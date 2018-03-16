Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. AUDIO ADVERTISING MEDIA HTTPS://WWW.YOUTUBE.COM/WATCH?V=QHRHUJ6784O HTTPS://WWW.CAMPAIGNLIVE.CO.UK/ARTICLE/TOP-10-RADIO-ADS- 2017/1451674
  2. 2. What you feel the aims and objectives of the campaign was (also include the name of the company who created the campaign, cost of the campaign and any awards it may have won). The campaign that I have chosen is KFC and the advertisement ‘money’ with the hashtag #littlemoneybigfun produced by Tandy Tatter. The aims of this campaign is to promote their food and the deals which can come with it due to the value for money. This will promote to them a positive branding image and reputation with the companies consumers leading to them promoting the business themselves. The objectives of the campaign will be to offer deals to the target market which will entice them to a local restaurant. The fact that this may lead them to a restaurant likely means they will buy something else other than the deal offered, this is where KFC will gain profit from the advertisement. This advertising campaign has won KFC the award ‘Aerial radio award’ for 2017 representing the significant impact which it has had on its target market. The award gained also further represents the amount of money and time put into the advertisement campaigns as they spend around $25 million which in turn exceeds the cost of marketing initiatives for the Snacker and represents more than 10 percent of KFC's yearly advertising expenditure. Understand how audio advertisements are used within existing advertising campaigns
  3. 3. Understand how audio advertisements are used within existing advertising campaigns Who the target audience for the product/campaign is. Use your NRS scale and 4C’s knowledge. The target market for the campaign would most likely be E/D social class according to the NRS scale. The E social class is those at the lowest level of substance, this therefore represents people who are currently not in employment or are in education. Furthermore the D social class is working class people meaning that they are semi or unskilled manual workers who are currently employed. I feel that this would be the target market as the deals offered are cheap, easily accessible and is quick food if they need food in a short amount of time. The fact that the food offered is cheap fits in with the NRS scale that the E/D social class will not have a high income meaning they will look to spend less money on certain areas of life. According to the 4’s scale the target audience will be ‘The Resigned’, this involves someone who's brand need is driven by a need for safety and economy meaning they will chose the cheaper option which can potentially be presented with these available deals in the campaign.
  4. 4. How the product is represented in the campaign (seriously, factually, humorously etc) Within all three advertisements of the campaign, the print advert, the audio and the audio-visual advert all the advertisements come across humorously but also with a serious side. The humours side of the advert is represented in the audio through the use of the voice of the commentator over the advert and the fact that there is a story behind it. Due to the use of the unusual males voice over it can be seen as humorous and will interact with the audience meaning the advert will have a positive effect on the audience. However, there is also a serious side to the advertisement due to at the ned of the audio advert and also the print advert it talks about pricing and the deal that it is advertising, this makes the audience feel more serious about the advert as this is their money that they will be spending. What was the campaign message, what is the unique selling point? Overall the campaigns message and unique selling point will be their whole brand as no other business sells what they can offer. This is due to them offering a deal on their chicken, this is unique to all of their competitors such as McDonalds and Burger King as they aren’t specialists in chicken. Furthermore another unique selling point is when they allow their target market to interact using their hashtag and representing their own lifestyle through social media platforms such as Instagram, this is something that other competitors don’t use providing them with an advantage. Understand how audio advertisements are used within existing advertising campaigns
  5. 5. Understand how audio advertisements are used within existing advertising campaigns Analyse audio advertisements used in the campaign. The audio advert immediately engages with its audience as it begins talking about a husband and wife, this potentially attracts the target audiences ears as they may be able to relate to the advert. After the addressing of the husband and wife it instantly goes onto the next topic of conversation which is the consumers money, which is another area of importance to the customers when buying a product or service. The non-diegetic sound of a unfamiliar voice from the narrator in the audio to the public instantly provides a unique selling point as it will differ from all the other similar advertisements. Furthermore there is a rhythm to the narrator voice due to a diegetic sound in the background of a musical instrument allowing for a more light hearted feel to the advert. As the audio advert progresses the narrator then begins to sell the product, which is clever advertisement as they have engaged the audience so they will be listening and then attempted to sell their product. The narrator then adds to the end of the product ‘mighty good deal’ this then enhances the audiences perception of the product as they have already been listening and recognising what the narrator has previously said. Once the product has been established by the target audience then they add on to the end at what store you are able to get it and who sells it, with this being the final thing said it remains in the audiences head and will be able to remember that clearly.
  6. 6. Relevant legal and ethical issues – Look at the ASA broadcasting codes and find out what rules might have been relevant to your chosen campaign e.g. do they contain children, food, medicine, facts etc. I do not believe that in both the print and audio advert there is many legal and ethical issues, however in the audio-visual there may be. This is due to the fact that in the audio advert it is a male narrator commenting on a story and at the end it has a legal and required statement. Similar to the audio I don’t believe that there is many legal and ethical issues as it is promoting people to promote their lifestyles. Although in all three advert campaigns it is representing a unhealthy diet, although there is no ASA rules against this. However in the audio-visual there is scenes of nudity due to the some of the men being topless, which may potentially offend some viewers. Furthermore within the audio-visual advert a women at the beginning says ‘shut up’, this could potentially anger viewers with younger children as this language may be seen as offensive.
  7. 7. Regulatory bodies – explain who ASA, OFCOM and BBFC are what they do in relation to advertising. OFCOM: The BBC plays a unique role in showcasing musical talent and genres to people across the country. Our rules would mean a significant proportion of the new music played by Radio 1 and Radio 2 should be from new and emerging UK artists. OFCOM provide new audio advertisements with a chance to be advertised across the UK and giving the product or service a platform to promote themselves. ASA: The Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) is the self-regulatory organisation of the advertising industry in the United Kingdom. The ASA is a non-statutory organisation and so cannot interpret or enforce legislation. However, its code of advertising practice broadly reflects legislation in many instances. ASA investigate complaints made about ads, sales promotions or direct marketing, and deciding whether such advertising complies with its advertising standards codes. BBFC: The British Board Of Film Classification is an independent, non-governmental body, which was established in 1912 by film industry when local authorities started to impose their own, widely varying, censorship standards on films. In relation to advertising due to the discrimination effect behind each actor’s behaviour is scrutinised by the public due to the way they have been represented.

