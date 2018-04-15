Presentatie e ma 20180415

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Spreker: A. van der Wal Liturg: E. Mannak Schriftlezing: Rom.5:8-11
De Heer is mijn licht Tekst: onbekend Muziek: I.D. Sankey © Joh. de Heer & Zn.
De Heer is mijn licht en Zijn liefde is mijn steun; 't zijn eeuwige armen, waar 'k veilig op leun. Hij trok m' uit het dui...
Refrein: Mijn redder is Hij, mijn redder is Hij; mijn ziel rust in Jezus, mijn redder is Hij. [Mijn zonde …]
Mijn zonde was groot, maar nog groter Zijn genâ. Hij troostte mijn ziel, bracht de hemel mij na. Zijn bloed dat rechtvaard...
Refrein: Hij maakte mij vrij, Hij maakte mij vrij; Hij brak al mijn banden, Hij maakte mij vrij. [Komt twijfel …]
Komt twijfel en vrees, 'k weet: de Heer is aan mijn zij, en nadert de vijand: nog nader is Hij. Hij is mij tot burcht en t...
Refrein: In 't felst van de strijd, in 't felst van de strijd; bij Jezus ben 'k veilig in 't felst van de strijd. [Ja, Jez...
Ja, Jezus schenkt vrede. Zijn wil doen is genot. 'k Wijd daarom mijn leven in dienst van mijn God. En straks – als de were...
Refrein: Daar 'k Jezus verwacht, daar 'k Jezus verwacht; zal 'k opzien naar boven, daar 'k Jezus verwacht. [De mensheid …]
De mensheid wordt steeds meer in vrees en angst gehuld; 't Profetische woord wordt ten eind' toe vervuld. Maar wat ook mag...
Refrein: Mijn kracht en mijn lied, mijn kracht en mijn lied; de Rots aller eeuwen, mijn kracht en mijn lied. [●]
God van licht Oorspr. titel: My lighthouse Tekst en muziek: Rend Collective © Thankyou Music
In mijn twijfels, mijn verdriet, in mijn falen ontbreekt U niet. In uw liefde reist U mee. U bent de rust als het stormt o...
In mijn onrust neemt U mijn hand, in mijn vragen houdt Uw Woord stand. In Uw liefde reist U mee. U bent de rust als het st...
Refrein: God van licht, wees mijn gids. Leid mij door het donker. Ik vertrouw op U. God van licht, wees mijn gids. Leid mi...
Storm en golven vrees ik niet. In de morgen zing ik mijn lied. In Uw liefde reist U mee. U bent de rust als het stormt op ...
Refrein: God van licht, wees mijn gids. Leid mij door het donker. Ik vertrouw op U. God van licht, wees mijn gids. Leid mi...
Bridge: U schijnt feller dan de sterren. Heer, U leidt ons door de storm. U schijnt feller dan de sterren. Heer, U leidt o...
Refrein: God van licht, wees mijn gids. Leid mij door het donker. Ik vertrouw op U. God van licht, wees mijn gids. Leid mi...
Als David loven wij Tekst en muziek: onbekend © Onbekend
Als Gods Geest waarlijk in ons woont; als David loven wij. Als Gods Geest waarlijk in ons woont; als David loven wij. Wij ...
Als Gods Geest waarlijk in ons woont; als David zingen wij. Als Gods Geest waarlijk in ons woont; als David zingen wij. Wi...
Als Gods Geest waarlijk in ons woont; als David klappen wij. Als Gods Geest waarlijk in ons woont; als David klappen wij. ...
Als Gods Geest waarlijk in ons woont; als David juichen wij. Als Gods Geest waarlijk in ons woont; als David juichen wij. ...
Laten wij nu samen Tekst en muziek: MJ.C. Splinter © In de ruimte / Continental Songs
V Laten wij nu samen, laten wij nu samen, zingen, bidden, loven de Heer. Laat ons allen nu vereend zingen, bidden, loven d...
