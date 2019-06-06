1 7513kolegio athinon

Successfully reported this slideshow.
www.askisopolis.gr 1 Άλγεβρα Α΄ Λυκείου Θέματα εξετάσεων 1. α) Να απλοποιήσετε την παράσταση   53 2 64 10 52 35     ...
www.askisopolis.gr 2 γ) Αν η εξίσωση έχει πραγματικές ρίζες τις 1 2x , x , να ισχύει: 1 2 1 1 2 x x   . 8. α) Αν 63 4 3 ...
www.askisopolis.gr 3 διέρχεται από το σημείο Μ. γ) Αν 2   να βρείτε το πεδίο ορισμού της f και να δείξετε ότι η f παίρν...
www.askisopolis.gr 4 Λύσεις ΘΕΜΑ ΙΙ 1. α) Να απλοποιήσετε την παράσταση   5 43 2 6 10 52 35              , ...
www.askisopolis.gr 5 α)    2 2 2 2 2 x x 1 3x x x 3x 0 3 x x 0                    Πρέπει η εξίσωση...
www.askisopolis.gr 6            1 2 1 2 1 21 2 1 2 1 2 1 2 1 2 1 2 1 2 2x 1 2x 1 4x x 2 x x 14x x 2x 2x 1 x 1 ...
www.askisopolis.gr 7 Άρα οι λύσεις της ανίσωσης είναι η ένωση των διαστημάτων    9, 7 1,3   7. Δίνεται η εξίσωση  ...
www.askisopolis.gr 8 9. Δίνεται η συνάρτηση f με τύπο    2 2 f x x 2 2 x 3 1 ,x          α) Για ποιες τιμές ...
www.askisopolis.gr 9 11.α) Να γράψετε σε απλούστερη μορφή τις παραστάσεις:   2 2 x 1 A ,x 1 x 2x 1      και 3 8 2 3...
www.askisopolis.gr 10 γ)   2 16 1 0 1 0 1            . Για την τιμή αυτή έχουμε τότε την εξίσωση   22 x 8...
www.askisopolis.gr 11 5 11 2 11 2 11 5 11 11 5 113110 10 10106 310 11 23 6 3 6 3 6 3 6 10 6 30 6 2 4 2 2 2 2 2 2 2 2 2 2 2...
www.askisopolis.gr 12 Αν 1 0 1      τότε η (1) γίνεται: 4 1 4 5 0 3 4 3               δεκτή και αν 1 0...
  1. 1. www.askisopolis.gr 1 Άλγεβρα Α΄ Λυκείου Θέματα εξετάσεων 1. α) Να απλοποιήσετε την παράσταση   53 2 64 10 52 35              , όπου α > 0 β) Να λύσετε την εξίσωση 1 2| 2x 1| 2 2 x 6x 3 2 2 3        2. α) Να βρείτε για ποιες τιμές του  η εξίσωση  2 2 x x 1 3x    έχει δύο ρίζες πραγματικές και άνισες. β) Αν 1 2x , x οι ρίζες της παραπάνω εξίσωσης, να βρείτε για ποιες τιμές του  οι ρίζες αυτές ικανοποιούν τη σχέση 2 2 2 1 2 1 2 3 x x x x 3           . γ) Να βρείτε για ποιες τιμές του  ισχύει  2 2 x x 1 3x    για κάθε πραγματικό x. 3. Να λύσετε την ανίσωση 2 x 4x 4 4 2x 1     . 4. Δίνονται τα τριώνυμα    2 f x 2x 1 x 1     και   2 g x x 6x 4 2      . α) Αν το  f x έχει ρίζα τον αριθμό –1, να αποδείξετε ότι το  g x έχει πραγματικές ρίζες και άνισες. β) Για λ = - 4, αν 1 2x , x είναι οι ρίζες του  g x , να βρείτε την τιμή της παράστασης        1 2 1 2 2x 1 2x 1 x 1 x 1 36         . 5. Δίνεται η εξίσωση  2 2 x 2 1 x 0      α) Για ποιες τιμές του  η εξίσωση έχει δύο ρίζες πραγματικές; β) Για ποιες τιμές του  η εξίσωση έχει δύο ρίζες πραγματικές και αντίστροφες; γ) Αν x1 και x2 είναι οι δυο πραγματικές ρίζες της εξίσωσης να βρεθούν τα  ώστε να ισχύει 2 2 1 2 1 2x x x x 4    . δ) Αν x1 και x2 είναι οι δυο πραγματικές ρίζες της εξίσωσης να βρεθεί η εξίσωση που έχει ρίζες 1 1 1 x   και 2 2 1 x   . 6. Δίνονται οι πραγματικοί αριθμοί κ, λ για τους οποίους ισχύει: 3 10 2 0      (1). α) Να βρείτε τους αριθμούς κ και λ. β) Για κ=3 και λ=5 να λύσετε την ανίσωση x k 1   (2) 7. Δίνεται η εξίσωση  2 x 3 x 6 0,        .Να βρείτε τις τιμές του λ ώστε: α) Η εξίσωση να έχει δύο πραγματικές ρίζες. β) Να ισχύει  2 x 3 x 6 0       για κάθε x
