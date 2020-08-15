Successfully reported this slideshow.
by: G. Martin ;
Lets Learn! When evaluating a function, you are simply finding the value of f(x) given the value of x. It means that we pl...
Example 1. Evaluate f(x) = 2x – 3 when x = 2 f(x) = 2x – 3 f(2) = 2(2) – 3 = 4 – 3 f(2) = 1 Thus f(x) = 2x – 3 when x – 2 ...
Example 3. Evaluate f(x) = x2 + x – 2 when x = 5 f(x) = x2 + x – 2 f(5) = (5)2 + 5 - 2 = 25 + 5 – 2 = 30 – 2 f(5) = 28 Thu...
Example 5. Complete the function table for f(x) = 3x2 – 5x + 10, given the values for x are {-1, 0, 1, 2, 3} Input f(x) Ru...
×