SENARAI JUDUL BUKU TEKS CETAKAN SEMULA(BCS) BAGI KEGUNAAN TAHUN 2018.

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
BIL. KODBUKU JUDUL NAMAPENERBIT HARGA THN/TING ZONPEMBEKALAN 1 BA211029 BAHASA ARAB TAHUN 1 (BA) DEWAN BAHASA DAN PUSTAKA ...
55 ET191002 PENDIDIKAN KESENIAN TAHUN 1 SJKT UMA PUBLICATIONS 8.70 D1 SELURUH NEGARA 56 EC191001 PENDIDIKAN KESENIAN TAHUN...
112 B093018 PENDIDIKAN ISLAM TAHUN 3 (BA) DEWAN BAHASA DAN PUSTAKA 5.20 D3 SELURUH NEGARA 113 B093007 PENDIDIKAN ISLAM TAH...
169 D035214 BAHASA CINA TAHUN 5 SJKC THE MALAYA PRESS SDN. BHD. 11.80 D5 SELURUH NEGARA 170 B035043 BAHASA CINA TAHUN 5 SK...
226 E256020 MATEMATIK TAHUN 6 SJKT MULTI EDUCATIONAL BOOK ENTERPRISE 13.90 D6 SELURUH NEGARA 227 B256045 MATEMATIK TAHUN 6...
281 F487009 DAFTAR HIFZ AL-QURAN TINGKATAN 1 HINGGA TINGKATAN 3 ARAS MEGA(M) SDN. BHD. 19.80 T1,T2,T3 SELURUH NEGARA 282 F...
316 F602002 AL-SYARIAH TINGKATAN 2 TELAGA BIRU SDN. BHD. 14.80 T2 SELURUH NEGARA 317 F052092 ANTOLOGI TEKS KOMPONEN SASTER...
344 F063145 GEOGRAFI TINGKATAN 3 CERDIK PUBLICATIONS SDN. BHD. 12.00 T3 WILAYAH PERSEKUTUAN KUALA LUMPUR , WILAYAH PERSEKU...
362 F143124 SAINS TINGKATAN 3 PUSTAKA SISTEM PEL. 13.50 T3 PULAU PINANG , TERENGGANU , KELANTAN , PERAK , 363 F143130 SAIN...
389 F144247 BUKU AMALI SAINS TINGKATAN 4 KREATIF KEMBARA SDN. BHD. 5.90 T4 WILAYAH PERSEKUTUAN KUALA LUMPUR , WILAYAH PERS...
410 F054144 LEFTENAN ADNAN WIRA BANGSA MIKA CEMERLANG SDN. BHD. 18.30 T4 WILAYAH PERSEKUTUAN KUALA LUMPUR , WILAYAH PERSEK...
437 F144214 SAINS TINGKATAN 4 KREATIF KEMBARA SDN. BHD. 10.40 T4 WILAYAH PERSEKUTUAN KUALA LUMPUR , WILAYAH PERSEKUTUAN LA...
462 F155143 FIZIK TINGKATAN 5 NIJUYON SDN. BHD 12.90 T5 JOHOR , WILAYAH PERSEKUTUAN LABUAN , TERENGGANU , SABAH , SARAWAK ...
477 F295029 PENDIDIKAN MORAL TINGKATAN 5 DEWAN BAHASA DAN PUSTAKA 13.10 T5 SELURUH NEGARA 478 F085081 PENDIDIKAN SIVIK DAN...
512 F609343 TAFSIR SUWAR DEWAN BAHASA DAN PUSTAKA 16.00 T6R SELURUH NEGARA
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

SENARAI JUDUL BUKU TEKS CETAKAN SEMULA(BCS) BAGI KEGUNAAN TAHUN 2018.

31 views

Published on

Senarai judul bcs 2018

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

SENARAI JUDUL BUKU TEKS CETAKAN SEMULA(BCS) BAGI KEGUNAAN TAHUN 2018.

  1. 1. BIL. KODBUKU JUDUL NAMAPENERBIT HARGA THN/TING ZONPEMBEKALAN 1 BA211029 BAHASA ARAB TAHUN 1 (BA) DEWAN BAHASA DAN PUSTAKA 2.80 D1 SELURUH NEGARA 2 BT211029 BAHASA ARAB TAHUN 1 (BT) DEWAN BAHASA DAN PUSTAKA 4.00 D1 SELURUH NEGARA 3 DA031001 BAHASA CINA TAHUN 1 SJKC (BA) JILID 1 THE MALAYA PRESS SDN. BHD. 3.50 D1 SELURUH NEGARA 4 DA031002 BAHASA CINA TAHUN 1 SJKC (BA) JILID 2 THE MALAYA PRESS SDN. BHD. 3.50 D1 SELURUH NEGARA 5 DT031003 BAHASA CINA TAHUN 1 SJKC (BT) THE MALAYA PRESS SDN. BHD. 9.90 D1 SELURUH NEGARA 6 BA031001 BAHASA CINA TAHUN 1 SK (BA) DEWAN BAHASA DAN PUSTAKA 5.20 D1 SELURUH NEGARA 7 BT031002 BAHASA CINA TAHUN 1 SK (BT) DEWAN BAHASA DAN PUSTAKA 9.80 D1 SELURUH NEGARA 8 BA201002 BAHASA IBAN TAHUN 1 (BA) DEWAN BAHASA DAN PUSTAKA 7.50 D1 SARAWAK 9 BT201005 BAHASA IBAN TAHUN 1 (BT) DEWAN BAHASA DAN PUSTAKA 18.00 D1 SARAWAK 10 BC201004 BAHASA IBAN TAHUN 1 (DVD AUDIO) DEWAN BAHASA DAN PUSTAKA 29.00 D1 SARAWAK 11 BA221001 BAHASA KADAZANDUSUN TAHUN 1 (BA) DEWAN BAHASA DAN PUSTAKA 6.10 D1 SABAH 12 BT221003 BAHASA KADAZANDUSUN TAHUN 1 (BT) DEWAN BAHASA DAN PUSTAKA 15.20 D1 SABAH 13 BC221002 BAHASA KADAZANDUSUN TAHUN 1 (DVD) DEWAN BAHASA DAN PUSTAKA 60.00 D1 SABAH 14 AA011223 BAHASA MELAYU TAHUN 1 SJK (BA) JILID 1 DEWAN BAHASA DAN PUSTAKA 3.90 D1 SELURUH NEGARA 15 AA011224 BAHASA MELAYU TAHUN 1 SJK (BA) JILID 2 DEWAN BAHASA DAN PUSTAKA 3.90 D1 SELURUH NEGARA 16 AT011225 BAHASA MELAYU TAHUN 1 SJK (BT) DEWAN BAHASA DAN PUSTAKA 9.50 D1 SELURUH NEGARA 17 BA011120 BAHASA MELAYU TAHUN 1 SK (BA) JILID 1 DEWAN BAHASA DAN PUSTAKA 4.00 D1 SELURUH NEGARA 18 BA011121 BAHASA MELAYU TAHUN 1 SK (BA) JILID 2 DEWAN BAHASA DAN PUSTAKA 4.00 D1 SELURUH NEGARA 19 BT011122 BAHASA MELAYU TAHUN 1 SK (BT) DEWAN BAHASA DAN PUSTAKA 9.70 D1 SELURUH NEGARA 20 BA231001 BAHASA SEMAI TAHUN 1 (BA) DEWAN BAHASA DAN PUSTAKA 3.90 D1 PERAK , PAHANG , 21 BT231003 BAHASA SEMAI TAHUN 1 (BT) DEWAN BAHASA DAN PUSTAKA 10.50 D1 PERAK , PAHANG , 22 BA041001 BAHASA TAMIL SEKOLAH KEBANGSAAN TAHUN 1 (BA) DEWAN BAHASA DAN PUSTAKA 9.00 D1 SELURUH NEGARA 23 BT041002 BAHASA TAMIL SEKOLAH KEBANGSAAN TAHUN 1 (BT) DEWAN BAHASA DAN PUSTAKA 19.00 D1 SELURUH NEGARA 24 EA041001 BAHASA TAMIL TAHUN 1 SJKT (BA) JILID 1 MULTI EDUCATIONAL BOOK ENTERPRISE 3.90 D1 SELURUH NEGARA 25 EA041002 BAHASA TAMIL TAHUN 1 SJKT (BA) JILID 2 MULTI EDUCATIONAL BOOK ENTERPRISE 3.90 D1 SELURUH NEGARA 26 ET041003 BAHASA TAMIL TAHUN 1 SJKT (BT) MULTI EDUCATIONAL BOOK ENTERPRISE 14.90 D1 SELURUH NEGARA 27 BT481001 BUKU IQRA', CARA CEPAT BELAJAR MEMBACA AL-QURAN (JILID 1) DARUL FIKIR 9.50 D1 SELURUH NEGARA 28 BT481002 BUKU IQRA, CARA CEPAT BELAJAR MEMBACA AL-QURAN (JILID 2) DARUL FIKIR 5.70 D1 SELURUH NEGARA 29 BA487001 BUKU REKOD PENCAPAIAN MURID DEWAN BAHASA DAN PUSTAKA 2.00 D1,D2,D3 SELURUH NEGARA 30 B391006 CERMAT TIBA SELAMAT TAHUN 1 DEWAN BAHASA DAN PUSTAKA 3.20 D1 SELURUH NEGARA 31 AA021001 ENGLISH YEAR 1 SJK (AB) PERCETAKAN RINA SDN BHD 3.30 D1 SELURUH NEGARA 32 AT021003 ENGLISH YEAR 1 SJK (TB) PERCETAKAN RINA SDN BHD 5.00 D1 SELURUH NEGARA 33 BT021003 ENGLISH YEAR 1 SK DEWAN BAHASA DAN PUSTAKA 9.20 D1 SELURUH NEGARA 34 BA021001 ENGLISH YEAR 1 SK (AB) PART 1 DEWAN BAHASA DAN PUSTAKA 3.80 D1 SELURUH NEGARA 35 BA021002 ENGLISH YEAR 1 SK (AB) PART 2 DEWAN BAHASA DAN PUSTAKA 3.80 D1 SELURUH NEGARA 36 DA081001 MATEMATIK TAHUN 1 SJKC (BA) JILID 1 SASBADI SDN BHD 4.80 D1 SELURUH NEGARA 37 DA081002 MATEMATIK TAHUN 1 SJKC (BA) JILID 2 SASBADI SDN BHD 3.70 D1 SELURUH NEGARA 38 DT081003 MATEMATIK TAHUN 1 SJKC (BT) JILID 1 SASBADI SDN BHD 7.90 D1 SELURUH NEGARA 39 DT081004 MATEMATIK TAHUN 1 SJKC (BT) JILID 2 SASBADI SDN BHD 5.90 D1 SELURUH NEGARA 40 EA081001 MATEMATIK TAHUN 1 SJKT (BA) JILID 1 MULTI EDUCATIONAL BOOK ENTERPRISE 5.20 D1 SELURUH NEGARA 41 EA081002 MATEMATIK TAHUN 1 SJKT (BA) JILID 2 MULTI EDUCATIONAL BOOK ENTERPRISE 4.00 D1 SELURUH NEGARA 42 ET081003 MATEMATIK TAHUN 1 SJKT (BT) JILID 1 MULTI EDUCATIONAL BOOK ENTERPRISE 11.00 D1 SELURUH NEGARA 43 ET081004 MATEMATIK TAHUN 1 SJKT (BT) JILID 2 MULTI EDUCATIONAL BOOK ENTERPRISE 7.50 D1 SELURUH NEGARA 44 BA081001 MATEMATIK TAHUN 1 SK JILID 1 (BA) DEWAN BAHASA DAN PUSTAKA 5.00 D1 SELURUH NEGARA 45 BT081003 MATEMATIK TAHUN 1 SK JILID 1 (BT) DEWAN BAHASA DAN PUSTAKA 7.00 D1 SELURUH NEGARA 46 BA081002 MATEMATIK TAHUN 1 SK JILID 2 (BA) DEWAN BAHASA DAN PUSTAKA 4.20 D1 SELURUH NEGARA 47 BT081004 MATEMATIK TAHUN 1 SK JILID 2 (BT) DEWAN BAHASA DAN PUSTAKA 5.00 D1 SELURUH NEGARA 48 BA101004 PENDIDIKAN ISLAM TAHUN 1 (BA) DEWAN BAHASA DAN PUSTAKA 6.00 D1 SELURUH NEGARA 49 BT101005 PENDIDIKAN ISLAM TAHUN 1 (BT) DEWAN BAHASA DAN PUSTAKA 8.50 D1 SELURUH NEGARA 50 DT121001 PENDIDIKAN JASMANI DAN PENDIDIKAN KESIHATAN TAHUN 1 SJKC THE MALAYA PRESS SDN. BHD. 7.30 D1 SELURUH NEGARA 51 ET121001 PENDIDIKAN JASMANI DAN PENDIDIKAN KESIHATAN TAHUN 1 SJKT PENERBITAN JAYA BAKTI SDN. BHD. 18.00 D1 SELURUH NEGARA 52 BT121061 PENDIDIKAN JASMANI DAN PENDIDIKAN KESIHATAN TAHUN 1 SK DEWAN BAHASA DAN PUSTAKA 6.50 D1 SELURUH NEGARA 53 DT191002 PENDIDIKAN KESENIAN TAHUN 1 SJKC DEWAN BAHASA DAN PUSTAKA 6.30 D1 SELURUH NEGARA 54 DC191001 PENDIDIKAN KESENIAN TAHUN 1 SJKC (DVD) DEWAN BAHASA DAN PUSTAKA 21.00 D1 SELURUH NEGARA SENARAI JUDUL BUKU TEKS CETAKAN SEMULA(BCS) BAGI KEGUNAAN TAHUN 2018
