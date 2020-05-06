Monografia Pjesa 1

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Blerim Mehmeti & Ma. Fidan Shaqiri SHKOLLA FILLORE “SKËNDERBEU” PËRLEPNICË M O N O G R A F I 1942 - 2012 Përlepnicë, 2013
SH.F.M.U. “Skënderbeu”, Përlepnicë Monografi 1942-2012 Autorë: Blerim Mehmeti dhe Ma. Fidan Shaqiri Grupi punues: 1. Fetah...
SH.F.M.U. “Skënderbeu”, Përlepnicë Monografi 1942-2012 “U kushtohet atyre që punuan për dritën e syve tanë”
SH.F.M.U. “Skënderbeu”, Përlepnicë Monografi 1942-2012 Përmbajtja HYRJE I. HISTORIKU I SKËNDËRBEUT II. HISTORIKU I SHKOLLË...
SH.F.M.U. “Skënderbeu”, Përlepnicë Monografi 1942-2012 6.4. Dokumente dhe foto të kohës VII. Sistemi arsimor pas Luftës së...
SH.F.M.U. “Skënderbeu”, Përlepnicë Monografi 1942-2012 HYRJE Institucionet edukativo-arsimore kanë luajtur rolin kyç jo ve...
SH.F.M.U. “Skënderbeu”, Përlepnicë Monografi 1942-2012 I. GJERGJ KASTRIOTI SKËNDERBEU – BIOGRAFIA Mbase shkolla jonë mbanë...
SH.F.M.U. “Skënderbeu”, Përlepnicë Monografi 1942-2012 II. HISTORIKU I SHKOLLËS Retrospektiva e shkurtër e shkollës sonë D...
SH.F.M.U. “Skënderbeu”, Përlepnicë Monografi 1942-2012 Në vitin 1942/43 me urdhër të Ministrisë të Arsimit në Tiranë, u ha...
SH.F.M.U. “Skënderbeu”, Përlepnicë Monografi 1942-2012 50 nxënës. Pas gjashtë muajve kalon në Bresalc, kurse në Kmetoc atë...
SH.F.M.U. “Skënderbeu”, Përlepnicë Monografi 1942-2012 Nxënësit e klasës V-të, në vitin shkollor 1959/60, me arsimtarët Ib...
SH.F.M.U. “Skënderbeu”, Përlepnicë Monografi 1942-2012 4 4 Dëftesë shkollore e lëshuar nga Mbretëria shqiptare. Viti shkol...
SH.F.M.U. “Skënderbeu”, Përlepnicë Monografi 1942-2012 5 Shkolla i ka pasur 2 paralele me mbi 50 nxënës, të cilët ishin të...
SH.F.M.U. “Skënderbeu”, Përlepnicë Monografi 1942-2012 përveç Ferid Berishës, në shkollë filluan të punon edhe Rexhep Kaba...
SH.F.M.U. “Skënderbeu”, Përlepnicë Monografi 1942-2012 Mësimi lëndor u ndërpre shumë lehtë, ndërsa arsimtarët e asaj kohe ...
SH.F.M.U. “Skënderbeu”, Përlepnicë Monografi 1942-2012 Në vitin 1968, shkolla e Përlepnicës emërtohet me emrin zyrtar të s...
SH.F.M.U. “Skënderbeu”, Përlepnicë Monografi 1942-2012 Fshati jonë u depërtua për në Maqedoni. Banorët ishin të vendosur n...
SH.F.M.U. “Skënderbeu”, Përlepnicë Monografi 1942-2012 Fotografi të bëra nga Shefki Bajrami, më 30.6.1999 Objekti i shkoll...
SH.F.M.U. “Skënderbeu”, Përlepnicë Monografi 1942-2012 dëmtuara shumë dhe investimet duhej të bëheshin në të gjitha segmen...
SH.F.M.U. “Skënderbeu”, Përlepnicë Monografi 1942-2012 PERIUDHA 1942-45 “S’ka mjet më të mirë për të çmuar një popull se s...
SH.F.M.U. “Skënderbeu”, Përlepnicë Monografi 1942-2012 III.PERIUDHA 1942-44 3.1. Hapja e shkollës nga Mbretëria shqiptare ...
SH.F.M.U. “Skënderbeu”, Përlepnicë Monografi 1942-2012 3.2. Mësimdhënësit e parë të arsimit shqip në fshatin tonë Hapja e ...
SH.F.M.U. “Skënderbeu”, Përlepnicë Monografi 1942-2012 HILMI REXHEPI: Ishte në mesin e mësimdhënësve të parë që mësoi nxën...
SH.F.M.U. “Skënderbeu”, Përlepnicë Monografi 1942-2012 pedagogjike dhe metodike. Në këtë shkollë punoi deri në vitin 1971....
SH.F.M.U. “Skënderbeu”, Përlepnicë Monografi 1942-2012 7 7 Prof. dr. sc. Abylaziz Veseli, “Shkollat dhe arsimimi shqip në ...
SH.F.M.U. “Skënderbeu”, Përlepnicë Monografi 1942-2012 PERIUDHA 1945-1974 “Arsimi e mbron lirinë më mirë sesa një ushtri” ...
SH.F.M.U. “Skënderbeu”, Përlepnicë Monografi 1942-2012 I. PERIUDHA 1945-74 1.1. Ndryshimet në Sistemin Arsimor Në vitin sh...
SH.F.M.U. “Skënderbeu”, Përlepnicë Monografi 1942-2012 Kjo periudhë karakterizohet me hapjen e shumë shkollave shqipe për ...