  2. 2. www.askisopolis.gr 2 γ) Αν η εξίσωση έχει πραγματικές ρίζες τις 1 2x , x , να ισχύει: 1 2 1 1 2 x x   . 8. α) Αν 63 4 3 12 5 2 2 2 2 A 2 2 2 2      , να αποδείξετε ότι A 2 . β) Να αποδείξετε ότι για κάθε 2 x A η παράσταση 2 B x 2 A 3x 2 A x      είναι ανεξάρτητη του x. 9. Δίνεται η συνάρτηση f με τύπο    2 2 f x x 2 2 x 3 1 ,x          α) Για ποιες τιμές της παραμέτρου  ισχύει  f x 0 για κάθε x ; β) 1. Για ποιες τιμές της παραμέτρου  η γραφική παράσταση της συνάρτησης f τέμνει τον άξονα x΄x σε δυο διαφορετικά σημεία; 2. Αν 1 2x ,x αποτελούν δυο άνισες ρίζες της εξίσωσης  f x 0 , να βρείτε για ποιες τιμές της παραμέτρου  ισχύει : 1 2x x 3  . 10.Δίνεται η εξίσωση  2 x 1 x 6 0     , (1) με παράμετρο  . α) Αν η παραπάνω εξίσωση έχει λύση το 1, να βρείτε το λ. β) Για λ = 2 να λύσετε την εξίσωση (1). 11.α) Να γράψετε σε απλούστερη μορφή τις παραστάσεις:   2 2 x 1 A ,x 1 x 2x 1      και 3 8 2 3 B 2 3 3 3        . β) Αν οι αριθμοί , 201| x |4 4, B   είναι οι τρεις πρώτοι όροι μιας αριθμητικής προόδου, να βρείτε τον αριθμό x, τον ν-οστό όρο της προόδου καθώς και το άθροισμα των τριάντα πρώτων όρων της. 12.Οι πλευρές 1 2x , x ενός ορθογωνίου παραλληλογράμμου είναι οι ρίζες της εξίσωσης:  2 1 x 4 x 16 0, 0,4            . α) Να βρείτε : i) Την περίμετρο Π του ορθογωνίου συναρτήσει του λ. ii) Το εμβαδόν Ε του ορθογωνίου. β) Να αποδείξετε ότι 16, για κάθε  0 , 4 . γ) Για ποια τιμή του λ η περίμετρος Π του ορθογωνίου γίνεται ελάχιστη, δηλαδή ίση με 16; Τι μπορείτε να πείτε τότε για το ορθογώνιο; 13.Δίνεται η εξίσωση 2 2 x x 3 0      . Να βρείτε για ποιες τιμές του  : α) Η εξίσωση είναι αδύνατη στο . β) Η εξίσωση έχει δύο αρνητικές ρίζες. γ) Ισχύει η ανισότητα    1 1 2 1 2 2x x x 3x x 3 x    όπου 1 2x ,x οι ρίζες της πιο πάνω εξίσωσης. 14.Δίνεται η συνάρτηση f με τύπο   2 2 3x x 1 f x x 2       και το σημείο  610 1133 27, 2 4 2  . α) Να δείξετε ότι  3,4 β) Να βρείτε τις τιμές του πραγματικού αριθμού α, έτσι ώστε η γραφική παράσταση της f να
  3. 3. www.askisopolis.gr 3 διέρχεται από το σημείο Μ. γ) Αν 2   να βρείτε το πεδίο ορισμού της f και να δείξετε ότι η f παίρνει τη μορφή   3x 1 f x 2   . 15.Δίνεται η εξίσωση  2 x 1 x 2 3 0       με παράμετρο  (1). α) Να βρείτε τα  ώστε η εξίσωση (1) να έχει δύο ρίζες πραγματικές και άνισες. β) Να βρείτε τα  ώστε η εξίσωση (1) να έχει δύο θετικές πραγματικές και άνισες ρίζες. γ) Αν 1 2x ,x οι άνισες πραγματικές ρίζες της (1), να εξετάσετε αν υπάρχουν  που να ικανοποιούν τη σχέση 2 2 2 1 2 1 2x x 8 x x       .