  2. 2. 55 ET191002 PENDIDIKAN KESENIAN TAHUN 1 SJKT UMA PUBLICATIONS 8.70 D1 SELURUH NEGARA 56 EC191001 PENDIDIKAN KESENIAN TAHUN 1 SJKT (DVD) UMA PUBLICATIONS 12.90 D1 SELURUH NEGARA 57 BT191002 PENDIDIKAN KESENIAN TAHUN 1 SK DEWAN BAHASA DAN PUSTAKA 6.00 D1 SELURUH NEGARA 58 BC191001 PENDIDIKAN KESENIAN TAHUN 1 SK (DVD) DEWAN BAHASA DAN PUSTAKA 10.00 D1 SELURUH NEGARA 59 DT111001 PENDIDIKAN MORAL TAHUN 1 SJKC FEDERAL STATIONERY & PUBLISHING COM SDN. BHD. 4.40 D1 SELURUH NEGARA 60 ET111001 PENDIDIKAN MORAL TAHUN 1 SJKT UMA PUBLICATIONS 7.80 D1 SELURUH NEGARA 61 BT111020 PENDIDIKAN MORAL TAHUN 1 SK DEWAN BAHASA DAN PUSTAKA 6.00 D1 SELURUH NEGARA 62 DA071001 SAINS TAHUN 1 SJKC (BA) PROAKTIF MEDIA SDN BHD 2.15 D1 SELURUH NEGARA 63 DT071002 SAINS TAHUN 1 SJKC (BT) PROAKTIF MEDIA SDN BHD 5.40 D1 SELURUH NEGARA 64 EA071001 SAINS TAHUN 1 SJKT (BA) PENERBITAN JAYA BAKTI SDN. BHD. 3.45 D1 SELURUH NEGARA 65 ET071002 SAINS TAHUN 1 SJKT (BT) PENERBITAN JAYA BAKTI SDN. BHD. 9.30 D1 SELURUH NEGARA 66 BA071002 SAINS TAHUN 1 SK (BA) DEWAN BAHASA DAN PUSTAKA 3.50 D1 SELURUH NEGARA 67 BT071003 SAINS TAHUN 1 SK (BT) DEWAN BAHASA DAN PUSTAKA 6.50 D1 SELURUH NEGARA 68 B392009 CERMAT TIBA SELAMAT TAHUN 2 DEWAN BAHASA DAN PUSTAKA 2.50 D2 SELURUH NEGARA 69 BT489003 MUSHAF AL-QURAN RESM UTHMANI DEWAN BAHASA DAN PUSTAKA 35.00 D2 SELURUH NEGARA 70 B413073 BAHASA ARAB TAHUN 3 (BA) DEWAN BAHASA DAN PUSTAKA 4.15 D3 SELURUH NEGARA 71 B413062 BAHASA ARAB TAHUN 3 (BT) DEWAN BAHASA DAN PUSTAKA 5.60 D3 SELURUH NEGARA 72 B033069 BAHASA CINA SEKOLAH KEBANGSAAN TAHUN 3 (BA) PAN MALAYAN PUBLISHING CO. SDN. BHD. 6.50 D3 SELURUH NEGARA 73 B033058 BAHASA CINA SEKOLAH KEBANGSAAN TAHUN 3 (BT) PAN MALAYAN PUBLISHING CO. SDN. BHD. 11.90 D3 SELURUH NEGARA 74 D033312 BAHASA CINA TAHUN 3 SJKC (BA) JILID 1 THE MALAYA PRESS SDN. BHD. 3.50 D3 SELURUH NEGARA 75 D033323 BAHASA CINA TAHUN 3 SJKC (BA) JILID 2 THE MALAYA PRESS SDN. BHD. 3.50 D3 SELURUH NEGARA 76 D033301 BAHASA CINA TAHUN 3 SJKC (BT) THE MALAYA PRESS SDN. BHD. 9.50 D3 SELURUH NEGARA 77 B403034 BAHASA IBAN TAHUN 3 (BA) DEWAN BAHASA DAN PUSTAKA 5.30 D3 SARAWAK 78 B403023 BAHASA IBAN TAHUN 3 (BT) DEWAN BAHASA DAN PUSTAKA 9.30 D3 SARAWAK 79 B423010 BAHASA KADAZANDUSUN TAHUN 3 (BA) DEWAN BAHASA DAN PUSTAKA 6.80 D3 SABAH 80 B423009 BAHASA KADAZANDUSUN TAHUN 3 (BT) DEWAN BAHASA DAN PUSTAKA 13.60 D3 SABAH 81 A013234 BAHASA MALAYSIA TAHUN 3 SJK (BA) JILID 1 DEWAN BAHASA DAN PUSTAKA 3.45 D3 SELURUH NEGARA 82 A013245 BAHASA MALAYSIA TAHUN 3 SJK (BA) JILID 2 DEWAN BAHASA DAN PUSTAKA 3.45 D3 SELURUH NEGARA 83 A013223 BAHASA MALAYSIA TAHUN 3 SJK (BT) DEWAN BAHASA DAN PUSTAKA 8.40 D3 SELURUH NEGARA 84 B013118 BAHASA MALAYSIA TAHUN 3 SK (BA) JILID 1 DEWAN BAHASA DAN PUSTAKA 3.25 D3 SELURUH NEGARA 85 B013129 BAHASA MALAYSIA TAHUN 3 SK (BA) JILID 2 DEWAN BAHASA DAN PUSTAKA 3.25 D3 SELURUH NEGARA 86 B013107 BAHASA MALAYSIA TAHUN 3 SK (BT) DEWAN BAHASA DAN PUSTAKA 9.20 D3 SELURUH NEGARA 87 B043020 BAHASA TAMIL SEKOLAH KEBANGSAAN TAHUN 3 (BA) MULTI EDUCATIONAL BOOK ENTERPRISE 9.00 D3 SELURUH NEGARA 88 B043019 BAHASA TAMIL SEKOLAH KEBANGSAAN TAHUN 3 (BT) MULTI EDUCATIONAL BOOK ENTERPRISE 25.40 D3 SELURUH NEGARA 89 E043117 BAHASA TAMIL TAHUN 3 SJKT (BA) JILID 1 MULTI EDUCATIONAL BOOK ENTERPRISE 4.20 D3 SELURUH NEGARA 90 E043128 BAHASA TAMIL TAHUN 3 SJKT (BA) JILID 2 MULTI EDUCATIONAL BOOK ENTERPRISE 4.20 D3 SELURUH NEGARA 91 E043106 BAHASA TAMIL TAHUN 3 SJKT (BT) MULTI EDUCATIONAL BOOK ENTERPRISE 18.50 D3 SELURUH NEGARA 92 B393002 CERMAT TIBA SELAMAT TAHUN 3 DEWAN BAHASA DAN PUSTAKA 1.80 D3 SELURUH NEGARA 93 D103019 DUNIA SAINS DAN TEKNOLOGI TAHUN 3 SJKC (BA) PAN ASIA PUBLICATIONS SDN. BHD. 2.60 D3 SELURUH NEGARA 94 D103008 DUNIA SAINS DAN TEKNOLOGI TAHUN 3 SJKC (BT) PAN ASIA PUBLICATIONS SDN. BHD. 4.60 D3 SELURUH NEGARA 95 E103010 DUNIA SAINS DAN TEKNOLOGI TAHUN 3 SJKT (BA) UMA PUBLICATIONS 3.80 D3 SELURUH NEGARA 96 E103009 DUNIA SAINS DAN TEKNOLOGI TAHUN 3 SJKT (BT) UMA PUBLICATIONS 11.80 D3 SELURUH NEGARA 97 B103018 DUNIA SAINS DAN TEKNOLOGI TAHUN 3 SK (BA) DEWAN BAHASA DAN PUSTAKA 3.05 D3 SELURUH NEGARA 98 B103007 DUNIA SAINS DAN TEKNOLOGI TAHUN 3 SK (BT) DEWAN BAHASA DAN PUSTAKA 6.80 D3 SELURUH NEGARA 99 A023646 ENGLISH YEAR 3 SJK (AB) DEWAN BAHASA DAN PUSTAKA 3.15 D3 SELURUH NEGARA 100 A023635 ENGLISH YEAR 3 SJK (TB) DEWAN BAHASA DAN PUSTAKA 8.20 D3 SELURUH NEGARA 101 B023010 ENGLISH YEAR 3 SK (AB) DEWAN BAHASA DAN PUSTAKA 4.05 D3 SELURUH NEGARA 102 B023009 ENGLISH YEAR 3 SK (TB) DEWAN BAHASA DAN PUSTAKA 7.50 D3 SELURUH NEGARA 103 D253085 MATEMATIK TAHUN 3 SJKC (BA) PENERBITAN PELANGI SDN. BHD. 3.80 D3 SELURUH NEGARA 104 D253063 MATEMATIK TAHUN 3 SJKC (BT) JILID 1 PENERBITAN PELANGI SDN. BHD. 5.40 D3 SELURUH NEGARA 105 D253074 MATEMATIK TAHUN 3 SJKC (BT) JILID 2 PENERBITAN PELANGI SDN. BHD. 4.50 D3 SELURUH NEGARA 106 E253082 MATEMATIK TAHUN 3 SJKT (BA) PENERBITAN JAYA BAKTI SDN. BHD. 6.90 D3 SELURUH NEGARA 107 E253069 MATEMATIK TAHUN 3 SJKT (BT) JILID 1 PENERBITAN JAYA BAKTI SDN. BHD. 12.90 D3 SELURUH NEGARA 108 E253071 MATEMATIK TAHUN 3 SJKT (BT) JILID 2 PENERBITAN JAYA BAKTI SDN. BHD. 9.30 D3 SELURUH NEGARA 109 B253123 MATEMATIK TAHUN 3 SK (BA) DEWAN BAHASA DAN PUSTAKA 5.55 D3 SELURUH NEGARA 110 B253101 MATEMATIK TAHUN 3 SK (BT) JILID 1 DEWAN BAHASA DAN PUSTAKA 6.80 D3 SELURUH NEGARA 111 B253112 MATEMATIK TAHUN 3 SK (BT) JILID 2 DEWAN BAHASA DAN PUSTAKA 5.50 D3 SELURUH NEGARA
  3. 3. 112 B093018 PENDIDIKAN ISLAM TAHUN 3 (BA) DEWAN BAHASA DAN PUSTAKA 5.20 D3 SELURUH NEGARA 113 B093007 PENDIDIKAN ISLAM TAHUN 3 (BT) DEWAN BAHASA DAN PUSTAKA 7.90 D3 SELURUH NEGARA 114 D323006 PENDIDIKAN JASMANI DAN PENDIDIKAN KESIHATAN TAHUN 3 SJKC THE MALAYA PRESS SDN. BHD. 6.40 D3 SELURUH NEGARA 115 E323022 PENDIDIKAN JASMANI DAN PENDIDIKAN KESIHATAN TAHUN 3 SJKT PENERBITAN JAYA BAKTI SDN. BHD. 12.80 D3 SELURUH NEGARA 116 B323004 PENDIDIKAN JASMANI DAN PENDIDIKAN KESIHATAN TAHUN 3 SK DEWAN BAHASA DAN PUSTAKA 5.90 D3 SELURUH NEGARA 117 D293009 PENDIDIKAN MORAL TAHUN 3 SJKC BEH-ER PUBLICATIONS SDN. BHD 6.00 D3 SELURUH NEGARA 118 E293005 PENDIDIKAN MORAL TAHUN 3 SJKT UMA PUBLICATIONS 9.90 D3 SELURUH NEGARA 119 B293007 PENDIDIKAN MORAL TAHUN 3 SK DEWAN BAHASA DAN PUSTAKA 8.40 D3 SELURUH NEGARA 120 B387001 ANTHOLOGY OF POEMS FOR YEAR 4,5 AND 6 UNIVERSITY BOOKSTORE (M) SDN. BHD. 9.80 D4,D5,D6 SELURUH NEGARA 121 B414008 BAHASA ARAB TAHUN 4 DEWAN BAHASA DAN PUSTAKA 7.20 D4 SELURUH NEGARA 122 B034006 BAHASA CINA SEKOLAH KEBANGSAAN TAHUN 4 DEWAN BAHASA DAN PUSTAKA 12.20 D4 SELURUH NEGARA 123 D034006 BAHASA CINA TAHUN 4 SJKC THE MALAYA PRESS SDN. BHD. 10.90 D4 SELURUH NEGARA 124 B404004 BAHASA IBAN TAHUN 4 DEWAN BAHASA DAN PUSTAKA 15.70 