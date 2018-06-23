Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
POLRI DAERAH METRO JAYA RESORT METROPOLITAN JAKARTA SELATAN SEKSI PENGAWASAN NOTA – DINAS Nomor : B / ND - 13 / III / Siwa...
KEPOLISIAN NEGARA REPUBLIK INDONESIA DAERAH METRO JAYA RESORT METROPOLITAN JAKARTA SELATAN LAPORAN MONITORING DAN EVALUASI...
1. Prof .DR R. Abdussalam 2. Abdullah 3. Ahwan Hasyim 4. Sandy Thedianto 5. Bernard 6. DR. Puenomo Ananto, MM b. Pengaduan...
sudah dibuatkan surat Nota Dinas Nomor : B/ND-16/III/2018/Siwas /tgl 19 Maret 2018 permintaan Klaroifikasi;( dalam Proses)...
DOKUMEN ANEV
KEPOLISIAN NEGARA REPUBLIK INDONESIA DAERAH METRO JAYA RESORT METROPOLITAN JAKARTA SELATAN DAFTAR HADIR ANEV No Nama Pangk...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Jawaban 3.c.b laporan monev dumas

27 views

Published on

MONITORING DAN EVALUASI ATAS PENANGANAN PENGADUAN MASYARAKAT 1

Published in: Business
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Jawaban 3.c.b laporan monev dumas

