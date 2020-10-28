3c. Pedagogy of Mathematics (Part II) - Algebra (Ex 3.3)

Successfully reported this slideshow.
PEDAGOGY OF MATHEMATICS – PART II By Dr. I. Uma Maheswari Principal Peniel Rural College of Education,Vemparali, Dindigul ...
STD IX CHAPTER 3 – ALGEBRA Ex – 3.3
Solution: p(x) = x3 – 5x2 + 4x – 3 P(2) = (2)3 – 5(2)2 + 4(2) – 3 = 8 – 5(4) + 8 – 3 = 8 – 20 + 8 – 3 = 16 – 23 = -7 p{2) ...
(i) p(x) = x3 – 2x2 – 4x – 1; g(x) = x + 1 Solution: p(x) = x3 – 2x2 – 4x – 1 p(-1) = (-1)3 – 2(-1)2 – 4(-1) – 1 = 1 – 2 +...
(ii) p(x) = 4x3 – 12x2 + 14x – 3; g(x) = 2x – 1 Solution: p(x) = 4x3 – 12x2 + 14x – 3 = 4 × 18 – 12 × 14 + 14 × 12 – 3 = 1...
(iii) p(x) = x3 – 3x2 + 4x + 50; g(x) = x – 3 Solution: p(x) = x3 – 3x2 + 4x + 50 p(3) = 33 – 3(3)2 + 4(3) + 50 = 27 – 27 ...
Solution: p(x) = 3x3 – 4x2 + 7x – 5 When it is divided by x +3, p(-3) = 3(-3)3 – 4(-3)2 + 7(-3) – 5 = 3(-27) – 4(9) – 21 –...
Solution: p(x) = x2018 + 2018 When it is divided by x – 1, p(1) = 12018 + 2018 = 1 + 2018 = 2019 The remainder is 2019.
Solution: p(x) = 2x3 – kx2 + 3x + 10 When it is exactly divided by x – 2, P(2) = 0 2(2)3 – k(2)2 + 3(2) + 10 = 0 2(8) – k(...
Solution: p(x1) = 2x3 + ax2 + 4x – 12 When it is divided by x – 3, p(3) = 2(3)3 + a(3)2 + 4(3) – 12 = 54 + 9a + 12 – 12 = ...
(i) x3 + 5x2 – 10x + 4 Solution: p(x) = x3 + 5x2 – 10x + 4 p(1) = 13 + 5(1) – 10(1) + 4 = 1 + 5 – 10 + 4 = 10 – 10 = 0 ∴ x...
Solution: p(x) = 2x3 – 5x2 – 28x + 15 x – 5 is a factor p(5) = 2(5)3 – 5(5)2 – 28(5) + 15 = 250 – 125 – 140 + 15 = 265 – 2...
Solution: p(x) = x3 – 3x2 – mx + 24 when x + 3 is a factor P(-3) = 0 (-3)3 – 3(-3)2 – m(-3) + 24 = 0 -27 – 27 + 3m + 24 = ...
Solution: p(x) = ax2 + 5x + b when (x-2) is a factor P(2) = 0 a(2)2 + 5(2) + b = 0 4a + 10 + b = 0 4a + b = -10 …….(1) whe...
Solution: p(x) = kx3 – 2x2 + 25x – 26 When it is divided by x – 1 P(1) = 0 k(1)3 – 2(1)2 + 25(1) – 26 = 0 k – 2 + 25 – 26 ...
Solution: Let the area of a rectangle be p(x) p(x) = x2 – 2x – 8 When x + 2 is the side of the rectangle p(-2) = (-2)2 – 2...
3c. Pedagogy of Mathematics (Part II) - Algebra (Ex 3.3)

Pedagogy of Mathematics (Part II) - Algebra, Algebra, Maths, IX std Maths, Samacheerkalvi maths, II year B.Ed., Pedagogy, Mathematics, Polynomials, Constants, variables, algebraic

Published in: Education
3c. Pedagogy of Mathematics (Part II) - Algebra (Ex 3.3)