  4. 4. www.askisopolis.gr 4 Λύσεις ΘΕΜΑ ΙΙ 1. α) Να απλοποιήσετε την παράσταση   5 43 2 6 10 52 35              , όπου α > 0 β) Να λύσετε την εξίσωση 1 2| 2x 1| 2 2 x 6x 3 2 2 3        Λύση α) α΄ τρόπος 53 2 64 5         10   2 2 10 5 4 5 4 20310 2 4 6 5 30 8 30 52 2 1 352 1 352 3                                 20 30 8 30 8 52 1 3           220 5 2 5 52 ( 3) 55 35 3 1 1 1 1                 1 β ΄τρόπος   2 3 2 3 23 6 53 2 64 5 2 5 2 52 4 10 10 3 3 22 2 152 35 5 5 5 52 1                                 β) 1 2| 2x 1| 2 2 x 6x 3 2 2 3         2| 2x 1| 2 2x 1 3 2x 1 2 3          3 2x 1 2| 2x 1| 2 9 2x 1 6         3 2x 1 2| 2x 1| 2 9 2x 1 6        10 2x 1 8    8 4 2x 1 10 5     4 4 9 9 2x 1 2x 1 2x x 5 5 5 10               ή 4 4 1 1 2x 1 2x 1 2x x 5 5 5 10                2. α) Να βρείτε για ποιες τιμές του   η εξίσωση  2 2 x x 1 3x    έχει δύο ρίζες πραγματικές και άνισες. β) Αν 1 2x , x οι ρίζες της παραπάνω εξίσωσης, να βρείτε για ποιες τιμές του   οι ρίζες αυτές ικανοποιούν τη σχέση 2 2 2 1 2 1 2 3 x x x x 3          . γ) Να βρείτε για ποιες τιμές του   ισχύει  2 2 x x 1 3x    για κάθε πραγματικό x. Λύση
  5. 5. www.askisopolis.gr 5 α)    2 2 2 2 2 x x 1 3x x x 3x 0 3 x x 0                    Πρέπει η εξίσωση να είναι 2ου βαθμού δηλαδή 3 0 3      και   (: 3) 2 2 2 2 0 4 3 0 4 12 0 3 12 0                            2 4 0 4 0 0,4           β) Από τις σχέσεις Vietta έχουμε 1 2S x x 3 3            και 1 2P x x 3       Οπότε   2 2 22 2 1 2 1 2 1 2 1 2 1 2 3 3 x x x x x x 2x x x x 3 3                             22 2 2 3 2 2 3 9 2 2 3 3 3 3 3 33 3                                            2 2 2 3 3 9            2 2 2 6      3 9    2 2 9 9 0         2 9 4 2 9 81 72 9          και  1 9 3 6 3 2 2 4 2           δεκτή ,  2 9 3 12 3 2 2 4           απορρίπτεται γ)    2 2 2 x x 1 3x 3 x x 0            . Πρέπει 0 .... ( ,0) (4, )        και 3 0 3      Άρα για ( ,0)  ισχύει  2 2 x x 1 3x    για κάθε πραγματικό x. ΙI 3. Να λύσετε την ανίσωση 2 x 4x 4 4 2x 1     . Λύση 2 x 4x 4 4 2x 1      2 (x 2) 2x 4 1     x 2 2 x 2 1     x 2 1   1 x 2 1      1 x 3 x 1,3    ΘΕΜΑ ΙΙΙ 4. Δίνονται τα τριώνυμα    2 f x 2x 1 x 1     και   2 g x x 6x 4 2      . α) Αν το  f x έχει ρίζα τον αριθμό –1, να αποδείξετε ότι το  g x έχει πραγματικές ρίζες και άνισες. β) Για λ = - 4, αν 1 2x , x είναι οι ρίζες του  g x , να βρείτε την τιμή της παράστασης        1 2 1 2 2x 1 2x 1 x 1 x 1 36         . Λύση α) Αφού