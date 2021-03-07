20210307ehdienst dg

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Kolossenzen 1:9-14
1:9 daarom houden ook wíj, vanaf de dag dat wij dit hebben gehoord dit: wat hoorde Paulus?
Paulus hoorde via Epafras: - hun geloof en liefde vanwege de verwachting, gereserveerd voor jullie in de hemelen gehoord :...
Hij heeft ons uit het volmachtsgebied van de duisternis geborgen bergen = letterlijk: wegtrekken 1 Thessalonicenzen 1:10 2...
……voor jullie … (vers 9) …..tegelijk de Vader dankend…..(vers 12) 1:13 je status ons heeft overgezet in het koninkrijk van...
1:9 daarom houden ook wíj, niet op voor jullie te bidden en te verzoeken… wat bidt Paulus?
zodat jullie vervuld worden met de erkenning van Zijn wil
--> wat wil God met mij --> wat is Gods wil --> waar vind ik dat
God, dé Bron van liefde, waarheid, wijsheid, inzicht, licht, geeft de Schrift; die past de mens van God aan tot: alle goed...
dat alle mensen gered worden en tot erkenning van de waarheid komen God wil:
het geheim van Zijn wil (Efeziers 1:9,10) : alles in de hemelen en op de aarde onder het ene Hoofd, Christus brengen (het ...
het welbehagen van Zijn wil is: wij in liefde tevoren bestemd tot plaats van zoon - Efeziërs 1:5
het bepalen welke kant God opgaat heeft te maken met: * externe omstandigheden? * innerlijke impulsen/gedachten?
dit alles -en meer- is Gods wil en geeft ruim voldoende licht op onze levensweg
wijsheid en inzicht: (iets) van de genade van God in de gekruisigde Christus Jezus: begrijpen/beseffen in je hart Je gaat ...
--> mijn leven? --> Zijn leven! * zodat jullie de Heer waardig wandelen * tot geheel Zijn behagen * in alle goed werk vruc...
Die jullie bekwaam maakt voor het lotdeel van de heiligen in het licht
God places us in the kingdom of His dear Son