D4 SARAWAK 125 B424012 BAHASA KADAZANDUSUN TAHUN 4 DEWAN BAHASA DAN PUSTAKA 20.70 D4 SABAH 126 A014002 BAHASA MALAYSIA TAHUN 4 SJK DEWAN BAHASA DAN PUSTAKA 9.60 D4 SELURUH NEGARA 127 B014008 BAHASA MALAYSIA TAHUN 4 SK DEWAN BAHASA DAN PUSTAKA 12.30 D4 SELURUH NEGARA 128 B464008 BAHASA SEMAI TAHUN 4 DEWAN BAHASA DAN PUSTAKA 14.30 D4 PERAK , PAHANG , 129 B044006 BAHASA TAMIL SEKOLAH KEBANGSAAN TAHUN 4 DEWAN BAHASA DAN PUSTAKA 20.70 D4 SELURUH NEGARA 130 E044008 BAHASA TAMIL TAHUN 4 SJKT MULTI EDUCATIONAL BOOK ENTERPRISE 17.90 D4 SELURUH NEGARA 131 B394005 CERMAT TIBA SELAMAT TAHUN 4 DEWAN BAHASA DAN PUSTAKA 1.80 D4 SELURUH NEGARA 132 A024006 ENGLISH YEAR 4 SJK PERCETAKAN RINA SDN BHD 5.95 D4 SELURUH NEGARA 133 B024002 ENGLISH YEAR 4 SK DEWAN BAHASA DAN PUSTAKA 9.60 D4 SELURUH NEGARA 134 D254006 MATEMATIK TAHUN 4 SJKC PENERBITAN PELANGI SDN. BHD. 10.80 D4 SELURUH NEGARA 135 E254002 MATEMATIK TAHUN 4 SJKT MULTI EDUCATIONAL BOOK ENTERPRISE 18.90 D4 SELURUH NEGARA 136 B254004 MATEMATIK TAHUN 4 SK DEWAN BAHASA DAN PUSTAKA 14.80 D4 SELURUH NEGARA 137 B094060 PENDIDIKAN ISLAM TAHUN 4 DEWAN BAHASA DAN PUSTAKA 11.40 D4 SELURUH NEGARA 138 D324009 PENDIDIKAN JASMANI TAHUN 4 SJKC THE MALAYA PRESS SDN. BHD. 4.65 D4 SELURUH NEGARA 139 E324005 PENDIDIKAN JASMANI TAHUN 4 SJKT PENERBITAN JAYA BAKTI SDN. BHD. 13.95 D4 SELURUH NEGARA 140 B324007 PENDIDIKAN JASMANI TAHUN 4 SK DEWAN BAHASA DAN PUSTAKA 4.90 D4 SELURUH NEGARA 141 D194007 PENDIDIKAN KESIHATAN TAHUN 4 SJKC PAN MALAYAN PUBLISHING CO. SDN. BHD. 3.80 D4 SELURUH NEGARA 142 E194003 PENDIDIKAN KESIHATAN TAHUN 4 SJKT PENERBITAN JAYA BAKTI SDN. BHD. 11.70 D4 SELURUH NEGARA 143 B194001 PENDIDIKAN KESIHATAN TAHUN 4 SK DEWAN BAHASA DAN PUSTAKA 3.80 D4 SELURUH NEGARA 144 D294002 PENDIDIKAN MORAL TAHUN 4 SJKC GEMILANG PUBLISHING SDN BHD 4.90 D4 SELURUH NEGARA 145 E294008 PENDIDIKAN MORAL TAHUN 4 SJKT UMA PUBLICATIONS 15.40 D4 SELURUH NEGARA 146 B294070 PENDIDIKAN MORAL TAHUN 4 SK DEWAN BAHASA DAN PUSTAKA 10.60 D4 SELURUH NEGARA 147 D314005 PENDIDIKAN MUZIK TAHUN 4 SJKC PAN MALAYAN PUBLISHING CO. SDN. BHD. 5.50 D4 SELURUH NEGARA 148 E314001 PENDIDIKAN MUZIK TAHUN 4 SJKT MULTI EDUCATIONAL BOOK ENTERPRISE 11.30 D4 SELURUH NEGARA 149 B314003 PENDIDIKAN MUZIK TAHUN 4 SK DEWAN BAHASA DAN PUSTAKA 4.60 D4 SELURUH NEGARA 150 D374009 PENDIDIKAN SENI VISUAL TAHUN 4 SJKC PROAKTIF MEDIA SDN BHD 4.15 D4 SELURUH NEGARA 151 E374005 PENDIDIKAN SENI VISUAL TAHUN 4 SJKT MULTI EDUCATIONAL BOOK ENTERPRISE 11.50 D4 SELURUH NEGARA 152 B374003 PENDIDIKAN SENI VISUAL TAHUN 4 SK DEWAN BAHASA DAN PUSTAKA 4.60 D4 SELURUH NEGARA 153 D354001 REKA BENTUK DAN TEKNOLOGI TAHUN 4 SJKC E PUBLICATION SDN BHD 5.45 D4 SELURUH NEGARA 154 E354007 REKA BENTUK DAN TEKNOLOGI TAHUN 4 SJKT MULTI EDUCATIONAL BOOK ENTERPRISE 12.60 D4 SELURUH NEGARA 155 B354009 REKA BENTUK DAN TEKNOLOGI TAHUN 4 SK DEWAN BAHASA DAN PUSTAKA 5.90 D4 SELURUH NEGARA 156 D104001 SAINS TAHUN 4 SJKC PAN ASIA PUBLICATIONS SDN. BHD. 7.70 D4 SELURUH NEGARA 157 E104007 SAINS TAHUN 4 SJKT PENERBITAN JAYA BAKTI SDN. BHD. 18.90 D4 SELURUH NEGARA 158 B104004 SAINS TAHUN 4 SK DEWAN BAHASA DAN PUSTAKA 10.50 D4 SELURUH NEGARA 159 D074004 SEJARAH TAHUN 4 SJKC DEWAN BAHASA DAN PUSTAKA 9.60 D4 SELURUH NEGARA 160 E074070 SEJARAH TAHUN 4 SJKT DEWAN BAHASA DAN PUSTAKA 17.70 D4 SELURUH NEGARA 161 B074002 SEJARAH TAHUN 4 SK DEWAN BAHASA DAN PUSTAKA 9.60 D4 SELURUH NEGARA 162 D364005 TEKNOLOGI MAKLUMAT DAN KOMUNIKASI TAHUN 4 SJKC DEWAN BAHASA DAN PUSTAKA 6.60 D4 SELURUH NEGARA 163 E364001 TEKNOLOGI MAKLUMAT DAN KOMUNIKASI TAHUN 4 SJKT UMA PUBLICATIONS 13.20 D4 SELURUH NEGARA 164 B364003 TEKNOLOGI MAKLUMAT DAN KOMUNIKASI TAHUN 4 SK DEWAN BAHASA DAN PUSTAKA 5.40 D4 SELURUH NEGARA 165 B384002 THE JUNGLE BOOK IMS BOOKS TRADING SDN BHD 10.20 D4 SELURUH NEGARA 166 B384001 THE KING OF KITES SYARIKAT ARENA ILMU 11.40 D4 SELURUH NEGARA 167 B385004 AND SOMETHING WEIRD HAPPENED YEAR 5 DANALIS DISTRIBUTORS SDN. BHD. 10.60 D5 SELURUH NEGARA 168 B415045 BAHASA ARAB TAHUN 5 DEWAN BAHASA DAN PUSTAKA 7.80 D5 SELURUH NEGARA
  4. 4. 169 D035214 BAHASA CINA TAHUN 5 SJKC THE MALAYA PRESS SDN. BHD. 11.80 D5 SELURUH NEGARA 170 B035043 BAHASA CINA TAHUN 5 SK DEWAN BAHASA DAN PUSTAKA 12.30 D5 SELURUH NEGARA 171 B405029 BAHASA IBAN TAHUN 5 DEWAN BAHASA DAN PUSTAKA 15.80 D5 SARAWAK 172 B425016 BAHASA KADAZANDUSUN TAHUN 5 DEWAN BAHASA DAN PUSTAKA 20.70 D5 SABAH 173 A015209 BAHASA MALAYSIA TAHUN 5 SJK DEWAN BAHASA DAN PUSTAKA 10.70 D5 SELURUH NEGARA 174 B015067 BAHASA MALAYSIA TAHUN 5 SK DEWAN BAHASA DAN PUSTAKA 12.90 D5 SELURUH NEGARA 175 B465001 BAHASA SEMAI TAHUN 5 DEWAN BAHASA DAN PUSTAKA 15.00 D5 PERAK , PAHANG , 176 E045158 BAHASA TAMIL TAHUN 5 SJKT MULTI EDUCATIONAL BOOK ENTERPRISE 16.50 D5 SELURUH NEGARA 177 B045047 BAHASA TAMIL TAHUN 5 SK DEWAN BAHASA DAN PUSTAKA 14.60 D5 SELURUH NEGARA 178 B395008 CERMAT TIBA SELAMAT TAHUN 5 DEWAN BAHASA DAN PUSTAKA 2.50 D5 SELURUH NEGARA 179 A025156 ENGLISH YEAR 5 SJK PERCETAKAN RINA SDN BHD 6.50 D5 SELURUH NEGARA 180 B025050 ENGLISH YEAR 5 SK DEWAN BAHASA DAN PUSTAKA 9.70 D5 SELURUH NEGARA 181 B385015 GULLIVER'S TRAVELS YEAR 5 NND ENTERPRISE 10.80 D5 SELURUH NEGARA 182 D255114 MATEMATIK TAHUN 5 SJKC H & K EDUCATIONAL SDN. BHD. 9.90 D5 SELURUH NEGARA 183 E255082 MATEMATIK TAHUN 5 SJKT PENERBITAN JAYA BAKTI SDN. BHD. 21.00 D5 SELURUH NEGARA 184 B255110 MATEMATIK TAHUN 5 SK DEWAN BAHASA DAN PUSTAKA 14.60 D5 SELURUH NEGARA 185 B095070 PENDIDIKAN ISLAM TAHUN 5 DEWAN BAHASA DAN PUSTAKA 11.70 D5 SELURUH NEGARA 186 D325034 PENDIDIKAN JASMANI TAHUN 5 SJKC THE MALAYA PRESS SDN. BHD. 4.90 D5 SELURUH NEGARA 187 E325041 PENDIDIKAN JASMANI TAHUN 5 SJKT PENERBITAN JAYA BAKTI SDN. BHD. 17.50 D5 SELURUH NEGARA 188 B325033 PENDIDIKAN JASMANI TAHUN 5 SK DEWAN BAHASA DAN PUSTAKA 5.30 D5 SELURUH NEGARA 189 D195000 PENDIDIKAN KESIHATAN TAHUN 5 SJKC HENG HUI ENTERPRISE SDN. BHD. 3.30 D5 SELURUH NEGARA 190 E195006 PENDIDIKAN KESIHATAN TAHUN 5 SJKT PENERBITAN JAYA BAKTI SDN. BHD. 16.50 D5 SELURUH NEGARA 191 B195008 PENDIDIKAN KESIHATAN TAHUN 5 SK DEWAN BAHASA DAN PUSTAKA 4.20 D5 SELURUH NEGARA 192 D295061 PENDIDIKAN MORAL TAHUN 5 SJKC GEMILANG PUBLISHING SDN BHD 6.90 D5 SELURUH NEGARA 193 E295056 PENDIDIKAN MORAL TAHUN 5 SJKT UMA PUBLICATIONS 16.80 D5 SELURUH NEGARA 194 B295047 PENDIDIKAN MORAL TAHUN 5 SK DEWAN BAHASA DAN PUSTAKA 10.20 D5 SELURUH NEGARA 195 D315008 PENDIDIKAN MUZIK TAHUN 5 SJKC PAN MALAYAN PUBLISHING CO. SDN. BHD. 5.40 D5 SELURUH NEGARA 196 E315004 PENDIDIKAN MUZIK TAHUN 5 SJKT MULTI EDUCATIONAL BOOK ENTERPRISE 14.90 D5 SELURUH NEGARA 197 B315006 PENDIDIKAN MUZIK TAHUN 5 SK DEWAN BAHASA DAN PUSTAKA 5.10 D5 SELURUH NEGARA 198 D375002 PENDIDIKAN SENI VISUAL TAHUN 5 SJKC PROAKTIF MEDIA SDN BHD 4.65 D5 SELURUH NEGARA 199 E375008 PENDIDIKAN SENI VISUAL TAHUN 5 SJKT MULTI EDUCATIONAL BOOK ENTERPRISE 10.90 D5 SELURUH NEGARA 200 B375000 PENDIDIKAN SENI VISUAL TAHUN 5 SK DEWAN BAHASA DAN PUSTAKA 5.10 D5 SELURUH NEGARA 201 D355004 REKA BENTUK DAN TEKNOLOGI TAHUN 5 SJKC SASBADI SDN BHD 5.70 D5 SELURUH NEGARA 202 E355000 REKA BENTUK DAN TEKNOLOGI TAHUN 5 SJKT MULTI EDUCATIONAL BOOK ENTERPRISE 15.90 