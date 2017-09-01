Ngefeminizimu (1)

ngefeminizimu1-170901120337.doc I-FEMINIZIMU EMIBHALWENI (FEMINISM IN LITERATURE) • Iyini ifeminizimu? Lona wumbutho okhul...
emphakathini okusekelwe phezu kobulili babo. • Izinkulumo zokucwasana ngokobulili ziyinto endala njengesintu uqobo. U-Aris...
onamaphutha ekwakhiweni kwakhe.] • Abesifazane bayizingane (nangesiLungu: baby), bathathwa njengabangenamandla • U-Pisan n...
trade/slavery). Owesifazane ungaphansi kowesilisa futhi uyamnakekela njengoba nezigqila zazinomsebenzi wokunakekela abanik...
Dangarembga waseZimbabwe ethi, Nervous Conditions, 1988; kanye nocwaningo luka-Florence Stratton oluthi, Contemporary Afri...
uNkulunkulu, ubaba, nguyena owadala umuntu. Emhlabeni sazi ukuthi owesifazane noma ngumame okwazi ukuletha umntwana emahla...
yenziwa yibo abesilisa bengenzi lutho; Amadoda kuthiwa yiwona ayizinhloko zamakhaya kodwa umsebenzi omningi wasekhaya njen...
• Amanye amampunge ngawokuthi owesifazane akumele abe nolwazi oluningi ngoba luqeda inhlonipho. Akumele intombazane ifunde...
izinto ezenziwa ngabesilisa futhi ngesinye isikhathi babedlule labo besilisa ekwenzeni leyo misebenzi (Dr Nkosazana Dlamin...
2. Ngabe abalingiswa besifazane bakhombisa ukuzimela noma bancike kwabesilisa? 3. Ngabe umbhali ugqugquzela abesifazane uk...
zokuphuma engcindezelweni noma cha? 7. Abalingiswa besifazane bazichaza kanjani bona uqobo? Ubulili babo babubona kanjani ...
  I-FEMINIZIMU EMIBHALWENI (FEMINISM IN LITERATURE) • Iyini ifeminizimu? Lona wumbutho okhuluma/oqhakambisa ukulingana phakathi kwabantu besilisa nabesifazane. Le thiyori ivamise ukudingidwa kabanzi eSifundweni Sokuhlalisana kwabantu (Sociology). Ngokwemibhalo singathi lena yithiyori ebheka ukuvezwa kwabantu besifazane nezimpilo zabo emibhalweni uma beqhathaniswa nabesilisa. Ifeminizimu iqophisana / imelelene nokungalingani kwabantu
  emphakathini okusekelwe phezu kobulili babo. • Izinkulumo zokucwasana ngokobulili ziyinto endala njengesintu uqobo. U-Aristotle (284BC – 322BC) oyinzululwazi (philosopher) uthi: "The female is female by virtue of a certain lack of qualities." [Owesifazane ungowesifazane ngoba kukhona okuthile okuyizimpawu angenakho noma okushodayo ngaye.] USt. Thomas Aquinas yena uthi: woman is an "imperfect man" [Owesifazane ungumuntu ongaphelelisiwe noma
  onamaphutha ekwakhiweni kwakhe.] • Abesifazane bayizingane (nangesiLungu: baby), bathathwa njengabangenamandla • U-Pisan nongowesifazane uma ebhala ngeminyaka yawo-1405, uthi uMdali wadala owesilisa nowesifazane ukuthi balingane • UMary Wollstonecraft (1792) waba ngowokuqala ukuzwakalisa ukucindezeleka kwabantu besifazane emiphakathini. Isimo somuntu wesifazane emphakathini usifanisa nomlando wezigqila noma ubugqila emhlabeni (slave
  trade/slavery). Owesifazane ungaphansi kowesilisa futhi uyamnakekela njengoba nezigqila zazinomsebenzi wokunakekela abanikazi bazo. • UVirgina Woolf: Indlela eyisikompilo elawulwa ngabantu besilisa emiphakathini noma eqhakambisa ubukhulu babantu besilisa (patriarchy), ivimba abesifazane ukuthi bakwazi ukubonisa amakhono abo kanye nalokho abakwazi ukukwenza. • Kukhona abanye abalobi besifazane abathi: "A woman's condition is a nervous condition" (Ungafunda incwadi kaTsitsi
