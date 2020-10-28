3c. Pedagogy of Mathematics (Part II) - Algebra (Ex 3.3)

Slideshare uses cookies to improve functionality and performance, and to provide you with relevant advertising. If you continue browsing the site, you agree to the use of cookies on this website. See our User Agreement and Privacy Policy.
Slideshare uses cookies to improve functionality and performance, and to provide you with relevant advertising. If you continue browsing the site, you agree to the use of cookies on this website. See our Privacy Policy and User Agreement for details.
Scribd will begin operating the SlideShare business on December 1, 2020As of this date, Scribd will manage your SlideShare account and any content you may have on SlideShare, and Scribd's General Terms of Use and Privacy Policy will apply. If you wish to opt out, please close your SlideShare account. Learn more.
7.
Solution:
p(x) = 3x3 – 4x2 + 7x – 5
When it is divided by x +3,
p(-3) = 3(-3)3 – 4(-3)2 + 7(-3) – 5
= 3(-27) – 4(9) – 21 – 5
= -81 – 36 – 21 – 5
= -143
The remainder is -143.
8.
Solution:
p(x) = x2018 + 2018
When it is divided by x – 1,
p(1) = 12018 + 2018
= 1 + 2018
= 2019
The remainder is 2019.
9.
Solution:
p(x) = 2x3 – kx2 + 3x + 10
When it is exactly divided by x – 2,
P(2) = 0
2(2)3 – k(2)2 + 3(2) + 10 = 0
2(8) – k(4) + 6 + 10 = 0
16 – k(4) + 6 + 10 = 0
16 – 4k + 6 + 10 = 0
32 – 4k = 0
32 = 4k
∴ k = 324
= 8
The value of k = 8
10.
Solution:
p(x1) = 2x3 + ax2 + 4x – 12
When it is divided by x – 3,
p(3) = 2(3)3 + a(3)2 + 4(3) – 12
= 54 + 9a + 12 – 12
= 54 + 9a ……….(R1)
p(x2) = x3 + x2 – 2x + a
When it is divided by x – 3,
p(3) = 33 + 32 – 2(3) + a
= 27 + 9 – 6 + a
= 30 + a ………(R2)
The given remainders are same (R1 = R2)
∴ 54 + 9a = 30 + a
9a – a = 30 – 54
8a = -24
∴ a = -24/8
= -3
Consider R2,
Remainder = 30 – 3
= 27
11.
(i) x3 + 5x2 – 10x + 4
Solution:
p(x) = x3 + 5x2 – 10x + 4
p(1) = 13 + 5(1) – 10(1) +
4
= 1 + 5 – 10 + 4
= 10 – 10
= 0
∴ x – 1 is a factor of p(x)
(ii) x4 + 5x2 – 5x + 1
Solution:
p(1) = 14 + 5(1)2 – 5(1) + 1
= 1 + 5 – 5 + 1
= 7 – 5
= 2
= 0
∴ x – 1 is not a factor of
p(x)
12.
Solution:
p(x) = 2x3 – 5x2 – 28x + 15
x – 5 is a factor
p(5) = 2(5)3 – 5(5)2 – 28(5) + 15
= 250 – 125 – 140 + 15
= 265 – 265
= 0
∴ x – 5 is a factor of p(x)
13.
Solution:
p(x) = x3 – 3x2 – mx + 24
when x + 3 is a factor
P(-3) = 0
(-3)3 – 3(-3)2 – m(-3) + 24 =
0
-27 – 27 + 3m + 24 = 0
-54 + 24 + 3m = 0
-30 + 3m = 0
3m = 30
m = 303
= 10
The value of m = 10
14.
Solution:
p(x) = ax2 + 5x + b
when (x-2) is a factor
P(2) = 0
a(2)2 + 5(2) + b = 0
4a + 10 + b = 0
4a + b = -10 …….(1)
when (x – 12) is a factor
p(12) = 0
a(12)2 + 5(12) + b = 0
Multiply by 4
a + 10 + 4b = 0
a + 46 = -10 …….(2)
From (1) and (2) we get
4a + b = a + 4b
4a – a = 4b – b
3a = 3b
a = b
Hence it is proved.
15.
Solution:
p(x) = kx3 – 2x2 + 25x – 26
When it is divided by x – 1
P(1) = 0
k(1)3 – 2(1)2 + 25(1) – 26 = 0
k – 2 + 25 – 26 = 0
k + 25 – 28 = 0
k – 3 = 0
k = 3
The value of k = 3
16.
Solution:
Let the area of a rectangle be p(x)
p(x) = x2 – 2x – 8
When x + 2 is the side of the
rectangle
p(-2) = (-2)2 – 2(-2) – 8
= 4 + 4 – 8
= 8 – 8
= 0
When x – 4 is the side of the rectangle.
P(4) = (4)2 – 2(4) – 8
= 16 – 8 – 8
= 16 – 16
= 0
(x + 2) and (x – 4) are the sides of a
rectangle
Be the first to comment