V Zingen, bidden, loven de Heer, zingen, bidden, loven de Heer, zingen, bidden, loven de Heer, zingen, bidden, loven de He...
V Laten wij nu samen, laten wij nu samen, zingen, bidden, loven de Heer. Laat ons allen nu vereend zingen, bidden, loven d...
V Zingen, bidden, loven de Heer, zingen, bidden, loven de Heer, zingen, bidden, loven de Heer, zingen, bidden, loven de He...
Elke stap Tekst en muziek: Koen Hartman © Koen Hartman
U bent God, U bent goed en ik prijs Uw grote Naam. Elke stap die ik zet, laat zien, dat ik mij niet schaam. Ik vertrouw op...
Elke stap is mijn verklaring, dat ik echt voor U wil gaan. Met mijn hele hart U volgen; stap voor stap achter U aan. Ja, i...
U bent God, U bent goed en ik prijs Uw grote Naam. Elke stap die ik zet, laat zien, dat ik mij niet schaam. Ik vertrouw op...
Elke stap is mijn verklaring, dat ik echt voor U wil gaan. Met mijn hele hart U volgen; stap voor stap achter U aan. Ja, i...
Hoe groot zijt Gij, o Heer der heren Tekst en muziek: Carl Czerwinski Ned. tekst: A. van der Wal © Eben-Haëzer
Hoe groot zijt Gij, o Heer der heren, in al Uw overwinningskracht, als allen straks U zullen eren in 't rijk door U tezaam...
Wonderlijk © Stichting Sela Music
U heeft mij al gezien, mijn vormeloos begin, toen ik in het geheim gemaakt werd. U, die alles weet van mij, nog voordat ik...
Wonderlijk, zoals U mij kent. Zo volmaakt is uw liefde Heer. Toets mijn hart: ik wil de weg gaan die U wijst. Leven met U,...
U heeft mij zelf gevormd, elk deel van wie ik ben is wonderlijk gemaakt, uit liefde. U, die alles weet van mij, zelfs elke...
Wonderlijk, zoals U mij kent. Zo volmaakt is uw liefde Heer. Toets mijn hart: ik wil de weg gaan die U wijst. Leven met U,...
Wie ben ik zonder U? U bent om mij heen. Waar ik ga houdt U mij vast. (4x)
Wonderlijk, zoals U mij kent. Zo volmaakt is uw liefde Heer. Toets mijn hart: ik wil de weg gaan die U wijst. Leven met U,...
Schriftlezing Romeinen 5:8-11
8 God echter bewijst zijn liefde jegens ons, doordat Christus, toen wij nog zondaren waren, voor ons gestorven is. 9 Veel ...
Spreek mij van Jezus, mijn Heiland Tekst: Joh. de Heer Muziek: J.R. Sweney © Joh. de Heer & Zn.
Spreek mij van Jezus, mijn Heiland; 'k hoor toch zo gaarne Zijn woord. Nimmer heeft iets op deez' aarde ooit zo mij 't har...
Refrein: Spreek mij van Jezus, mijn Heiland; 'k hoor toch zo gaarne Zijn woord. Nimmer heeft iets op deez' aarde ooit zo m...
Spreek mij van Jezus, mijn Heiland; hoe Hij – met doornen gekroond – gees'ling verdroeg – schoon onschuldig –; wreed door ...
Refrein: Spreek mij van Jezus, mijn Heiland; 'k hoor toch zo gaarne Zijn woord. Nimmer heeft iets op deez' aarde ooit zo m...
Voor elkaar, naast elkaar en met elkaar Rom. 5: 8-11
Romeinen 5:1-2 1. Zo is er dan nu geen veroordeling voor hen, die in Christus Jezus zijn. 2. Want de wet van de geest des ...