SH.F.M.U. “Skënderbeu”, Përlepnicë Monografi 1942-2012 Edhe fshati ynë kishte fatin të jetë në mesin e vendeve të para që ...
  1. 1. Blerim Mehmeti & Ma. Fidan Shaqiri SHKOLLA FILLORE “SKËNDERBEU” PËRLEPNICË M O N O G R A F I 1942 - 2012 Përlepnicë, 2013
  2. 2. SH.F.M.U. “Skënderbeu”, Përlepnicë Monografi 1942-2012 Autorë: Blerim Mehmeti dhe Ma. Fidan Shaqiri Grupi punues: 1. Fetah Hajrullahu 2. Shefki Bajrami 3. Sheribane Mehmeti 4. Arianit Shaqiri Iniciues Ma. Fidan Shaqiri Lektor: Tahir Arifi Përgatitja kompjuterike: Ma. Fidan Shaqiri Tirazhi: 200 copë Botimin e ndihmuan: Drejtoria Komunale e Arsimit, të Gjilanit, “PRO-ENG” (Rexhep Kadriu), Shpend Aliu dhe Fondi i fshatit Përlepnicë.
  3. 3. SH.F.M.U. “Skënderbeu”, Përlepnicë Monografi 1942-2012 “U kushtohet atyre që punuan për dritën e syve tanë”
  4. 4. SH.F.M.U. “Skënderbeu”, Përlepnicë Monografi 1942-2012 Përmbajtja HYRJE I. HISTORIKU I SKËNDËRBEUT II. HISTORIKU I SHKOLLËS III. PERIUDHA 1942-44 3.1. Hapja e shkollës nga Mbretëria shqiptare 3.2. Mësimdhënësit IV. PERIUDHA 1945-74 4.1. Ndryshimet në Sistemin Arsimor 4.2. Biografitë e mësimdhënësve 4.3. Dokumente dhe fotot të kohës V. PERIUDHA E SISTEMIT ARSIMOR PAS KUSHTETUTËS SË VITIT 1974 DERI NË VITIN 1991 5.1. Ndryshimet në Sistemin Arsimor 5.2. Biografitë e mësimdhënësve 5.3. Dokumente dhe foto të kohës VI. PERIUDHA E PAVARËSIMIT TË ARSIMIT SHQIP, 1991-1999 6.1. Ndryshimet në Sistemin Arsimor 6.2. Biografitë e mësimdhënësve 6.3. Financimi i Arsimit shqip
  5. 5. SH.F.M.U. “Skënderbeu”, Përlepnicë Monografi 1942-2012 6.4. Dokumente dhe foto të kohës VII. Sistemi arsimor pas Luftës së fundit, 1999-2013 7.1. Ndryshimet në Sistemin Arsimor 7.2. Biografitë e mësimdhënësve 7.3. Dokumente dhe foto të kohës VIII. Personalitete që dolën nga Sh.f. “Skënderbeu”, në Përlepnicë IX. Udhëheqësit e shkollës së Përlepnicës dhe stafi tjetër 9.1. Biografitë e Sekretarëve të shkollës 9.2. Punëtorët teknik X. Aktivitetet e lira kulturore, sportive, edukativo-arsimore në shkollën tonë Falënderime
  6. 6. SH.F.M.U. “Skënderbeu”, Përlepnicë Monografi 1942-2012 HYRJE Institucionet edukativo-arsimore kanë luajtur rolin kyç jo vetëm në edukimin dhe arsimimin e gjeneratave të reja, por edhe shpëtimin e kombit tonë nga asgjësimi dhe asimilimi, kështu që meritojnë një trajtim më të veçantë për punën që kanë bërë në periudha të ndryshme kohore. Kontributin e mësimdhënësve, stafit tjetër të shkollës dhe banorëve të fshatit Përlepnicë në ngritjen e brezave të rinj në frymën e shëndosh, jemi munduar ta paraqesim përmes kësaj Monografie, e cila përmban të dhëna që nga themelimi i shkollës, për personelin arsimor, udhëheqjen e shkollës, numrin e nxënësve sipas viteve shkollore, aktivitete jashtëshkollore të nxënësve, fotografi e shumë dokumente tjera, që paraqesin në mënyrë kronologjike historikun e shkollës që nga themelimi i saj e deri në vitin 2012. Çdo gjë që mbetet e shtypur në letër, pas grumbullimit të të dhënave të shumta, e ka jetëgjatësinë më të madhe, se sa të mbeten në kujtesë ato të dhëna, apo të jenë të shpërndara në shumë vende. Njëjtë është menduar me këtë Monografi që të kemi me një vend një pjesë të madhe të të dhënave që paraqesin historikun e kësaj shkolle, që edhe pas shumë vitesh, pas ndërrimit të gjeneratave, të kenë të dokumentuar të kaluarën e saj dhe punën që është bërë gjatë viteve. Kjo Monografi është e para që i kushtohet Shkollës Fillore “Skënderbeu”, në Përlepnicë, e cila është e ndarë në disa pjesë, në periudha kohore (1942-1944, 1945-1974, 1975-1990, 1991- 1999 dhe 1999-2012) dhe shpresojmë se kjo do të pasurohet pas disa viteve me të dhëna tjera.
