An overview - pre demo

Published in: Business
Share Info Quick Overview

  1. 1. ShareInfo.Link One Link To Share Your Personalized Information Share any info via Email, LinkedIn, Text Messages, WhatsApp, & any other platforms Fast, Beautiful, Simple YourCompany.shareinfo.link/YourProspect
  2. 2. ShareInfo.Link B2B sales just got all digital. The Covid19 pandemic has dramatically limited in- person business activities worldwide. There are no conferences and trade-shows. No handshakes, drinks or shoulder taps.
  3. 3. ShareInfo.Link LinkedIn Drives Business
  4. 4. ShareInfo.Link Personalization Boosts Conversions Nearly 90% of decision makers agree that buyers expect personalized information. 63% say asset personalization is critical to success for customer and prospect engagement. Enterprises struggle to deliver personalized sales interactions. Only one in five organizations is very effective at personalizing sales assets. Most firms do not know which assets help accelerate and close deals. It costs $20-200 to get 1 B2B lead to click on a link
  5. 5. ShareInfo.Link BD/Sales Professionals & Executives - Easy to use - Create content in minutes (not hours) - Beautiful designs to impress prospects - Personalize everything quickly - Easily shares across platforms - Quickly analyze engagement data Prospects & Potential Customers - One link personalized to them - Review branded content quickly & easily - Use any device - Quickly share with peers - Live chat for follow-up questions - Book next meeting - Link to website to learn more Ideals for Sharing Information with Prospects
  6. 6. ShareInfo.Link ShareInfo.Link/ your business opportunity your demo your meeting recording your product overview your request for proposal your business case The Solution: ShareInfo.Link
  7. 7. ShareInfo.Link GTM Strategy Very Small Small Medium Small Enterprise Enterprise Complexity/EaseofUse
  8. 8. ShareInfo.Link Competitors & Market Video Centric Personalization, Content Effectiveness, & Sales enablement Landing pages, Automation Content Sharing
  9. 9. ShareInfo.Link Advanced Features - White-Labeling - Advanced Forms - Marketing Engagement - Tagging System - Folders (Marketing/Sales Materials) - Usage Analytics (Internal) Integrations - Google Analytics - Google Tag Manager - HubSpot - Drobox, Google Drive, One Drive - Amazon S3 and Cloudfront - Google Sheet & Zapier (for Forms) - Screencast - CloudUp - YouTube, Vimeo, … Super Easy for end users, but powerful for the admin
  10. 10. ShareInfo.Link Thank You