Ik zal er zijn Tekst: Hans Maat Muziek: Kinga Bán en Adrian Roest © Stichting Sela Music
Hoe wonderlijk mooi is Uw eeuwige Naam. Verborgen aanwezig deelt U mijn bestaan. Waar ik ben, bent U: wat een kostbaar geh...
Een boog in de wolken als teken van trouw, staat boven mijn leven, zegt: "Ik ben bij jou!" In tijden van vreugde, maar ook...
De toekomst is zeker, ja eindeloos goed. Als ik eens moet sterven, als ik U ontmoet, dan droogt U mijn tranen, U noemt zel...
"Ik ben Die Ik ben" is uw eeuwige naam. Onnoembaar aanwezig deelt U mijn bestaan. Hoe adembenemend, ontroerend dichtbij: U...
O Naam aller namen, aan U alle eer! Niets kan mij ooit scheiden van Jezus mijn Heer: geen dood en geen leven, geen moeite ...
"Ik ben Die Ik ben" is Uw eeuwige naam. Onnoembaar aanwezig deelt U mijn bestaan. Hoe adembenemend, ontroerend dichtbij: U...
Hij leidt mij voort Oorspr. titel: He leadeth me Tekst: B. Bradbury Muziek: J.H. Gilmore Ned. tekst: onbekend © muziek: Jo...
Hij leidt mij en – o welk een schat! – Zijn Godd'lijk woord vertroost mijn hart. Waar ik ook dwaal of wat er zij; het is G...
Refrein: Hij leidt mij voort, Hij leidt mij voort; met eigen hand leidt Hij mij voort. Daarom volg ik getrouw Zijn woord, ...
Soms moet 'k door lijden en verdriet, soms vreugd' en blijdschap die Hij riep. 't Zij stille waat'ren, woeste zee, met vas...
Refrein: Hij leidt mij voort, Hij leidt mij voort; met eigen hand leidt Hij mij voort. Daarom volg ik getrouw Zijn woord, ...
Heer, 'k houd zo graag Uw hand gevat; sla op mijn klagen toch geen acht. Tevreê, wat Gij mij ook beschikt: Gij zijt het Di...
Refrein: Hij leidt mij voort, Hij leidt mij voort; met eigen hand leidt Hij mij voort. Daarom volg ik getrouw Zijn woord, ...
zondagsdienst 2018-15-04

  1. 1. Spreker: A. van der Wal Liturg: E. Mannak Schriftlezing: Rom.5:8-11 Di. 17 apr. Bijbelstudie Capelle aan den Ijssel Bijbelstudie Heerjansdam Zo. 22 apr. A. Piet Di. 24 apr. Bijbelstudie Heerjansdam Do. 26 apr. Seniorensoos Za. 28 apr. Werkperiode Zo. 29 apr. R. Boukema Di. 1 mei Bijbelstudie Capelle aan den Ijssel Zo. 6 mei L. de Geus Inzameling voedselbank
  2. 2. De Heer is mijn licht Tekst: onbekend Muziek: I.D. Sankey © Joh. de Heer & Zn.