  7. 7. SH.F.M.U. “Skënderbeu”, Përlepnicë Monografi 1942-2012 I. GJERGJ KASTRIOTI SKËNDERBEU – BIOGRAFIA Mbase shkolla jonë mbanë me krenari emrin e heroit tonë kombëtar Skënderbeu që nga themelimi i saj e deri në këtë vit, vlen të përshkruajmë shkurtimisht biografinë e tij. Gjergji kishte lindur më 6 Maj 1405. Origjina e tij ishte nga Hasi i Kuksit dhe ishte djali i fundit i Gjon Kastriotit dhe Vojsavës. Sipas historisë së treguar, është rrëmbyer nga osmanët dhe është dërguar në Perandorinë Osmane, për ta përgatitur për luftë në shërbim të tyre, si shumë fëmijë tjerë shqiptarë. Skënderi, emër të cilin ia dhanë osmanët, u shqua për aftësitë e tija luftarake, intelektuale dhe organizative, të cilat ia mundësuan të jetë person kyç në Perandorinë Osmane, duke fituar edhe titullin “BEU”. Besueshmëria në të ishte e lartë dhe sukseset që korrte sa ishte me osmanët, e bënë personalitet të shquar dhe të respektueshëm. Skënderbeu pas shumë vitesh që kaloi me osmanët, vendosi t’i kthehej atdheut, duke marrë me vete edhe shumë trima tjerë që kishin origjinë shqiptare. Me t’u kthyer në Shqipëri, për një kohë arriti t’i bashkojë princat shqiptarë në luftën kundër osmanëve. Ishte i pamposhtur në gjitha betejat që kishte dhe arriti me sukses ta mbronte një pjesë të Shqipërisë nga kthetrat osmane. Vdiq më 17 Janar 1468 dhe pas vetes la pasardhësit e tij, por Shqipëria ra në duart e osmanëve jo shumë pas vdekjes ë tij.
  8. 8. SH.F.M.U. “Skënderbeu”, Përlepnicë Monografi 1942-2012 II. HISTORIKU I SHKOLLËS Retrospektiva e shkurtër e shkollës sonë Dëshira e madhe e njerëzve për arsimim dhe edukim, ekziston prej se ekziston shoqëria njerëzore. Nuk ka se si të shpjegohet ndryshe edhe dëshira e popullit tonë, si popull më i vjetër në këto troje, për arsimim edhe edukim. Populli ynë është ndër popujt më të vjetër që ka filluar të përdor shkrimin e gjuhës, për t’i ruajtur dhe shpjeguar fenomenet e natyrës, për t’i kultivuar traditat, zakonet dhe kulturën e vet. Ekzistojnë shumë fakte për të dëshmuar këtë që e thamë më lart, si p.sh.: “Meshari”, i Gjon Buzukut, “Fjalorthi i Von Harfit”, “Formula e pagëzimit”, e shumë dokumente të tjera. Në vitin 1911 hapet shkolla e parë fetare e udhëhequr nga Mulla Ramiz Shabani. Kjo shkollë funksionoi për disa muaj dhe më pas u shua për shkak të Luftës së Parë Ballkanike (okupimit të Kosovës nga Serbia). Fshatarët edukoheshin kryesisht në frymën fetare. Kishte shumë individ që shkollimin fetar e kryenin larg vendlindjes së tyre, si në Prishtinë, Prizren, Shkup, Selanik, Turqi (Stamboll), në Egjipt (Kajro) e gjetiu. Objekti i vjetër i shkollës
  9. 9. SH.F.M.U. “Skënderbeu”, Përlepnicë Monografi 1942-2012 Në vitin 1942/43 me urdhër të Ministrisë të Arsimit në Tiranë, u hap shkolla shqipe për Përlepnicë dhe Kmetoc, në fshatin Kmetoc. Shkolla shqipe u hap në Kmetoc e jo në Përlepnicë për arsye të mungesës së lokalit shkollor në Përlepnicë. Nxënësit që kanë vijuar mësimin në Kmetoc, në vitin 1942/43 Mësuesi i parë ishte Mulla Shaip Ismajli (Grainca), i cili mbajti kurs të Gjuhës shqipe gjatë verës së vitit 1942, në Kmetoc. Ai brenda një periudhe të shkurtër kohore, i zhvilloi për herë të parë shkronjat e Alfabetit të gjuhës sonë, me nxënësit vijues të kursit. Në këtë kurs, kishte nxënës nga Përlepnica, Kosaqa dhe Shillova, Kmetoci, Sekireshi, etj.1 Prej Tetorit të vitit 1942, deri më 6 Prill 1943 mësues ka qenë Dilaver Haliti. Dilaver Haliti, i lindur më 1924,në Preshevë. Shkollën fillore në gjuhën serbe e kreu në Preshevë. Në vitin 1936 filloi mësimet në Medresenë e Shkupit. Në vitin shkollor 1941/42, ishte nxënës i klasës katërt Normale. Ai kreu kursin pedagogjik (Korrik – Shtator 1942) dhe në vitin shkollor 1942/43 e hapi së pari në gjuhën shqipe klasën e parë në Kmetoc, ku ishin të regjistruar rreth 1 Informata të dhëna nga prof. Ibrahim Shabani.
