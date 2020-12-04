Today’s consumers expect fast, easy and personalized experiences, but they also need to feel safe and secure to fully participate in the digital economy. Intensified by a pandemic that has driven a rapid increase in transacting online, this has become a precarious balancing act for companies all over the world, with 85% of recently surveyed global executives saying that smooth digital transactions are “essential to survival”.



In this webinar, we will analyze the results of a survey conducted by the Economist Intelligence Unit and sponsored by TransUnion, in order to better understand the key trends and findings that are shaping the future of interactions between companies and consumers. Based on the responses of more than 1,600 executives worldwide, the findings reveal how certain emerging technologies and regulations are poised to help businesses overcome hurdles — or perhaps introduce new challenges — when it comes to building digital trust.



Join us as our experts explore how these key areas are impacting the global economy:



National digital IDs, biometrics and privacy regulations

Digital transformations and artificial intelligence

Super-apps and digital wallets