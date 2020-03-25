Successfully reported this slideshow.
Θζμα: διαρροή επιςτημόνων (brain drain)
«Διαρροή επιςτημόνων» (brain drain): η μετανάςτευςη ιδιαίτερα μορφωμζνων ή εξειδικευμζνων ατόμων (γιατρϊν, μηχανολόγων, κα...
Στη δεκαετία του ’60, η διαμάχη γφρω από τη διαρροή επιςτημόνων υπήρξε ιδιαίτερα οξεία, γιατί είχε θεωρηθεί ωσ μια ακόμη μ...
• Μετά το 2010, δηλαδή με το ξζςπαςμα τησ οικονομικήσ κρίςησ, το Brain Drain άρχιςε να πλήττει και την Ελλάδα. Το επόμενο ...
Σύντομη εισαγωγή πάνω στο φαινόμενο Brain Drain.

  2. 2. «Διαρροή επιςτημόνων» (brain drain): η μετανάςτευςη ιδιαίτερα μορφωμζνων ή εξειδικευμζνων ατόμων (γιατρϊν, μηχανολόγων, καθηγητϊν κ.λπ.) από τον αναπτυςςόμενο κόςμο προσ τη Δφςη. Απόςπαςμα από το κείμενο «Το γλωςςάρι τησ μετανάςτευςησ», του Romolo Gandolfo, εφημερίδα το Βήμα, 16/06/1991.
  4. 4. • Μετά το 2010, δηλαδή με το ξζςπαςμα τησ οικονομικήσ κρίςησ, το Brain Drain άρχιςε να πλήττει και την Ελλάδα. Το επόμενο διάγραμμα, που αποτελεί μζροσ μεγαλφτερου κειμζνου, δείχνει ποιεσ είναι οι πιθανζσ αρνητικζσ ςυνζπειεσ από αυτό το φαινόμενο. • Αφοφ μελετήςεισ το επόμενο κείμενο (διάγραμμα), γράψε μια ςφντομη απάντηςη (γφρω ςτισ 30 λζξεισ) για τισ ςυνζπειεσ του brain drain ςτην ελληνική οικονομία. Ποιεσ πληροφορίεσ ή ςυμπεράςματα ςυνάγονται από τη μελζτη του διαγράμματοσ για το θζμα τησ « διαρροήσ επιςτημόνων»;