  10. 10. SH.F.M.U. “Skënderbeu”, Përlepnicë Monografi 1942-2012 50 nxënës. Pas gjashtë muajve kalon në Bresalc, kurse në Kmetoc atë e zëvendëson mësuesi Hilmi Rexhepi (Qerimi) nga Presheva.2 Mësuesi Hilmi e fillon punën me 8 Prill 1943. Në vitin shkollor 1943/44 mësues në këtë shkollë vie Abdullah Ukshini, nga Përlepnica. Kuvendi Komunal i Gjilanit (Kuvendi i rrethit të Gjilanit), shkollën fillore në Përlepnicë e themeloi më 25.10.1945. Fillimisht mësimi zhvillohej në lokalet e mejtepit të xhamisë së fshatit dhe mësues ishte Ferid Berisha. Vlen të përmendet një e dhënë, se në vitin Shkollor 1945/46, është inskenua komedia e Kristo Floqit “Vëllazëri e interes”, e përshtatur nga arsimtari i kohës Ferid Berisha, ku emrat e personazhe i ndërroi si: Olimbia- Hajria (këtë rol e luajti Ibrahim Shabani), Miti-Hamidi (rolin e luajti Milaim Ahmeti), Marigona (rolin e luajti Nazim Kamberi). Përveç kësaj pjesë teatrale, u përgatit edhe komedia tjetër “Kumarxhinjtë janë burra”, me ekip tjetër nxënësish, ku morën pjesë: Nexhat Ibrahimi, Enver Rexhepi, etj. Duke u bazuar në këto të dhëna, del se aktivitetet kulturore kanë qenë të shumta, duke e bërë shkollën tonë një vatër të kulturës dhe arsimit në atë kohë edhe pse kishte vështirësi në aspektin edukativ, kulturor, ekonomik e në sferat tjera jetësore. 2 Prof. dr. sc. Abylaziz Veseli, “Shkollat dhe arsimimi shqip në prefekturën e Prishtinës gjatë periudhës 1941-1944”, Pika 5A, Gjilan, 2003, faqe 212.
  11. 11. SH.F.M.U. “Skënderbeu”, Përlepnicë Monografi 1942-2012 Nxënësit e klasës V-të, në vitin shkollor 1959/60, me arsimtarët Ibrahim Shabani dhe Salih Qerimi Gjatë shfletimit të këtij libri, do të gjeni dëftesat shkollore të kohës, të lëshuara nga Mbretëria Shqiptare dhe Shteti Shqiptar, ku do t’iu bien në sy lëndët mësimore, në mes tjerash lënda e bukurshkrimit, duke treguar faktin se i kushtohej rëndësi e veçantë shkrimit të bukur. Shkrimin e bënin me pendë. Për mbarëvajtjen e punës mësimore, interesohej Inspektorati i Arsimit, duke bërë vizita nëpër shkolla. Kemi hasur në të dhëna, se në vizitë te arsimtari Ferid Berisha, ishte Hasan Dylgjeri, nga Elbasani. Mësuesi Ferid, punonte me plan-programe të Shqipërisë etnike, p.sh., në Gjeografi mësonin për prefekturat dhe nënprefekturat e kohës të Shtetit Shqiptar gjatë Luftës së Dytë Botërore, etj.3 3 Informata të dhëna nga prof. Ibrahim Shabani.
  12. 12. SH.F.M.U. “Skënderbeu”, Përlepnicë Monografi 1942-2012 4 4 Dëftesë shkollore e lëshuar nga Mbretëria shqiptare. Viti shkollor 1942/43.
  13. 13. SH.F.M.U. “Skënderbeu”, Përlepnicë Monografi 1942-2012 5 Shkolla i ka pasur 2 paralele me mbi 50 nxënës, të cilët ishin të moshave të ndryshme. Gjatë vitit shkollor 1945/46 funksiononin 2 klasë, klasa I dhe III. Nxënësit që kishin përfunduar Klasën e I-rë, u bashkuan me ata të Klasës së III-të, pra duke kaluar një një klasë më lart. Gjatë kësaj periudhe kohore 5 Dëftesë shkollore e lëshuar nga Shteti shqiptare. Viti shkollor 1943/44.
  14. 14. SH.F.M.U. “Skënderbeu”, Përlepnicë Monografi 1942-2012 përveç Ferid Berishës, në shkollë filluan të punon edhe Rexhep Kabashi dhe shoqja e tij Dritë Kabashi. Shkolla për mungesë të lokalit punonte në dy ndërrime. Numri i nxënësve gjithnjë rritej dhe me iniciativë të fshatit në vitin 1947 ndërtohet shkolla e re me katër dhoma mësimi, një sallë të arsimtarëve, dy zyre dhe katër dhoma banimi. Shkolla e re u inaugurua më 1950. Në vitin shkollor 1951/52, filloi punën edhe klasa e V-të, pra shkolla rritej mbase ishte nevoje e kohës që shkolla të bëhej 8 vjeçare e plotë. Fotografi e nxënësve e bërë më 20.6.1955 Në këtë ndërtesë mësimi u zhvillua deri në Qershor 1968. Më 1968 shkollës iu shtua edhe ndërtesa e re me klasë (mësonjëtore), më të mira për punë. Rritja e Shkollës fillore “Skënderbeu”, në Përlepnicë vazhdonte dhe si nevojë për plotësimin e kushteve për mësimnxënie sa më të mirë, shkolla kishte nevojë për hapësira të reja. Kështu që filloi ndërtimi i aneksit të ri të shkollës. Aneksi u funksionalizua në vitin 1970. Po në këtë vit, filloi edhe riparimi i aneksit të vjetër të shkollës. Në vitin shkollor 1955/56, kinse për mungesë të kuadrit arsimor, edukimi në mësimin lëndor u ndërpre përkohësisht. Vendimin për ndërprerjen e mësimit e ka sjellë Kuvendi Komunal i Gjilanit.