το f(x) έχει ρίζα τον αριθμό –1 ισχύει ότι 2 f( 1) 0 2 ( 1) ( 1) ( 1) 1 0 2 1 1 0 4                      Οπότε 2 f(x) 2x 3x 1   και 2 g(x) x 6x 18    . Δ= 2 6 4 18 ( 1) 36 72 108 0        άρα το τριώνυμο g(x) έχει πραγματικές ρίζες και άνισες. β) Για 4   : 2 g(x) x 6x 18    . Από τις σχέσεις Vieta έχουμε 1 2 6 S x x 6 1       και 1 2 18 P x x 18 1       .
  6. 6. www.askisopolis.gr 6            1 2 1 2 1 21 2 1 2 1 2 1 2 1 2 1 2 1 2 2x 1 2x 1 4x x 2 x x 14x x 2x 2x 1 x 1 x 1 36 x x x x 1 36 x x x x 1 36                          4 18 2 6 1 72 12 1 59 1 18 6 1 36 59 59                  5. Δίνεται η εξίσωση  2 2 x 2 1 x 0      α) Για ποιες τιμές του   η εξίσωση έχει δύο ρίζες πραγματικές; β) Για ποιες τιμές του   η εξίσωση έχει δύο ρίζες πραγματικές και αντίστροφες; γ) Αν x1 και x2 είναι οι δυο πραγματικές ρίζες της εξίσωσης να βρεθούν τα   ώστε να ισχύει 2 2 1 2 1 2x x x x 4    . δ) Αν x1 και x2 είναι οι δυο πραγματικές ρίζες της εξίσωσης να βρεθεί η εξίσωση που έχει ρίζες 1 1 1 x   και 2 2 1 x   . Λύση α) Πρέπει   2 2 0 2 1 4 1 0          2 4 2 4 1 4     1 0 4 1 4        β) Πρέπει 1 0 4      και 1 4 2 1 2P x x 1 1 1           γ) Από τις σχέσεις Vieta έχουμε 1 2 2 1 S x x 2 1 1           και 2 1 2P x x    .   22 2 1 2 1 2 1 2 1 2 1 2x x x x 4 x x 2x x x x 4             2 2 2 2 2 1 2 2 1 4 4 4 1 2 2 5                        (:2) 2 2 2 2 4 0 2 0 1,2             δ) 1 2 1 2 2 1 2 1 2 x x1 1 2 1 S x x x x                1 2 2 1 2 1 2 1 1 1 1 x x x x           Η ζητούμενη εξίσωση είναι η 2 2 2 2 2 2 2 1 1 x S x P 0 x x 0 x (2 1)x 1 0                     6. Δίνονται οι πραγματικοί αριθμοί κ, λ για τους οποίους ισχύει: 3 10 2 0      (1). α) Να βρείτε τους αριθμούς κ και λ. β) Για κ=3 και λ=5 να λύσετε την ανίσωση x k 1    (2) Λύση α) (1) 3 0 3       και 10 2 0 2 10 5         β) Για κ=3 και λ=5: (2) x 3 5 1 1 x 3 5 1 4 x 3 6              (3) Για x 3  : (3) 4 x 3 6 1 x 3       Για x 3  : (3) 4 x 3 6 6 x 3 4 9 x 7               
  7. 7. www.askisopolis.gr 7 Άρα οι λύσεις της ανίσωσης είναι η ένωση των διαστημάτων    9, 7 1,3   7. Δίνεται η εξίσωση  2 x 3 x 6 0,        . Να βρείτε τις τιμές του λ ώστε: α) Η εξίσωση να έχει δύο πραγματικές ρίζες. β) Να ισχύει  2 x 3 x 6 0       για κάθε x γ) Αν η εξίσωση έχει πραγματικές ρίζες τις 1 2x , x , να ισχύει: 1 2 1 1 2 x x   . Λύση α) Πρέπει     2 0 3 4 1 6 0            2 6 9 4 24 0          2 2 15 0 5,3        β) Πρέπει    0 , 5 3,        γ) Από τις σχέσεις Vieta έχουμε 1 2 3 S x x 3 1          και 1 2 6 P x x 6 1         . Πρέπει  0 5,3        5,3 1 2 ( 6 ) 1 2 1 2 x x1 1 3 2 2 2 x x x x 6                 3 2 6 3 9 3             Άρα  3,3  . 