  3. 3. De Heer is mijn licht en Zijn liefde is mijn steun; 't zijn eeuwige armen, waar 'k veilig op leun. Hij trok m' uit het duister, Zijn bloed kocht mij vrij. Mijn ziel rust in Jezus, mijn redder is Hij. Refrein [Mijn redder …]
  4. 4. Refrein: Mijn redder is Hij, mijn redder is Hij; mijn ziel rust in Jezus, mijn redder is Hij. [Mijn zonde …]
  5. 5. Mijn zonde was groot, maar nog groter Zijn genâ. Hij troostte mijn ziel, bracht de hemel mij na. Zijn bloed dat rechtvaardigt, spreekt mij van zonde vrij; Hij brak al mijn banden, Hij maakte mij vrij. Refrein [Hij maakte …]
  6. 6. Refrein: Hij maakte mij vrij, Hij maakte mij vrij; Hij brak al mijn banden, Hij maakte mij vrij. [Komt twijfel …]
  7. 7. Komt twijfel en vrees, 'k weet: de Heer is aan mijn zij, en nadert de vijand: nog nader is Hij. Hij is mij tot burcht en tot schuilplaats t' allen tijd': bij Jezus ben 'k veilig in 't felst van de strijd. Refrein [In 't felst …]
  8. 8. Refrein: In 't felst van de strijd, in 't felst van de strijd; bij Jezus ben 'k veilig in 't felst van de strijd. [Ja, Jezus …]
  9. 9. Ja, Jezus schenkt vrede. Zijn wil doen is genot. 'k Wijd daarom mijn leven in dienst van mijn God. En straks – als de wereld verzinkt in de nacht – zal 'k opzien naar boven, daar 'k Jezus verwacht. Refrein [Daar 'k Jezus …]
  10. 10. Refrein: Daar 'k Jezus verwacht, daar 'k Jezus verwacht; zal 'k opzien naar boven, daar 'k Jezus verwacht. [De mensheid …]
  11. 11. De mensheid wordt steeds meer in vrees en angst gehuld; 't Profetische woord wordt ten eind' toe vervuld. Maar wat ook mag wank'len, mijn Jezus wankelt niet, de Rots aller eeuwen, mijn kracht en mijn lied. Refrein [Mijn kracht …]
  12. 12. Refrein: Mijn kracht en mijn lied, mijn kracht en mijn lied; de Rots aller eeuwen, mijn kracht en mijn lied. [●]
  13. 13. God van licht Oorspr. titel: My lighthouse Tekst en muziek: Rend Collective © Thankyou Music
  14. 14. In mijn twijfels, mijn verdriet, in mijn falen ontbreekt U niet. In uw liefde reist U mee. U bent de rust als het stormt op zee, U bent de rust als het stormt op zee. [In mijn onrust …]
  15. 15. In mijn onrust neemt U mijn hand, in mijn vragen houdt Uw Woord stand. In Uw liefde reist U mee. U bent de rust als het stormt op zee, U bent de rust als het stormt op zee. Refrein [God van licht, …]
  16. 16. Refrein: God van licht, wees mijn gids. Leid mij door het donker. Ik vertrouw op U. God van licht, wees mijn gids. Leid mij door het donker veilig naar de kust, waar U woont, waar U woont, waar U woont, waar U woont. [Storm en golven …]
  17. 17. Storm en golven vrees ik niet. In de morgen zing ik mijn lied. In Uw liefde reist U mee. U bent de rust als het stormt op zee, U bent de rust als het stormt op zee. Refrein [God van licht, …]
  18. 18. Refrein: God van licht, wees mijn gids. Leid mij door het donker. Ik vertrouw op U. God van licht, wees mijn gids. Leid mij door het donker veilig naar de kust, waar U woont, waar U woont, waar U woont, waar U woont. Bridge [U schijnt feller …]
  19. 19. Bridge: U schijnt feller dan de sterren. Heer, U leidt ons door de storm. U schijnt feller dan de sterren. Heer, U leidt ons door de storm. U schijnt feller dan de sterren. Heer, U leidt ons door de storm. U schijnt feller dan de sterren. Heer, U leidt ons door de storm. Refrein [God van licht, …]
  20. 20. Refrein: God van licht, wees mijn gids. Leid mij door het donker. Ik vertrouw op U. God van licht, wees mijn gids. Leid mij door het donker veilig naar de kust, waar U woont, waar U woont, waar U woont, waar U woont. [●]
  21. 21. Als David loven wij Tekst en muziek: onbekend © Onbekend
  22. 22. Als Gods Geest waarlijk in ons woont; als David loven wij. Als Gods Geest waarlijk in ons woont; als David loven wij. Wij loven, wij loven, als David loven wij. Wij loven, wij loven, als David loven wij. [Als Gods Geest …]