  Dangarembga waseZimbabwe ethi, Nervous Conditions, 1988; kanye nocwaningo luka-Florence Stratton oluthi, Contemporary African Literature and the Politics of Gender, 1994) • Abanye baphinde bagxeke ukuphatheka kwabantu besifazane emphakathini ngendlela engafani neyabesilisa njengento enomsuka ekuhlelekeni kwenkolo: Uma sithandaza noma sikhuluma sithi, "Baba wethu oseZulwini… noma "Egameni likayise, eleNdodana nelikaMoya ongcwele". Kungani singenaye umama waseZulwini kanye nendodakazi? Kuthiwa
  uNkulunkulu, ubaba, nguyena owadala umuntu. Emhlabeni sazi ukuthi owesifazane noma ngumame okwazi ukuletha umntwana emahlabeni; ngokubheka lokho nje akufanele ngabe uNkulunkulu ungowesifazane? • Ukuze owesifazane akhombise amandla akhe nokucabanga okuletha uguquko emphakathini kuswelekile enze okungaphandle kwemisebenzi okwaziwa ukuthi ingeyabesimame. • Amaqiniso ababayo: Abesifazane kuthiwa bangabasizi kodwa emakhaya imisebenzi eminingi
  yenziwa yibo abesilisa bengenzi lutho; Amadoda kuthiwa yiwona ayizinhloko zamakhaya kodwa umsebenzi omningi wasekhaya njengokupheka, ukuhlanza indlu, ukuwasha, ukukhulisa izingane, kanye nokuqinisekisa ukuthi umndeni awulali ngamanzi (lokhu kuyiqiniso emizini eminingi eNingizimu Afrika) kwenziwa ngabantu besifazane. Mingaki imizi ephilayo ephethwe ngabafazi ngoba amadoda ebhungukile, engasebenzi, engazimisele ngokufuna umsebenzi noma elibele wutshwala?
  • Amanye amampunge ngawokuthi owesifazane akumele abe nolwazi oluningi ngoba luqeda inhlonipho. Akumele intombazane ifunde ngoba izohamba iyogana. • Imisebenzi eyaziwa ngokuthi ngeyabantu besifazane ifaka phakathi: ukupheka, ukuwasha, ukuhlanza indlu, ukuthunga, ubunesi, ububhalane • Imisebenzi ababengavunyelwe ukuyenza noma ukuyifundela uma kwenzekile bafunda: ubunjiniyela, ubuphoyisa, ipolitiki, ukwakha, njll. • Ifeminizimu imayelana nokuthi abesifazane bangakwazi ukwenza
  izinto ezenziwa ngabesilisa futhi ngesinye isikhathi babedlule labo besilisa ekwenzeni leyo misebenzi (Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, Adv. Thuli Madonsela, nokungosopolitiki (mhlawumbe kufanele sithi: onopolitiki) abanegalelo elikhulu ezweni lakithi ukwedlula iningi labalingani babo besilisa.) • Ezincwadini uma ufuna ukuthola mayelana nokulingana kanye nokungalingani kobulili kumele uzibuze le mibuzo: 1. Ngabe indaba yonke imayelana nomlingiswa wesifazane?
  2. Ngabe abalingiswa besifazane bakhombisa ukuzimela noma bancike kwabesilisa? 3. Ngabe umbhali ugqugquzela abesifazane ukuthi bazimele uma benza izinto? 4. Ngabe abesifazane abasendabeni basebenza misebenzi mini? 5. Kuyenzeka yini bazithole bengaphansi kwabesilisa ngokwamandla okuphatha nokuthatha izinqumo noma cha? 6. Bayakhuluma ngamalungelo abo noma cha? Ngabe banezindlela abazizamayo
  zokuphuma engcindezelweni noma cha? 7. Abalingiswa besifazane bazichaza kanjani bona uqobo? Ubulili babo babubona kanjani uma beziqhathanisa nabesilisa? Ngabe bakhombisa ukuphuma emikhaleni yokuzichaza ngezindlela ezaziwa ngokuthi ziyingcindezelo eza nemithetho evuna abesilisa? Ngaphandle kokuba ngomama bezingane namakhosikazi emizi, bachazwa kuthiweni? 8. Injani indlela yokukhulisa abantwana bobulili obahlukahlukene?

