoom THINK ABOUT: What would this movement look like? What impact would this have?
Westward Expansion What are the impacts of Westward Expansion?
Louisiana Purchase Capital One Commercial
DO: Write down definitions in the packet (p. 1) Louisiana Purchase: In 1803, President Thomas Jefferson purchased over 827...
What are the impacts of Westward Expansion and the Transcontinental Railroad?
What are the impacts of Westward Expansion and the Transcontinental Railroad?
What are the impacts of Westward Expansion and the Transcontinental Railroad?
What are the impacts of Westward Expansion and the Transcontinental Railroad?
*DO: notes in the packet (p. 7) Social reform is an organized attempt to improve what is unjust. Using the photos above, w...
Change is in the Air (causes) Abolitionist Movement Second Great Awakening: a dynamic religious movement in the early 1800...
Abolitionist Movement: a movement of people who try to abolish (get rid of) slavery with the methods of speeches, newspape...
Abolitionist Movement & Women’s Movement Compare the treatment to Enslaved Africans through slave codes and other laws Law...
Why were these restrictions imposed on women and not men? Gender: society creates meaning and expectations for men and wom...
Society’s Rules and Laws Expectations for Women ✱ No education beyond primary school ✱ Lack of roles in leadership and chu...
Gender vs. Laws
Compare: Impact of stereotypes and gender… today!
Impact of stereotypes and gender… today!
In breakout groups, brainstorm all the ways (or methods) you can think of that people can RESIST or CHANGE something they ...
Methods for Social Reform/Change: ❖ Education Programs ❖ Protest/Civil Disobedience/Boycott ❖ The Arts (Writing, Poetry, S...
Stage 3: Research STEP 1: Select topic group Choose one the following groups to dig into deeper: ● Women ● Chinese ● Mexic...
Setup Noodletools: 1. Sign into Noodletools with your school google account 2. Create a NEW noodletools project called: Br...
While you research, try to answer the following (more questions on the topics page): ● Who made up this group specifically...
Stage 4: Persuasion Summary Using the ARES worksheets in the packet, organize your research to answer this question: Which...
Stage 5: CALL to ACTION Educate your classmates with a 5 minute slide presentation… 1) 2-3 minute Google Slide presentatio...
Stage 5: CALL to ACTION and then the FINALE…...
Stage 5: Persuade us to join the cause! Choose a method below to help others feel empathy for your group and want to join ...
Helpful hints to keep in mind... Helpful hints for a persuasive pitch: ❏ Slogan or catchy phrase for your visual ❏ Eye ope...
BreakSystem2020online
BreakSystem2020online
BreakSystem2020online
BreakSystem2020online
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

