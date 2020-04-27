KVB117 08 Materiality and the Body rev

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
KVB117 Visual Art Open Studio 1 Week 8: Materiality and the Body
Eva HESSE (German/American 1936–1970) Tori 1969 Philadephia Museum of Art, USA
Ana MENDIETA (American 1948 – 1985) Untitled from the series Silueta, 1978
’MINING’ THE BODY
Tim HAWKINSON (American b.1960) Bird, 1997 Artist's fingernail pairings, 2 x 2 1/4 x 2 inches
MARC QUINN (British b.1964) Self (detail) 1991 Blood (artist's), stainless steel, Perspex and refrigeration equipment 208 ...
Bee HUGHES Cycles, 2016-2017 Acrylic and menstrual fluid on hand stitched linen scrolls, installation size variable
Kiki SMITH (American b.1954) Dowry Cloth 1990 Human hair and sheep’s wool
Mona HATOUM (British-Palestinian b.1952) Recollection 1995
David HAMMONS (African-American b.1943) Hair Relaxer 2001
EVOKING THE BODY
Marc QUINN Doctor Pangloss 1990 Sculpture Made in bread, cast in bronze 93h x 199d cms
Ann HAMILTON (American b.1956) Offerings 1991
Jana STERBAK (Czech-Canadian b.1955) Vanitas: Flesh Dress for an Albino Anorectic 1987
Adriana VAREJÃO (Brazilian b.1964) Tilework with Horizontal Incision 1999
Louise BOURGEOIS Pregnant Woman 2008 Gouache and colored pencil on gray paper 31.1 x 25.4 cm
Kiki SMITH (American b.1954) Digestive System 1986 cast iron 157,5 x 66 x 12,7 cm
Thomas RENTMEISTER (German) Mr. Clever, 2005 toilet bowl, cistern, Nutella 97 x 69 x 42 cm Richard HUGHES (British b.1973)...
Materiality and the body When looking art works of art (including your own) and reflecting on their material qualities con...
Andy WARHOL (American 1928-1987) Oxidation Paintings 1977-78 copper metallic pigment and urine on canvas 39.5 x 29 cm
Janine ANTONI (American b.1964) Saddle, 2000 rawhide 64.8 x 82.6 x 199.4 cm
Anne WILSON (American b.1949) Lost 1998 cloth, hair, thread, leather cord, wood chair
KVB117 08 Materiality and the Body rev
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

KVB117 08 Materiality and the Body rev

48 views

Published on

This week we will continue our investigation into materiality by looking at a selection of works that engage the body through their use of materials.

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

KVB117 08 Materiality and the Body rev

  1. 1. KVB117 Visual Art Open Studio 1 Week 8: Materiality and the Body
  2. 2. Eva HESSE (German/American 1936–1970) Tori 1969 Philadephia Museum of Art, USA
  3. 3. Ana MENDIETA (American 1948 – 1985) Untitled from the series Silueta, 1978
  4. 4. ’MINING’ THE BODY
  5. 5. Tim HAWKINSON (American b.1960) Bird, 1997 Artist's fingernail pairings, 2 x 2 1/4 x 2 inches
  6. 6. MARC QUINN (British b.1964) Self (detail) 1991 Blood (artist's), stainless steel, Perspex and refrigeration equipment 208 x 63 x 63 cm
  7. 7. Bee HUGHES Cycles, 2016-2017 Acrylic and menstrual fluid on hand stitched linen scrolls, installation size variable
  8. 8. Kiki SMITH (American b.1954) Dowry Cloth 1990 Human hair and sheep’s wool
  9. 9. Mona HATOUM (British-Palestinian b.1952) Recollection 1995
  10. 10. David HAMMONS (African-American b.1943) Hair Relaxer 2001
  11. 11. EVOKING THE BODY
  12. 12. Marc QUINN Doctor Pangloss 1990 Sculpture Made in bread, cast in bronze 93h x 199d cms
  13. 13. Ann HAMILTON (American b.1956) Offerings 1991
  14. 14. Jana STERBAK (Czech-Canadian b.1955) Vanitas: Flesh Dress for an Albino Anorectic 1987
  15. 15. Adriana VAREJÃO (Brazilian b.1964) Tilework with Horizontal Incision 1999
  16. 16. Louise BOURGEOIS Pregnant Woman 2008 Gouache and colored pencil on gray paper 31.1 x 25.4 cm
  17. 17. Kiki SMITH (American b.1954) Digestive System 1986 cast iron 157,5 x 66 x 12,7 cm
  18. 18. Thomas RENTMEISTER (German) Mr. Clever, 2005 toilet bowl, cistern, Nutella 97 x 69 x 42 cm Richard HUGHES (British b.1973) Roadsider (first of the morning) 2005 resin, 30.5 x 7.9 x 7.9cm
  19. 19. Materiality and the body When looking art works of art (including your own) and reflecting on their material qualities consider the properties of the material (colour, texture, consistency) and bodily materials that have similar properties. For example: • Liquid materials = bodily fluids • Doughy materials = flesh • White or chalky materials = bone • Linear materials = hair How does this change the way you interpret or respond to the artwork? Activity: For this week’s pre-studio session, please review the 4 images in the Week 8 folder and make some notes about 1) the way that the materials relate to the human body and 2) What kinds of forms, affects and ideas are produced by these artists use of materials? Add your notes to your blog and bring your thoughts to class!
  20. 20. Andy WARHOL (American 1928-1987) Oxidation Paintings 1977-78 copper metallic pigment and urine on canvas 39.5 x 29 cm
  21. 21. Janine ANTONI (American b.1964) Saddle, 2000 rawhide 64.8 x 82.6 x 199.4 cm
  22. 22. Anne WILSON (American b.1949) Lost 1998 cloth, hair, thread, leather cord, wood chair

×