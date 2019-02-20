Successfully reported this slideshow.
Santap Istiadat Disediakan oleh: I. Ryan Zeffrey II. Omar Karlos III.Alya Farzana IV.Farhatul Hanan
Maksud Rangkap 1: Santap beradat, santap istiadat, Santap raja di majlis kebesaran, Santap merai, hormat-menghormati; Buka...
Maksud Rangkap 2: Nasi disuap di tangan kanan, Lauk dibinjat sopan siuman, Sampai ke mulut mamah perlahan, Tanda tidak gel...
Maksud Rangkap 3: Santap nasi suap pertama, Berturut dengan suap kedua; Dua suap, ketiga sudah, Keempatnya basuh tangan; K...
Maksud Rangkap 4: Ketujuh berkumur-kumur, Ke delapan makan sirih; Kelat jatuh ke rengkungan, Seri naik ke peroman. Maksud:...
Maksud Rangkap 5: Itulah santap beradat kebesaran Di dalam riwayat zaman yang silam. Maksud: Pengarang menjelaskan bahawa ...
Tema Adab dan tatacara makan dalam sesuatu majlis mengikut adat generasi zaman dahulu.
Persoalan, Nilai dan Pengajaran PERSOALAN NILAI PENGAJARAN Persoalan adab sopan ketika makan Sopan -santun Kita hendaklah ...
Gaya bahasa GAYA BAHASA CONTOH ANAFORA Santap beradat, santap istiadat, Santap raja di majlis kebesaran, Santap merai, hor...
antologi bintang hati santap istiadat

  1. 1. Santap Istiadat Disediakan oleh: I. Ryan Zeffrey II. Omar Karlos III.Alya Farzana IV.Farhatul Hanan
  2. 2. Maksud Rangkap 1: Santap beradat, santap istiadat, Santap raja di majlis kebesaran, Santap merai, hormat-menghormati; Bukan santap hendakkan kenyang, Santap santun dengan aturan. Maksud: Santap beradat merupakan istiadat santap raja dalam majlis kebesaran. Istiadat ini bertujuan menghormati dan meraikan tetamu. Majlis ini juga mengajar tetamu yang hadir makan secara beradab dan bukanlah sekadar untuk mengenyangkan perut. Glosari: Istiadat - peraturan atau cara-cara melakukan sesuatu yg sudah menjadi kebiasaan
  3. 3. Maksud Rangkap 2: Nasi disuap di tangan kanan, Lauk dibinjat sopan siuman, Sampai ke mulut mamah perlahan, Tanda tidak gelojoh makan. Selesai santap nasi - Diiringkan seteguk minuman, Isyarat menghormat, mulia-memuliakan Maksud: Berdasarkan adab dan tertib semasa makan , menyuap nasi mestilah menggunakan tangan kanan dan ambillah lauk dengan sopan. Makanan hendaklah dikunyah perlahan-lahan. Selesai makan nasi, barulah minum air. Glosari: Dibinjat: diambil, diangkat
  4. 4. Maksud Rangkap 3: Santap nasi suap pertama, Berturut dengan suap kedua; Dua suap, ketiga sudah, Keempatnya basuh tangan; Kelima halwa juadah, Keenam mengiring buah-buahan. Maksud: Pengarang memberikan peringatan agar makan nasi sekadar tiga suapan sebelum membasuh tangan. Kemudian, makanlah kuih-muih dan buah-buahan. Glosari: Halwa: Penganan yang manis
  5. 5. Maksud Rangkap 4: Ketujuh berkumur-kumur, Ke delapan makan sirih; Kelat jatuh ke rengkungan, Seri naik ke peroman. Maksud: Selepas makan hendaklah berkumur- kumur. Kemudian, makanlah sirih agar wajah kelihatan berseri-seri. Glosari: Rengkungan - kerongkong Peroman - rupa paras, Bentuk rupa
  6. 6. Maksud Rangkap 5: Itulah santap beradat kebesaran Di dalam riwayat zaman yang silam. Maksud: Pengarang menjelaskan bahawa adab dan tatacara makan secara beradat dalam sesuatu majlis telah diamalkan sejak zaman dahulu.
  7. 7. Tema Adab dan tatacara makan dalam sesuatu majlis mengikut adat generasi zaman dahulu.
  8. 8. Persoalan, Nilai dan Pengajaran PERSOALAN NILAI PENGAJARAN Persoalan adab sopan ketika makan Sopan -santun Kita hendaklah bersikap sopan dan beradab ketika sedang makan. Persoalaan keutamaan tatacara dan tertib semasa menjamu selera Kepatuhan Tetamu yang hadir hendaklah patuh dengan tatacara dan adab ketika makan Persoalan kesederhanaan ketika menjamu selera kesederhanaan Kita mestilah bersederhana ketika makan dengan tidak mengambil makanan secara berlebihan atau hawa nafsu.
  9. 9. Gaya bahasa GAYA BAHASA CONTOH ANAFORA Santap beradat, santap istiadat, Santap raja di majlis kebesaran, Santap merai, hormat-menghormat; REPETISI Santap beradat,santap istiadat, BAHASA ISTANA SANTAP INVERSI Bukan santap hendakkan kenyang, Sepatutnya: santap bukan hendakkan kenyang METAFORA Di dalam riwayat zaman yang silam.

×