  15. 15. SH.F.M.U. “Skënderbeu”, Përlepnicë Monografi 1942-2012 Mësimi lëndor u ndërpre shumë lehtë, ndërsa arsimtarët e asaj kohe hoqën të zitë e ullirit për ta rihapur. Pjesa dërmuese e arsimtarëve të kohës deklaruan se do të punonin pa pagesë vetëm e vetëm që të rihapet klasa V, VI, VII dhe VIII. Kjo periudhë historike ishte shumë e vështirë për popullin tonë, ishte periudha kur me dhjetëra e qindra familje shpërnguleshin për në Turqi. Në vitin 1960 sërish fillon mësimi lëndor. Të gjithë nxënësit e shpërndarë nëpër fshatra të ndryshme u kthyen sërish në shkollën e Përlepnicës. Momente nga një mbledhje e Mësimdhënësve dhe banorëve të Përlepnicës. Në vitin shkollor 1961/62, shkolla jonë u bë 8 vjeçare e plotë, nën drejtimin e Xhevat Bajramit (Drejtor i shkollës), dhe një kohë Salih Qerimit (Drejtor i shkollës). Pas Xhevat Bajramit, drejtor i shkollës vie Adem Berisha, i cili ishte në vitin 1968. Vlen të përmendet se për mungesë të Adem Berishës, për një periudhë kohore ushtrues detyre ka qenë Gani Dalipi. Me iniciativën e arsimtarëve dhe me mbështetjen e bashkëvendësve të tyre, u bë edhe renovimi i pjesshëm i shkollës, kështu që shkolla pas renovimit kishte 14 dhoma mësimi, sallën e edukatës fizike, bibliotekën e shkollës, zyrën e arsimtarëve dhe lokalet tjera përcjellëse, por këtu nuk duhet harruar kontributi i pashoq i Selim Kamberit, i cili ishte ne pozitën e Sekretarit të Bashkësisë së Arsimit, në Gjilan.
  16. 16. SH.F.M.U. “Skënderbeu”, Përlepnicë Monografi 1942-2012 Në vitin 1968, shkolla e Përlepnicës emërtohet me emrin zyrtar të saj, që edhe sot e mban me krenari “Skënderbeu”. Në këtë vit drejtor shkolle u zgjodh Nazim Xhelili. Duhet të përmendet se në shkollën fillore “Skënderbeu”, të Përlepnicës, prej vitit shkollor 1966/67, deri më 1973/74 mësuan edhe nxënësit e komunitetit serb, prej klasës së V-të deri në klasën e VIII-të. Nxënësit gravitonin nga fshatrat për rreth Përlepnicës (Kmetoc, Verbicë e Kmetocit, Mozgovë) dhe me vendim të BVI-së (Bashkësia Vetëqeverisëse e Interesit) për arsim të Kuvendit Komunal të Gjilanit, paralelet me mësim në gjuhën serbo-kroate, për shkak të numrit të vogël të nxënësve ndërprehet puna në vitin shkollor 1974/75. Në vitin 1977, lumi i fshatit rrënoi një pjesë të madhe të oborrit të shkollës dhe rrezikoi objektin e shkollës. Në vitin 1978, shkolla ndërtoi murin mbrojtës nga vërshimet. Nga viti 1982 drejtor i shkollës ishte Idriz Shabani, i cili e drejtoi shkollën deri më 4.10.1995. Pas tij, drejtor i shkollës u zgjodh Abdullah Rexhepi prej 4.10.1995, deri më 13.3.2010. Nga viti shkollor 2010/2011 drejtor shkolle zgjedhet Sheribane Mehmeti, e cila vazhdon ushtrimin e detyrës. Përveç lëndëve të përgjithshme nxënësit e shkollës tonë deri në vitin shkollor 1996/97 mësonin gjuhën frënge si gjuhë të huaj. Nga viti shkollor 1997/98 fillon të mësohet gjuha angleze si gjuhë e huaj. Mësuesja e parë e gjuhës angleze ishte Florije Rexhepi (absolvente e Fakultetit të Gjuhës angleze). Në këto vite shkollore fondacioni “SOROS”, kishte investuar mjete të shumta shkollore. Ky fondacion kishte pajisur kabinetet shkollore me mjete konkretizimi dhe kishte ndarë mjete për rregullimin e terreneve sportive. Më 23.3.1999, mësimi u ndërpre në të gjitha nivelet e shkollimit, në tërë territorin e Kosovës për shkak të paralajmërimit të fillimit të bombardimeve kundër okupatorit serb nga ana e NATO-s. Më 24.3.1999, filluan bombardimet kundër forcave serbe. Forcat serbe filluan spastrimin e trojeve të banuara me shqiptarë për në: Shqipëri, Maqedoni dhe Mal të Zi. Gjatë kësaj periudhe kohore arsimtarët e organizuan mësimin edhe në mal për pjesën e popullatës që kishte mbetur ende në Kosovë.
