Introduction to the cooperation principles in software development Part I Prof. Dr. Febe Angel Ciudad-Ricardo fciudad@uci....
Content ● Software Engineering (SE) evolution ● Understandings of cooperation/collaboration in Software Development (SD) ●...
«(…) We all want to build software that makes things better, avoiding the bad things that lurk in the shadow of failed eff...
Software Engineering (SE) 4 IEEE (1993). IEEE Standards Collection: Software Engineering, IEEE Standard 610.12-1990, IEEE....
21st century Software Engineering (SE) 5 analysis modelling development validation & verification deployment maintenance e...
20th century Software Engineering (SE) ● Local organization at institutional headquarters ● Small/medium project teams ● F...
21st century Software Engineering (SE) 12 ● Distributed organization at different locations ● Large project teams ● Telewo...
20th vs 21st century Software Engineering (SE) ● Local organization at institutional headquarters ● Small/medium project t...
Understandings of cooperation/collaboration in SD What we understand about cooperation/collaboration in SD? 15 shared idea...
Understandings of cooperation/collaboration in SD How should we understand cooperation/collaboration in SD? 16
Understandings of cooperation/collaboration in SD COLLABORATIVE SOFTWARE ENGINEERING 17 «Collaboration in software enginee...
Understandings of cooperation/collaboration in SD DISTRIBUTED SOFTWARE ENGINEERING 18 Refers to planning, designing, build...
Understandings of cooperation/collaboration in SD GLOBAL SOFTWARE ENGINEERING 19 It is carried out by teams of knowledge w...
Understandings of cooperation/collaboration in SD 20 Collaborative Software Engineering Distributed Software Engineering G...
21 Collaborative Software Engineering Distributed Software Engineering Global Software Engineering ● Distributed teams ● S...
Understandings of cooperation/collaboration in SD 22 Collaborative Software Engineering Distributed Software Engineering G...
Levels of cooperation/collaboration in SD 23 Team Company Coun- try
Levels of cooperation/collaboration in SD 24 Team Company Coun- try ● Organizational ● Temporal ● Socio-cultural ● Cogniti...
Levels of cooperation/collaboration in SD 25 Team Company Coun- try CHALLENGES: • Communication, • Linguistic issues, • Co...
Levels of cooperation/collaboration in SD 26 Team Company Coun- try CHALLENGES: ● Communication, ● Knowledge sharing and t...
Levels of cooperation/collaboration in SD 27 Team Company Coun- try CHALLENGES: ● Communication, ● Knowledge sharing and t...
Levels of challenges for cooperation/collaboration in SD 28 • Interpersonal conflicts, • Cultural background, • Version co...
Areas for cooperation/collaboration in SE 29 PROCE- DURAL MODELLING TECHNO- LOGICAL
Areas for cooperation/collaboration in SE 30 PROCE- DURAL MODELLING TECHNO- LOGICAL business models approaches methods met...
Areas for cooperation/collaboration in SE 31 PROCE- DURAL MODELLING TECHNO- LOGICAL business models approaches methods met...
Areas for cooperation/collaboration in SE 32 PROCE- DURAL MODELLING TECHNO- LOGICAL business models approaches methods met...
Areas for cooperation/collaboration in SE 33 business models approaches methods methodologies conceptions patterns archite...
Keys for cooperation/collaboration in SE 34 ● Decide the approach and keep it all the way. ● Communicate as much as you ca...
Part II announcements 35 ● Levels of cooperation/collaboration in SE ● Tools for cooperation/collaboration in SE ● Relatio...
Introduction to the cooperation principles in software development Part I Prof. Dr. Febe Angel Ciudad-Ricardo fciudad@uci....