D5 SELURUH NEGARA 203 B355002 REKA BENTUK DAN TEKNOLOGI TAHUN 5 SK DEWAN BAHASA DAN PUSTAKA 6.50 D5 SELURUH NEGARA 204 D105140 SAINS TAHUN 5 SJKC PAN ASIA PUBLICATIONS SDN. BHD. 8.50 D5 SELURUH NEGARA 205 E105066 SAINS TAHUN 5 SJKT PENERBITAN JAYA BAKTI SDN. BHD. 19.90 D5 SELURUH NEGARA 206 B105080 SAINS TAHUN 5 SK DEWAN BAHASA DAN PUSTAKA 12.70 D5 SELURUH NEGARA 207 D075007 SEJARAH TAHUN 5 SJKC DEWAN BAHASA DAN PUSTAKA 9.80 D5 SELURUH NEGARA 208 E075003 SEJARAH TAHUN 5 SJKT DEWAN BAHASA DAN PUSTAKA 16.10 D5 SELURUH NEGARA 209 B075005 SEJARAH TAHUN 5 SK DEWAN BAHASA DAN PUSTAKA 9.70 D5 SELURUH NEGARA 210 D365008 TEKNOLOGI MAKLUMAT DAN KOMUNIKASI TAHUN 5 SJKC PENERBIT BESTARI SDN. BHD. 7.00 D5 SELURUH NEGARA 211 E365004 TEKNOLOGI MAKLUMAT DAN KOMUNIKASI TAHUN 5 SJKT UMA PUBLICATIONS 15.10 D5 SELURUH NEGARA 212 B365006 TEKNOLOGI MAKLUMAT DAN KOMUNIKASI TAHUN 5 SK DEWAN BAHASA DAN PUSTAKA 6.00 D5 SELURUH NEGARA 213 B416006 BAHASA ARAB TAHUN 6 DEWAN BAHASA DAN PUSTAKA 8.20 D6 SELURUH NEGARA 214 D036222 BAHASA CINA TAHUN 6 SJKC THE MALAYA PRESS SDN. BHD. 12.00 D6 SELURUH NEGARA 215 B036036 BAHASA CINA TAHUN 6 SK DEWAN BAHASA DAN PUSTAKA 12.40 D6 SELURUH NEGARA 216 B406013 BAHASA IBAN TAHUN 6 DEWAN BAHASA DAN PUSTAKA 16.00 D6 SARAWAK 217 B426009 BAHASA KADAZANDUSUN TAHUN 6 DEWAN BAHASA DAN PUSTAKA 22.20 D6 SABAH 218 B016061 BAHASA MELAYU TAHUN 6 DEWAN BAHASA DAN PUSTAKA 11.90 D6 SELURUH NEGARA 219 A016202 BAHASA MELAYU TAHUN 6 SJK DEWAN BAHASA DAN PUSTAKA 11.20 D6 SELURUH NEGARA 220 E046142 BAHASA TAMIL TAHUN 6 SJKT MULTI EDUCATIONAL BOOK ENTERPRISE 17.00 D6 SELURUH NEGARA 221 B046040 BAHASA TAMIL TAHUN 6 SK DEWAN BAHASA DAN PUSTAKA 15.20 D6 SELURUH NEGARA 222 B396001 CERMAT TIBA SELAMAT TAHUN 6 DEWAN BAHASA DAN PUSTAKA 1.60 D6 SELURUH NEGARA 223 A026149 ENGLISH YEAR 6 SJK PERCETAKAN RINA SDN BHD 5.95 D6 SELURUH NEGARA 224 B026043 ENGLISH YEAR 6 SK DEWAN BAHASA DAN PUSTAKA 9.90 D6 SELURUH NEGARA 225 D256005 MATEMATIK TAHUN 6 SJKC PENERBITAN PELANGI SDN. BHD. 7.80 D6 SELURUH NEGARA
  5. 5. 226 E256020 MATEMATIK TAHUN 6 SJKT MULTI EDUCATIONAL BOOK ENTERPRISE 13.90 D6 SELURUH NEGARA 227 B256045 MATEMATIK TAHUN 6 SK DEWAN BAHASA DAN PUSTAKA 12.10 D6 SELURUH NEGARA 228 B096052 PENDIDIKAN ISLAM TAHUN 6 DEWAN BAHASA DAN PUSTAKA 12.10 D6 SELURUH NEGARA 229 D326028 PENDIDIKAN JASMANI TAHUN 6 SJKC ODONATA PUBLISHING (M) CO. SDN. BHD. 5.20 D6 SELURUH NEGARA 230 E326024 PENDIDIKAN JASMANI TAHUN 6 SJKT PENERBITAN JAYA BAKTI SDN. BHD. 18.90 D6 SELURUH NEGARA 231 B326026 PENDIDIKAN JASMANI TAHUN 6 SK DEWAN BAHASA DAN PUSTAKA 5.50 D6 SELURUH NEGARA 232 D196001 PENDIDIKAN KESIHATAN TAHUN 6 SJKC FEDERAL STATIONERY & PUBLISHING COM SDN. BHD. 2.80 D6 SELURUH NEGARA 233 E196001 PENDIDIKAN KESIHATAN TAHUN 6 SJKT PENERBITAN JAYA BAKTI SDN. BHD. 17.40 D6 SELURUH NEGARA 234 B196001 PENDIDIKAN KESIHATAN TAHUN 6 SK DEWAN BAHASA DAN PUSTAKA 4.50 D6 SELURUH NEGARA 235 D296054 PENDIDIKAN MORAL TAHUN 6 SJKC GEMILANG PUBLISHING SDN BHD 5.90 D6 SELURUH NEGARA 236 E296038 PENDIDIKAN MORAL TAHUN 6 SJKT UMA PUBLICATIONS 18.00 D6 SELURUH NEGARA 237 B296041 PENDIDIKAN MORAL TAHUN 6 SK DEWAN BAHASA DAN PUSTAKA 10.50 D6 SELURUH NEGARA 238 D316001 PENDIDIKAN MUZIK TAHUN 6 SJKC PAN MALAYAN PUBLISHING CO. SDN. BHD. 5.50 D6 SELURUH NEGARA 239 E316001 PENDIDIKAN MUZIK TAHUN 6 SJKT MULTI EDUCATIONAL BOOK ENTERPRISE 14.90 D6 SELURUH NEGARA 240 B316001 PENDIDIKAN MUZIK TAHUN 6 SK DEWAN BAHASA DAN PUSTAKA 6.50 D6 SELURUH NEGARA 241 D376002 PENDIDIKAN SENI VISUAL TAHUN 6 SJKC PROAKTIF MEDIA SDN BHD 4.65 D6 SELURUH NEGARA 242 E376001 PENDIDIKAN SENI VISUAL TAHUN 6 SJKT MULTI EDUCATIONAL BOOK ENTERPRISE 11.20 D6 SELURUH NEGARA 243 B376001 PENDIDIKAN SENI VISUAL TAHUN 6 SK DEWAN BAHASA DAN PUSTAKA 5.00 D6 SELURUH NEGARA 244 D356001 REKA BENTUK DAN TEKNOLOGI TAHUN 6 SJKC SASBADI SDN BHD 4.00 D6 SELURUH NEGARA 245 E356001 REKA BENTUK DAN TEKNOLOGI TAHUN 6 SJKT MULTI EDUCATIONAL BOOK ENTERPRISE 14.80 D6 SELURUH NEGARA 246 B356001 REKA BENTUK DAN TEKNOLOGI TAHUN 6 SK DEWAN BAHASA DAN PUSTAKA 4.80 D6 SELURUH NEGARA 247 D106012 SAINS TAHUN 6 SJKC PAN ASIA PUBLICATIONS SDN. BHD. 7.95 D6 SELURUH NEGARA 248 E106022 SAINS TAHUN 6 SJKT PENERBITAN JAYA BAKTI SDN. BHD. 25.50 D6 SELURUH NEGARA 249 B106062 SAINS TAHUN 6 SK DEWAN BAHASA DAN PUSTAKA 13.00 D6 SELURUH NEGARA 250 D076001 SEJARAH TAHUN 6 SJKC DEWAN BAHASA DAN PUSTAKA 13.50 D6 SELURUH NEGARA 251 E076001 SEJARAH TAHUN 6 SJKT DEWAN BAHASA DAN PUSTAKA 22.00 D6 SELURUH NEGARA 252 B076001 SEJARAH TAHUN 6 SK DEWAN BAHASA DAN PUSTAKA 13.20 D6 SELURUH NEGARA 253 B386001 STORY WORLD - AKBAR'S DREAM YEAR 6 TRADE SERVE RESOURCES 11.40 D6 SELURUH NEGARA 254 D366001 TEKNOLOGI MAKLUMAT DAN KOMUNIKASI TAHUN 6 SJKC PENERBIT BESTARI SDN. BHD. 6.80 D6 SELURUH NEGARA 255 E366001 TEKNOLOGI MAKLUMAT DAN KOMUNIKASI TAHUN 6 SJKT MULTI EDUCATIONAL BOOK ENTERPRISE 14.30 D6 SELURUH NEGARA 256 B366002 TEKNOLOGI MAKLUMAT DAN KOMUNIKASI TAHUN 6 SK DEWAN BAHASA DAN PUSTAKA 6.00 D6 SELURUH NEGARA 257 B386002 WIZARD OF OZ YEAR 6 TRADE SERVE RESOURCES 12.40 D6 SELURUH NEGARA 258 F330047 AMALAN BAHASA MELAYU KELAS PERALIHAN DEWAN BAHASA DAN PUSTAKA 12.10 P SELURUH NEGARA 259 G030115 BAHASA CINA KELAS PERALIHAN ODONATA PUBLISHING (M) CO. SDN. BHD. 12.50 P SELURUH NEGARA 260 F010191 BAHASA MELAYU KELAS PERALIHAN DEWAN BAHASA DAN PUSTAKA 12.10 P SELURUH NEGARA 261 G040042 BAHASA TAMIL KELAS PERALIHAN MULTI EDUCATIONAL BOOK ENTERPRISE 11.50 P SELURUH NEGARA 262 F020240 ENGLISH REMOVE CLASS ARAS MEGA(M) SDN. BHD. 12.60 P SELURUH NEGARA 263 F591099 20,000 LEAGUES UNDER THE SEA DELIMA ILMU ENTERPRISE 9.00 T1 PULAU PINANG , PERLIS , KELANTAN , PERAK , KEDAH , 264 FT257002 ADOSPHERE 1 PIEFKE TRADING 60.00 T1,T2 SELURUH NEGARA 265 F601032 AL-LUGHAH AL-ARABIAH AL-MU'ASIRAH TINGKATAN 1 (BA) EDARAN KEMAJUAN (M) SDN. BHD. 9.50 T1 SELURUH NEGARA 266 F601021 AL-LUGHAH AL-ARABIAH AL-MU'ASIRAH TINGKATAN 1 (BT) EDARAN KEMAJUAN (M) SDN. BHD. 17.50 T1 SELURUH NEGARA 267 F487012 AL-QURAN AL-KARIM TELAGA BIRU SDN. BHD. 31.50 T1 SELURUH NEGARA 268 F487023 AL-QURAN AL-KARIM DENGAN TERJEMAHAN TELAGA BIRU SDN. BHD. 33.50 T1 SELURUH NEGARA 269 F601010 AL-SYARIAH TINGKATAN 1 TELAGA BIRU SDN. BHD. 15.00 T1 SELURUH NEGARA 270 F051101 ANTOLOGI KOMPONEN SASTERA (KOMSAS) DALAM MATA PELAJARAN BAHASA MALAYSIA TINGKATAN 1 DEWAN BAHASA DAN PUSTAKA 4.10 T1 SELURUH NEGARA 271 FT301001 ASAS SAINS KOMPUTER TINGKATAN 1 PERCETAKAN RINA SDN BHD 7.90 T1 SELURUH NEGARA 272 FT211099 BAHASA ARAB TINGKATAN 1 TELAGA BIRU SDN. BHD. 10.90 T1 SELURUH NEGARA 273 FT031001 BAHASA CINA TINGKATAN 1 THE MALAYA PRESS SDN. BHD. 12.50 T1 SELURUH NEGARA 274 FT201003 BAHASA IBAN TINGKATAN 1 DEWAN BAHASA DAN PUSTAKA 24.80 T1 SARAWAK 275 FT247002 BAHASA JEPUN MENENGAH RENDAH TELAGA BIRU SDN. BHD. 34.80 T1 SELURUH NEGARA 276 FC247001 BAHASA JEPUN MENENGAH RENDAH (DVD AUDIO) TELAGA BIRU SDN. BHD. - T1 SELURUH NEGARA 277 FT221001 BAHASA KADAZANDUSUN TINGKATAN 1 DEWAN BAHASA DAN PUSTAKA 30.00 T1 SABAH 278 FT011001 BAHASA MELAYU TINGKATAN 1 DEWAN BAHASA DAN PUSTAKA 13.20 T1 SELURUH NEGARA 279 FT231001 BAHASA SEMAI TINGKATAN 1 DEWAN BAHASA DAN PUSTAKA 15.00 T1 PERAK , PAHANG , 280 FT041001 BAHASA TAMIL TINGKATAN 1 MULTI EDUCATIONAL BOOK ENTERPRISE 10.85 T1 SELURUH NEGARA
