Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Artificial Intelligence
Artificial Intelligence  Artificial intelligence (AI) is an area of computer science that emphasizes the creation of inte...
Types of Artificial Intelligence
Types of AI 1. Reactive Machines  Its the one which don’t store memories or past experiences. It acts directly for what i...
Types of AI 3. Theory of Mind  These AI can socialize and understand thoughts and emotions which affect human behaviour. ...
Machine Learning  Machine Learning is an application of AI that provides systems the ability to automatically learn and i...
Deep Learning  Deep Learning is an artificial intelligence function that imitates the workings of the human brain in proc...
1. Automatic Colorization of Black and White Images
2. Object Classification and Detection in Photographs
3. Automatic Image Caption Generation
4. Automatically create stylized images from rough sketches
4. Instant Visual Translation
 more powerful and more useful computers  new and improved interfaces  solving new problems  better handling of inform...
 Self-Driving And Parking Vehicles  Digital Assistants  Vehicle Recognition Identification  Robots  Transportation
Applications of AI  Healthcare  Marketing & Advertising  Banking & Finance  Retail & Customer Service  LAW
Artificial intelligence
Artificial intelligence
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Artificial intelligence

4 views

Published on

Ai

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Artificial intelligence

  1. 1. Artificial Intelligence
  2. 2. Artificial Intelligence  Artificial intelligence (AI) is an area of computer science that emphasizes the creation of intelligent machines that work and react like humans.  Some of the activities computers with artificial intelligence are designed for include:  Speech recognition  Learning  Planning  Problem solving
  3. 3. Types of Artificial Intelligence
  4. 4. Types of AI 1. Reactive Machines  Its the one which don’t store memories or past experiences. It acts directly for what it sees. Examples : Chess, Google’s AlphaGo 2. Limited Memory  This kind of AI uses to the past experience and the present data to make decision. Examples : Driverless Cars, Apple Siri
  5. 5. Types of AI 3. Theory of Mind  These AI can socialize and understand thoughts and emotions which affect human behaviour. 4. Self Aware Machines  An extension of Theory of Mind.  They are the future generations of machines: super intelligent, conscious and sentient.
  6. 6. Machine Learning  Machine Learning is an application of AI that provides systems the ability to automatically learn and improve from experience without being explicitly programmed.  Looking for patterns in vast amounts of data that is just too big for humans to analyze
  7. 7. Deep Learning  Deep Learning is an artificial intelligence function that imitates the workings of the human brain in processing data and creating patterns for use in decision making.
  8. 8. 1. Automatic Colorization of Black and White Images
  9. 9. 2. Object Classification and Detection in Photographs
  10. 10. 3. Automatic Image Caption Generation
  11. 11. 4. Automatically create stylized images from rough sketches
  12. 12. 4. Instant Visual Translation
  13. 13.  more powerful and more useful computers  new and improved interfaces  solving new problems  better handling of information  relieves information overload  conversion of information into knowledge  increased costs  difficulty with software development - slow and expensive  few experienced programmers  few practical products have reached the market as yet.
  14. 14.  Self-Driving And Parking Vehicles  Digital Assistants  Vehicle Recognition Identification  Robots  Transportation
  15. 15. Applications of AI  Healthcare  Marketing & Advertising  Banking & Finance  Retail & Customer Service  LAW

×