  23. 23. Als Gods Geest waarlijk in ons woont; als David zingen wij. Als Gods Geest waarlijk in ons woont; als David zingen wij. Wij zingen, wij zingen, als David zingen wij. Wij zingen, wij zingen, als David zingen wij. [Als Gods Geest …]
  24. 24. Als Gods Geest waarlijk in ons woont; als David klappen wij. Als Gods Geest waarlijk in ons woont; als David klappen wij. Wij klappen, wij klappen, als David klappen wij. Wij klappen, wij klappen, als David klappen wij. [Als Gods Geest …]
  25. 25. Als Gods Geest waarlijk in ons woont; als David juichen wij. Als Gods Geest waarlijk in ons woont; als David juichen wij. Wij juichen, wij juichen, als David juichen wij. Wij juichen, wij juichen, als David juichen wij. [●]
  26. 26. Laten wij nu samen Tekst en muziek: MJ.C. Splinter © In de ruimte / Continental Songs
  27. 27. V Laten wij nu samen, laten wij nu samen, zingen, bidden, loven de Heer. Laat ons allen nu vereend zingen, bidden, loven de Heer. [Zingen, bidden, …] M Laten wij nu samen, laten wij nu samen, zingen, bidden, loven de Heer. Laat ons allen nu vereend zingen, bidden, loven de Heer. [Laten wij nu …]
  28. 28. V Zingen, bidden, loven de Heer, zingen, bidden, loven de Heer, zingen, bidden, loven de Heer, zingen, bidden, loven de Heer. [Laten wij nu …] M Laten wij nu samen, laten wij nu samen, zingen, bidden, loven de Heer. Laat ons allen nu vereend zingen, bidden, loven de Heer. [Zingen, bidden, …]
  29. 29. V Laten wij nu samen, laten wij nu samen, zingen, bidden, loven de Heer. Laat ons allen nu vereend zingen, bidden, loven de Heer. [Zingen, bidden, …] M Zingen, bidden, loven de Heer, zingen, bidden, loven de Heer, zingen, bidden, loven de Heer, zingen, bidden, loven de Heer. [Laten wij nu …]
  30. 30. V Zingen, bidden, loven de Heer, zingen, bidden, loven de Heer, zingen, bidden, loven de Heer, zingen, bidden, loven de Heer. [●] M Laten wij nu samen, laten wij nu samen, zingen, bidden, loven de Heer. Laat ons allen nu vereend zingen, bidden, loven de Heer. [●]
  31. 31. Elke stap Tekst en muziek: Koen Hartman © Koen Hartman
  32. 32. U bent God, U bent goed en ik prijs Uw grote Naam. Elke stap die ik zet, laat zien, dat ik mij niet schaam. Ik vertrouw op U Heer en in U vind ik mijn kracht, want U bent zoveel meer dan ik ooit zelf had verwacht. [Elke stap …]
  33. 33. Elke stap is mijn verklaring, dat ik echt voor U wil gaan. Met mijn hele hart U volgen; stap voor stap achter U aan. Ja, ik wil U beter kennen; leren zien wie U echt bent. Niets mag mij ervan weerhouden U te dienen elk moment. [U bent God, …]
  34. 34. U bent God, U bent goed en ik prijs Uw grote Naam. Elke stap die ik zet, laat zien, dat ik mij niet schaam. Ik vertrouw op U Heer en in U vind ik mijn kracht, want U bent zoveel meer dan ik ooit zelf had verwacht. [Elke stap …]
  35. 35. Elke stap is mijn verklaring, dat ik echt voor U wil gaan. Met mijn hele hart U volgen; stap voor stap achter U aan. Ja, ik wil U beter kennen; leren zien wie U echt bent. Niets mag mij ervan weerhouden U te dienen elk moment. [●]
  36. 36. Hoe groot zijt Gij, o Heer der heren Tekst en muziek: Carl Czerwinski Ned. tekst: A. van der Wal © Eben-Haëzer
  37. 37. Hoe groot zijt Gij, o Heer der heren, in al Uw overwinningskracht, als allen straks U zullen eren in 't rijk door U tezaam gebracht. Want alle knie zal voor U buigen – in Jezus' naam tot lof bereid – en alle tong zal blij getuigen dat Gij de Heer en redder zijt! [●]
  38. 38. Wonderlijk © Stichting Sela Music
  39. 39. U heeft mij al gezien, mijn vormeloos begin, toen ik in het geheim gemaakt werd. U, die alles weet van mij, nog voordat ik bestond. U schreef het in uw boek; U kent mij.
