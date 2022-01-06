Successfully reported this slideshow.
Atarax Tablets (Generic Hydroxyzine Hydrochloride Tablets)
Atarax Tablets (Generic Hydroxyzine Hydrochloride Tablets)
Atarax Tablets (Generic Hydroxyzine Hydrochloride Tablets) Active Ingredient
Atarax Tablets (Generic Hydroxyzine Hydrochloride Tablets) Chemical Structure
Atarax Tablets (Generic Hydroxyzine Hydrochloride Tablets)
Atarax Tablets (Generic Hydroxyzine Hydrochloride Tablets) Hydroxyzine Hydrochloride Tablets – Brand Names
Atarax Tablets (Generic Hydroxyzine Hydrochloride Tablets) Uses of Atarax Tablets
Atarax Tablets (Generic Hydroxyzine Hydrochloride Tablets) Atarax Tablets Dosage
Atarax Tablets (Generic Hydroxyzine Hydrochloride Tablets) Atarax Tablets Contraindications
Atarax Tablets (Generic Hydroxyzine Hydrochloride Tablets) Storage Instructions
Atarax Tablets (Generic Hydroxyzine Hydrochloride Tablets) Warnings
Atarax Tablets (Generic Hydroxyzine Hydrochloride Tablets) Warnings
Atarax Tablets (Generic Hydroxyzine Hydrochloride Tablets) Warnings
Atarax Tablets (Generic Hydroxyzine Hydrochloride Tablets) Side Effects
Atarax Tablets (Generic Hydroxyzine Hydrochloride Tablets) Side Effects
Atarax Tablets (Generic Hydroxyzine Hydrochloride Tablets) Atarax Tablets Overdose
Atarax Tablets (Generic Hydroxyzine Hydrochloride Tablets) Treatment of Atarax Tablets Overdose
Atarax Tablets (Generic Hydroxyzine Hydrochloride Tablets) Atarax Tablets During Pregnancy
Atarax Tablets (Generic Hydroxyzine Hydrochloride Tablets) For more details on Atarax Tablets click here
Atarax Tablets (Generic Hydroxyzine Hydrochloride Tablets)
Health & Medicine
Jan. 06, 2022
Atarax Tablets (Generic Hydroxyzine Hydrochloride Tablets)

Health & Medicine
Jan. 06, 2022
47 views

Atarax (Generic Hydroxyzine Hydrochloride Tablets) reduces activity in the central nervous system and also acts as an antihistamine that reduces the effects of natural chemical histamine in the body. It is an antihistamine and works by blocking a certain natural substance (histamine) that your body makes during an allergic reaction. Hydroxyzine tablets are used as a sedative to treat anxiety and tension. Hydroxyzine may also be used short-term to treat anxiety or to help you feel sleepy/relaxed before and after surgery. Hydroxyzine is also used to treat allergic skin reactions such as hives or contact dermatitis.

Atarax Tablets (Generic Hydroxyzine Hydrochloride Tablets)

