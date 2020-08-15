Successfully reported this slideshow.
3 Reasons why you should adapt your content to mobile first

  1. 1. Introduction • Mobile first optimize the use of mobile devices to access online platforms • Ensures that you are delivering the right user experience to the right screen
  2. 2. Better user experience • Customer is seeking for immediate results • Content must be fast, readable and shareable:short texts, images with fast loading and with appropriate sizes.
  3. 3. Ranking optimization at Google search • Websites that are adapt to smartphones have a better ranking on Google searches
  4. 4. Brand Credibility • The better the customer experience is, the greater is the satisfaction and loyalty to the brand products and services
  5. 5. Conclusion • Improving the mobile experience is give your customers what they are looking for when they want it • Mobile first engage customers • Increase brand visibility
  6. 6. SOURCES • https://www.pewresearch.org/internet/2019/06/13/mobile- technology-and-home-broadband-2019/ • https://www.contentintelligence.net/en/ci/mobile-first-the-content- strategy-to-make-your-brand-loved • https://www.outbrain.com/help/advertisers/mobile-first-content- strategy/ • https://anglestudios.co.uk/blog/why-mobile-first-web-design-is- becoming-more-important/