8. α) Αν 63 4 3 12 5 2 2 2 2 A 2 2 2 2      , να αποδείξετε ότι A 2 . β) Να αποδείξετε ότι για κάθε 2 x A η παράσταση 2 B x 2 A 3x 2 A x      είναι ανεξάρτητη του x. Λύση α) 1 1 1 63 64 4 12 6 4 12 3 4 123 53 12 5 3 122 5 2 2 2 2 2 2 2 2 2 2 2 2 A 2 2 22 2 2 2 2 2 2 2                 1 1 1 12 2 3 1 18 1 18 6 16 4 12 12 12 1 12 12 2 12 12 127 5 12 2 2 2 2 2 2 2 22 2 2               . β) Για A 2 : 2 x 2 2  και 2 B x 2 2 3x 2 2 x x 3x 2 2x x 3x 2 2x 2               αφού x 2 3x 6 3x 2 6 2 4 0         λ  - 5 3  2 2 15    +  +
  8. 8. www.askisopolis.gr 8 9. Δίνεται η συνάρτηση f με τύπο    2 2 f x x 2 2 x 3 1 ,x          α) Για ποιες τιμές της παραμέτρου  ισχύει  f x 0 για κάθε x ; β) 1. Για ποιες τιμές της παραμέτρου   η γραφική παράσταση της συνάρτησης f τέμνει τον άξονα x΄x σε δυο διαφορετικά σημεία; 2. Αν 1 2x ,x αποτελούν δυο άνισες ρίζες της εξίσωσης  f x 0 , να βρείτε για ποιες τιμές της παραμέτρου  ισχύει : 1 2x x 3  Λύση Α. Πρέπει     2 2 0 2 2 4 1 3 1 0                  2 2 4 2 12 4 4 0          2 2 4 4 4 12 4 4 0           2 2 4 16 16 12 4 4 0           :( 4) 2 2 8 12 20 0 2 3 5 0                 1 2 5 0      5 ,1 2        Β. 1. Πρέπει να έχει 2 ρίζες πραγματικές και άνισες δηλαδή Δ > 0 άρα 5 ,1 2        2. Επειδή έχει δύο ρίζες άνισες, είναι 5 0 ,1 2           . Από τις σχέσεις Vieta έχουμε 2 2 1 2 3 1 P x x 3 1 1             2 1 2x x 3 3 1 3          2 2 4 3 1 3 3 4 0 , 1 , 3                         ή  2 2 3 1 3 3 2 0 ύ ί 0                 Επομένως 1 2x x 3  για   4 , 1 , 3          10.Δίνεται η εξίσωση  2 x 1 x 6 0     , (1) με παράμετρο   . α) Αν η παραπάνω εξίσωση έχει λύση το 1, να βρείτε το λ. β) Για λ = 2 να λύσετε την εξίσωση (1). Λύση α) Αφού έχει η εξίσωση έχει λύση το 1, ο αριθμός 1 την επαληθεύει, δηλαδή  2 1 1 1 6 0 1 1 6 0 8               β) 2 2 (1) x x 6 0      .   2 1 4 1 6 1 24 23 0           οπότε η εξίσωση δεν έχει πραγματικές ρίζες. λ  - 5/2 1  2 2 3 5    +  +