  6. 6. 281 F487009 DAFTAR HIFZ AL-QURAN TINGKATAN 1 HINGGA TINGKATAN 3 ARAS MEGA(M) SDN. BHD. 19.80 T1,T2,T3 SELURUH NEGARA 282 F051145 DESTINASI IMPIAN DEWAN BAHASA DAN PUSTAKA 5.20 T1 WILAYAH PERSEKUTUAN KUALA LUMPUR , WILAYAH PERSEKUTUAN PUTRAJAYA , NEGERI SEMBILAN , SELANGOR , 283 FT267002 DEUTSCH.COM 1 PIEFKE TRADING 66.00 T1,T2 SELURUH NEGARA 284 FT021001 ENGLISH FORM 1 PENERBITAN PELANGI SDN. BHD. 7.50 T1 SELURUH NEGARA 285 F591102 FAIR'S FAIR ZULFASHAH BOOK SERVICE 12.50 T1 SELURUH NEGARA 286 F051112 FORMULA TERMODINAMIK DEWAN BAHASA DAN PUSTAKA 6.10 T1 TERENGGANU , MELAKA , KELANTAN , PAHANG , 287 FT281001 GEOGRAFI TINGKATAN 1 ERA VISI SDN. BHD. 9.30 T1 SELURUH NEGARA 288 F591088 KING ARTHUR SYARIKAT HARFA SDN. BHD. 12.60 T1 JOHOR , WILAYAH PERSEKUTUAN LABUAN , TERENGGANU , SABAH , SARAWAK , PAHANG , 289 F481034 MAHARAT AL-QURAN TINGKATAN 1 TELAGA BIRU SDN. BHD. 24.20 T1 SELURUH NEGARA 290 FT081001 MATEMATIK TINGKATAN 1 PENERBITAN PELANGI SDN. BHD. 10.00 T1 SELURUH NEGARA 291 F051134 PELARI MUDA DEWAN BAHASA DAN PUSTAKA 6.60 T1 PULAU PINANG , PERLIS , PERAK , KEDAH , 292 FT101092 PENDIDIKAN ISLAM TINGKATAN 1 DEWAN BAHASA DAN PUSTAKA 12.00 T1 SELURUH NEGARA 293 FT121043 PENDIDIKAN JASMANI DAN PENDIDIKAN KESIHATAN TINGKATAN 1 ARAS MEGA(M) SDN. BHD. 7.45 T1 SELURUH NEGARA 294 F391003 PENDIDIKAN KESELAMATAN JALAN RAYA (PKJR) DALAM MATA PELAJARAN BAHASA MALAYSIA TINGKATAN 1 RIMBUNAN ILMU SDN. BHD. 2.60 T1 WILAYAH PERSEKUTUAN KUALA LUMPUR , WILAYAH PERSEKUTUAN PUTRAJAYA , PULAU PINANG , PERLIS , TERENGGANU , KELANTAN , SELANGOR , KEDAH , 295 F391004 PENDIDIKAN KESELAMATAN JALAN RAYA (PKJR) DALAM MATA PELAJARAN BAHASA MALAYSIA TINGKATAN 1 CERDIK PUBLICATIONS SDN. BHD. 3.00 T1 JOHOR , WILAYAH PERSEKUTUAN LABUAN , NEGERI SEMBILAN , SABAH , MELAKA , SARAWAK , PERAK , PAHANG , 296 FT111051 PENDIDIKAN MORAL TINGKATAN 1 DEWAN BAHASA DAN PUSTAKA 13.50 T1 SELURUH NEGARA 297 FT171002 PENDIDIKAN MUZIK TINGKATAN 1 ARAS MEGA(M) SDN. BHD. 12.20 T1 SELURUH NEGARA 298 FC171001 PENDIDIKAN MUZIK TINGKATAN 1 (DVD) ARAS MEGA(M) SDN. BHD. - T1 SELURUH NEGARA 299 FT181001 PENDIDIKAN SENI VISUAL TINGKATAN 1 PENERBIT BESTARI SDN. BHD. 6.85 T1 SELURUH NEGARA 300 F597008 POETRY FOR PLEASURE EVERBEST MEDIA SDN BHD 9.00 T1,T2,T3 SELURUH NEGARA 301 FT271001 REKA BENTUK DAN TEKNOLOGI TINGKATAN 1 PUSTAKA PEPADA JAYA SDN. BHD. 6.50 T1 SELURUH NEGARA 302 FT071001 SAINS TINGKATAN 1 KARANGKRAF NETWORK SDN BHD 9.90 T1 SELURUH NEGARA 303 F051123 SEJAMBAK BAKTI DEWAN BAHASA DAN PUSTAKA 9.10 T1 JOHOR , WILAYAH PERSEKUTUAN LABUAN , SABAH , SARAWAK , 304 FT091095 SEJARAH TINGKATAN 1 DEWAN BAHASA DAN PUSTAKA 11.50 T1 SELURUH NEGARA 305 FT501003 SENI MUZIK TINGKATAN 1 DEWAN BAHASA DAN PUSTAKA 15.00 T1 SELURUH NEGARA 306 FC501002 SENI MUZIK TINGKATAN 1 (DVD AUDIO) DEWAN BAHASA DAN PUSTAKA 9.00 T1 SELURUH NEGARA 307 FT501005 SENI TARI TINGKATAN 1 DEWAN BAHASA DAN PUSTAKA 17.00 T1 SELURUH NEGARA 308 FC501004 SENI TARI TINGKATAN 1 (DVD) DEWAN BAHASA DAN PUSTAKA 9.00 T1 SELURUH NEGARA 309 FT501007 SENI TEATER TINGKATAN 1 DEWAN BAHASA DAN PUSTAKA 11.00 T1 SELURUH NEGARA 310 FC501006 SENI TEATER TINGKATAN 1 (DVD) DEWAN BAHASA DAN PUSTAKA 9.00 T1 SELURUH NEGARA 311 FT501001 SENI VISUAL TINGKATAN 1 DEWAN BAHASA DAN PUSTAKA 18.50 T1 SELURUH NEGARA 312 F591077 THE SWISS FAMILY ROBINSON TRADE SERVE RESOURCES 11.00 T1 WILAYAH PERSEKUTUAN KUALA LUMPUR , WILAYAH PERSEKUTUAN PUTRAJAYA , NEGERI SEMBILAN , MELAKA , SELANGOR , 313 F601009 USUL AL-DIN TINGKATAN 1 TELAGA BIRU SDN. BHD. 13.80 T1 SELURUH NEGARA 314 F602004 AL-LUGHAH AL-ARABIAH AL-MUâ€™ASIRAH TINGKATAN 2 (BA) TELAGA BIRU SDN. BHD. 9.70 T2 SELURUH NEGARA 315 F602003 AL-LUGHAH AL-ARABIAH AL-MUâ€™ASIRAH TINGKATAN 2 (BT) TELAGA BIRU SDN. BHD. 15.90 T2 SELURUH NEGARA
  7. 7. 316 F602002 AL-SYARIAH TINGKATAN 2 TELAGA BIRU SDN. BHD. 14.80 T2 SELURUH NEGARA 317 F052092 ANTOLOGI TEKS KOMPONEN SASTERA (KOMSAS) DALAM MATA PELAJARAN BAHASA MALAYSIA TINGKATAN 2 ARAH PENDIDIKAN SDN. BHD 3.90 T2 SELURUH NEGARA 318 F052093 DARAH TITIK DI SEMANTAN TINGKATAN 2 DEWAN BAHASA DAN PUSTAKA 10.00 T2 JOHOR , WILAYAH PERSEKUTUAN LABUAN , SABAH , SARAWAK , 319 F052094 JALAN KE PUNCAK TINGKATAN 2 DEWAN BAHASA DAN PUSTAKA 8.00 T2 PULAU PINANG , PERLIS , PERAK , KEDAH , 320 F052095 JEJAK MONPUS TINGKATAN 2 PENERBITAN PELANGI SDN. BHD. 10.50 T2 TERENGGANU , MELAKA , KELANTAN , PAHANG , 321 F482002 MAHARAT AL-QURAN TINGKATAN 2 ARAS MEGA(M) SDN. BHD. 14.90 T2 SELURUH NEGARA 322 F052096 MENITI IMPIAN TINGKATAN 2 DEWAN BAHASA DAN PUSTAKA 12.50 T2 WILAYAH PERSEKUTUAN KUALA LUMPUR , WILAYAH PERSEKUTUAN PUTRAJAYA , NEGERI SEMBILAN , SELANGOR , 323 F592001 ONE THOUSAND DOLLARS AND OTHER PLAYS FORM 2 SYARIKAT HARFA SDN. BHD. 13.50 T2 SELURUH NEGARA 324 F392001 PENDIDIKAN KESELAMATAN JALAN RAYA (PKJR) DALAM MATA PELAJARAN BAHASA MALAYSIA TINGKATAN 2 ABADI ILMU SDN. BHD. 1.70 T2 WILAYAH PERSEKUTUAN KUALA LUMPUR , WILAYAH PERSEKUTUAN PUTRAJAYA , PULAU PINANG , PERLIS , TERENGGANU , KELANTAN , SELANGOR , KEDAH , 325 F392002 PENDIDIKAN KESELAMATAN JALAN RAYA (PKJR) DALAM MATA PELAJARAN BAHASA MALAYSIA TINGKATAN 2 TELAGA BIRU SDN. BHD. 2.05 T2 JOHOR , WILAYAH PERSEKUTUAN LABUAN , NEGERI SEMBILAN , SABAH , MELAKA , SARAWAK , PERAK , PAHANG , 326 F592002 SHORT STORY ARENA FORM 2 KUMPULAN DESA FIKIR SDN. BHD. 17.90 T2 SELURUH NEGARA 327 F602001 USUL AL-DIN TINGKATAN 2 TELAGA BIRU SDN. BHD. 15.50 T2 SELURUH NEGARA 328 FT603004 AL-LUGHAH AL-ARABIAH AL-MU'ASIRAH TINGKATAN 3 TELAGA BIRU SDN. BHD. 17.20 T3 SELURUH NEGARA 329 FT603002 AL-SYARIAH TINGKATAN 3 TELAGA BIRU SDN. BHD. 16.50 T3 SELURUH NEGARA 330 FT053001 ANTOLOGI KOMPONEN SASTERA (KOMSAS) DALAM MATA PELAJARAN BAHASA MELAYU TINGKATAN 3 ARAS MEGA(M) SDN. BHD. 3.45 T3 SELURUH NEGARA 331 F413076 BAHASA ARAB TINGKATAN 3 CERDIK PUBLICATIONS SDN. BHD. 14.50 T3 SELURUH NEGARA 332 G033149 BAHASA CINA TINGKATAN 3 ODONATA PUBLISHING (M) CO. SDN. BHD. 9.40 T3 SELURUH NEGARA 333 G403023 BAHASA IBAN TINGKATAN 3 DEWAN BAHASA DAN PUSTAKA 11.50 T3 SARAWAK 334 F613353 BAHASA JEPUN TINGKATAN 3 MULTI EDUCATIONAL BOOK ENTERPRISE 45.00 T3 SELURUH NEGARA 335 G423009 BAHASA KADAZANDUSUN TINGKATAN 3 DEWAN BAHASA DAN PUSTAKA 18.50 T3 SABAH 336 F013098 BAHASA MELAYU TINGKATAN 3 DEWAN BAHASA DAN PUSTAKA 15.60 T3 SELURUH NEGARA 337 G043041 BAHASA TAMIL TINGKATAN 3 PENERBITAN JAYA BAKTI SDN. BHD. 12.40 T3 SELURUH NEGARA 338 FT053004 CHOT TINGKATAN 3 AL-AMEEN SERVE HOLDINGS SDN. BHD. 13.50 T3 TERENGGANU , MELAKA , KELANTAN , PAHANG , 339 F023172 ENGLISH FORM 3 EBIZA SDN BHD 16.10 T3 JOHOR , WILAYAH PERSEKUTUAN LABUAN , SABAH , SARAWAK , PAHANG , 340 F023183 ENGLISH FORM 3 ELITEGUH INDUSTRIES SDN BHD 16.10 T3 PULAU PINANG , TERENGGANU , KELANTAN , PERAK , 341 F023161 ENGLISH FORM 3 PGI CIPTA SDN. BHD. 16.10 T3 WILAYAH PERSEKUTUAN KUALA LUMPUR , WILAYAH PERSEKUTUAN PUTRAJAYA , NEGERI SEMBILAN , PERLIS , MELAKA , SELANGOR , KEDAH , 342 F063167 GEOGRAFI TINGKATAN 3 PTS PUBLICATIONS "&" DISTRIBUTORS SDN. BHD. 12.00 T3 PULAU PINANG , TERENGGANU , KELANTAN , PERAK , 343 F063156 GEOGRAFI TINGKATAN 3 JOHORE CENTRAL STORE SDN. BHD. 12.00 T3 JOHOR , WILAYAH PERSEKUTUAN LABUAN , SABAH , SARAWAK , PAHANG ,