  1. 1. POLRI DAERAH METRO JAYA RESORT METROPOLITAN JAKARTA SELATAN SEKSI PENGAWASAN NOTA – DINAS Nomor : B / ND - 13 / III / Siwas Kepada : Yth. Anggota Siwas Polres Metro Jaksel Dari : Kasiwas Polres Metro Jakasel Perihal : Pelaksanaan Monev Pengaduan Masyarakat 1. Rujukan : a. Undang-undang Nomor 28 Tahun 1999 tentangPenyelenggara Negara yang Bersihdan BebasdariKorupsi, KolusidanNepotisme ; b. Undang-undangNomor 31 Tahun 1999 tentangpemberantasanTindakPidanaKorupsi ; c. Surat Perintah Kapolres Metro Jakarta Selatan Nomo : Sprin / 842/III/2018 tanggal 7 Mare 2018 tentang Tim WBS ( Whistle Blowing System ) dalam rangka pencegahan dan melakukan deteksi dini atas pelanggaran yang mungkin terjadi diwilayah hukum Polres Metro Jakarta Selatan untuk menuju Wilayah Bebas Korupsi ( WBK ) dan WBBM ( Wilayah Birokrasi Bersih Melayan ). 2. Sehubungan dengan rujukan tersebut diatas, agar Seluruh anggota hadir untuk mengikuti Anev yang akan dilaksanakan pada : Hari : Rabu Tanggal : 21 Maret 2018 Jam : 10.00 wib Tempat : Ruang Siwas Polres Metro Jaksel Pakaian : yang berlaku pada hari itu 3. Demikian untuk menjadi maklum. Jakarta, 19 Maret 2018 KASIWAS AGUS PRAYITNO KOMISARIS POLISI NRP. 62080619 Tembusan : 3. Kapolres Metro Jakarta Selatan. 4. Wakapolres Metro Jakarta Selatan
  2. 2. KEPOLISIAN NEGARA REPUBLIK INDONESIA DAERAH METRO JAYA RESORT METROPOLITAN JAKARTA SELATAN LAPORAN MONITORING DAN EVALUASI PENANGANAN PENGADUAN MAYARAKAT MENUJU WBK/WBBM POLRES METRO JAKARTA SELATAN DAN POLSEK JAJARAN 1. Rujukan : a. Undang-undang Nomor 28 Tahun 1999 tentangPenyelenggara Negara yang Bersih dan Bebas dari Korupsi, Kolusi dan Nepotisme ; b. Undang-undang Nomor 31 Tahun 1999 tentang pemberantasanTindakPidana Korupsi ; c. Peraturan Menteri Pendayagunan Aparatur Negara dan Reformasi Birokrasi Nomor 52 Tahun 2014 tanggal 17 Oktober 2014 tentangPedoman Pembangunan Zona Integritas Menuju Wilayah Bebas dari Korupsidan Wilayah Birokrasi Bersih dan Melayani di lingkungan Instansi Pemerintah. d. Peraturan Kapolri Nomor : 2 Tahun 2012 tanggal 5 Januari 2012 tentang Tata Cara Penanganan Pengaduan Masyarakat di lingkungan Kepolisian Negara Republik Indonesia; e. Surat Perintah Kapolres Metro Jakarta Selatan Nomor : Sprin / 841/ III / 2018 tanggal 8 Maret 2018 tentang Pengawasan dan Monitoring pendataan pengecekan terhadap terhadap penuntasan tindak lanjut Dumas yang ada pada Sat Reskrim maupun yang ada di Polsek Jajaran. 2. Maksud dan tujuan : a. Monitoring dan Evaluasi Pengaduan masyarakat ini dimaksudkan untuk mengetahui capaian hasil Pengaduan masyarakat zona integritas menuju WBK/WBBM ; dan b. Tujuan penyusuanan monitoring dan Evaluasi Pengaduan masyarakat adalah untuk memberikan kepastian hukum terhadap pelapor maupun terlapor guna menuju WBK dan WBBM 3. Pelaksanaan Hari : Rabu Tanggal : 21 Maret 2018 Jam : 10.00 Wib s/d Selesai Tempata : Ruang Siwas Pimpinan : Kasiwas Peserta : Anggota Siwas 4. Hasil Pengawasan Monitoring dan Evaluasi Penanganan Dumas 1) Pengaduan masyarakat ke Sat Reskrim yang masuk dari bulan Januari sampai dengan Maret 2018 ada 8 Pengaduan masyarakat antara lain : a. Pengaduan dari Masyarakat ( Prof DR H.R Abdussalam ) melalui Spripim PMJ Nomor : B/1257/XII/2017/Spripim tgl 29 Des 2017 perihal permintaan Klarifikasi Lp : Nomor : LP/4441/IX/2017/PMJ/Dit. Reskrimum tgl 15 Sept 2017 perihal tindk pidana penggelapan langkah-lanhkah yang diambil sudah dibuatkan surat /dikirim ke Polsek Pasar Minggu Nomor : B/111/I/2018 /Restro Jaksel tgl 9 Januari 2018 permintaan Klaroifikasi;( dalam Proses ) Penyidik Polsek Pasar Minggu telah melakukan langkah-langkah Interogasi terhadap saksi-saksi :
  3. 3. 1. Prof .DR R. Abdussalam 2. Abdullah 3. Ahwan Hasyim 4. Sandy Thedianto 5. Bernard 6. DR. Puenomo Ananto, MM b. Pengaduan dari Masyarakat ( HENDRI BUDI RAHARDJO ) melalui Spripim PMJ Nomor : B/32/I/2018 /Spripim tgl 11 Januari 2018 perihal permintaan Klarifikasi Lp : Nomor : LP /834/IX/2016/Sek Cilandak tgl 21 Nop 2016 perihal tindk pidana pemalsuan surat langkah- lanhkah yang diambil sudah dibuatkan surat /dikirim ke Polsek Nomor : B/489/II/2018 /Restro Jaksel tgl 6 Februari 2018 permintaan Klaroifikasi;sudah ditindak ke Spripim Polda Metro jaya dengan Surat Nomor B/586/II/2018 tanggal 15 Februari 2018 tentang Laporan Hasil Tindak Lanjut Laporan Polisi Nomor : LP /834/K/2016/Sek Cilandak c. Pengaduan dari Masyarakat melalui Irwasda PMJ Nomor : B/2868/II/2018 /tgl 13 Februari 2018 perihal permintaan laporan tindak lanjut terhadap Lp : Nomor : LP /2108.A/K/XII/2017/Res Jaksel kasus