  9. 9. www.askisopolis.gr 9 11.α) Να γράψετε σε απλούστερη μορφή τις παραστάσεις:   2 2 x 1 A ,x 1 x 2x 1      και 3 8 2 3 B 2 3 3 3        . β) Αν οι αριθμοί , 201| x |4 4, B   είναι οι τρεις πρώτοι όροι μιας αριθμητικής προόδου, να βρείτε τον αριθμό x, τον ν-οστό όρο της προόδου καθώς και το άθροισμα των τριάντα πρώτων όρων της. Λύση α)          x 1 2 2 2 x 12 x 1 2 x 1 2 x 1 A x 1x 2x 1 x 1            x 1 2   333 3 68 88 3 62 2 3 2 4 2 43 8 6 B 2 3 3 3 2 3 3 3 2 3 3 2 3 3                          16 B 2 3 3 48   3 3 3 2 3 2 3 6          β) Για Α=2 και Β=6 έχουμε ότι οι αριθμοί 2, 201| x |4 4, 6  είναι διαδοχικοί όροι αριθμητικής προόδου άρα  2 x 2014 4 2 6 2 x 2014 8 8 2 x 2014 0            x 2014 0 x 2014 0 x 2014       . 1 2 12, 4 2 2          .  2 1 2 2       2 2   2  , 30 2 30 60    ,  30 30 S 2 60 15 62 930 2      12.Οι πλευρές 1 2x , x ενός ορθογωνίου παραλληλογράμμου είναι οι ρίζες της εξίσωσης:  2 1 x 4 x 16 0, 0,4           . α) Να βρείτε : i) Την περίμετρο Π του ορθογωνίου συναρτήσει του λ. ii) Το εμβαδόν Ε του ορθογωνίου. β) Να αποδείξετε ότι 16, για κάθε  0 , 4 . γ) Για ποια τιμή του λ η περίμετρος Π του ορθογωνίου γίνεται ελάχιστη, δηλαδή ίση με 16; Τι μπορείτε να πείτε τότε για το ορθογώνιο; Λύση Από τις σχέσεις Vieta έχουμε 1 2 1 4 1 S x x 4 1                  και 1 2 16 x x 16 1      α) i)  1 2 1 2 1 8 2x 2x 2 x x 2 4 8                    ii) 1 2E x x 16   β) 0 :8 2 28 16 8 16 8 8 16 8 16 8 0                      22 2 1 0 1 0         ισχύει.
  10. 10. www.askisopolis.gr 10 γ)   2 16 1 0 1 0 1            . Για την τιμή αυτή έχουμε τότε την εξίσωση   22 x 8x 16 0 x 4 0 x 4 0 x 4           . Άρα 1 2 1 2x x 4 2x 2x 8     οπότε το ορθογώνιο έχει ίσες πλευρές . Επομένως στην περίπτωση αυτή έχουμε τετράγωνο. 13.Δίνεται η εξίσωση 2 2 x x 3 0      . Να βρείτε για ποιες τιμές του   : α) Η εξίσωση είναι αδύνατη στο . β) Η εξίσωση έχει δύο αρνητικές ρίζες. γ) Ισχύει η ανισότητα    1 1 2 1 2 2x x x 3x x 3 x    όπου 1 2x ,x οι ρίζες της πιο πάνω εξίσωσης. Λύση α) Η εξίσωση είναι 2ου βαθμού, οπότε είναι αδύνατη όταν  2 2 0 4 3 0         2 2 2 2 4 12 0 12 3 4 2 2 ή 2                    β) Από τους τύπους του Vietta έχουμε: 1 2S x x         και 2 1 2x x 3         . Η εξίσωση έχει δύο αρνητικές ρίζες όταν: 2 2 2 ή 20 2 ή 2 2 ή 2 P 0 3 0 3 3 ή 3 S 0 0 0 0                                                    Με συναλήθευση προκύπτει 2   γ)      2 2 2 2 1 1 2 1 2 2 1 1 2 1 2 2 1 2 1 2 1 2x x x 3x x 3 x x x x 3x 3x x x x x x 3 x x 0               (1) Είναι    2 2 2 2 2 2 2 2 2 2 1 2 1 2 1 2 1 2 1 2x x x x x x 2x x x x 2 3 6                      (2) Από τις (1),(2) έχουμε:  2 2 2 2 6 3 3 0 6 3 3 0                  2 2 2 3 9 0 2 3 9 0            (3) Το τριώνυμο 2 2 3 9    έχει ρίζες το -3 και το 3 2 , οπότε η ανίσωση (3) αληθεύει όταν  3, 2   . 