  17. 17. SH.F.M.U. “Skënderbeu”, Përlepnicë Monografi 1942-2012 Fshati jonë u depërtua për në Maqedoni. Banorët ishin të vendosur në disa kampe. Arsimtarët nën mbështetjen e organizatave të ndryshme ndërkombëtare e organizuan mësimin edhe në këto kampe. Bashkëvendësit tanë në Zonën neutrale gjatë depërtimit Viti shkollor 1999/2000 i gjen shkollat e Kosovës të shkatërruara, të demoluara, të djegura, një fat të tillë e kishte edhe shkolla jonë. Fatmirësisht shkolla jonë i kishte shpëtuar djegies, mirëpo demolimit jo. Shkolla jonë ishte e demoluar dhe dëmtuar në masë të madhe, po ashtu edhe paralelet e ndara të shkollës tonë në Makresh, Verbicë e Kmetocit dhe në Kmetoc ishin të dëmtuara. Paralelja e ndarë në Makresh ishte djegur tërësisht. Pas luftës, numri i nxënësve në shkollën amë dhe në paralelet e ndara ishte zvogëluar në mënyrë drastike. Fotografi të bëra nga Shefki Bajrami, më 30.6.1999
  18. 18. SH.F.M.U. “Skënderbeu”, Përlepnicë Monografi 1942-2012 Fotografi të bëra nga Shefki Bajrami, më 30.6.1999 Objekti i shkollës menjëherë pas luftës Pas luftës fillon një epokë e re e zhvillimit të arsimit në përgjithësi në vendin tonë dhe në veçanti në shkollën tonë. Bashkësia ndërkombëtare dhe organizatat e ndryshme qeveritare dhe joqeveritare nga vendet e ndryshme të botës investuan në Sistemin tonë Arsimor. Objektet shkollore ishin të
  19. 19. SH.F.M.U. “Skënderbeu”, Përlepnicë Monografi 1942-2012 dëmtuara shumë dhe investimet duhej të bëheshin në të gjitha segmentet e Sistemit Arsimor, si në përgatitjen e objekteve me inventar dhe mjete të ndryshme shkollore, me ndërtimin e objekteve të reja shkollore, pasi që shumë shkolla ishin djegur. Në vitet e para pas luftës filluan trajnimet e mësimdhënësve për zbatimin e metodologjive të reja të punës dhe në këtë drejtim u investua relativisht shumë. Nga viti shkollor 2003/2004, puna nëpër shkolla filloi me plan-programe të reja mësimore dhe atë fillimisht me klasën e Parë dhe klasën e Gjashtë. Ndërsa në vitin shkollor 2004/2005 për herë të parë në historinë e Sistemit tonë Arsimor në kuadër të shkollës përfshihet edhe klasa e IX-të. Gjersa në Sistemin e vjetër Arsimor, në qendër të vëmendjes dhe burim kryesor i informatave ishte mësimdhënësi, tani me reformat që filluan të zbatohen pas luftës, në qendër të vëmendjes ishte nxënësi, pra mësimi zhvillohej me nxënësin në qendër. Këto metodologji aplikoheshin dhe aplikohen në shumicën e vendeve që kanë Sistemin Arsimor të zhvilluar në një shkallë të lartë. Nga viti shkollor 2007/2008 vazhdoi puna me plan- programe të reja mësimore dhe nga ky vit shkollor në kuadër të mësimit klasor filloi punën Klasa e V-të. Tash e disa vite Sistemi Arsimor i Kosovës funksionon me këto nivele shkollimi: Shkolla Fillore (Klasa I-V), Shkolla e Mesme e Ulët (Klasa VI-IX), Shkolla e Mesme e Lartë (Klasa X-XIII) dhe të gjitha nivelet punojnë me metodologjinë e re “Nxënësi në qendër”. Nga viti shkollor 2012/2013 filloi të aplikohet Abetarja mbarëkombëtare për nxënësit e Kosovës dhe Shqipërisë, ndërsa trojet tjera etnike vazhdojnë të punojnë me planet dhe programet e vendeve ku jetojnë edhe pse është kërkesë e tyre që edhe ata të përfshihen në këtë sistem.
  20. 20. SH.F.M.U. “Skënderbeu”, Përlepnicë Monografi 1942-2012 PERIUDHA 1942-45 “S’ka mjet më të mirë për të çmuar një popull se sa të shihet gjendja e shkollave të tij” Zef Jubani
  21. 21. SH.F.M.U. “Skënderbeu”, Përlepnicë Monografi 1942-2012 III.PERIUDHA 1942-44 3.1. Hapja e shkollës nga Mbretëria shqiptare Është fakt i njohur se Gadishulli Ilirik (Ballkani), ka qenë i banuar me fise të ndryshme ilire. Ne si popull shumë i vjetër dhe etnik, pasardhës të ilirëve, shumë vonë filluam t’i hapim shkollat shqipe në trojet tona, përkatësisht në vendbanimin tonë në Përlepnicë. Lufta e Dytë Botërore, trojet etnike shqiptare i gjeti të copëtuara si mos më keq. Një pjesë e territorit etnik ishte nën Mbretërinë serbo-kroate- sllovene. Ndërsa Shqipëria pas Konferencës së Londrës, i kishte të përcaktuara kufijtë dhe ishte Shtet i pavarur dhe aty Sistemi Arsimor kishte filluar të bëj jetën e vet. Në vitin 1939 Shqipëria u pushtua nga Italia. Në këtë kohë edhe një pjesë e Kosovës u pushtua nga Italianët. Shqipëria vazhdonte të funksiononte si Shtet nën okupimin italian e më vonë atë gjerman. Mungesa e shkollave, bëri që populli ynë të ishte në errësirë të përgjithshme dhe të mbetej shumë mbrapa kombeve të tjera. Në vitet 40- ta, pas pushtimit të trojeve tona nga Italia, u bashkua një pjesë e Kosovës me Shqipërinë, ku kishim fatin të jemi edhe ne si fshat. Nga kjo periudhë fillon një histori e re dhe e ndritur për kombin tonë. Filluan të hapen shumë shkolla, duke iu mundësuar gjeneratave të reja edukim dhe arsimim në gjuhën amtare. Me urdhër të Ministrit të Arsimit të kohës, u morë vendim që të hapen shkollat anë e kënd vendit. Vendimi u morë më 28.08.1940-XVIII, me numër 4241/I. Ky vendim në formë qarkore u shpërnda në të gjitha Prefekturat dhe Nënprefekturat e vendit, që ishin nën sundimin e Italisë. Në vitin 1942/43, me urdhër të Ministrisë së Arsimit, të Shtetit Shqiptar, u hap shkolla shqipe për Përlepnicë, Kmetoc, Kosaqë, Shillovë, etj., në fshatin Kmetoc. Shkolla shqipe u hap në Kmetoc e jo në Përlepnicë, për arsye të mungesës së lokalit shkollor, por nxënësit mbi 90% ishin nga Përlepnica.
