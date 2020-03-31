Successfully reported this slideshow.
THE BEST COMMERCE COLLEGES IN ORISSA
Decision-making is always a tricky affair, even more when you have to choose a best college for your future. We have found some best commerce colleges in Orissa for you connivance.

  2. 2. Decision-making is always a tricky affair, especially when it comes to important issues like choosing a well-known college for yourself. A good commerce college has to be the best in all aspects such as academic excellence, extracurricular activities, the curriculum followed, and infrastructure, among other things. Few of the best Commerce Colleges in Orissa are :
  3. 3. Xavier School of Commerce, Xavier University Bhubaneswar The school offers Choice Based Credit System (CBCS) that has been designed as per the guidelines of UGC Faculties of the institute have published 10+ national and 15 international journals Institute has obtained the Accreditation from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India(ICAI) to impart coaching in CA Foundation Level Course. Address : Xavier Square, Jayadev Vihar, Bhubaneswar, Odisha 751013. Phone No. - 0674 237 7700 Website - xsc.edu.in
  4. 4. Centurion University of Technology and Management Bhubaneswar The University has five campuses and a number of social entrepreneurial outreach wings that, along with collaborating institutions and networks, form its ecosystem. The campuses are located at Paralakhemundi, Bhubaneswar, Rayagada, Bolangir and Balasore which house a number of Schools. Address : Ramachandrapur, Khordha, Jatni, 752050 . Phone No. - 0674 249 2496 Website - cutm.ac.in
  5. 5. SAI International College of Commerce and Economics SAI International group has always been thriving to impart international standards of education in Odisha. With an endeavour to make Odisha the most sought-after destination for commerce education and a vision to provide quality education. Students at SICC are encouraged to venture beyond the classroom, to interact and collaborate with the brightest brains in the country in order to be at the helm of innovation, research and social change. Address : Plot No. N-33, Chandaka Industrial Estate Bhubaneswar-751024 Odisha, India . Phone No. - 91-9437225433, +91-7077770707 website - sirs.edu.in
  6. 6. Kalinga Institute Of Industrial Technology Bhubaneswar Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT), formerly KIIT University, is a private institute deemed to be university located in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, India. The institution offers undergraduate and post-graduate courses in engineering, bio-technology, medicine, management, law, computer application, rural management, fashion, film studies, journalism, architecture and sculpting. It was recognised as an Institute of Eminence in 2019. Address : Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) Bhubaneswar, Odisha, India Pin: 751024. Phone No. - 91 6742725113 ,91 6742741389 Website - kiit.ac.in
  7. 7. Regional College Of Management Bhubaneswar The Regional College of Management has a proud tradition of transforming knowledge into courteous actions that dates back to 1982. This tradition of active pragmatism, articulated in “Passion for Innovative Education,” lives on through RCM’s pupil friendly policies, innovative work, and impactful engagement of faculty, students, and staff. Address : Plot No. GD 2/12 & 13 Chakadola Vihar District Centre, Chandrasekharpur, Bhubaneswar, Odisha 751023 Phone No. - 0674 230 0901 Website - rcm.ac.in
  8. 8. Berhampur University The present campus is known as Bhanja Vihar, named after one of the greatest poets of Odisha, Kabisamrat Upendra Bhanja. Spread over an area of about 250 acres (1.0 km2), the university is about 12 kilometres from the city of Berhampur and about six kilometres from Gopalpur beach. Address : Berhampur, Odisha 760007 Phone No. - 0680 222 7333 Website - buodisha.edu.in
  9. 9. BAJI ROUT MEMORIAL COLLEGE, BHUBANESWAR The Baji Rout Memorial College affiliated from the Utkal universiity and Accrediation for university Grant Commission. The college offers Bachelor of Art and commerce Course. Address : National Highway 200, Odisha 759017 . Phone No. - 06769 272 555 Website - brmcollege.org.in
  10. 10. Ravenshaw University, Cuttack Ravenshaw University is a co-educational state university situated in Cuttack, Odisha on the eastern coast of India. Founded as Ravenshaw College in 1868, the institution became a university in 2006. Address : College Square, near Railway Station, Cuttack, Odisha 753003 Phone No. - 0671 220 1690 Website - ravenshawuniversity.ac.in
