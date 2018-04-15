Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
PEMBANGUNAN BANDAR MAPAN LMCP1532 “ISU-ISU ALAM SEKITAR” PROF. DATO’ IR. DR. RIZAATIQ ABDULLAH BIN O.K. RAHMAT DISEDIAKAN ...
TUGASAN Anda diminta mengambil apa juga gambar yang menunjukkan kesan negatif kepada alam sekitar. Muat naik gambar-gambar...
PENCEMARAN UDARA
PENCEMARAN AIR
PEMBUANGAN SAMPAH DI MERATA TEMPAT
SEKIAN, TERIMA KASIH
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Tugasan 9

22 views

Published on

PEMBANGUNAN BANDAR MAPAN

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Tugasan 9

  1. 1. PEMBANGUNAN BANDAR MAPAN LMCP1532 “ISU-ISU ALAM SEKITAR” PROF. DATO’ IR. DR. RIZAATIQ ABDULLAH BIN O.K. RAHMAT DISEDIAKAN OLEH: ERFAN ASMAIE BIN KHAIRULANAM (A163086)
  2. 2. TUGASAN Anda diminta mengambil apa juga gambar yang menunjukkan kesan negatif kepada alam sekitar. Muat naik gambar-gambar tersebut. Gambar-gambar hendaklah gambar yang anda ambil sendiri.
  3. 3. PENCEMARAN UDARA
  4. 4. PENCEMARAN AIR
  5. 5. PEMBUANGAN SAMPAH DI MERATA TEMPAT
  6. 6. SEKIAN, TERIMA KASIH

×