  22. 22. SH.F.M.U. “Skënderbeu”, Përlepnicë Monografi 1942-2012 3.2. Mësimdhënësit e parë të arsimit shqip në fshatin tonë Hapja e shkollës shqipe për fshatin tonë, ishte domosdoshmëri e kohës, mirëpo kishte mungesë të kuadrit arsimor, kishte nevojë për mësimdhënës për arsimimin dhe edukimin e popullatës dhe mungonte objekti i shkollës, kështu që mësuesi i besimit fetar Mulla Shaipi, pas përfundimit të mësimit fetar, me nxënësit nga Përlepnica mbante në Kmetoc kursin e gjuhës shqipe. Mulla Shaipi, sipas rrëfimeve të nxënësve të kohës, të gjitha shkronjat e alfabetit tonë i zhvilloi brenda një kohe të shkurtër. Mulla Shaip H. Ismajli: I lindur në Gjilan, Shkollën fillore Mejtepin e përfundoi në Gjilan, ndërsa Progjimnazin-Ruzhdije, në Shkup. Shkollën Normale-Darul Mual’lim, në Shkup. Punoi në fshatrat e rrethit të Gjilanit, mësues i mësimit fetar, në Llofcë, Makresh të Poshtëm dhe Përlepnicë. DILAVER HALITI: I lindur më 1.3.1924, në Preshevë. Shkollën fillore, në gjuhën serbe, e kreu në Preshevë. Në vitin 1936 filloi mësimet në Medresenë e Shkupit. Në vitin shkollor 1941/42, ishte nxënës i klasës IV-të Normale. Ai e kreu kursin Pedagogjik, në Korrik – Shtator, të vitit 1942. dhe në vitin shkollor 1942/43, e hapi së pari në gjuhën shqipe Klasën e parë, të Shkollës fillore, në Kmetoc, ku ishin të regjistruar mbi 50 nxënës. Pas gjashtë muajve punë në shkollën tonë, kalon në Bresalc. Kurse në Kmetoc, atë e zëvendësoi mësuesi Hilmi Rexhepi, nga Presheva.
  23. 23. SH.F.M.U. “Skënderbeu”, Përlepnicë Monografi 1942-2012 HILMI REXHEPI: Ishte në mesin e mësimdhënësve të parë që mësoi nxënësit nga Përlepnica, duke vazhduar punën e mirë të atyre që ishin para tij në cilësinë e mësimdhënësve. Nuk kurseu asgjë nga vetja, për t’i mundësuar gjeneratave të reja arsimim dhe ngritje intelektuale të përgjithshme. Kontributi i tij nuk ishte vetëm për shkollën tonë, por punoi edhe në shumë vendbanime tjera, duke i përballuar sfidave të kohës, të cilat nuk ishin aspak të lehta. Së fundi jetoi në Kumanovë, ku edhe vdiq në moshën 88 vjecare, në vitin 2010. Në vitin shkollor 1943/44, Shkolla fillore shqipe, kishte Klasën I dhe II, me mbi 40 nxënës. Mësuesi i kësaj shkolle ishte Abdullah Ukshini, nga fshati Përlepnicë. ABDULLAH UKSHINI: U lind në vitin 1922, në Përlepnicë të Gjilanit. Shkollën fillore e kishte kryer në gjuhën serbe, në Kmetoc. Në vitin 1943 vijoi kursin e dytë Pedagogjik, në Normalen e kohës “Sami Frashëri”, në Prishtinë. Kursin Pedagogjik e kreu me sukses të lartë dhe me të përfunduar këtë kurs, Ministria e Arsimit, në Tiranë, në vitin shkollor 1943/44, e emëroi mësues të shkollës shqipe, në Kmetoc. Menjëherë pas Luftës së Gjilanit, në vitin 1944, bashkë me 40 fshatarë të Përlepnicës ishte burgosur edhe mësuesi Abdullah. Pas lirimit të tij nga burgu, strehohet për një kohë në Preshevë, te familja e gruas së tij. Pas pak kohe ia filloi punës mësues në Preshevë dhe aty punoi deri në vitin 1952. në vitin 1952 ishte Inspektor i arsimit, në Këshillin e Preshevës. Në po të njëjtin vit, Abdullah Ukshini shpërngulet për në Shkup. Në Shkup filloi punën mësues, në shkollën fillore “Liria”, të Shkupit. Dëshira për arsimim bëri që Abdullahu, të regjistroj Fakultetin Filozofik, Dega e Pedagogjisë. Këtë fakultet e kreu me sukses. Pas përfundimit të fakultetit filloi punën në Shkollën Normale shqipe “Zef Lush Marku”, në Shkup, si profesor i lëndëve
  24. 24. SH.F.M.U. “Skënderbeu”, Përlepnicë Monografi 1942-2012 pedagogjike dhe metodike. Në këtë shkollë punoi deri në vitin 1971. ai ishte edhe drejtor i Shoqërisë kulturore dhe artistike “Emin Duraku”, në Shkup. Në vitin 1985 pensionohet. Prej vitit 1990 shpërngulet në Prishtinë, ndërsa në vitin 1997 ndërroi jetë në Prishtinë. Po ashtu, me urdhër të Mbretërisë Shqiptare, nga Ministria e Arsimit, të lëshuar më 12.8.1943, Numri i protokollit 4229, emërohet mësues i besimit Kapllan Aliu, në Përlepnicë.6 6 Arkivi i shkollës dhe Arkivi Ndërkomunal i Gjilanit.
