  1. 1. Myopia control 1 Myopia Control Submitted by: Submitted to: Bipin Koirala Sanjeev Kumar Mishra Bachelor of Optometry Programme Coordinator Student ID no: 122 Maharajgunj Medical Campus Institute of Medicine
  2. 2. Myopia control 2 Myopia Control Myopia results from an eye having excessive refractive power for its axial length. This may be due to the eye having a relatively long axial length or to increased dioptric power of one or more of the refractive elements. In the review of the etiology of refractive error, 3 major theories of myopic development has been suggested: 1. The biological-Statistical theory 2. The use-abuse theory 3. The theory of emmetropization. Myopia is a significant global public health & socioeconomic problem. Pathologic myopia has become a major cause of blindness or visual impairment in both Asian & western populations. According to a summary of 145 studies regarding the global prevalence of myopia & high myopia, there are approximately 28.3% of the global population & 4.0% of the global population cases & are predicted to increase to 49.8% & 9.8% respectively by 2050. Prevalence of myopia in children Many population based studies on children have proved that the prevalence of myopia is higher in urbanized East Asian countries with prevalence of 16.5% in Nepal (2008). In 4282 Nepalese secondary school children aged 10-15 years the myopia prevalence was ranged from 10.0% in 10year old to 27.3% in 15year old .
  3. 3. Myopia control 3 A recent meta-analysis found a 2.6times higher risk of developing myopia in children of urban residence compared with those who lived in rural areas. These differences in the myopia prevalence among children may be caused by a rigorous education system which children especially living in urbanized are exposed to. Esp.in Eastern Asian countries, academic success is important, and most children are enrolled in competitive, academically oriented schooling at very early age. It is influenced by enduring patterns of behavior & cultural attitudes that may result in the myopic environmental factors such as higher level of more intense near work & lower level of outdoor activity. Myopes, especially high myopes, tend to have reduced quality of life due to adverse influences from psychological, cosmetic, practical & financial factors. Hence, affecting productivity, mobility & activities of daily living. Ocular biometric changes in human myopia Cornea: Longitudinal studies indicate that changes in corneal curvature during childhood and early adulthood are minimal & not associated with the magnitude of myopia progression. However since the correlation between spherical equivalent refraction and axial length to corneal radius ratio is typically stronger than that of axial length alone by 15-20%, corneal curvature does appear to make a modest contribution to the magnitude of myopia. Crystalline lens & Anterior chamber depth: Mutti et al observed that within 1 year of myopia onset, compensatory crystalline lens thickening & flattening abruptly halted compared to children who remained emmetropic, suggesting that childhood myopia is not purely axial in nature, but involves a decoupling of highly correlated anterior & posterior segment eye growth.
  4. 4. Myopia control 4 Vitreous chamber & Axial length : Axial length or more precisely , the vitreous chamber depth is the primary individual biometric , contributor to refractive error in children , young adults & elderly with VCD accounting for over 50% of the observed variation in SER , followed by cornea & crystalline lens . Choroid: The choroid is typically thinner in myopic compared to non-myopic eyes & thins with increasing myopia & AL in both adults & children. Sclera: Scleral thinning A/W axial myopia is primarily restricted to the posterior pole due to scleral tissue redistribution, scleral thinning may alter the tissue strength surrounding the ONH, rendering myopic eyes more susceptible to glaucomatous damage. Effects of key environmental factors on myopia: 1. Near work and education Numerous studies conducted across a range of different population have consistently found that higher levels of education are Associated with higher prevalence of myopia. Population studies examining the link between near work activities and myopia have been conflicting, with some studies suggesting an Association between near work and myopia and others indicating no significant effects 2. Urbanisation Higher prevalence of myopia in children living in urban regions, Compared to children living in rural regions. A number of recent studies indicate that a higher population density is significantly associated with increased myopia prevalence in children, independent of near work and outdoor activities. Studies shows children living in smaller homes to have significantly higher prevalence of myopia; it has been hypothesized that a constricted living space may result in an increased exposure to hyperopic blur, thus promoting myopia.
