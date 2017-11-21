Αρχαϊκή εποχή (τα πολιτεύματα)

ΑΡΧΑΪΚΗ ΕΠΟΧΗ Τα πολιτεύματα
το πολιτικό σύστημα οργάνωσης και άσκησης της εξουσίας σε μια χώρα με βάση το σύνταγμά της:  Tο ~ της Ελλάδας είναι η κοι...
ΛΕΞΕΙΣ -ΚΛΕΙΔΙΑ πόλη-κράτος άσκηση εξουσίας κοινωνικοί ανταγωνισμοί ισχυρές κοινωνικές τάξεις κοινωνικές συγκρούσεις πολιτ...
ΠΟΡΕΙΑ ΜΕΤΑΒΟΛΗΣ ΠΟΛΙΤΕΥΜΑΤΩΝ βασιλεία αριστοκρατία τυραννίδαολιγαρχία δημοκρατία
βασιλεία  Κυριαρχεί στον ελλαδικό χώρο πριν τη δημιουργία των πόλεων – κρατών (ομηρική εποχή)  Η παρακμή και η πτώση της...
αριστοκρατία  Η εγκαθίδρυση αριστοκρατικών πολιτευμάτων ξεκινάει με τη διαμόρφωση του θεσμού της πόλης- κράτους (αρχαϊκή ...
Παράγοντες κρίσης της αριστοκρατίας 1. οικονομικές εξελίξεις 2. η οπλιτική φάλαγγα
Παράγοντες κρίσης της αριστοκρατίας  β’ αποικισμός   ανάπτυξη του εμπορίου και της βιοτεχνίας)   δημιουργία νέων κοιν...
Παράγοντες κρίσης της αριστοκρατίας Νέο στρατιωτικό σώμα,  αποτελούμενο από πολίτες βαριά οπλισμένους με ασπίδα και δόρυ ...
Οπλιτική φάλαγγα Στις αρχές του 7ου αιώνα π. Χ. οι Έλληνες αλλάζουν την πολεμική τους τακτική. Χρησιμοποιούν πια μαζικούς ...
Οπλιτική φάλαγγα (συνέχεια) Η κοινωνική και πολιτική βάση της νέας τακτικής διαφοροποιείται από την προηγούμενη μέθοδο της...
ΟΠΛΙΤΙΚΗ ΦΑΛΑΓΓΑ Αγγείο Chigi: Λεπτομέρεια από την παράσταση (β' μισό 7ου αι. π.Χ.) Απεικονίζει σκηνή της νέας πολεμικής τ...
αρύβαλλος McMillan  Αγγείο μικρών διαστάσεων, μόλις 7 εκ., κορινθιακού εργαστηρίου  Το αρχαιότερο μελανόμορφο αγγείο (μέ...
αρύβαλλος McMillan  Η πρώτη σκηνή, ύψους 2 εκ., εικονίζει μάχη στην οποία παίρνουν μέρος 17 οπλισμένοι πολεμιστές.  Η σκ...
αρύβαλλος McMillan
Αντιμετώπιση κρίσης της αριστοκρατίας Ανάθεση της καταγραφή των νόμων σε πρόσωπα κοινής αποδοχής, κυρίως ευγενείς («νομοθέ...
«νομοθέτες» ή «αισυμνήτες» Πιττακός ο Μυτιληναίος Σόλων ο Αθηναίος Δράκων (Αθήνα) Λυκούργος (Σπάρτη)
Συνέπειες νομοθετικού έργου Η συμμετοχή στη διακυβέρνηση της πολιτείας έγινε ανάλογα με την οικονομική κατάσταση των πολιτ...
Παράγοντες κρίσης της ολιγαρχίας 1. η αδυναμία επίλυσης των προβλημάτων 2. οι προσωπικές φιλοδοξίες
τυραννίδα Η προσωπική εξουσία που επέβαλλαν φιλόδοξοι συνήθως ευγενείς που είχαν αναδειχθεί ηγέτες των κατώτερων κοινωνικώ...
ΕΞΕΛΙΞΗ  ανάδειξη ορισμένων τυράννων σε καλούς ηγέτες  ανάπτυξη της πόλης τους και τη βελτίωση των συνθηκών ζωής των πολ...
Όσο αύξανε η δύναμη της Ελλάδας, αύξανε ταυτόχρονα ο πλούτος της, πολύ περισσότερο από πριν, εγκαταστάθηκαν τυραννίδες στι...
Πολυκράτης (Σάμος) Περίανδρος (Κόρινθος) Πεισίστρατος (Αθήνα) Θεαγένης (Μέγαρα) ΤΥΡΑΝΝΟΙ
Αρμόδιος και Αριστογείτων: οι δολοφόνοι του Ίππαρχου, γιου του Πεισίστρατου, τυράννου της Αθήνας, γνωστοί ως «τυραννοκτόνο...
ΠΤΩΣΗ ΤΥΡΑΝΝΩΝ επιστροφή στην ολιγαρχία μεταρρυθμίσεις δημοκρατία
δημοκρατία  Κυρίαρχο πολιτειακό όργανο αναδεικνύεται η εκκλησία του δήμου, δηλαδή η συνέλευση όλων των ενήλικων κατοίκων ...
ΑΡΧΑΪΚΗ ΕΠΟΧΗ: παγίωση πολιτευμάτων στις πόλεις-κράτη ΣΠΑΡΤΗ : ολιγαρχία (7ος-2ος αι π.Χ.) ΑΘΗΝΑ : αριστοκρατία  ολιγαρχί...
