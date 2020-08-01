Como criar uma infraestrutura preparada para Covid e outros Desafios

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Como criar uma Arquitetura & TI a prova de COVID e outras crises Danilo Bordini, Vice Presidente Mulesoft @dbordini
Public Health Crisis Economic Crisis Business Crisis We’re in the Midst of an Unprecedented Crisis
Trust Ensure the health and safety of our community and high reliability of our platform Customer Success Focus on providi...
Business is the Greatest Platform for Change 50M Pieces of Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) Sourced $23M Donated to Fro...
Digital Imperative: Moving Faster than Ever Before Making Digital Decisions Importance of Digital Apps Support for Digital...
Integration & Architecture
All contents © MuleSoft, LLC The reality is transformations aren’t easy 8 Integration is often the #1 reason new initiativ...
All contents © MuleSoft, LLC SAP Data and processes are highly fragmented Your customerYour company 9 An average customer ...
All contents © MuleSoft, LLC SAP Data and processes are highly fragmented Your customerYour company 10 An average customer...
All contents © MuleSoft, LLC SAP Explosive growth of systems adds complexity 11 Only one-third are integrated Your custome...
All contents © MuleSoft, LLC Traditional integration approaches can’t keep up SAP Your customerYour company 12 IT today sp...
All contents © MuleSoft, LLC Traditional integration approaches can’t keep up SAP Your customerYour company 13 IT today sp...
All contents © MuleSoft, LLC Single customer view New market expansion Business automation Omnichannel eCommerce Tradition...
All contents © MuleSoft, LLC 15 Time IT capacity can’t keep pace with today’s demands Delivery capacity AI IoT Mobile SaaS...
All contents © MuleSoft, LLC Modern businesses need a new approach Composable building blocks let IT emerge as the busines...
All contents © MuleSoft, LLC IT delivery capacity New IT operating model Demands on IT Enablement and assets Consumption a...
All contents © MuleSoft, LLC 18 Self-serve assets enable the business to innovate faster New operating model emphasizes co...
All contents © MuleSoft, LLC APIs as standard building blocks 19 Discoverable and accessible through self-service Easily m...
All contents © MuleSoft, LLC 20 Modern applications are composed, not custom coded APIs change the nature of innovation
All contents © MuleSoft, LLC 21 Web app API OrdersSalesforce customers SAP customers Toll shipments UPS shipments Shipment...
All contents © MuleSoft, LLC 22 Web app API OrdersSalesforce customers SAP customers Toll shipments UPS shipments Shipment...
All contents © MuleSoft, LLC Deliver more value with an API ecosystem 23 Internal External Marketing Customer service Part...
All contents © MuleSoft, LLC 24 Build in collaboration and engagement with a Center for Enablement Organize differently to...
All contents © MuleSoft, LLC Our vision 25 Connect data from any system — no matter where it resides. MuleSoft is the engi...
All contents © MuleSoft, LLC Unlock and unify data Integrate data, wherever it resides — on-premises, cloud or hybrid Empo...
All contents © MuleSoft, LLC MuleSoft: your partner for API-led connectivity 27 MuleSoft’s Anypoint Platform MuleSoft Cata...
All contents © MuleSoft, LLC 28 Why thousands of customers choose Anypoint Platform Platform benefits Accelerated delivery...
Voice of the Customer
All contents © MuleSoft, LLC 30 Retail and Consumer Goods High Tech Healthcare Education and Public Sector Manufacturing B...
"A MuleSoft melhorará nossa capacidade de criar a maior rede de aplicativos do mundo para garantir a inovação e alcançar n...
A rede de aplicativos do McDonald's capacita os clientes 33 Camada do sistema Camada de processos Camada de experiências A...
Com a MuleSoft, as empresas conseguem inovar mais rapidamente
Featured Government Customer Success State of Louisiana New York City New Zealand “This week, LDH signed a contract with A...
MuleSoft: inicie a revolução da experiência conectada Conecte qualquer aplicativo, dado ou dispositivo à plataforma de suc...
Codey Earnie Ruth Astro Einstein SaaSy Appy Max Blaze Cloudy
Como criar uma infraestrutura preparada para Covid e outros Desafios
Como criar uma infraestrutura preparada para Covid e outros Desafios
