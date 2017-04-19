Introduction to Electricity • In this unit we will be studying: • Static electricity • Current electricity • Power generat...
Grade 9-U2-L1-Static electricity

  1. 1. Introduction to Electricity • In this unit we will be studying: • Static electricity • Current electricity • Power generation.
  2. 2. • Did you ever walk across a carpet, touch something and get a shock? That shock was caused by static electricity. The science of static electricity is called electrostatics. Static ElectricityStatic Electricity
  3. 3. • The word ‘static’ means not moving • Static electricity means electrons are not moving along a path or not flowing (current electricity). • Rather electrons are supplied from one atom and moved onto another atom resulting in a build-up of charge. Static ElectricityStatic Electricity
  4. 4. Subatomic Particles Charge Location in atom proton positive (+) nucleus neutron no charge (0) nucleus electron negative (-) orbiting the nucleus
  5. 5. If an object has more electrons than protons, it is negatively charged. Electric ChargeElectric Charge # protons: 8 # electrons: 12 # protons < # electrons therefore, overall charge = negative
  6. 6. if an object has more protons than electrons, it is positively charged Electric ChargeElectric Charge # protons: 8 # electrons: 5 # protons > # electrons therefore, overall charge = positive
  7. 7. If an object has an equal number of protons and electrons, the object is neutral Electric ChargeElectric Charge # protons: 8 # electrons: 8 # protons = # electrons therefore, overall charge = neutral
  8. 8. Electric ChargeElectric Charge + — Law of attraction: opposite charges attract
  9. 9. Electric ChargeElectric Charge + — Law of repulsion: like charges repel + —
  10. 10. Electric ChargeElectric Charge + — A charged object and a neutral object will attract each other 0 0
  11. 11. • Electrons can be transferred from one object to another. • For example, a neutral or positively charged object will become negatively charged if it gains electrons. Electric ChargeElectric Charge
  12. 12. • Similarly, a neutral or negatively charged object will become positively charged if it loses electrons. Electric ChargeElectric Charge
  13. 13. Only electrons (negative charges) are capable of moving from one object to another! Protons (positive charges) stay in place. Electric ChargeElectric Charge
  14. 14. • Conductivity is the ability of materials to allow electrons to move freely • Materials that hold on to their electrons and do not allow them to move easily are called electrical insulators • Materials that allow electrons to change positions are called conductors Conductors & InsulatorsConductors & Insulators
  15. 15. InsulatorsInsulators +— + — + — +— +— + — +— In an insulator, the electrons (-) are bound tightly to the nuclei (+) so they resist movement
  16. 16. Common InsulatorsCommon Insulators
  17. 17. ConductorsConductors + — + — + — + — + — +— + — In a conductor, the electrons are not as tightly bound to the nuclei and can therefore move away from the nuclei
  18. 18. Common ConductorsCommon Conductors
  19. 19. Detecting ChargesDetecting Charges • There are different instruments used to detect charged objects: – Pith Ball Electroscope – Metal Leaf Electroscope • In both instruments neutral position of leaves/ball changes when charged object is place closeby
  20. 20. Pith Ball ElectroscopePith Ball Electroscope • A pith ball electroscope consists of a neutrally charged ball of pith (plant material) and non- conductive string and stand • When charged object brought close to ball, the ball will be attracted to it
  21. 21. Metal Leaf ElectroscopeMetal Leaf Electroscope • A metal leaf electroscope is more sensitive to electric charge than a pith ball electroscope • When charged object brought close to metal ball or cap, the leaves will repel each other and spread apart
  22. 22. Videos and Practice Questions • https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yc2-363MIQs • https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QxZ6AWLpnUw • https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oU8Fe6846d4