  40. 40. Wonderlijk, zoals U mij kent. Zo volmaakt is uw liefde Heer. Toets mijn hart: ik wil de weg gaan die U wijst. Leven met U, altijd.
  41. 41. U heeft mij zelf gevormd, elk deel van wie ik ben is wonderlijk gemaakt, uit liefde. U, die alles weet van mij, zelfs elke fluistering wordt door U gehoord. U kent mij.
  42. 42. Wonderlijk, zoals U mij kent. Zo volmaakt is uw liefde Heer. Toets mijn hart: ik wil de weg gaan die U wijst. Leven met U, altijd. (2x) Leven met U, altijd.
  43. 43. Wie ben ik zonder U? U bent om mij heen. Waar ik ga houdt U mij vast. (4x)
  44. 44. Wonderlijk, zoals U mij kent. Zo volmaakt is uw liefde Heer. Toets mijn hart: ik wil de weg gaan die U wijst. Leven met U, altijd. (2x) Leven met U, altijd.
  45. 45. Schriftlezing Romeinen 5:8-11
  46. 46. 8 God echter bewijst zijn liefde jegens ons, doordat Christus, toen wij nog zondaren waren, voor ons gestorven is. 9 Veel meer zullen wij derhalve, thans door zijn bloed gerechtvaardigd, door Hem behouden worden van de toorn. 10 Want als wij, toen wij vijanden waren, met God verzoend zijn door de dood zijns Zoons, zullen wij veel meer, nu wij verzoend zijn, behouden worden, doordat Hij leeft; 11 en dat niet alleen, maar wij roemen zelfs in God door onze Here Jezus Christus, door wie wij nu de verzoening ontvangen hebben.
  47. 47. Spreek mij van Jezus, mijn Heiland Tekst: Joh. de Heer Muziek: J.R. Sweney © Joh. de Heer & Zn.
  48. 48. Spreek mij van Jezus, mijn Heiland; 'k hoor toch zo gaarne Zijn woord. Nimmer heeft iets op deez' aarde ooit zo mij 't harte bekoord. Zeg mij, hoe d' engelenkoren – daar bij de herders geschaard – "Ere zij God!" lieten horen, 't heerlijke "Vrede op aard!" Refrein [Spreek mij …]
  49. 49. Refrein: Spreek mij van Jezus, mijn Heiland; 'k hoor toch zo gaarne Zijn woord. Nimmer heeft iets op deez' aarde ooit zo mij 't harte bekoord. [Spreek mij …]
  50. 50. Spreek mij van Jezus, mijn Heiland; hoe Hij – met doornen gekroond – gees'ling verdroeg – schoon onschuldig –; wreed door het volk werd gehoond. Zeg mij, hoe Hij heeft geleden, toen Hij aan 't kruis voor mij stierf en mij de zaligste vrede daar door Zijn zoenbloed verwierf. Refrein [Spreek mij …]
  51. 51. Refrein: Spreek mij van Jezus, mijn Heiland; 'k hoor toch zo gaarne Zijn woord. Nimmer heeft iets op deez' aarde ooit zo mij 't harte bekoord. [●]
  52. 52. Voor elkaar, naast elkaar en met elkaar Rom. 5: 8-11
  53. 53. Romeinen 5:1-2 1. Zo is er dan nu geen veroordeling voor hen, die in Christus Jezus zijn. 2. Want de wet van de geest des levens heeft u in Christus Jezus vrijgemaakt, van de wet der zonde en des dood.