  8. 8. 344 F063145 GEOGRAFI TINGKATAN 3 CERDIK PUBLICATIONS SDN. BHD. 12.00 T3 WILAYAH PERSEKUTUAN KUALA LUMPUR , WILAYAH PERSEKUTUAN PUTRAJAYA , NEGERI SEMBILAN , PERLIS , MELAKA , SELANGOR , KEDAH , 345 FT053002 HEMPASAN OMBAK TINGKATAN 3 DEWAN BAHASA DAN PUSTAKA 11.50 T3 JOHOR , WILAYAH PERSEKUTUAN LABUAN , SABAH , SARAWAK , 346 FT053003 JUSTERU IMPIAN DI JARING TINGKATAN 3 UTUSAN PUBLICATIONS & DISTRIBUTORS SDN. BHD. 20.00 T3 PULAU PINANG , PERLIS , PERAK , KEDAH , 347 F343062 KEMAHIRAN HIDUP BERSEPADU TINGKATAN 3 "K" PUBLISHING 17.10 T3 PULAU PINANG , TERENGGANU , KELANTAN , PERAK , 348 F343051 KEMAHIRAN HIDUP BERSEPADU TINGKATAN 3 PERCETAKAN SURYA SDN. BHD. 17.10 T3 WILAYAH PERSEKUTUAN KUALA LUMPUR , WILAYAH PERSEKUTUAN PUTRAJAYA , NEGERI SEMBILAN , PERLIS , MELAKA , SELANGOR , KEDAH , 349 F343073 KEMAHIRAN HIDUP BERSEPADU TINGKATAN 3 EDUSYSTEM SDN.BHD. 17.10 T3 JOHOR , WILAYAH PERSEKUTUAN LABUAN , SABAH , SARAWAK , PAHANG , 350 FT483001 MAHARAT AL-QURAN TINGKATAN 3 ARAS MEGA(M) SDN. BHD. 24.35 T3 SELURUH NEGARA 351 F273198 MATEMATIK TINGKATAN 3 DARUL FIKIR 14.30 T3 JOHOR , WILAYAH PERSEKUTUAN LABUAN , NEGERI SEMBILAN , SABAH , MELAKA , SARAWAK , PERAK , PAHANG , 352 F273193 MATEMATIK TINGKATAN 3 EBIZA SDN BHD 14.50 T3 WILAYAH PERSEKUTUAN KUALA LUMPUR , WILAYAH PERSEKUTUAN PUTRAJAYA , PULAU PINANG , PERLIS , TERENGGANU , KELANTAN , SELANGOR , KEDAH , 353 FT593002 MOBY DICK FORM 3 IMS BOOKS TRADING SDN BHD 12.80 T3 JOHOR , WILAYAH PERSEKUTUAN LABUAN , SABAH , SARAWAK , PAHANG , 354 F093603 PENDIDIKAN ISLAM TINGKATAN 3 DEWAN BAHASA DAN PUSTAKA 13.80 T3 SELURUH NEGARA 355 F323097 PENDIDIKAN JASMANI DAN PENDIDIKAN KESIHATAN TINGKATAN 3 DEWAN BAHASA DAN PUSTAKA 11.50 T3 SELURUH NEGARA 356 F393002 PENDIDIKAN KESELAMATAN JALAN RAYA DALAM MATA PELAJARAN BAHASA MALAYSIA TINGKATAN 3 PERCETAKAN ZAINON KASSIM SDN. BHD. 1.25 T3 JOHOR , WILAYAH PERSEKUTUAN LABUAN , NEGERI SEMBILAN , SABAH , MELAKA , SARAWAK , PERAK , PAHANG , 357 F393001 PENDIDIKAN KESELAMATAN JALAN RAYA DALAM MATA PELAJARAN BAHASA MALAYSIA TINGKATAN 3 ATTARBIAH SDN. BHD. 1.50 T3 WILAYAH PERSEKUTUAN KUALA LUMPUR , WILAYAH PERSEKUTUAN PUTRAJAYA , PULAU PINANG , PERLIS , TERENGGANU , KELANTAN , SELANGOR , KEDAH , 358 F293023 PENDIDIKAN MORAL TINGKATAN 3 DEWAN BAHASA DAN PUSTAKA 13.00 T3 SELURUH NEGARA 359 F083085 PENDIDIKAN SIVIK DAN KEWARGANEGARAAN TINGKATAN 3 PERCETAKAN RINA SDN BHD 8.30 T3 PULAU PINANG , TERENGGANU , KELANTAN , PERAK , 360 F083074 PENDIDIKAN SIVIK DAN KEWARGANEGARAAN TINGKATAN 3 ATTARBIAH SDN. BHD. 8.30 T3 JOHOR , WILAYAH PERSEKUTUAN LABUAN , SABAH , SARAWAK , PAHANG , 361 F083063 PENDIDIKAN SIVIK DAN KEWARGANEGARAAN TINGKATAN 3 MULTIMEDIA SYNERGY CORPORATION 8.30 T3 WILAYAH PERSEKUTUAN KUALA LUMPUR , WILAYAH PERSEKUTUAN PUTRAJAYA , NEGERI SEMBILAN , PERLIS , MELAKA , SELANGOR , KEDAH ,
  9. 9. 362 F143124 SAINS TINGKATAN 3 PUSTAKA SISTEM PEL. 13.50 T3 PULAU PINANG , TERENGGANU , KELANTAN , PERAK , 363 F143130 SAINS TINGKATAN 3 MASA ENTERPRISE 10.50 T3 WILAYAH PERSEKUTUAN KUALA LUMPUR , WILAYAH PERSEKUTUAN PUTRAJAYA , NEGERI SEMBILAN , PERLIS , MELAKA , SELANGOR , KEDAH , 364 F143136 SAINS TINGKATAN 3 SASBADI SDN BHD 12.20 T3 JOHOR , WILAYAH PERSEKUTUAN LABUAN , SABAH , SARAWAK , PAHANG , 365 F073183 SEJARAH TINGKATAN 3 DEWAN BAHASA DAN PUSTAKA 13.20 T3 SELURUH NEGARA 366 FT053005 TAWANAN KOMANDER CAUCASUS TINGKATAN 3 UTUSAN PUBLICATIONS & DISTRIBUTORS SDN. BHD. 21.00 T3 WILAYAH PERSEKUTUAN KUALA LUMPUR , WILAYAH PERSEKUTUAN PUTRAJAYA , NEGERI SEMBILAN , SELANGOR , 367 FT593001 THE ELEPHANT MAN FORM 3 ZIRWAN SDN BHD 15.00 T3 WILAYAH PERSEKUTUAN KUALA LUMPUR , WILAYAH PERSEKUTUAN PUTRAJAYA , NEGERI SEMBILAN , PERLIS , MELAKA , SELANGOR , KEDAH , 368 FT603001 USUL AL-DIN TINGKATAN 3 TELAGA BIRU SDN. BHD. 15.00 T3 SELURUH NEGARA 369 FT593003 WE DIDN'T MEAN TO GO TO SEA FORM 3 ZIRWAN SDN BHD 18.50 T3 PULAU PINANG , TERENGGANU , KELANTAN , PERAK , 370 F598001 A POISON TREE DANALIS DISTRIBUTORS SDN. BHD. 11.60 T4,T5 SELURUH NEGARA 371 F054100 ANTOLOGI KOMPONEN SASTERA (KOMSAS) DALAM MATA PELAJARAN BAHASA MALAYSIA TINGKATAN 4 DEWAN BAHASA DAN PUSTAKA 5.50 T4 SELURUH NEGARA 372 F058204 ANTOLOGI TEKS KESUSASTERAAN MELAYU MODEN TINGKATAN 4 DAN 5 DEWAN BAHASA DAN PUSTAKA 9.80 T4 SELURUH NEGARA 373 F058215 ANTOLOGI TEKS KESUSASTERAAN MELAYU TRADISIONAL TINGKATAN 4 DAN 5 DEWAN BAHASA DAN PUSTAKA 4.90 T4 SELURUH NEGARA 374 F598078 ANTOLOGY OF SHORT STORIES FOR FORM 4 AND FORM 5 E-MAL DISTRIBUTORS 28.20 T4,T5 SELURUH NEGARA 375 FT314001 ASAS KELESTARIAN TINGKATAN 4 ARAS MEGA(M) SDN. BHD. 27.75 T4 SELURUH NEGARA 376 F414057 BAHASA ARAB TINGKATAN 4 ARAS MEGA(M) SDN. BHD. 15.50 T4 SELURUH NEGARA 377 G034147 BAHASA CINA TINGKATAN 4 THE MALAYA PRESS SDN. BHD. 12.80 T4 SELURUH NEGARA 378 G404004 BAHASA IBAN TINGKATAN 4 DEWAN BAHASA DAN PUSTAKA 13.80 T4 SARAWAK 379 F614002 BAHASA JEPUN TINGKATAN 4 MULTI EDUCATIONAL BOOK ENTERPRISE 80.00 T4 SELURUH NEGARA 380 G424002 BAHASA KADAZANDUSUN TINGKATAN 4 DEWAN BAHASA DAN PUSTAKA 23.00 T4 SABAH 381 F014159 BAHASA MELAYU TINGKATAN 4 DEWAN BAHASA DAN PUSTAKA 13.40 T4 SELURUH NEGARA 382 G044044 BAHASA TAMIL TINGKATAN 4 PENERBITAN JAYA BAKTI SDN. BHD. 14.80 T4 SELURUH NEGARA 383 F174089 BIOLOGI TINGKATAN 4 BAKAPREP SDN. BHD. 11.30 T4 SELURUH NEGARA 384 F174090 BUKU AMALI BIOLOGI TINGKATAN 4 BAKAPREP SDN. BHD. 5.70 T4 SELURUH NEGARA 385 F154149 BUKU AMALI FIZIK TINGKATAN 4 ZETI ENTERPRISE 6.10 T4 JOHOR , WILAYAH PERSEKUTUAN LABUAN , NEGERI SEMBILAN , SABAH , MELAKA , SARAWAK , PERAK , PAHANG , 386 F154138 BUKU AMALI FIZIK TINGKATAN 4 DANALIS DISTRIBUTORS SDN. BHD. 6.30 T4 WILAYAH PERSEKUTUAN KUALA LUMPUR , WILAYAH PERSEKUTUAN PUTRAJAYA , PULAU PINANG , PERLIS , TERENGGANU , KELANTAN , SELANGOR , KEDAH , 387 F164096 BUKU AMALI KIMIA TINGKATAN 4 ABADI ILMU SDN. BHD. 6.40 T4 SELURUH NEGARA 388 F374067 BUKU AMALI SAINS TAMBAHAN TINGKATAN 4 DEWAN BAHASA DAN PUSTAKA 11.20 T4 SELURUH NEGARA
