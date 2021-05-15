Successfully reported this slideshow.
Content ● Summary of Part I ● Tools for cooperation/collaboration in SE ● Relationships of cooperation/collaboration in SE...
Understandings of cooperation/collaboration in SD How should we understand cooperation/collaboration in SD? 3
Levels of cooperation/collaboration in SD 4 Team Company Coun- try
Levels of cooperation/collaboration in SD 5 Team Company Coun- try ● Organizational ● Temporal ● Socio-cultural ● Cognitiv...
Levels of challenges for cooperation/collaboration in SD 6 • Interpersonal conflicts, • Cultural background, • Version con...
Areas for cooperation/collaboration in SE 7 business models approaches methods methodologies conceptions patterns architec...
Tools for cooperation/collaboration in SD 8 Collaborative Development Environment (CDE) Communi- cations Tools Web 2.0 App...
Tools for cooperation/collaboration in SD 9 Collaborative Development Environment (CDE) Communi- Cations Tools Versión -Co...
Tools for cooperation/collaboration in SD 10 Collaborative Development Environment (CDE) Communi- cations Tools Versión -C...
Tools for cooperation/collaboration in SD 11 Collaborative Development Environment (CDE) Communi- cations Tools Versión -C...
Tools for cooperation/collaboration in SD 12 Collaborative Development Environment (CDE) Communi- Cations Tools Versión -C...
Tools for cooperation/collaboration in SD 13 Build Tools Collaborative Development Environment (CDE) Communi- cations Tool...
Tools for cooperation/collaboration in SD 14 Collaborative Development Environment (CDE) Versión -Control System Web 2.0 A...
Tools for cooperation/collaboration in SD 15 Collaborative Development Environment (CDE) Versión -Control System Trackers ...
16 Lanubile, F.; Ebert, C.; Prikladnicki, R. & Vizcaíno, A. (2010:54). Collaboration Tools for Global Software Engineering...
Cooperation/collaboration in SD and others computer science movements & fields 17
Cooperation/collaboration in SD and others computer science movements & fields 18 ● Participating in a community ● Transpa...
Cooperation/collaboration in SD and others computer science movements & fields 19 ● Participating in a community ● Transpa...
20 Questier, F. (2021). Free Libre Open Source Software Development – Part II. April 2021 ELINF Webinars. http://www.slide...
Levels of cooperation/collaboration in SD (ELINF specific context) 23 Team Partner Universities Project ● Organizational ●...
Conclusions? 24 ● Current SE practices have adopted a large number of principles from openness philosophy in the SD. ● Col...
Introduction to the cooperation principles in software development - Part II

Basic foundations of the cooperation/collaboration in the software engineering process to improve the success in such an industrial activity (Part II)