  Atarax Tablets (Generic Hydroxyzine Hydrochloride Tablets)
  Atarax Tablets (Generic Hydroxyzine Hydrochloride Tablets) Atarax (Generic Hydroxyzine Hydrochloride Tablets) reduces activity in the central nervous system and also acts as an antihistamine that reduces the effects of natural chemical histamine in the body. It is an antihistamine and works by blocking a certain natural substance (histamine) that your body makes during an allergic reaction. Hydroxyzine tablets are used as a sedative to treat anxiety and tension. Hydroxyzine may also be used short-term to treat anxiety or to help you feel sleepy/relaxed before and after surgery. Hydroxyzine is also used to treat allergic skin reactions such as hives or contact dermatitis.
  Atarax Tablets (Generic Hydroxyzine Hydrochloride Tablets) Active Ingredient The active ingredient contained in Atarax tablets is Hydroxyzine Hydrochloride. Each tablet contains 10 mg or 25 mg of Hydroxyzine Hydrochloride.
  Atarax Tablets (Generic Hydroxyzine Hydrochloride Tablets) Chemical Structure The structure of Hydroxyzine Hydrochloride is given below:
  Atarax Tablets (Generic Hydroxyzine Hydrochloride Tablets) Atarax Tablets are manufactured by Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, India in the strengths of 10 mg and 25 mg. (Website: https://www.drreddys.com/ )
  Atarax Tablets (Generic Hydroxyzine Hydrochloride Tablets) Hydroxyzine Hydrochloride Tablets – Brand Names Hydroxyzine Hydrochloride tablets are available under various drug trade names that include Atarax, Vistaril, A-Rex, Adzin, Atamax and Hydroze.
  Atarax Tablets (Generic Hydroxyzine Hydrochloride Tablets) Uses of Atarax Tablets Atarax (Generic Hydroxyzine Hydrochloride Tablets) is used to help control anxiety and tension caused by nervous and emotional conditions. It can also be used to help control anxiety and produce sleep before surgery. This medicine is also used to relieve the symptoms of an allergic reaction (eg, hives, itching skin) caused by chronic urticaria, and atopic and contact dermatoses). Hydroxyzine is an antihistamine. It works by preventing the effects of a substance called histamine, which is produced by the body. The effectiveness of Hydroxyzine as an antianxiety agent for long term use, that is more than 4 months, has not been assessed by systematic clinical studies.
  Atarax Tablets (Generic Hydroxyzine Hydrochloride Tablets) Atarax Tablets Dosage The dosage of Atarax tablets (Generic Hydroxyzine Hydrochloride Tablets) is given below: For symptomatic relief of anxiety and tension associated with psychoneurosis and as an adjunct in organic disease states in which anxiety is manifested: Adults, 50 mg to 100 mg in divided doses; children under 6 years, 50 mg daily in divided doses; children over 6 years, 50 mg to 100 mg daily in divided doses. For use in the management of pruritus due to allergic conditions such as chronic urticaria and atopic and contact dermatoses and in histamine- mediated pruritus: Adults, Starting dose of 25mg at night increasing as necessary to 25mg three or four times daily.
  Atarax Tablets (Generic Hydroxyzine Hydrochloride Tablets) Atarax Tablets Contraindications Atarax is contraindicated in patients with a hypersensitivity to Hydroxyzine Hydrochloride, Cetirizine, other Piperazine derivatives, Aminophylline or Ethylenediamine, or any other component of this medication. Atarax (Generic Hydroxyzine Hydrochloride Tablets) is contraindicated in patients with history of QT prolongation and/or torsade de pointes, including congenital long QT syndromes; history of cardiac arrhythmias; significant electrolyte imbalance (hypokalaemia, hypomagnesium); significant bradycardia; family history of sudden cardiac death; concomitant use of other QT/QTc- prolonging drugs, or of CYP3A4/5 inhibitors. Atarax is also contraindicated in asthmatics who have previously experienced a serious anti-histamine induced adverse bronchopulmonary effect, porphyria and in early (first trimester) pregnancy.
  Atarax Tablets (Generic Hydroxyzine Hydrochloride Tablets) Storage Instructions Atarax (Generic Hydroxyzine Hydrochloride Tablets) have to be stored at controlled room temperature i.e. from 20°C to 25°C (68°F to 77°F) with excursions permitted between 15° to 30°C (59° to 86°F). Keep this as well as all other medicines away from children and pets.
  Atarax Tablets (Generic Hydroxyzine Hydrochloride Tablets) Warnings Hydroxyzine has been associated with prolongation of the QT interval on the electrocardiogram. During post-marketing surveillance, there have been cases of QT interval prolongation and torsade de pointes in patients taking Hydroxyzine. Due to its sedative properties, use of Hydroxyzine tablets must be avoided in severe liver disease due to an increased risk of coma, and in patients with hepatic failure due to possibility of hepatic encephalopathy. Atarax should be used with caution in patients with impaired renal function. It is uncertain whether the drug may accumulate or have other adverse effects in such patients. Hydroxyzine is not recommended in elderly patients because of a decrease of hydroxyzine elimination in this population as compared to adults and the greater risk of adverse reactions (e.g. anticholinergic effects)