  10. 10. 389 F144247 BUKU AMALI SAINS TINGKATAN 4 KREATIF KEMBARA SDN. BHD. 5.90 T4 WILAYAH PERSEKUTUAN KUALA LUMPUR , WILAYAH PERSEKUTUAN LABUAN , PERLIS , SABAH , MELAKA , SARAWAK , KEDAH , 390 F144236 BUKU AMALI SAINS TINGKATAN 4 UNGGUL PRINTING (KL) SDN BHD 5.85 T4 JOHOR , TERENGGANU , KELANTAN , PAHANG , 391 F144225 BUKU AMALI SAINS TINGKATAN 4 ZETI ENTERPRISE 5.60 T4 WILAYAH PERSEKUTUAN PUTRAJAYA , NEGERI SEMBILAN , PULAU PINANG , PERAK , SELANGOR , 392 F594054 CHANGING THEIR SKIES ZIRWAN SDN BHD 9.20 T4 SELURUH NEGARA 393 F054122 DI SEBALIK DINARA UTUSAN PUBLICATIONS & DISTRIBUTORS SDN. BHD. 19.30 T4 JOHOR , WILAYAH PERSEKUTUAN LABUAN , SABAH , SARAWAK , 394 FT364001 EKONOMI TINGKATAN 4 ZETI ENTERPRISE 10.90 T4 SELURUH NEGARA 395 F024200 ENGLISH FORM 4 MUTIARA CEMERLANG 13.90 T4 WILAYAH PERSEKUTUAN KUALA LUMPUR , WILAYAH PERSEKUTUAN LABUAN , PERLIS , SABAH , MELAKA , SARAWAK , KEDAH , 396 F024186 ENGLISH FORM 4 PGI CIPTA SDN. BHD. 13.90 T4 WILAYAH PERSEKUTUAN PUTRAJAYA , NEGERI SEMBILAN , PULAU PINANG , PERAK , SELANGOR , 397 F024197 ENGLISH FORM 4 PENERBITAN MEGA SETIA EMAS SDN. BHD. 13.90 T4 JOHOR , TERENGGANU , KELANTAN , PAHANG , 398 F594032 FIVE SHORT PLAYS SYARIKAT HARFA SDN. BHD. 8.70 T4 SELURUH NEGARA 399 F154127 FIZIK TINGKATAN 4 ZETI ENTERPRISE 8.40 T4 JOHOR , WILAYAH PERSEKUTUAN LABUAN , NEGERI SEMBILAN , SABAH , MELAKA , SARAWAK , PERAK , PAHANG , 400 F154116 FIZIK TINGKATAN 4 DANALIS DISTRIBUTORS SDN. BHD. 9.30 T4 WILAYAH PERSEKUTUAN KUALA LUMPUR , WILAYAH PERSEKUTUAN PUTRAJAYA , PULAU PINANG , PERLIS , TERENGGANU , KELANTAN , SELANGOR , KEDAH , 401 F598056 FLOWERS FOR ALGERNON IMS BOOKS TRADING SDN BHD 34.50 T4 SELURUH NEGARA 402 F064115 GEOGRAFI TINGKATAN 4 PUSTAKA SISTEM PEL. 15.80 T4 WILAYAH PERSEKUTUAN KUALA LUMPUR , WILAYAH PERSEKUTUAN LABUAN , WILAYAH PERSEKUTUAN PUTRAJAYA , NEGERI SEMBILAN , PERLIS , SABAH , SARAWAK , SELANGOR , KEDAH , PAHANG , 403 F064126 GEOGRAFI TINGKATAN 4 MUTIARA ILMU 15.80 T4 JOHOR , PULAU PINANG , TERENGGANU , MELAKA , KELANTAN , PERAK , 404 FT324003 GRAFIK KOMUNIKASI TEKNIKAL TINGKATAN 4 ARAS MEGA(M) SDN. BHD. 25.00 T4 SELURUH NEGARA 405 F598067 HOPE SPRINGS SEJAGAT SUPPLY & SERVICES 35.00 T4 SELURUH NEGARA 406 F054133 JENDELA MENGHADAP JALAN UTUSAN PUBLICATIONS & DISTRIBUTORS SDN. BHD. 18.30 T4 PULAU PINANG , PERLIS , PERAK , KEDAH , 407 F384038 KEMAHIRAN GEOGRAFI TINGKATAN 4 JOHORE CENTRAL STORE SDN. BHD. 9.80 T4 SELURUH NEGARA 408 F164085 KIMIA TINGKATAN 4 ABADI ILMU SDN. BHD. 8.60 T4 SELURUH NEGARA 409 F594043 LEAVING NO FOOTPRINT ZIRWAN SDN BHD 11.20 T4 SELURUH NEGARA
  11. 11. 410 F054144 LEFTENAN ADNAN WIRA BANGSA MIKA CEMERLANG SDN. BHD. 18.30 T4 WILAYAH PERSEKUTUAN KUALA LUMPUR , WILAYAH PERSEKUTUAN PUTRAJAYA , NEGERI SEMBILAN , SELANGOR , 411 F434077 LUKISAN KEJURUTERAAN TINGKATAN 4 DEWAN BAHASA DAN PUSTAKA 15.00 T4 SELURUH NEGARA 412 F284066 MATEMATIK TAMBAHAN TINGKATAN 4 CERDIK PUBLICATIONS SDN. BHD. 12.60 T4 JOHOR , WILAYAH PERSEKUTUAN LABUAN , NEGERI SEMBILAN , SABAH , MELAKA , SARAWAK , PERAK , PAHANG , 413 F284055 MATEMATIK TAMBAHAN TINGKATAN 4 NUR NIAGA SDN. BHD. 12.50 T4 WILAYAH PERSEKUTUAN KUALA LUMPUR , WILAYAH PERSEKUTUAN PUTRAJAYA , PULAU PINANG , PERLIS , TERENGGANU , KELANTAN , SELANGOR , KEDAH , 414 F274211 MATEMATIK TINGKATAN 4 CERDIK PUBLICATIONS SDN. BHD. 13.40 T4 WILAYAH PERSEKUTUAN KUALA LUMPUR , WILAYAH PERSEKUTUAN LABUAN , PERLIS , TERENGGANU , SABAH , MELAKA , SARAWAK , KELANTAN , KEDAH , PAHANG , 415 F274200 MATEMATIK TINGKATAN 4 DARUL FIKIR 13.30 T4 JOHOR , WILAYAH PERSEKUTUAN PUTRAJAYA , NEGERI SEMBILAN , PULAU PINANG , PERAK , SELANGOR , 416 F058226 NARATIF OGONSHOTO DEWAN BAHASA DAN PUSTAKA 9.50 T4 SELURUH NEGARA 417 F054111 PANTAI KASIH PEKAN ILMU PUBLICATIONS SDN. BHD. 7.85 T4 TERENGGANU , MELAKA , KELANTAN , PAHANG , 418 F464024 PENDIDIKAN AL-QURAN DAN AS-SUNNAH TINGKATAN 4 DEWAN BAHASA DAN PUSTAKA 16.00 T4 SELURUH NEGARA 419 F094593 PENDIDIKAN ISLAM TINGKATAN 4 DEWAN BAHASA DAN PUSTAKA 11.45 T4 SELURUH NEGARA 420 F324089 PENDIDIKAN JASMANI DAN PENDIDIKAN KESIHATAN TINGKATAN 4 DEWAN BAHASA DAN PUSTAKA 11.40 T4 SELURUH NEGARA 421 F294026 PENDIDIKAN MORAL TINGKATAN 4 DEWAN BAHASA DAN PUSTAKA 14.50 T4 SELURUH NEGARA 422 F084099 PENDIDIKAN SIVIK DAN KEWARGANEGARAAN TINGKATAN 4 PERCETAKAN RINA SDN BHD 9.30 T4 PULAU PINANG , TERENGGANU , KELANTAN , PERAK , 423 F084088 PENDIDIKAN SIVIK DAN KEWARGANEGARAAN TINGKATAN 4 ASIA GALAXY SDN. BHD. 9.20 T4 JOHOR , WILAYAH PERSEKUTUAN LABUAN , SABAH , SARAWAK , PAHANG , 424 F084077 PENDIDIKAN SIVIK DAN KEWARGANEGARAAN TINGKATAN 4 ARAH PENDIDIKAN SDN. BHD 9.90 T4 WILAYAH PERSEKUTUAN KUALA LUMPUR , WILAYAH PERSEKUTUAN PUTRAJAYA , NEGERI SEMBILAN , PERLIS , MELAKA , SELANGOR , KEDAH , 425 F474028 PENDIDIKAN SYARIAH ISLAMIAH TINGKATAN 4 DEWAN BAHASA DAN PUSTAKA 17.60 T4 SELURUH NEGARA 426 F564041 PENGAJIAN KEJURUTERAAN AWAM TINGKATAN 4 DEWAN BAHASA DAN PUSTAKA 19.50 T4 SELURUH NEGARA 427 F584049 PENGAJIAN KEJURUTERAAN ELEKTRIK DAN ELEKTRONIK TINGKATAN 4 DEWAN BAHASA DAN PUSTAKA 23.90 T4 SELURUH NEGARA 428 F544032 PENGAJIAN KEJURUTERAAN MEKANIKAL TINGKATAN 4 DEWAN BAHASA DAN PUSTAKA 23.90 T4 SELURUH NEGARA 429 FT374001 PERNIAGAAN TINGKATAN 4 AL-HIDAYAH HOUSE OF PUBLISHERS SDN. BHD. 15.85 T4 SELURUH NEGARA 430 FT334001 PERTANIAN TINGKATAN 4 MULTI EDUCATIONAL BOOK ENTERPRISE 21.80 T4 SELURUH NEGARA 431 FT384001 PRINSIP PERAKAUNAN TINGKATAN 4 KREATIF KEMBARA SDN. BHD. 13.50 T4 SELURUH NEGARA 432 FT354001 REKA CIPTA TINGKATAN 4 ARAS MEGA(M) SDN. BHD. 33.20 T4 SELURUH NEGARA 433 FT304001 SAINS KOMPUTER TINGKATAN 4 OXFORD FAJAR SDN. BHD. 25.00 T4 SELURUH NEGARA 434 FT344001 SAINS RUMAH TANGGA TINGKATAN 4 UTUSAN PUBLICATIONS & DISTRIBUTORS SDN. BHD. 14.95 T4 SELURUH NEGARA 435 FT394001 SAINS SUKAN TINGKATAN 4 ARAS MEGA(M) SDN. BHD. 35.15 T4 SELURUH NEGARA 436 F374056 SAINS TAMBAHAN TINGKATAN 4 DEWAN BAHASA DAN PUSTAKA 28.30 T4 SELURUH NEGARA
  12. 12. 437 F144214 SAINS TINGKATAN 4 KREATIF KEMBARA SDN. BHD. 10.40 T4 WILAYAH PERSEKUTUAN KUALA LUMPUR , WILAYAH PERSEKUTUAN LABUAN , PERLIS , SABAH , MELAKA , SARAWAK , KEDAH , 438 F144203 SAINS TINGKATAN 4 UNGGUL PRINTING (KL) SDN BHD 9.60 T4 JOHOR , TERENGGANU , KELANTAN , PAHANG , 439 F144190 SAINS TINGKATAN 4 ZETI ENTERPRISE 9.80 T4 WILAYAH PERSEKUTUAN PUTRAJAYA , NEGERI SEMBILAN , PULAU PINANG , PERAK , SELANGOR , 440 F074028 SEJARAH TINGKATAN 4 DEWAN BAHASA DAN PUSTAKA 13.50 T4 SELURUH NEGARA 441 F454020 TASAWWUR ISLAM TINGKATAN 4 CERDIK PUBLICATIONS SDN. BHD. 11.00 T4 SELURUH NEGARA 442 F598023 THE CLAY MARBLE E-MAL DISTRIBUTORS 30.00 T4 SELURUH NEGARA 443 F598034 THE LOST KING ZULFASHAH BOOK SERVICE 15.50 T4 SELURUH NEGARA 444 F598045 THE MERCHANT OF VENICE SEJAGAT SUPPLY & SERVICES 35.00 T4 SELURUH NEGARA 445 F598089 THEN AND NOW IMS BOOKS TRADING SDN BHD 34.50 T4 SELURUH NEGARA 446 F055100 ANTOLOGI TEKS KOMPONEN SASTERA (KOMSAS) DALAM MATA PELAJARAN BAHASA MALAYSIA TINGKATAN 5 SASBADI SDN BHD 4.30 T5 SELURUH NEGARA 447 F415050 BAHASA ARAB TINGKATAN 5 CERDIK PUBLICATIONS SDN. BHD. 15.20 T5 SELURUH NEGARA 448 G035112 BAHASA CINA TINGKATAN 5 THE MALAYA PRESS SDN. BHD. 10.70 T5 SELURUH NEGARA 449 G405007 BAHASA IBAN TINGKATAN 5 DEWAN BAHASA DAN PUSTAKA 19.70 T5 SARAWAK 450 F025178 BAHASA INGGERIS TINGKATAN 5 SUTRAPADU (M) SDN BHD 13.10 T5 WILAYAH PERSEKUTUAN KUALA LUMPUR , WILAYAH PERSEKUTUAN PUTRAJAYA , NEGERI SEMBILAN , PERLIS , MELAKA , SELANGOR , KEDAH , 451 F025189 BAHASA INGGERIS TINGKATAN 5 TROPICAL PRESS 13.10 T5 JOHOR , WILAYAH PERSEKUTUAN LABUAN , SABAH , SARAWAK , PAHANG , 452 F025190 BAHASA INGGERIS TINGKATAN 5 PGI CIPTA SDN. BHD. 13.10 T5 PULAU PINANG , TERENGGANU , KELANTAN , PERAK , 453 F615005 BAHASA JEPUN TINGKATAN 5 MULTI EDUCATIONAL BOOK ENTERPRISE 79.80 T5 SELURUH NEGARA 454 G425005 BAHASA KADAZANDUSUN TINGKATAN 5 DEWAN BAHASA DAN PUSTAKA 30.30 T5 SABAH 455 F015152 BAHASA MALAYSIA TINGKATAN 5 DEWAN BAHASA DAN PUSTAKA 13.10 T5 SELURUH NEGARA 456 G045047 BAHASA TAMIL TINGKATAN 5 MULTI EDUCATIONAL BOOK ENTERPRISE 14.30 T5 SELURUH NEGARA 457 F055101 BIMASAKTI MENARI TINGKATAN 5 UTUSAN PUBLICATIONS & DISTRIBUTORS SDN. BHD. 19.50 T5 TERENGGANU , MELAKA , KELANTAN , PAHANG , 458 F175153 BIOLOGI TINGKATAN 5 IMS BOOKS TRADING SDN BHD 15.80 T5 JOHOR , WILAYAH PERSEKUTUAN LABUAN , TERENGGANU , SABAH , SARAWAK , KELANTAN , PERAK , PAHANG , 459 F175147 BIOLOGI TINGKATAN 5 IMS BOOKS TRADING SDN BHD 15.80 T5 WILAYAH PERSEKUTUAN KUALA LUMPUR , WILAYAH PERSEKUTUAN PUTRAJAYA , NEGERI SEMBILAN , PULAU PINANG , PERLIS , MELAKA , SELANGOR , KEDAH , 460 F595058 CAPTAIN NOBODY FORM 5 LESTARI KNOWLEDGE 23.50 T5 JOHOR , WILAYAH PERSEKUTUAN LABUAN , SABAH , SARAWAK , PAHANG , 461 F595059 DEAR MR. KILMER FORM 5 SP SMART RESOURCES SDN. BHD. 15.20 T5 WILAYAH PERSEKUTUAN KUALA LUMPUR , WILAYAH PERSEKUTUAN PUTRAJAYA , NEGERI SEMBILAN , PERLIS , MELAKA , SELANGOR , KEDAH ,