BreakSystem2020online

21 views

Published on

Westward Expansion and social reform

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

BreakSystem2020online

  1. 1. Breaking the System The Study of Social Reform
  2. 2. After 1787… what happens in America?
  3. 3. DO: Take notes online in the packet (p. 4) Westward Expansion: The 19th-century movement of settlers into the American West, began with the Louisiana Purchase and was fueled by the Gold Rush, the Oregon Trail and a belief in "manifest destiny." Manifest Destiny: The belief that God (providence) supported the spread or expansion of America all the way to the Pacific Ocean, by force if necessary. Eventually… this led to the Homestead Acts (1862) signed by Abraham Lincoln. It provided 160-acre tracts of land west of the Mississippi at little cost, in return for a promise to improve the land.
  4. 4. What is a Symbol? Head to a breakout room to discuss. Use online dictionaries to research.
  5. 5. How do these ideas align with our American values? To Jefferson, Westward Expansion was the key to the nation's health, it was essential. He believed that a republic depended on an independent, virtuous citizenry for its survival, and that independence and virtue went hand in hand with land ownership, especially the ownership of small farms.
  6. 6. DO: Coloring in the Map/Zoom THINK ABOUT: What would this movement look like? What impact would this have?
  7. 7. Westward Expansion What are the impacts of Westward Expansion?
  8. 8. Louisiana Purchase Capital One Commercial
  9. 9. DO: Write down definitions in the packet (p. 1) Louisiana Purchase: In 1803, President Thomas Jefferson purchased over 827,00 square miles of territory from France, doubling the side of the young republic. This was known as one of Jefferson’s greatest achievements. Transcontinental Railroad: In 1862, two railroad companies were chartered with building a transcontinental railroad to open up the American West, connecting the 3,000 miles between the East and West Coast to under a week. *Click on the links above to see the importance of these two events to the idea of Manifest Destiny.
  10. 10. What are the impacts of Westward Expansion and the Transcontinental Railroad?
  11. 11. What are the impacts of Westward Expansion and the Transcontinental Railroad?
  12. 12. What are the impacts of Westward Expansion and the Transcontinental Railroad?
  13. 13. What are the impacts of Westward Expansion and the Transcontinental Railroad?
  14. 14. *DO: notes in the packet (p. 7) Social reform is an organized attempt to improve what is unjust. Using the photos above, what social reform is happening? What method?
  15. 15. Change is in the Air (causes) Abolitionist Movement Second Great Awakening: a dynamic religious movement in the early 1800’s; sinning is wrong, people have free will and are not predestined to a life of suffering Quakers influence the thinking in the North towards equality for all people including enslaved people and women 1804: Northern states promise to get rid of slavery 1807: the slave trade ends in the United States
  16. 16. Abolitionist Movement: a movement of people who try to abolish (get rid of) slavery with the methods of speeches, newspapers, book, activism Who are these people? *DO: notes in the packet
  17. 17. Abolitionist Movement & Women’s Movement Compare the treatment to Enslaved Africans through slave codes and other laws Laws Restricting Women in the 1700’s 1. When married, property to husband 2. In divorce, children were property of husband 3. Women were restricted to only owning small business, no other professions 4. Women are not citizens, therefore no voting, no office, no jury duty 5. Husband could use physical actions to control wife, ‘rod no larger than thumb’ Do: Write notes in the packet (p. 7 or 8)
  18. 18. Why were these restrictions imposed on women and not men? Gender: society creates meaning and expectations for men and women; helps to create a system of masculine and feminine Do: Write notes in the packet (p. 8 or 9)
  19. 19. Society’s Rules and Laws Expectations for Women ✱ No education beyond primary school ✱ Lack of roles in leadership and church ✱ Subservient to men in all matters ✱ Role was in the home and with the children ✱ Travel with males; brother or husband ✱ Laws of the 1700’s
  20. 20. Gender vs. Laws
  21. 21. Compare: Impact of stereotypes and gender… today!
  22. 22. Impact of stereotypes and gender… today!
  23. 23. In breakout groups, brainstorm all the ways (or methods) you can think of that people can RESIST or CHANGE something they think needs to get better… Make a list! How do we make change in society? What actions are considered social reform?
  24. 24. Methods for Social Reform/Change: ❖ Education Programs ❖ Protest/Civil Disobedience/Boycott ❖ The Arts (Writing, Poetry, Sculpture, Paint, Dance...) ❖ New or Repealed Legislation (Laws/Rules) ❖ Journalism/Documentary ❖ Advertisement Campaign
  25. 25. Stage 3: Research STEP 1: Select topic group Choose one the following groups to dig into deeper: ● Women ● Chinese ● Mexican ● Native American ● African American STEP 2: Begin Research Research your selected group’s experience during the Westward Expansion time period before the Civil War. We’ll be using NOODLETOOLS!
  26. 26. Setup Noodletools: 1. Sign into Noodletools with your school google account 2. Create a NEW noodletools project called: Breaking System: Insert Your Selected Group ex. Breaking the System: Mexican 3. Share this project with your teacher’s “project inbox”. Search for your teacher’s name and your section. Make sure to hit “done”. Requirements: ● At least 4 Sources properly input into Noodletools: You can use the textbook readings as a source You can use the primary source packets from above as a source Need 2 sources from the databases ● At least 50 Bulleted Notes MORE DETAILED INFORMATION IN YOUR PACKET!
  27. 27. While you research, try to answer the following (more questions on the topics page): ● Who made up this group specifically? (Race, ethnicity, gender, religion, citizenship...) ● What was their specific experience? Find real examples. Do they face prejudice, discrimination, violence, disenfranchisement (unable to vote), fewer rights? ● What are state or federal laws that impacted the people of your group? ● How did society react to the needs of your group? ● What were social reform tactics, methods, or techniques that were used to make change in society for your group? ● Who were social reform leaders who fought for the rights and needs of your group? ● Did geography impact your group? *** more questions on the topics page and KEY HISTORICAL TERMS TO INVESTIGATE
  28. 28. Stage 4: Persuasion Summary Using the ARES worksheets in the packet, organize your research to answer this question: Which social reform tactic/technique was most impactful/successful in making change for your selected group?
  29. 29. Stage 5: CALL to ACTION Educate your classmates with a 5 minute slide presentation… 1) 2-3 minute Google Slide presentation in which you educate us about your selected group AND 2) 2-3 minute persuasive presentation to motivate and incite (encourage/stir up) the audience to support your ideas for social reform and change for your assigned group (co-written by each member of the group).
  30. 30. Stage 5: CALL to ACTION and then the FINALE…...
  31. 31. Stage 5: Persuade us to join the cause! Choose a method below to help others feel empathy for your group and want to join in the cause!! How could you express and persuade the public? ● Create a newspaper front page with 2 articles and advertisements ● Give a speech to inspire change ● Plan a protest, march or boycott -- share with us the logistics (where, when, who) and create materials (posters, pamphlets, bumper stickers, t-shirts) to be passed out to educate the public ● Pretend your an activist and Vlog (Video Log) your experience and what advocate for the change you want ● Write or amend a law that makes a positive change for your group ● Write a song/rap educating and inspiring about your cause ● Create a skit (to be performed on Zoom) about the experience and what needs to change for your group
  32. 32. Helpful hints to keep in mind... Helpful hints for a persuasive pitch: ❏ Slogan or catchy phrase for your visual ❏ Eye opening stats/facts ❏ Energy and passion to convince or persuade ie.) Sell the newspaper! ❏ Call to action for the public to get involved ❏ Engage your audience with rhetorical questions or leave them thinking ❏ Eye catching choice of color, images, symbols, etc. (aesthetics matter!) ❏ Body language matters! Stand tall, be confident, project your voice!

×