  1. 1. Introduction to the cooperation principles in software development Part I Prof. Dr. Febe Angel Ciudad-Ricardo fciudad@uci.cu University of Informatics Sciences (UCI), Havana, Cuba May 7th , 2021
  2. 2. Content ● Software Engineering (SE) evolution ● Understandings of cooperation/collaboration in Software Development (SD) ● Areas for cooperation/collaboration in SE ● Keys for cooperation/collaboration in SE 2
  3. 3. «(…) We all want to build software that makes things better, avoiding the bad things that lurk in the shadow of failed efforts. To succeed, we need discipline when software is designed and built. We need and engineering approach (…)» Pressman, R. & Maxim, B. (2015). Software engineering: A practiotioner’s approach. 8th edition, New York: McGraw-Hill Education. ISBN: 978-0-07-802212-6 «(…) software engineering has evolved from an obscure idea practiced by a relatively small number of zealots to a legitimate engineering discipline. Today, it is recognized as a subject worthy of serious research, conscientious study, and tumultuous debate (…)»
  4. 4. Software Engineering (SE) 4 IEEE (1993). IEEE Standards Collection: Software Engineering, IEEE Standard 610.12-1990, IEEE. Approach systematic disciplined quantifiable development operation maintenance
  5. 5. 21st century Software Engineering (SE) 5 analysis modelling development validation & verification deployment maintenance evolution approach
  6. 6. 20th century Software Engineering (SE) ● Local organization at institutional headquarters ● Small/medium project teams ● Face-to-face work ● Centralized tools ● Personalized network communications ● Mainframe systems 6 1960 2021
  7. 7. 21st century Software Engineering (SE) 7 ● Distributed organization at different locations ● Large project teams ● Telework & telecommunications ● Internet-based work ● Community-based communications ● Distributed systems with cloud and third-party solutions
  8. 8. 21st century Software Engineering (SE) 8 ● Distributed organization at different locations ● Large project teams ● Telework & telecommunications ● Internet-based work ● Community-based communications ● Distributed systems with cloud and third-party solutions
  9. 9. 21st century Software Engineering (SE) 9 ● Distributed organization at different locations ● Large project teams ● Telework & telecommunications ● Internet-based work ● Community-based communications ● Distributed systems with cloud and third-party solutions
  10. 10. 21st century Software Engineering (SE) 10 ● Distributed organization at different locations ● Large project teams ● Telework & telecommunications ● Internet-based tools ● Community-based communications ● Distributed systems with cloud and third-party solutions
  11. 11. 21st century Software Engineering (SE) 11 ● Distributed organization at different locations ● Large project teams ● Telework & telecommunications ● Internet-based tools ● Community-based communications ● Distributed systems with cloud and third-party solutions
  12. 12. 21st century Software Engineering (SE) 12 ● Distributed organization at different locations ● Large project teams ● Telework & telecommunications ● Internet-based work ● Community-based communications ● Distributed systems with cloud and third-party solutions
  13. 13. 20th vs 21st century Software Engineering (SE) ● Local organization at institutional headquarters ● Small/medium project teams ● Face-to-face work ● Centralized tools ● Personalized network communications ● Mainframe systems 13 ● Distributed organization at different locations ● Large project teams ● Telework & telecommunications ● Internet-based tools ● Community-based communications ● Distributed systems with cloud and third-party solutions 1960 2021 sixty-one years of evolution
  14. 14. Understandings of cooperation/collaboration in SD What we understand about cooperation/collaboration in SD? 15 shared ideas about the software teamwork base close links between the team members tasks
  15. 15. Understandings of cooperation/collaboration in SD How should we understand cooperation/collaboration in SD? 16
  16. 16. Understandings of cooperation/collaboration in SD COLLABORATIVE SOFTWARE ENGINEERING 17 «Collaboration in software engineering is usually understood as artifact-based or model- based collaboration, where the focus of activity is on the production of new models, the creation of shared meaning around the models, and elimination of errors and ambiguity within the models» (Whitehead et al., 2010)
  17. 17. Understandings of cooperation/collaboration in SD DISTRIBUTED SOFTWARE ENGINEERING 18 Refers to planning, designing, building, testing, and managing software with decentralized teams located across different physical workspaces. These teams use Internet-based collaboration tools and communication platforms to build software.
  18. 18. Understandings of cooperation/collaboration in SD GLOBAL SOFTWARE ENGINEERING 19 It is carried out by teams of knowledge workers located in various parts of the globe developing commercially viable software for a company. Often, centralized software development is moved from “home” locations to dispersed teams or/and external organizations in remote locations.