Introduction to the cooperation principles in software development - Part II

  2. 2. Content ● Summary of Part I ● Tools for cooperation/collaboration in SE ● Relationships of cooperation/collaboration in SE with others computer science movements and fields ● Future work in ELINF project SE philosophy ● Conclusions? 2
  3. 3. Understandings of cooperation/collaboration in SD How should we understand cooperation/collaboration in SD? 3
  4. 4. Levels of cooperation/collaboration in SD 4 Team Company Coun- try
  5. 5. Levels of cooperation/collaboration in SD 5 Team Company Coun- try ● Organizational ● Temporal ● Socio-cultural ● Cognitive & educational ● Geographical ● Political ● Economical
  6. 6. Levels of challenges for cooperation/collaboration in SD 6 • Interpersonal conflicts, • Cultural background, • Version control, • Lack of cooperation, task allocation and collaboration ● Politics and policies, ● Reduced transparency, ● Understanding of requirements rationale, ● Team cohesiveness, ● Lack of informal contacts and textual information, ● Integration, ● Diverse terminologies, ● Time overlap, and ● Different engineering approaches 1. Communication, 2. Knowledge sharing and transfer, 3. Coordination, 4. Linguistic issues, 5. Project and process management, 6. Tool management, 7. Software architecture, and 8. Hardware configuration CRITICAL CHALLENGES WRAPPING CHALLENGES
  7. 7. Areas for cooperation/collaboration in SE 7 business models approaches methods methodologies conceptions patterns architectures designs development storage verification & validation releasing TECHNO- LOGICAL MODELLING PROCE- DURAL
  8. 8. Tools for cooperation/collaboration in SD 8 Collaborative Development Environment (CDE) Communi- cations Tools Web 2.0 Apps Build Tools Trackers Modelers Knowledge Centers Lanubile, F.; Ebert, C.; Prikladnicki, R. & Vizcaíno, A. (2010). Collaboration Tools for Global Software Engineering, IEEE Software, 27 (2), 52-55. ISSN: 1937-4194. DOI: 10.1109/MS.2010.39 Versión -Control System
  9. 9. Tools for cooperation/collaboration in SD 9 Collaborative Development Environment (CDE) Communi- Cations Tools Versión -Control System Web 2.0 Apps Build Tools Trackers Modelers Knowledge Centers Version-control systems is a category of software tools that records changes made to a file or set of files over time by keeping a track of modifications done to the code, so that we can recover specific versions later back in time. This category of software tool helps the developer team to efficiently communicate and manage(track) all the changes that have been made to the source code along with the information like who made and what change has been made.
  10. 10. Tools for cooperation/collaboration in SD 10 Collaborative Development Environment (CDE) Communi- cations Tools Versión -Control System Web 2.0 Apps Build Tools Modelers Knowledge Centers Trackers Trackers are a category of software tools used to manage issues (or “tickets”) such as defects, changes, or requests for support from the developers and/or the users communities; and the tracking function centers reside on a database that all team members and users can access through the Web.
  11. 11. Tools for cooperation/collaboration in SD 11 Collaborative Development Environment (CDE) Communi- cations Tools Versión -Control System Web 2.0 Apps Modelers Knowledge Centers Trackers Build Tools Build tools is another category of software tools that let projects maintain remote repositories and create and schedule workflows. The workflows facilitate continuous integration for executing scripts, compiling binaries, invoking test frameworks, deploying to production systems, and sending email notifications to developers. A Web-based dashboard shows the status of current and past builds.
  12. 12. Tools for cooperation/collaboration in SD 12 Collaborative Development Environment (CDE) Communi- Cations Tools Versión -Control System Web 2.0 Apps Knowledge Centers Trackers Build Tools Modelers Modelers (part of the CASE tools) is another category of software tools that let the project team members do model-based collaboration. This category distinguishes collaborative SE from other more general cooperation activities where we share only files and not content. This kind of tool help developers create formal or semiformal software artifacts, including visual Unified Modeling Language (UML) models and customized software processes.
  13. 13. Tools for cooperation/collaboration in SD 13 Build Tools Collaborative Development Environment (CDE) Communi- cations Tools Versión -Control System Web 2.0 Apps Trackers Modelers Knowledge Centers Knowledge Centers is a Content Management System (CMS) for sharing explicit and tacit knowledge on the Web. This kind of software tool makes every project team member be able to access any knowledge resource shared by her/his colleagues to learn and increase skills and capabilities. Knowledge Centers also support trainings and the evaluation of how every team member growth for new and more complex tasks.
  14. 14. Tools for cooperation/collaboration in SD 14 Collaborative Development Environment (CDE) Versión -Control System Web 2.0 Apps Trackers Build Tools Modelers Knowledge Centers Communi- cations Tools Communication Tools is a very big group of software tools used by project team members during their SE tasks for synchronous and asynchronous communication to help them keep updated about the project execution and product development. This category is not exclusive of the SE field, but belongs to a wider spectrum of social and occupational dynamics needed for strengthening the cohesion and relationships of the project team. Within this group of tools we may find: email, chat, blog, videoconferencing, voice over IP, instant messaging, online edition, etc.
  15. 15. Tools for cooperation/collaboration in SD 15 Collaborative Development Environment (CDE) Versión -Control System Trackers Build Tools Modelers Knowledge Centers Communi- Cations Tools Web 2.0 Apps Web 2.0 Applications is also a very big group of software tools used by project team members during their SE tasks for direct user contributions, rich interactions, and community building. This way these tools are a valuable form to increase the informal communication exchange among team members, and for creating and maintaining group communication and documentation. This category is not also a exclusive one of the SE field, but belongs to a broader group of tools needed for strengthening the online collaboration among the team members. Within this group of tools we may find: wiki, blog, professional networks, collaborative tagging systems, etc.
  16. 16. 16 Lanubile, F.; Ebert, C.; Prikladnicki, R. & Vizcaíno, A. (2010:54). Collaboration Tools for Global Software Engineering, IEEE Software, 27 (2), 52-55. ISSN: 1937-4194. DOI: 10.1109/MS.2010.39
  17. 17. Cooperation/collaboration in SD and others computer science movements & fields 17
  18. 18. Cooperation/collaboration in SD and others computer science movements & fields 18 ● Participating in a community ● Transparency for easier troubles solutions ● Open standards source code ● Decentralization ● Shared tools and resources ● Openness ● Global
  19. 19. Cooperation/collaboration in SD and others computer science movements & fields 19 ● Participating in a community ● Transparency for easier troubles solutions ● Open standards source code ● Decentralization ● Shared tools and resources ● Openness ● Global ● Encourage collaboration environments ● Shared responsibility ● Promote continuos improvement ● Computerize (almost) everything ● Embrace failure and learn from it ● Merge team and experience
  20. 20. 20 Questier, F. (2021). Free Libre Open Source Software Development – Part II. April 2021 ELINF Webinars. http://www.slideshare.net/Frederik_Questier Future work in ELINF project SE philosophy
  23. 23. Levels of cooperation/collaboration in SD (ELINF specific context) 23 Team Partner Universities Project ● Organizational ● Temporal ● Socio-cultural ● Cognitive & educational ● Geographical ● Political ● Economical 1. Communication, 2. Knowledge sharing and transfer, 3. Coordination, 4. Linguistic issues, 5. Project and process management, 6. Tool management, 7. Software architecture, and 8. Hardware configuration CRITICAL CHALLENGES
  24. 24. Conclusions? 24 ● Current SE practices have adopted a large number of principles from openness philosophy in the SD. ● Collaboration/cooperation in SD brings benefits to enjoy, but also challenges to fight and risks to mitigate. ● The project is a context for learning and sharing, rather than a place to hide and compete. ● Tools are for collaborating and save time, effort, storage, risks, faults. ● Changes in procedures, need changes in mindset and behaviors.
