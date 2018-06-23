Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
KEPOLISIAN NEGARA REPUBLIK INDONESIA DAERAH METRO JAYA RESORT METROPOLITAN JAKARTA SELATAN LAPORAN HASIL MONITORING DAN EV...
6. DR. Puenomo Ananto, MM b. Pengaduan dari Masyarakat ( HENDRI BUDI RAHARDJO ) melalui Spripim PMJ Nomor : B/32/I/2018 /S...
proses B/ 660 /II? 2018 tanggal 21 Februari 2018 perihala klarifikasi tindak lanjut tersebut. 6. Demikian hasil untuk menj...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Jawaban 3.c.c lap monitoring dan evaluasi dumas 2018

26 views

Published on

MONITORING DAN EVALUASI ATAS PENANGANAN PENGADUAN MASYARAKAT 2

Published in: Business
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Jawaban 3.c.c lap monitoring dan evaluasi dumas 2018

  1. 1. KEPOLISIAN NEGARA REPUBLIK INDONESIA DAERAH METRO JAYA RESORT METROPOLITAN JAKARTA SELATAN LAPORAN HASIL MONITORING DAN EVALUASI PENANGANAN PENGADUAN MAYARAKAT SASARAN ZI POLRES METRO JAKARTA SELATAN DAN POLSEK JAJARAN 1. Rujukan : a. Peraturan Kapolri Nomor : 2 Tahun 2012 tanggal 5 Januari 2012 tentang Tata Cara Penanganan Pengaduan Masyarakat di lingkungan Kepolisian Negara Republik Indonesia; b. Surat Perintah Kapolres Metro Jakarta Selatan Nomor : Sprin / 841/ III / 2018 tanggal 8 Maret 2018 tentang Pengawasan dan Monitoring pendataan pengecekan terhadap terhadap penuntasan tindak lanjut Dumas yang ada pada Sat Reskrim maupun yang ada di Polsek Jajaran. 2. Petugas Tim Pengawasan dan Pembinaan : a. KompolAgus Prayitno Nrp 62080619 Kasiwas Polres Metro Jaksel b. AKP Wagirin Nrp 61120990 Kasubsibidopnal Siwas Polres Metro Jaksel c. IPDA Niken Lestari Nrp 77120442 Paur Subsibidbin d. Aiptu Sriyanto Nrp 63031154 PS Paur Subsibidops Siwas Polres Metro Jaksel e. Bripda Suryanto Nrp 94050205 Bamin Siwas 3. Pelaksanaan Hari : Rabu s.d Jum’at Tanggal : 3 Mei sampai dengan 12 Mei 2017 Tempat : Sat Reskrim Polres Metro Jakarta Selatan dan Polsek Jajaran 4. Kegiatan Pengawasan dan Monitoring secara Umum baik secara Rutin maupun Insidentil baik bidang Operasional dan Pembinaan Polres Metro Jaksel dan Polsek Jajaran. 5. Hasil Pengawasan Monitoring dan Evaluasi Penanganan Dumas 1) Pengaduan masyarakat yang masuk dari bulan Januari sampai dengan Maret 2018 ada 8 Pengaduan masyarakat antara lain : a. Pengaduan dari Masyarakat ( Prof DR H.R Abdussalam ) melalui Spripim PMJ Nomor : B/1257/XII/2017/Spripim tgl 29 Des 2017 perihal permintaan Klarifikasi Lp : Nomor : LP/4441/IX/2017/PMJ/Dit. Reskrimum tgl 15 Sept 2017 perihal tindk pidana penggelapan langkah-lanhkah yang diambil sudah dibuatkan surat /dikirim ke Polsek Pasar Minggu Nomor : B/111/I/2018 /Restro Jaksel tgl 9 Januari 2018 permintaan Klaroifikasi;( dalam Proses ) Penyidik Polsek Pasar Minggu telah melakukan langkah-langkah Interogasi terhadap saksi-saksi : 1. Prof .DR R. Abdussalam 2. Abdullah 3. Ahwan Hasyim 4. Sandy Thedianto 5. Bernard