14.Δίνεται η συνάρτηση f με τύπο   2 2 3x x 1 f x x 2       και το σημείο  610 113 3 27, 2 4 2  . α) Να δείξετε ότι  3,4 . β) Να βρείτε τις τιμές του πραγματικού αριθμού α, έτσι ώστε η γραφική παράσταση της f να διέρχεται από το σημείο Μ. γ) Αν 2   να βρείτε το πεδίο ορισμού της f και να δείξετε ότι η f παίρνει τη μορφή   3x 1 f x 2   . Λύση α) Είναι 3 33 27 3 3  και
  11. 11. www.askisopolis.gr 11 5 11 2 11 2 11 5 11 11 5 113110 10 10106 310 11 23 6 3 6 3 6 3 6 10 6 30 6 2 4 2 2 2 2 2 2 2 2 2 2 2 2 2 2 2                 1 11 1 11 26 6 6 6 2 2 2 2 4      άρα  3,4 . β) Η γραφική παράσταση της f διέρχεται από το Μ αν και μόνο αν:  f 3 4  2 2 :3 22 23 3 3 1 4 27 3 1 12 8 0 3 12 36 4 12 0 3 2                             (1) Θέτουμε 0   και η (1) γίνεται 2 4 12 0 6        απορρίπτεται ή 2  . Άρα 2 2      . γ) Αν 2   είναι   2 3x 4x 1 f x 2x 2     . Πρέπει 2x 2 0 2x 2 x 1      . Οπότε το πεδίο ορισμού της f είναι  f 1   . Το τριώνυμο 2 3x 4x 1  έχει διακρίνουσα 4  και ρίζες 1 2 1 x , x 1 3   , οπότε:    2 1 3 x x 1 3x 4x 1 3 f x 2x 2            2 x 1 3x 1 2   15.Δίνεται η εξίσωση  2 x 1 x 2 3 0       με παράμετρο   (1). α) Να βρείτε τα   ώστε η εξίσωση (1) να έχει δύο ρίζες πραγματικές και άνισες. β) Να βρείτε τα   ώστε η εξίσωση (1) να έχει δύο θετικές πραγματικές και άνισες ρίζες. γ) Αν 1 2x ,x οι άνισες πραγματικές ρίζες της (1), να εξετάσετε αν υπάρχουν   που να ικανοποιούν τη σχέση 2 2 2 1 2 1 2x x 8 x x       Λύση α) Η εξίσωση έχει δύο ρίζες πραγματικές και άνισες όταν 0  . Είναι     2 1 4 2 3       2 2 1 2 8 12 10 11            0   2 10 11 0 1 ή 11           (-1,11 ρίζες του τριωνύμου 2 10 11    ) β) Η εξίσωση έχει δύο ρίζες θετικές πραγματικές και άνισες όταν:   1 ή 11 0 1 ή 11 1 ή 11 3 P 0 2 3 0 2 3 2 S 0 1 0 1 0 1                                                       . Με συναλήθευση προκύπτει 11  . γ) Από τους τύπους του Vietta έχουμε:  1 2S x x 1 1         και 1 2x x 2 3         . Είναι       2 2 22 2 1 2 1 2 1 2 1 2x x 1 x x 1 x x 2x x 1                 2 2 2 2 1 2x x 2 1 2 3 4 5              Οπότε 2 2 2 2 1 2 1 2x x 8 x x 1            2 8    4 5    1 4 5 0      (1)
  12. 12. www.askisopolis.gr 12 Αν 1 0 1      τότε η (1) γίνεται: 4 1 4 5 0 3 4 3               δεκτή και αν 1 0 1      τότε η (1) γίνεται: 6 1 4 5 0 6 5 5             απορρίπτεται