  Atarax Tablets (Generic Hydroxyzine Hydrochloride Tablets) Warnings Because of its potential antimuscarinic actions, Atarax should be used with caution in patients suffering from angle-closure glaucoma, urinary retention, prostatic hyperplasia, or pyroduodenal obstruction. Caution is required in patients suffering the following conditions: seizure disorders including epilepsy, myasthenia gravis, dementia, decreased GI motility, bladder outflow obstruction, stenosing peptic ulcer, patients with breathing problems (e.g. emphysema, chronic bronchitis), increased intraocular pressure, hyperthyroidism, cardiovascular disease, hypertension. Dosage adjustments may be necessary if Atarax is used simultaneously with other CNS depressants or with drugs having antimuscarinic properties. The concomitant use of alcohol and Hydroxyzine tablets must be avoided.
  Atarax Tablets (Generic Hydroxyzine Hydrochloride Tablets) Warnings Treatment with this medicine should be stopped for one week before skin testing for allergy is undertaken, and for 96 hours prior to a methocholine test. Children and the elderly are more susceptible to side-effects. Patients should be warned of impaired judgement and dexterity. Atarax could be associated with an increased risk of heart rhythm disorder which may be life threatening. Patients must inform their doctor if they have any heart problems or are taking any other medicines, including medicines obtained without prescription. While taking Atarax, patients must seek immediate medical attention in case they experience heart problems such as palpitations, trouble breathing, loss of consciousness. Treatment with this medicine must be discontinued immediately. It is not known whether this drug is excreted in human milk. Since many drugs are so excreted, Hydroxyzine should not be given to nursing mothers.
  Atarax Tablets (Generic Hydroxyzine Hydrochloride Tablets) Side Effects Side effects of Hydroxyzine Hydrochloride (Atarax tablets) may include the following: Skin and Appendages: Oral Hydroxyzine Hydrochloride is associated with fixed drug eruptions in postmarketing reports. Side effects reported with the administration of Hydroxyzine Hydrochloride are usually mild and transitory in nature. Anticholinergic: Dry mouth. Central Nervous System: Drowsiness is usually transitory and may disappear in a few days of continued therapy or upon reduction of dose. Involuntary motor activity including rare instances of tremor and convulsions have been reported, usually with doses considerably higher than those recommended. Clinically significant respiratory depression has not been reported at recommended doses. Cardiac System: QT prolongation, Torsade de Pointes.
  Atarax Tablets (Generic Hydroxyzine Hydrochloride Tablets) Side Effects Side effects of Hydroxyzine Hydrochloride (Atarax tablets) may include the following: In postmarketing experience, the following additional undesirable effects have been reported: Body as a Whole: Allergic reaction. Nervous System: Headache. Psychiatric: Hallucination. Skin and Appendages: Pruritus, rash, urticaria.
  Atarax Tablets (Generic Hydroxyzine Hydrochloride Tablets) Atarax Tablets Overdose The most common manifestation of Hydroxyzine Hydrochloride (Atarax tablets) overdosage is hypersedation. Other reported signs and symptoms were convulsions, stupor, nausea and vomiting. As in the management of overdosage with any drug, it should be borne in mind that multiple agents may have been taken.
  Atarax Tablets (Generic Hydroxyzine Hydrochloride Tablets) Treatment of Atarax Tablets Overdose If vomiting has not occurred spontaneously, it should be induced. Immediate gastric lavage is also recommended. General supportive care, including frequent monitoring of the vital signs and close observation of the patient, is indicated. Hypotension, though unlikely, may be controlled with intravenous fluids and Levarterenol or Metaraminol. Do not use Epinephrine as Hydroxyzine counteracts its pressor action. There is no specific antidote. It is doubtful that hemodialysis would be of any value in the treatment of overdosage with Hydroxyzine. However, if other agents such as barbiturates have been ingested concomitantly, hemodialysis may be indicated. There is no practical method to quantitate hydroxyzine in body fluids or tissue after its ingestion or administration.
  Atarax Tablets (Generic Hydroxyzine Hydrochloride Tablets) Atarax Tablets During Pregnancy Hydroxyzine Hydrochloride (Atarax tablets) has been classified by the US FDA as Pregnancy Category C. Hydroxyzine hydrochloride, when administered to the pregnant mouse, rat, and rabbit, induced fetal abnormalities in the rat and mouse at doses substantially above the human therapeutic range. Clinical data in human beings are inadequate to establish safety in early pregnancy. Until such data are available, Hydroxyzine Hydrochloride Tablets (Atarax) is contraindicated in early pregnancy.
  Atarax Tablets (Generic Hydroxyzine Hydrochloride Tablets) For more details on Atarax Tablets click here Atarax Tablets (Generic Hydroxyzine Hydrochloride Tablets) by Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, India.

Atarax (Generic Hydroxyzine Hydrochloride Tablets) reduces activity in the central nervous system and also acts as an antihistamine that reduces the effects of natural chemical histamine in the body. It is an antihistamine and works by blocking a certain natural substance (histamine) that your body makes during an allergic reaction. Hydroxyzine tablets are used as a sedative to treat anxiety and tension. Hydroxyzine may also be used short-term to treat anxiety or to help you feel sleepy/relaxed before and after surgery. Hydroxyzine is also used to treat allergic skin reactions such as hives or contact dermatitis.

×