  54. 54. Ik zal er zijn Tekst: Hans Maat Muziek: Kinga Bán en Adrian Roest © Stichting Sela Music
  55. 55. Hoe wonderlijk mooi is Uw eeuwige Naam. Verborgen aanwezig deelt U mijn bestaan. Waar ik ben, bent U: wat een kostbaar geheim. Uw naam is "Ik ben" en "Ik zal er zijn". [Een boog in de wolken ...]
  56. 56. Een boog in de wolken als teken van trouw, staat boven mijn leven, zegt: "Ik ben bij jou!" In tijden van vreugde, maar ook van verdriet, ben ik bij U veilig, U die mij ziet. tussenspel
  57. 57. De toekomst is zeker, ja eindeloos goed. Als ik eens moet sterven, als ik U ontmoet, dan droogt U mijn tranen, U noemt zelfs mijn naam. U blijft bij mij Jezus, laat mij niet gaan. ["Ik ben Die Ik ben"...]
  58. 58. "Ik ben Die Ik ben" is uw eeuwige naam. Onnoembaar aanwezig deelt U mijn bestaan. Hoe adembenemend, ontroerend dichtbij: Uw naam is "Ik ben" en "Ik zal er zijn". tussenspel
  59. 59. O Naam aller namen, aan U alle eer! Niets kan mij ooit scheiden van Jezus mijn Heer: geen dood en geen leven, geen moeite of pijn. Ik zal eeuwig zingen, dicht bij U zijn. ["Ik ben Die Ik ben"...]
  60. 60. "Ik ben Die Ik ben" is Uw eeuwige naam. Onnoembaar aanwezig deelt U mijn bestaan. Hoe adembenemend, ontroerend dichtbij: Uw naam is "Ik ben" en "Ik zal er zijn". Uw naam is "Ik ben" en "Ik zal er zijn". [●]
  61. 61. Hij leidt mij voort Oorspr. titel: He leadeth me Tekst: B. Bradbury Muziek: J.H. Gilmore Ned. tekst: onbekend © muziek: Joh. de Heer & Zn.
  62. 62. Hij leidt mij en – o welk een schat! – Zijn Godd'lijk woord vertroost mijn hart. Waar ik ook dwaal of wat er zij; het is Gods hand, want Hij leidt mij. Refrein [Hij leidt mij voort, …]
  63. 63. Refrein: Hij leidt mij voort, Hij leidt mij voort; met eigen hand leidt Hij mij voort. Daarom volg ik getrouw Zijn woord, want door Zijn hand leidt Hij mij voort. [Soms moet 'k …]
  64. 64. Soms moet 'k door lijden en verdriet, soms vreugd' en blijdschap die Hij riep. 't Zij stille waat'ren, woeste zee, met vaste hand leidt Hij mijn schreê. Refrein [Hij leidt mij voort, …]
  65. 65. Refrein: Hij leidt mij voort, Hij leidt mij voort; met eigen hand leidt Hij mij voort. Daarom volg ik getrouw Zijn woord, want door Zijn hand leidt Hij mij voort. [Heer, 'k houd …]
  66. 66. Heer, 'k houd zo graag Uw hand gevat; sla op mijn klagen toch geen acht. Tevreê, wat Gij mij ook beschikt: Gij zijt het Die mijn ziel verkwikt! Refrein [Hij leidt mij voort, …]
  67. 67. Refrein: Hij leidt mij voort, Hij leidt mij voort; met eigen hand leidt Hij mij voort. Daarom volg ik getrouw Zijn woord, want door Zijn hand leidt Hij mij voort. [●]