  13. 13. 462 F155143 FIZIK TINGKATAN 5 NIJUYON SDN. BHD 12.90 T5 JOHOR , WILAYAH PERSEKUTUAN LABUAN , TERENGGANU , SABAH , SARAWAK , KELANTAN , PERAK , PAHANG , 463 F155137 FIZIK TINGKATAN 5 ZETI ENTERPRISE 12.90 T5 WILAYAH PERSEKUTUAN KUALA LUMPUR , WILAYAH PERSEKUTUAN PUTRAJAYA , NEGERI SEMBILAN , PULAU PINANG , PERLIS , MELAKA , SELANGOR , KEDAH , 464 F065131 GEOGRAFI TINGKATAN 5 MUTIARA CEMERLANG 13.45 T5 WILAYAH PERSEKUTUAN KUALA LUMPUR , WILAYAH PERSEKUTUAN PUTRAJAYA , PULAU PINANG , PERLIS , TERENGGANU , KELANTAN , SELANGOR , KEDAH , 465 F065142 GEOGRAFI TINGKATAN 5 PUSTAKA SISTEM PEL. 13.45 T5 JOHOR , WILAYAH PERSEKUTUAN LABUAN , NEGERI SEMBILAN , SABAH , MELAKA , SARAWAK , PERAK , PAHANG , 466 F165148 KIMIA TINGKATAN 5 PAN ASIA PUBLICATIONS SDN. BHD. 10.45 T5 JOHOR , WILAYAH PERSEKUTUAN LABUAN , TERENGGANU , SABAH , SARAWAK , KELANTAN , PERAK , PAHANG , 467 F165142 KIMIA TINGKATAN 5 PENERBITAN BANGI SDN. BHD. 14.30 T5 WILAYAH PERSEKUTUAN KUALA LUMPUR , WILAYAH PERSEKUTUAN PUTRAJAYA , NEGERI SEMBILAN , PULAU PINANG , PERLIS , MELAKA , SELANGOR , KEDAH , 468 F435301 LUKISAN KEJURUTERAAN TINGKATAN 5 DEWAN BAHASA DAN PUSTAKA 16.00 T5 SELURUH NEGARA 469 F285196 MATEMATIK TAMBAHAN TINGKATAN 5 PERCETAKAN RINA SDN BHD 9.45 T5 WILAYAH PERSEKUTUAN KUALA LUMPUR , WILAYAH PERSEKUTUAN PUTRAJAYA , NEGERI SEMBILAN , PULAU PINANG , PERLIS , MELAKA , SELANGOR , KEDAH , 470 F285202 MATEMATIK TAMBAHAN TINGKATAN 5 PERCETAKAN RINA SDN BHD 9.75 T5 JOHOR , WILAYAH PERSEKUTUAN LABUAN , TERENGGANU , SABAH , SARAWAK , KELANTAN , PERAK , PAHANG , 471 F275209 MATEMATIK TINGKATAN 5 PERCETAKAN IMPIAN SDN. BHD 11.60 T5 PULAU PINANG , TERENGGANU , KELANTAN , PERAK , PAHANG , 472 F275203 MATEMATIK TINGKATAN 5 SASBADI SDN BHD 13.30 T5 JOHOR , WILAYAH PERSEKUTUAN LABUAN , NEGERI SEMBILAN , SABAH , MELAKA , SARAWAK , 473 F275197 MATEMATIK TINGKATAN 5 PERCETAKAN IMPIAN SDN. BHD 11.60 T5 WILAYAH PERSEKUTUAN KUALA LUMPUR , WILAYAH PERSEKUTUAN PUTRAJAYA , PERLIS , SELANGOR , KEDAH , 474 F465027 PENDIDIKAN AL-QURAN DAN AL-SUNNAH TINGKATAN 5 DEWAN BAHASA DAN PUSTAKA 15.70 T5 SELURUH NEGARA 475 F095596 PENDIDIKAN ISLAM TINGKATAN 5 DEWAN BAHASA DAN PUSTAKA 13.60 T5 SELURUH NEGARA 476 F325060 PENDIDIKAN JASMANI DAN PENDIDIKAN KESIHATAN TINGKATAN 5 DEWAN BAHASA DAN PUSTAKA 12.00 T5 SELURUH NEGARA
  14. 14. 477 F295029 PENDIDIKAN MORAL TINGKATAN 5 DEWAN BAHASA DAN PUSTAKA 13.10 T5 SELURUH NEGARA 478 F085081 PENDIDIKAN SIVIK DAN KEWARGANEGARAAN TINGKATAN 5 MEP EDUCATION CONSULT SDN. BHD. 10.20 T5 JOHOR , WILAYAH PERSEKUTUAN LABUAN , SABAH , SARAWAK , PAHANG , 479 F085070 PENDIDIKAN SIVIK DAN KEWARGANEGARAAN TINGKATAN 5 CERDIK PUBLICATIONS SDN. BHD. 9.70 T5 PULAU PINANG , TERENGGANU , KELANTAN , PERAK , 480 F085069 PENDIDIKAN SIVIK DAN KEWARGANEGARAAN TINGKATAN 5 ZETI ENTERPRISE 9.80 T5 WILAYAH PERSEKUTUAN KUALA LUMPUR , WILAYAH PERSEKUTUAN PUTRAJAYA , NEGERI SEMBILAN , PERLIS , MELAKA , SELANGOR , KEDAH , 481 F475021 PENDIDIKAN SYARIAH ISLAMIAH TINGKATAN 5 DEWAN BAHASA DAN PUSTAKA 16.10 T5 SELURUH NEGARA 482 F565384 PENGAJIAN KEJURUTERAAN AWAM TINGKATAN 5 DEWAN BAHASA DAN PUSTAKA 14.70 T5 SELURUH NEGARA 483 F585382 PENGAJIAN KEJURUTERAAN ELEKTRIK DAN ELEKTRONIK TINGKATAN 5 DEWAN BAHASA DAN PUSTAKA 14.80 T5 SELURUH NEGARA 484 F545368 PENGAJIAN KEJURUTERAAN MEKANIKAL TINGKATAN 5 DEWAN BAHASA DAN PUSTAKA 16.70 T5 SELURUH NEGARA 485 F375295 SAINS TAMBAHAN TINGKATAN 5 DEWAN BAHASA DAN PUSTAKA 30.80 T5 SELURUH NEGARA 486 F145144 SAINS TINGKATAN 5 ODONATA PUBLISHING (M) CO. SDN. BHD. 11.00 T5 WILAYAH PERSEKUTUAN KUALA LUMPUR , WILAYAH PERSEKUTUAN PUTRAJAYA , PERLIS , SELANGOR , KEDAH , 487 F145138 SAINS TINGKATAN 5 KREATIF KEMBARA SDN. BHD. 13.40 T5 JOHOR , WILAYAH PERSEKUTUAN LABUAN , NEGERI SEMBILAN , SABAH , MELAKA , SARAWAK , 488 F145132 SAINS TINGKATAN 5 ODONATA PUBLISHING (M) CO. SDN. BHD. 11.30 T5 PULAU PINANG , TERENGGANU , KELANTAN , PERAK , PAHANG , 489 F075021 SEJARAH TINGKATAN 5 DEWAN BAHASA DAN PUSTAKA 13.50 T5 SELURUH NEGARA 490 F055103 SILIR DAKSINA TINGKATAN 5 UTUSAN PUBLICATIONS & DISTRIBUTORS SDN. BHD. 25.50 T5 JOHOR , WILAYAH PERSEKUTUAN LABUAN , SABAH , SARAWAK , 491 F595060 SING TO THE DAWN FORM 5 UBSM SDN. BHD. 22.50 T5 PULAU PINANG , TERENGGANU , KELANTAN , PERAK , 492 F055102 SONGKET BERBENANG EMAS TINGKATAN 5 DEWAN BAHASA DAN PUSTAKA 15.00 T5 PULAU PINANG , PERLIS , PERAK , KEDAH , 493 F455023 TASAWWUR ISLAM TINGKATAN 5 PUSTAKA AMAN PRESS SDN. BHD. 11.00 T5 SELURUH NEGARA 494 F555355 TEKNOLOGI KEJURUTERAAN TINGKATAN 5 DEWAN BAHASA DAN PUSTAKA 20.00 T5 SELURUH NEGARA 495 F055104 TIRANI TINGKATAN 5 DEWAN BAHASA DAN PUSTAKA 15.50 T5 WILAYAH PERSEKUTUAN KUALA LUMPUR , WILAYAH PERSEKUTUAN PUTRAJAYA , NEGERI SEMBILAN , SELANGOR , 496 F609274 AL MUTALAAH AL-AZHARIAH DEWAN BAHASA DAN PUSTAKA 12.00 T6R SELURUH NEGARA 497 F609207 AL WAJIZ FIL AL-MIRATH ALA AL-MAZAHIB AL-ARBA'AH DEWAN BAHASA DAN PUSTAKA 8.00 T6R SELURUH NEGARA 498 F609241 AL-HADITH AL MUKHTARAH MIN FATHI AL-MUBDI DEWAN BAHASA DAN PUSTAKA 13.00 T6R SELURUH NEGARA 499 F609194 AL-IQNA' DEWAN BAHASA DAN PUSTAKA 28.80 T6R SELURUH NEGARA 500 F609309 AL-LUBAB FI AL-A'RUD WA AL-QAFIAH DEWAN BAHASA DAN PUSTAKA 17.00 T6R SELURUH NEGARA 501 F609332 AL-SARAF AL-MUYASSAR DEWAN BAHASA DAN PUSTAKA 11.50 T6R SELURUH NEGARA 502 F609285 AL-TARIKH AL-ADABI LIL ASRANI AL-UTHMANI & AL-HADITH DEWAN BAHASA DAN PUSTAKA 17.50 T6R SELURUH NEGARA 503 F609183 BUGHYATUL TOLIBIN FI TAJWID KALAM RABBUL AA'LAMIN DEWAN BAHASA DAN PUSTAKA 15.00 T6R SELURUH NEGARA 504 F609310 MABAHITH FI AL HADIS AL SYARIF DEWAN BAHASA DAN PUSTAKA 5.30 T6R SELURUH NEGARA 505 F609218 MABAHITH FI ILMI AL-TAUHID (AL-SAM'IYYAT WA AL-AKHLAK) DEWAN BAHASA DAN PUSTAKA 15.80 T6R SELURUH NEGARA 506 F609321 MABAHITH FI ULUM AL-QURAN DEWAN BAHASA DAN PUSTAKA 5.30 T6R SELURUH NEGARA 507 F609296 MIFTAH AL-BALAGHAH DEWAN BAHASA DAN PUSTAKA 14.80 T6R SELURUH NEGARA 508 F609252 SYARAH IBNU AQIL (JUZUK 1) DEWAN BAHASA DAN PUSTAKA 32.30 T6R SELURUH NEGARA 509 F609263 SYARAH IBNU AQIL (JUZUK 2) DEWAN BAHASA DAN PUSTAKA 32.30 T6R SELURUH NEGARA 510 F609230 TABSIT AL MUKHTAR MIN SYARAH AL-SALAM (AL-TASAWURAT) DEWAN BAHASA DAN PUSTAKA 3.50 T6R SELURUH NEGARA 511 F609229 TABSIT AL MUKHTAR MIN SYARAH AL-SALAM (AL-TASDIQAT) DEWAN BAHASA DAN PUSTAKA 5.50 T6R SELURUH NEGARA
  15. 15. 512 F609343 TAFSIR SUWAR DEWAN BAHASA DAN PUSTAKA 16.00 T6R SELURUH NEGARA

×