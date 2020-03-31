Slideshare uses cookies to improve functionality and performance, and to provide you with relevant advertising. If you continue browsing the site, you agree to the use of cookies on this website. See our User Agreement and Privacy Policy.
2.
Decision-making is always a tricky affair, especially when it
comes to important issues like choosing a well-known
college for yourself. A good commerce college has to be the
best in all aspects such as academic excellence,
extracurricular activities, the curriculum followed, and
infrastructure, among other things.
Few of the best Commerce Colleges in Orissa are :
3.
Xavier School of Commerce, Xavier
University Bhubaneswar
The school offers Choice Based Credit System (CBCS) that
has been designed as per the guidelines of UGC
Faculties of the institute have published 10+ national and
15 international journals
Institute has obtained the Accreditation from the
Institute of Chartered Accountants of India(ICAI) to
impart coaching in CA Foundation Level Course.
Address :
Xavier Square, Jayadev Vihar, Bhubaneswar,
Odisha 751013.
Phone No. - 0674 237 7700
Website - xsc.edu.in
4.
Centurion University of Technology and
Management Bhubaneswar
The University has five campuses and a number of social
entrepreneurial outreach wings that, along with
collaborating institutions and networks, form its
ecosystem. The campuses are located at
Paralakhemundi, Bhubaneswar, Rayagada, Bolangir and
Balasore which house a number of Schools.
Address :
Ramachandrapur, Khordha, Jatni, 752050 .
Phone No. - 0674 249 2496
Website - cutm.ac.in
5.
SAI International College of Commerce
and Economics
SAI International group has always been thriving to impart
international standards of education in Odisha. With an
endeavour to make Odisha the most sought-after
destination for commerce education and a vision to provide
quality education. Students at SICC are encouraged to
venture beyond the classroom, to interact and collaborate
with the brightest brains in the country in order to be at the
helm of innovation, research and social change.
Address :
Plot No. N-33, Chandaka Industrial Estate
Bhubaneswar-751024 Odisha, India .
Phone No. - 91-9437225433, +91-7077770707
website - sirs.edu.in
6.
Kalinga Institute Of Industrial Technology
Bhubaneswar
Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT),
formerly KIIT University, is a private institute deemed to be
university located in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, India. The
institution offers undergraduate and post-graduate courses
in engineering, bio-technology, medicine, management,
law, computer application, rural management, fashion, film
studies, journalism, architecture and sculpting. It was
recognised as an Institute of Eminence in 2019.
Address :
Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT)
Bhubaneswar, Odisha, India Pin: 751024.
Phone No. - 91 6742725113 ,91 6742741389
Website - kiit.ac.in
7.
Regional College Of Management
Bhubaneswar
The Regional College of Management has a proud
tradition of transforming knowledge into courteous
actions that dates back to 1982. This tradition of active
pragmatism, articulated in “Passion for Innovative
Education,” lives on through RCM’s pupil friendly
policies, innovative work, and impactful engagement of
faculty, students, and staff.
Address :
Plot No. GD 2/12 & 13 Chakadola Vihar District
Centre, Chandrasekharpur, Bhubaneswar, Odisha
751023
Phone No. - 0674 230 0901
Website - rcm.ac.in
8.
Berhampur University
The present campus is known as Bhanja Vihar, named
after one of the greatest poets of Odisha, Kabisamrat
Upendra Bhanja. Spread over an area of about 250
acres (1.0 km2), the university is about 12 kilometres
from the city of Berhampur and about six kilometres
from Gopalpur beach.
Address :
Berhampur, Odisha 760007
Phone No. - 0680 222 7333
Website - buodisha.edu.in
9.
BAJI ROUT MEMORIAL COLLEGE,
BHUBANESWAR
The Baji Rout Memorial College affiliated from the Utkal
universiity and Accrediation for university Grant
Commission. The college offers Bachelor of Art and
commerce Course.
Address :
National Highway 200, Odisha 759017 .
Phone No. - 06769 272 555
Website - brmcollege.org.in
10.
Ravenshaw University, Cuttack
Ravenshaw University is a co-educational state university
situated in Cuttack, Odisha on the eastern coast of India.
Founded as Ravenshaw College in 1868, the institution
became a university in 2006.
Address :
College Square, near Railway Station, Cuttack,
Odisha 753003
Phone No. - 0671 220 1690
Website - ravenshawuniversity.ac.in
Be the first to comment