  19. 19. Understandings of cooperation/collaboration in SD 20 Collaborative Software Engineering Distributed Software Engineering Global Software Engineering
  20. 20. 21 Collaborative Software Engineering Distributed Software Engineering Global Software Engineering ● Distributed teams ● Segmentation of the software development ● Shared resources and tools ● Open management approaches at the bottom ● Decentralized decision making process Understandings of cooperation/collaboration in SD
  21. 21. Understandings of cooperation/collaboration in SD 22 Collaborative Software Engineering Distributed Software Engineering Global Software Engineering ● Organizational ● Temporal ● Socio-cultural ● Cognitive & educational ● Geographical ● Political ● Economical
  22. 22. Levels of cooperation/collaboration in SD 23 Team Company Coun- try
  23. 23. Levels of cooperation/collaboration in SD 24 Team Company Coun- try ● Organizational ● Temporal ● Socio-cultural ● Cognitive & educational ● Geographical ● Political ● Economical
  24. 24. Levels of cooperation/collaboration in SD 25 Team Company Coun- try CHALLENGES: • Communication, • Linguistic issues, • Coordination, • Knowledge sharing and transfer, • Interpersonal conflicts, • Project and process management, • Cultural background, • Hardware configuration, • Tool management, • Software architecture, • Version control, and • Lack of cooperation, task allocation and collaboration
  25. 25. Levels of cooperation/collaboration in SD 26 Team Company Coun- try CHALLENGES: ● Communication, ● Knowledge sharing and transfer, ● Coordination, ● Linguistic issues, ● Strategic issues, ● Project and process management, ● Tool management, ● Diverse technologies, ● Lack of skills and experience, ● Work review, ● Maturity level, ● Client management, ● Lack of informal contacts leadership, ● Team resizing, ● Domain knowledge, ● Delay in response, ● Unit testing, ● Privacy, ● Productivity measure, ● Negligance of clients, ● Software architecture, ● Domain knowledge, ● Staff turnover, ● Integration, socio-cultural issues, ● Hardware configuration, and ● Lack of knowledge experience and control
  26. 26. Levels of cooperation/collaboration in SD 27 Team Company Coun- try CHALLENGES: ● Communication, ● Knowledge sharing and transfer, ● Coordination, ● Politics and policies, ● Linguistic issues, ● Socio-cultural issues, ● Reduced transparency, ● Understanding of requirements rationale, ● Team cohesiveness, ● Lack of informal contacts and textual information, ● Integration, ● Diverse terminologies, ● Tool management, ● Time overlap, and ● Different engineering approaches
  27. 27. Levels of challenges for cooperation/collaboration in SD 28 • Interpersonal conflicts, • Cultural background, • Version control, • Lack of cooperation, task allocation and collaboration ● Politics and policies, ● Reduced transparency, ● Understanding of requirements rationale, ● Team cohesiveness, ● Lack of informal contacts and textual information, ● Integration, ● Diverse terminologies, ● Time overlap, and ● Different engineering approaches 1. Communication, 2. Knowledge sharing and transfer, 3. Coordination, 4. Linguistic issues, 5. Project and process management, 6. Tool management, 7. Software architecture, and 8. Hardware configuration CRITICAL CHALLENGES WRAPPING CHALLENGES
  28. 28. Areas for cooperation/collaboration in SE 29 PROCE- DURAL MODELLING TECHNO- LOGICAL
  29. 29. Areas for cooperation/collaboration in SE 30 PROCE- DURAL MODELLING TECHNO- LOGICAL business models approaches methods methodologies conceptions patterns architectures designs development storage verification & validation releasing
  30. 30. Areas for cooperation/collaboration in SE 31 PROCE- DURAL MODELLING TECHNO- LOGICAL business models approaches methods methodologies conceptions patterns architectures designs development storage verification & validation releasing
  31. 31. Areas for cooperation/collaboration in SE 32 PROCE- DURAL MODELLING TECHNO- LOGICAL business models approaches methods methodologies conceptions patterns architectures designs development storage verification & validation releasing
  32. 32. Areas for cooperation/collaboration in SE 33 business models approaches methods methodologies conceptions patterns architectures designs development storage verification & validation releasing TECHNO- LOGICAL MODELLING PROCE- DURAL
  33. 33. Keys for cooperation/collaboration in SE 34 ● Decide the approach and keep it all the way. ● Communicate as much as you can by different ways as possible. ● Share your thoughts and speak you mind all the time. ● Do not use your own tools, but the same ones that your colleagues can access. ● Cooperate in all the software product aspects during the whole procedure and by the same tools as everybody. ● Keep in mind that “you don't need to be a lone wolf, but rather one of the herd”.
  34. 34. Part II announcements 35 ● Levels of cooperation/collaboration in SE ● Tools for cooperation/collaboration in SE ● Relationships of cooperative/collaborative SE with others computer science movements and fields ● Future work in ELINF project SE approach
  35. 35. Introduction to the cooperation principles in software development Part I Prof. Dr. Febe Angel Ciudad-Ricardo fciudad@uci.cu University of Informatics Sciences (UCI), Havana, Cuba May 7th , 2021

