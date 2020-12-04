Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Simplifying Transactions While Building Digital Trust The Impact of Emerging Technologies on a Global Economy
� 2020 TransUnion LLC All Rights Reserved | 2Confidential | Internal use only Panel Discussion M O D E R A T O R P A N E L...
Q&A
solutions.transunion.com/digitalconsumertrust New Dimensions of Change Building trust in a digital consumer landscape DOWN...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Simplifying Transactions While Building Digital Trust: The Impact of Emerging Technologies on a Global Economy

12 views

Published on

Today’s consumers expect fast, easy and personalized experiences, but they also need to feel safe and secure to fully participate in the digital economy. Intensified by a pandemic that has driven a rapid increase in transacting online, this has become a precarious balancing act for companies all over the world, with 85% of recently surveyed global executives saying that smooth digital transactions are “essential to survival”.

In this webinar, we will analyze the results of a survey conducted by the Economist Intelligence Unit and sponsored by TransUnion, in order to better understand the key trends and findings that are shaping the future of interactions between companies and consumers. Based on the responses of more than 1,600 executives worldwide, the findings reveal how certain emerging technologies and regulations are poised to help businesses overcome hurdles — or perhaps introduce new challenges — when it comes to building digital trust.

Join us as our experts explore how these key areas are impacting the global economy:

National digital IDs, biometrics and privacy regulations
Digital transformations and artificial intelligence
Super-apps and digital wallets

Published in: Technology
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Simplifying Transactions While Building Digital Trust: The Impact of Emerging Technologies on a Global Economy

  1. 1. Simplifying Transactions While Building Digital Trust The Impact of Emerging Technologies on a Global Economy
  2. 2. � 2020 TransUnion LLC All Rights Reserved | 2Confidential | Internal use only Panel Discussion M O D E R A T O R P A N E L I S TP A N E L I S T Tim Martin Executive Vice President, Chief Global Solutions Officer at TransUnion Leigh Smyth Strategic Advisor at United Nations Environment Programme Finance Initiative (UNEP FI) John Ferguson Director of Macroeconomics at The Economist Intelligence Unit P A N E L I S T Udai Kaura Associate Partner at McKinsey
  3. 3. Q&A
  4. 4. solutions.transunion.com/digitalconsumertrust New Dimensions of Change Building trust in a digital consumer landscape DOWNLOAD THE REPORT

×