  2. 2. 6. DR. Puenomo Ananto, MM b. Pengaduan dari Masyarakat ( HENDRI BUDI RAHARDJO ) melalui Spripim PMJ Nomor : B/32/I/2018 /Spripim tgl 11 Januari 2018 perihal permintaan Klarifikasi Lp : Nomor : LP /834/IX/2016/Sek Cilandak tgl 21 Nop 2016 perihal tindk pidana pemalsuan surat langkah-lanhkah yang diambil sudah dibuatkan surat /dikirim ke Polsek Nomor : B/489/II/2018 /Restro Jaksel tgl 6 Februari 2018 permintaan Klaroifikasi;sudah ditindak ke Spripim Polda Metro jaya dengan Surat Nomor B/586/II/2018 tanggal 15 Februari 2018 tentang Laporan Hasil Tindak Lanjut Laporan Polisi Nomor : LP /834/K/2016/Sek Cilandak c. Pengaduan dari Masyarakat melalui Irwasda PMJ Nomor : B/2868/II/2018 /tgl 13 Februari 2018 perihal permintaan laporan tindak lanjut terhadap Lp : Nomor : LP /2108.A/K/XII/2017/Res Jaksel kasus dugaan tindak pidana pertolongan jahat sebagaimanan pasal 480 KUHP langkah-langkah yang diambil sudah dibuatkan surat Dinas Nomor : B/ND-06/II/2018/Siwas tgl 15 Februari 2018 d. Pengaduan dari Masyarakat ( sdr SUDARTA SEMBIRING ) melalui Kompolnas Nomor : B-184A/Kompolnas /I/2018 tanggal 24 Januari 2018 perihal klarifikasi saran dan keluhan masyarakat Lp: 894/K/XI/2017 /Sek Karsa tanggal 7 Nop 2017 dalam perkara Tindak Pidana Penggelapan, langkah-lanhkah yang diambil sudah dibuatkan surat /dikirim ke Polsek Jagakarsa Nomor : B/633/II/2018 /Restro Jaksel tgl 20 Februari 2018 permintaan Klaroifikasi;( sudah ditindaklanjuti ke Polda Metro Jaya Nomor : B/744/II/2018 /Restro Jaksel tanggal 28 Februari 2018 ) e. Pengaduan dari Masyarakat ( Susanto & Associates ) melalui Irwasum dan Irwasda PMJ Nomor : 794/II/2018/Datro tanggal 7 Februari 2018 perihal Permintaan tindak lanjut Laporan Polisi nomor : LP : 4818/XI/2015/PMJ/Dit Reskrimum tanggal 12 Nopember 2015 tentang dugaan tindak pidanan memasuki pekarangan tanpa ijin yang dilakukan oleh Saudara Dadang, Darsono dan Martin siwas sudah ambil langkah-langkah dengan cara membuat surat Nota Dinas Nomor : B/ND-04/II/2018/Siwas /tgl 13 Februari 2018 permintaan Klaroifikasi;( dalam Proses). f. Pengaduan dari Masyarakat melalui Komnas Ham RI Nomor : 165/K-PMT/I/2018 tanggal 19 Januari 2018 perihal Penangguhan penahanan kepada sdr Sukron alias Cikon di Polres Metro Jaksel Nomor LP : 509/K/IV/2017/PMJ / Restro Jaksel tanggal 8 April 2007 minta klarifikasi Penanganan kasus tersebut, langkah-lanhkah yang diambil sudah dibuatkan surat Nota Dinas Nomor : B/ND-05/II/2018/Siwas /tgl 15 Februari 2018 permintaan Klaroifikasi;( dalam Proses g. Pengaduan dari Masyarakat melalui Irwasum Polri Nomor : R/958/II/2018/Datro tanggal 15 Februari 2018 perihal Permintaan Laporan Tindak Lanjut terhadap Laporan Polisi Nomor : LP : 1760/K/X/2014/Restro Jaksel tanggal 10 Oktober 2014 minta klarifikasi pengaduan Sdr. Magdalena Tambubolon , langkah-lanhkah yang diambil sudah dibuatkan surat Nota Dinas Nomor : B/ND-09/II/2018/Siwas /tgl 21 Februari 2018 permintaan Klaroifikasi;( dalam Proses). h. Pengaduan dari Masyarakat sdr R Azhari , SH, MH melalui Irwasda PMJ Nomor : B/5168/III/2018/Datro tanggal 13 Maret 2018 perihal Permintaan Laporan Tindak Lanjut terhadap Laporan Polisi Nomor : LP : 1156/K/VIII/2017/Restro Jaksel tanggal 8 Agustus 2017, tentang tindak pidanan penipuan dan penggelapan langkah-lanhkah yang diambil sudah dibuatkan surat Nota Dinas Nomor : B/ND- 16/III/2018/Siwas /tgl 19 Maret 2018 permintaan Klaroifikasi;( dalam Proses). i. Pengaduan dari Masyarakat melalui Ketua Kompolnas Nomor : B- 268A/Kompolnas/2/2018 tanggal 6 Februari 2018 perihal permohonan klarifikasi terhadap laporan Polisi nomor : Lp/45/K/III/2017/Sek Budi tgl 23 Maret 2017 dalam
  3. 3. proses B/ 660 /II? 2018 tanggal 21 Februari 2018 perihala klarifikasi tindak lanjut tersebut. 6. Demikian hasil untuk menjadikan malum. Jakarta, Maret 2018 KASIWAS POLRES METRO JAKSEL AGUS PRAYITNO KOMISARIS POLISI NRP.62080619

×