  5. 5. Myopia control 5 3. Light exposure A number of recent studies a report that the time children spend engaged in outdoor activities is negatively associated with risk of myopia. Both cross sectional and longitudinal studies indicate that greater time spent outdoor is associated with significantly lower myopia Prevalence and reduced risk of myopia onset in childhood. A recent meta-analysis of studies examining the relationship between outdoor time and myopia indicated that there was 2% reduction in the odds of having myopia for each additional hour what week spent outdoor. Animal studies indicate that the intensity of daily light exposure can influence refractive development. A recent RCT in Taiwan suggest that increased light exposure is associated with slower axial eye growth in the human eye. A recent study compare the habitual Ambient light exposure (Captured with wearable light sensors) of children living in Singapore with children living in Australia and found substantially lower level of outdoor light exposure in children living in Singapore. Findings From human studies suggest that children who are exposed to less than 60 minute a day of bright outdoor light are at increased risk of more rapid eye growth and myopia development and that approximately 2 hour or more of outdoor exposure each day is required to provide protection against myopia development in human eye. The main risk factors for school myopia is Education and time spent outdoor. Other possible risk factors for Myopia:  Digital screen time  Sex  Ethnicity  Parental myopia  Intelligence  Urban/rural Differences  Pollution
  6. 6. Myopia control 6  Housing  Height  Diet  Sleep  Smoking  birth order  season of birth  Allergic conjunctivitis Clinical management and control of myopia in children A.Optical interventions I. Spectacles  Single vision under correction  Bifocal and progressive Addition lenses II. Contact lens  Multi focal contact lens  Orthokeratology Pharmacological intervention I. Atropine (low dose) C. Lifestyle factor (Time spent outdoor)
  7. 7. Myopia control 7 1. Single vision under correction Under correction of myopia reduces the accommodative demand for near work and the accommodative lag associated with development of myopia. Evidence from animal studies supports under correction as a means of arresting myopia progression, however on human the results are equivocal. Other studies have reported that under correction of myopia in children can exaggerate myopia in children. Data from monocular under correction of myopia has yielded promising results with under corrected eyes showing an average of 0.36 D per year less progression in myopia compared to the fellow fully corrected eye. 2. Bifocal and progressive addition lenses RCT showed that executive bifocal lenses slowed myopia progression by 39% and up to 51% with base in prism Incorporated. It is possible that the large near segment made it more likely for children to use the near add during near work and may also induce more peripheral myopic defocus. The largest RCT reported that children wearing multi focal spectacles progressed 0.20+/-0.08D Less than children wearing single vision spectacles (p=0.004). But a difference of less than 0.25 D over three years is not clinically meaningful. 3. Soft bifocal contact lens It is thought to work on the similar notion that myopic progression can be slowed by inducing a peripheral myopic defocus which slows the rate of axial elongation. Only center distance contact lens have been investigated for myopia control. On average, this contact lens slow myopia progression by 46%.
  8. 8. Myopia control 8 4. Orthokeratology These contact lens work by temporarily reshaping the corneal surface when worn at night mainly through central epithelial thinning. They have also been shown to be effective in reducing axial elongation and are thought to work similarly to bifocal soft contact lens in achieving a relative peripheral myopia which is thought to reduce myopia progression. A recent meta-analysis done in 2015 of seven studies by sun et al , the combined results showed that the mean AL Of 218 subjects in ortho-K Group was 0.27mm Less than that of 217 subjects in the control group after two years corresponding to nearly 45% decrease in myopic progression. But the risk of infective keratitis in children using ortho K lenses overnight is 13.9 for 10,000 wearers 5. Antimuscarinic agents (Atropine and pirenzepine) Although the specific mechanism of treatment effect of antimuscarinics agent is unknown, it is known that their effective myopia control is not a result of required accommodation. From animal model it is thought to work either via on neuro chemical cascade which begins with M1/4 Receptors at retina level or directly on scleral fibroblast by inhibiting the synthesis of glycosaminoglycan via non muscarinic mechanism. Schwann et al (2000) Also found that at atropine stimulated an Increasing the amount of dopamine released from RPE Cells, which in turn might cancel out Retinal signal that control eye growth. The atropine for the treatment of childhood myopia (ATOM) study 1. ATOM 1 2. ATOM 2
  9. 9. Myopia control 9 1. ATOM 1 STUDY  Parallel group, placebo-controlled, Randomised, double masked study conducted in Singapore  Included 400 children 6-12 year (9.2yr)  With moderate myopia (-1.00 to - 6.00) (3.50D)  For 3 years (Two year treatment and one year washout)  The treatment group received atropine 1% at bedtime in one eye and no treatment in the other eye.  Result: Over 2 year, there was 77% reduction in the mean progression of myopia(progression of -1.20+/- 0.69 in placebo group & -0.28+/-0.92 in atropine group)  There was also a strong correlation with reduction in axial length in the atropine group.  At three year, A significant rebound was seen for both myopia progression and axial length elongation after cessation of atropine 1% for 1 year 2. ATOM 2 STUDY  Aim was to compare the safety and efficacy of three lower doses of atropine (0.5%, 0.1%, and 0.01%)  Double masked, randomised control trial  Included 400 children(6-12year)  Myopia > -2.00D  Children were randomised to receive either 0.5% atropine (n=161) 0.1%(n=155) or 0.01%(n=84)  Both eyes were treated  Five year study that included two years of treatment, one year of washout and Two year where treatment was restarted in children who continued to progress.
  10. 10. Myopia control 10 Consolidating data from ATOM 1 & 2  0.01% atropine Had similar efficacy compared to higher concentration of 0.1% and 0.5%  Side effects were minimal with 0.01%  Negligible amount of accommodation( mean Residual accommodation was 11.8 Din 0.01% group, compared to 6.8 D and 4D In 0.1% and 0.5% group respectively  Pupil size(0.8mm & 1.2mm ) Difference from baseline in Mesopic and photophic conditions respectively in 0.01% group compared to 2.8mm in 0.1% group & 3.1mm & 3.6mm in 0.5% group (p<0.01)  No effect on near visual acuity in 0.01% group  During washout period , Children in 0.01% group had minimal rebound  No rebound seen for axial length in 0.01% group Summary  Environmental factors such as reduced time is spent outdoor and increased near work activities have been shown to play a role in myopia progression.  Of approaches that have been discussed all have shown to slow myopia progression; in particular, Atropine, ortho-K, Soft bifocal contact lens have been shown to be most effective.  Each of these therapies is limited in variable extent by: Treatment compliance, potential side effect and lack of long term data. They are likely to improve with further validation and longer term studies. In addition, it would be interesting to evaluate the potential additive effect of combination of therapies on the progression of myopia in further studies. References: 1. ATOM 1 AND 2 study 2. Previous presentation and online classes