  25. 25. SH.F.M.U. “Skënderbeu”, Përlepnicë Monografi 1942-2012 7 7 Prof. dr. sc. Abylaziz Veseli, “Shkollat dhe arsimimi shqip në prefekturën e Prishtinës gjatë periudhës 1941-1944”, Pika 5A, Gjilan, 2003, faqe 216. Arkivi Qendror Shtetëror, Tiranë.
  26. 26. SH.F.M.U. “Skënderbeu”, Përlepnicë Monografi 1942-2012 PERIUDHA 1945-1974 “Arsimi e mbron lirinë më mirë sesa një ushtri” Parashqevi Qiriazi
  27. 27. SH.F.M.U. “Skënderbeu”, Përlepnicë Monografi 1942-2012 I. PERIUDHA 1945-74 1.1. Ndryshimet në Sistemin Arsimor Në vitin shkollor 1945/46, përkatësisht, më 25.10.1945, Kuvendi i Rrethit të Gjilanit, themeloi shkollën fillore, në Përlepnicë. Mësimi fillimisht zhvillohej në lokalet e mejtepit të xhamisë së fshatit. Mësues ishte Ferid Berisha dhe shkolla i ka pasur dy paralele me mbi 50 nxënës. Në foton më lart janë këta nxënës: Ibrahim Shabani, Nexhat Ibrahimi, Enver Rexhepi, Emrush Bejta, Nefail Bejta, Salih Qerimi, Muharrem Nevzadi, Fehmi Shefkiu, Xhevat Bajrami, Musa Salihu, Sherif Rrustemi, Fehmi Mehmeti, Ibrahim Qerimi, Adem Avdiu, Nazim Kamberi, Milaim Shabani, Rexhep Rexhepi, Esad Mehmeti, Ismail Salihu, Jakup Sylejmani, Jusuf Sylejmani, Rexhep Nevzadi, Feriz Ramadani, Ali Qerimi, Ibrahim Osmani, Ramiz Bislimi, Destam Azizi, Sabri Gashi, Raif Halimi, Nuhi Pllana, Ali Pllana, Arif Pllana, Mejdi Raifi, Ramiz Nazifi, Misket Ramizi dhe shumë nxënës nuk kemi arritur t’i identifikojmë në këtë fotografi shumë të vjetër.
  28. 28. SH.F.M.U. “Skënderbeu”, Përlepnicë Monografi 1942-2012 Kjo periudhë karakterizohet me hapjen e shumë shkollave shqipe për herë të parë në vendin tonë, pra hapja e dritareve për fitimin e dijeve dhe ngritjes intelektuale në gjuhën amtare. Por duhet të përmendet edhe hapja e shumë institucioneve tjera të një rëndësie të veçantë për ngritjen arsimore, edukative, kulturore, pra me synim që shoqëria jonë të emancipohet, siç ishin: Biblioteka Kombëtare dhe Universitare e Kosovës (E themeluar së pari në Prizren, në vitin 1944, pastaj bartet në Prishtinë në vitin 1946), Gazeta e parë në gjuhën tonë “Rilindja” (E themeluar më 12.2.1945, po e përmendim për kuriozitet se numrin e parë të Rilindjes, e ka ruajtur arsimtari i shkollës tonë Taib Sylejmani), Radio Prishtina (në vitin 1945), Hapja e Shkollës së Lartë Pedagogjike, në Prishtinë (në vitin 1958), ndërsa në vitin 1970 hapet Universiteti i Prishtinës, etj. Gjitha këto institucione të lartshënuara dhe shumë tjera, tregojnë për rëndësinë e kësaj periudhe, e cila ishte kthesë në historinë tonë sa i përket emancipimit të popullit tonë thuajse në të gjitha sferat e jetës, mbase pa arsimim, kulturë, gazetari, e shkencë, nuk do kishim mund të arrinim në këto ditë që po gëzojmë. Fotografi e kolektivit të shkollës tonë (vitet 1960-70): Nga e majta lart: Salih Qerimi, Ekrem Hasani, Shefik Ibrahimi, Reshat Shaqiri, Esat Mehmeti, Sherif Rrustemi, Adem Berisha, Xhevat Bajrami, Muharrem Nevzati, Nazim Xhelili. Nga e djathta poshtë: Muharrem Salihu, Sabit Shabani, Hysen Kadriu, Rukije Kadriu, Musa Ibrahimi, Naim Ibrahimi, Vehbi Shefkiu, xx.
  29. 29. SH.F.M.U. “Skënderbeu”, Përlepnicë Monografi 1942-2012 Edhe fshati ynë kishte fatin të jetë në mesin e vendeve të para që hapi shkollën në gjuhën amtare, duke i rezistuar presioneve të ndryshme dhe steriotipeve, se shkolla ndikon negativisht në edukimin e fëmijëve. Vullneti i shumë njerëzve vizionar dhe arsimdashës, edhe pse vet ata nuk kishin mundësinë të shkolloheshin në gjuhën e tyre amtare, ndikoi që të merrej vendimi final që fëmijët të kenë një vend arsimimi dhe edukimi në frymën e shëndoshë. Fotografi e vitit 1962. mësuesja Makfire Haziri me nxënëset e saja Në ndërtimin e objektit shkollor, u krijuan kushte më të mira për punë, duke i mundësuar përfshirjen e gjithë fëmijëve që kishin mbështetjen e familjes, mbase kishte pengesa edhe të kësaj natyre, ku prindërit nuk lejonin ndjekjen e mësimeve në shkollimin e rregullt. Por, me kalimin e kohës ndryshuan rrethanat dhe vullneti i gjithë banorëve të fshatit tonë ishte të arsimonin dhe shkollonin fëmijët e tyre.

