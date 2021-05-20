20210520 kol32

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Kolossenzen studie 20 mei 2021 Kol-32
Kol-32 Doet dan aan als Gods uitverkorenen, heiligen en geliefden: medelijdend mededogen, mildheid, ootmoedige gezindheid,...
Kol-32 elkaar verdragend en wederzijds genade schenkend; ingeval iemand tegen iemand een klacht heeft. Zoals ook de Heer j...
Kol-32 Doet over dit alles echter de liefde aan die de band is van de rijpheid. En laat de vrede van Christus, waartoe jul...
Kol-32 Laat het woord van Christus rijkelijk in jullie wonen, in alle wijsheid jullie zelf onderwijzend en vermanend; psal...
Kol-32 oefen jezelf ecnu in de godsvrucht, want de oefening van het lichaam is tot weinig nuttig; de godsvrucht is echter ...
Kol-32 medelijdend : ontferming (oiktirmon) mededogen : ingewanden (splagchna) Gods ’ingewanden’ – innerlijk: Jeremia 31:2...
Kol-32 Lucas 1:78 Zacharias looft God: vanwege de barmhartige meedogend- heden van onze God waarin de Opgang ons bezoekt u...
Kol-32 de Heer was met innerlijke ontferming bewogen Mt.9:36; 20:34; Lc.7:13 + in gelijkenissen: Mt.18:27; Lc.10:33; 15:20...
Kol-32 binnenste: In ons worden jullie niet benauwd, jullie echter worden benauwd in jullie innerlijke gevoelens. Nu, als ...
Kol-32 Paulus: Want mijn getuige is God, hoezeer ik naar jullie allen verlang met het mededogen van Christus Jezus. Filipp...
Kol-32 Doet dan aan als Gods uitverkorenen, heiligen en geliefden: medelijdend mededogen, Kolossenzen 3:12 medelijdend med...
Kol-32 Indien er dan enige vertroosting in Christus is, indien er enige bemoediging van liefde is, indien er enige gemeens...
Kol-32 mildheid (bruikbaar): veracht je de rijkdom van Zijn mildheid en draagkracht en geduld, niet erkennend, dat Zijn mi...
Kol-32 mildheid (bruikbaar): allen mijden Hem, en zijn tegelijk onnut geworden, er is niemand, die mildheid doet, niet één...
Kol-32 wij zijn: - vaten van barmhartigheid: Rom.9:23 - uitgekozen zonder iets: Titus 3:4,5 - Mijn juk is mild en Mijn las...
Kol-32 laag-geneigdheid ootmoedigheid trots/hoogmoed Spreuken16:18 Lucas 1:51,52 het denken van de mens (Psalm 33:10) 1 Pe...
Kol-32 zachtmoedigheid: tegendeel van Kolossenzen 3:8,9 jij echter, o mens van God, ontvlucht al deze en jaag naar rechtva...
Kol-32 geduld: lankmoedig zijn God draagt met veel geduld de instrumenten van de verontwaardiging Romeinen 9:22 geduld doe...
×