dugaan tindak pidana pertolongan jahat sebagaimanan pasal 480 KUHP langkah-langkah yang diambil sudah dibuatkan surat Dinas Nomor : B/ND-06/II/2018/Siwas tgl 15 Februari 2018 d. Pengaduan dari Masyarakat ( sdr SUDARTA SEMBIRING ) melalui Kompolnas Nomor : B-184A/Kompolnas /I/2018 tanggal 24 Januari 2018 perihal klarifikasi saran dan keluhan masyarakat Lp: 894/K/XI/2017 /Sek Karsa tanggal 7 Nop 2017 dalam perkara Tindak Pidana Penggelapan, langkah-lanhkah yang diambil sudah dibuatkan surat /dikirim ke Polsek Jagakarsa Nomor : B/633/II/2018 /Restro Jaksel tgl 20 Februari 2018 permintaan Klaroifikasi;( sudah ditindaklanjuti ke Polda Metro Jaya Nomor : B/744/II/2018 /Restro Jaksel tanggal 28 Februari 2018 ) e. Pengaduan dari Masyarakat ( Susanto & Associates ) melalui Irwasum dan Irwasda PMJ Nomor : 794/II/2018/Datro tanggal 7 Februari 2018 perihal Permintaan tindak lanjut Laporan Polisi nomor : LP : 4818/XI/2015/PMJ/Dit Reskrimum tanggal 12 Nopember 2015 tentang dugaan tindak pidanan memasuki pekarangan tanpa ijin yang dilakukan oleh Saudara Dadang, Darsono dan Martin siwas sudah ambil langkah-langkah dengan cara membuat surat Nota Dinas Nomor : B/ND-04/II/2018/Siwas /tgl 13 Februari 2018 permintaan Klaroifikasi;( dalam Proses). f. Pengaduan dari Masyarakat melalui Komnas Ham RI Nomor : 165/K-PMT/I/2018 tanggal 19 Januari 2018 perihal Penangguhan penahanan kepada sdr Sukron alias Cikon di Polres Metro Jaksel Nomor LP : 509/K/IV/2017/PMJ / Restro Jaksel tanggal 8 April 2007 minta klarifikasi Penanganan kasus tersebut, langkah-lanhkah yang diambil sudah dibuatkan surat Nota Dinas Nomor : B/ND-05/II/2018/Siwas /tgl 15 Februari 2018 permintaan Klaroifikasi;( dalam Proses g. Pengaduan dari Masyarakat melalui Irwasum Polri Nomor : R/958/II/2018/Datro tanggal 15 Februari 2018 perihal Permintaan Laporan Tindak Lanjut terhadap Laporan Polisi Nomor : LP : 1760/K/X/2014/Restro Jaksel tanggal 10 Oktober 2014 minta klarifikasi pengaduan Sdr. Magdalena Tambubolon , langkah-lanhkah yang diambil sudah dibuatkan surat Nota Dinas Nomor : B/ND-09/II/2018/Siwas /tgl 21 Februari 2018 permintaan Klaroifikasi;( dalam Proses). h. Pengaduan dari Masyarakat sdr R Azhari , SH, MH melalui Irwasda PMJ Nomor : B/5168/III/2018/Datro tanggal 13 Maret 2018 perihal Permintaan Laporan Tindak Lanjut terhadap Laporan Polisi Nomor : LP : 1156/K/VIII/2017/Restro Jaksel tanggal 8 Agustus 2017, tentang tindak pidanan penipuan dan penggelapan langkah-lanhkah yang diambil
  4. 4. sudah dibuatkan surat Nota Dinas Nomor : B/ND-16/III/2018/Siwas /tgl 19 Maret 2018 permintaan Klaroifikasi;( dalam Proses). i. Pengaduan dari Masyarakat melalui Ketua Kompolnas Nomor : B-268A/Kompolnas/2/2018 tanggal 6 Februari 2018 perihal permohonan klarifikasi terhadap laporan Polisi nomor : Lp/45/K/III/2017/Sek Budi tgl 23 Maret 2017 dalam proses B/ 660 /II? 2018 tanggal 21 Februari 2018 perihala klarifikasi tindak lanjut tersebut. j. Pengaduan Masyarakat dari Sdr Reza Elia Runtuwene melalui Kompolnas Nomor : B/- 494A/3/2018 tanggal 8 Maret 2018 perihal Klarifikasi Laporan Polisi Nomor : LP : 1744/K/XI/2016/PMJ/Restro Jaksel tanggal 22 Nopember 2016 tentang perkara tindak pidana pemalsuan surat; TBL/2184/V/2017/PMJ/Ditreskrimum tanggal 5 Mei 2017 tentang perkara tindak pidana penggelapan rekening di Bank Mega dan LPB/214/V/2017/SPKT tanggal 13 Mei 2017 tentang tindak pidana kehilangan dan perusakan langkah-langkah yang diambil sudah dibuatkan surat Nota Dinas Nomor : B/ND-15/II/2018/Siwas /tgl 19 Maret 2018 permintaan Klarifikasi;( dalam Proses) 2) Pengaduan masyarakat ke Pelayanan Publik yang masuk dari bulan Januari sampai dengan Maret 2018 Belum : 3) Indek Kepuasan Masyarakat : Bulan januari : Bulan februari : Bulan Maret : 5. PENUTUP A. Kesimpulan 1. Kita harus melayani masyarakat yang kasusnya belum ada kepastian hukumnnya maupun yang complain masalah pelayanan di polres kita ini 2. Semuan Penyidik yang kasusnya belum diselesai segera adakan Gelar besar supaya ada kepastian hukum B. Saran 1. Agar dilaksanakan pengecekan kepada anggota penyidik apakah masih ada anggota yang belum mempunyai Skep Penyidik supaya penyidik kita Profesioanl 2. Agar setiap complain atau keluhan segera ditindak lanjuti. Jakarta, 22 Maret 2018 KASIWAS AGUS PRAYITNO KOMISARIS POLISI NRP. 62080619 Tembusan : 1. Kapolres Metro Jakarta Selatan. 2. Wakapolres Metro Jakarta Selatan
  5. 5. DOKUMEN ANEV
  6. 6. KEPOLISIAN NEGARA REPUBLIK INDONESIA DAERAH METRO JAYA RESORT METROPOLITAN JAKARTA SELATAN DAFTAR HADIR ANEV No Nama Pangkat/Nrp Jabatan TTD

×