  1. 1. PEDAGOGY OF MATHEMATICS – PART II By Dr. I. Uma Maheswari Principal Peniel Rural College of Education,Vemparali, Dindigul District iuma_maheswari@yahoo.co.in
  2. 2. STD IX CHAPTER 3 – ALGEBRA Ex – 3.3
  3. 3. Solution: p(x) = x3 – 5x2 + 4x – 3 P(2) = (2)3 – 5(2)2 + 4(2) – 3 = 8 – 5(4) + 8 – 3 = 8 – 20 + 8 – 3 = 16 – 23 = -7 p{2) ≠ 0 ∴ p(x) is not a multiple of g(x)
  4. 4. (i) p(x) = x3 – 2x2 – 4x – 1; g(x) = x + 1 Solution: p(x) = x3 – 2x2 – 4x – 1 p(-1) = (-1)3 – 2(-1)2 – 4(-1) – 1 = 1 – 2 + 4 – 1 = 4 – 4 = 0 ∴ The remainder = 0
  5. 5. (ii) p(x) = 4x3 – 12x2 + 14x – 3; g(x) = 2x – 1 Solution: p(x) = 4x3 – 12x2 + 14x – 3 = 4 × 18 – 12 × 14 + 14 × 12 – 3 = 12 – 3 + 7 – 3 = 12 – 6 + 7 = 12 + 1 = 32 ∴ The reminder is 32
  6. 6. (iii) p(x) = x3 – 3x2 + 4x + 50; g(x) = x – 3 Solution: p(x) = x3 – 3x2 + 4x + 50 p(3) = 33 – 3(3)2 + 4(3) + 50 = 27 – 27 + 12 + 50 = 62 The remainder is 62.
  7. 7. Solution: p(x) = 3x3 – 4x2 + 7x – 5 When it is divided by x +3, p(-3) = 3(-3)3 – 4(-3)2 + 7(-3) – 5 = 3(-27) – 4(9) – 21 – 5 = -81 – 36 – 21 – 5 = -143 The remainder is -143.
  8. 8. Solution: p(x) = x2018 + 2018 When it is divided by x – 1, p(1) = 12018 + 2018 = 1 + 2018 = 2019 The remainder is 2019.
  9. 9. Solution: p(x) = 2x3 – kx2 + 3x + 10 When it is exactly divided by x – 2, P(2) = 0 2(2)3 – k(2)2 + 3(2) + 10 = 0 2(8) – k(4) + 6 + 10 = 0 16 – k(4) + 6 + 10 = 0 16 – 4k + 6 + 10 = 0 32 – 4k = 0 32 = 4k ∴ k = 324 = 8 The value of k = 8
  10. 10. Solution: p(x1) = 2x3 + ax2 + 4x – 12 When it is divided by x – 3, p(3) = 2(3)3 + a(3)2 + 4(3) – 12 = 54 + 9a + 12 – 12 = 54 + 9a ……….(R1) p(x2) = x3 + x2 – 2x + a When it is divided by x – 3, p(3) = 33 + 32 – 2(3) + a = 27 + 9 – 6 + a = 30 + a ………(R2) The given remainders are same (R1 = R2) ∴ 54 + 9a = 30 + a 9a – a = 30 – 54 8a = -24 ∴ a = -24/8 = -3 Consider R2, Remainder = 30 – 3 = 27
  11. 11. (i) x3 + 5x2 – 10x + 4 Solution: p(x) = x3 + 5x2 – 10x + 4 p(1) = 13 + 5(1) – 10(1) + 4 = 1 + 5 – 10 + 4 = 10 – 10 = 0 ∴ x – 1 is a factor of p(x) (ii) x4 + 5x2 – 5x + 1 Solution: p(1) = 14 + 5(1)2 – 5(1) + 1 = 1 + 5 – 5 + 1 = 7 – 5 = 2 = 0 ∴ x – 1 is not a factor of p(x)
  12. 12. Solution: p(x) = 2x3 – 5x2 – 28x + 15 x – 5 is a factor p(5) = 2(5)3 – 5(5)2 – 28(5) + 15 = 250 – 125 – 140 + 15 = 265 – 265 = 0 ∴ x – 5 is a factor of p(x)
  13. 13. Solution: p(x) = x3 – 3x2 – mx + 24 when x + 3 is a factor P(-3) = 0 (-3)3 – 3(-3)2 – m(-3) + 24 = 0 -27 – 27 + 3m + 24 = 0 -54 + 24 + 3m = 0 -30 + 3m = 0 3m = 30 m = 303 = 10 The value of m = 10
  14. 14. Solution: p(x) = ax2 + 5x + b when (x-2) is a factor P(2) = 0 a(2)2 + 5(2) + b = 0 4a + 10 + b = 0 4a + b = -10 …….(1) when (x – 12) is a factor p(12) = 0 a(12)2 + 5(12) + b = 0 Multiply by 4 a + 10 + 4b = 0 a + 46 = -10 …….(2) From (1) and (2) we get 4a + b = a + 4b 4a – a = 4b – b 3a = 3b a = b Hence it is proved.
  15. 15. Solution: p(x) = kx3 – 2x2 + 25x – 26 When it is divided by x – 1 P(1) = 0 k(1)3 – 2(1)2 + 25(1) – 26 = 0 k – 2 + 25 – 26 = 0 k + 25 – 28 = 0 k – 3 = 0 k = 3 The value of k = 3
  16. 16. Solution: Let the area of a rectangle be p(x) p(x) = x2 – 2x – 8 When x + 2 is the side of the rectangle p(-2) = (-2)2 – 2(-2) – 8 = 4 + 4 – 8 = 8 – 8 = 0 When x – 4 is the side of the rectangle. P(4) = (4)2 – 2(4) – 8 = 16 – 8 – 8 = 16 – 16 = 0 (x + 2) and (x – 4) are the sides of a rectangle

