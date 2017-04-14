PO 101 Political Parties

PO 101 Spring 2017
“A body of men united, for promoting by their joint endeavors the national interest, upon some particular principle in whi...
 Inter and Intra-PartyVariation  Political Party vs. Political Ideology  Conservative Democrats, Liberal Republicans  ...
 A broad coalition of individuals who:  (1) Recruit, nominate, and elect candidates for office  (2) Under a given label...
 Party-in-the-Electorate  Loyalty and Identification with Party  Party Identification (“PID”)  What happens if someone...
 Party Organization  Party Officials, Committees,Volunteers, Staff  Functions of Party Organizations  Party-in-Governm...
 Intermediary Between Citizens and Govt.  Bring PublicTogether to AccomplishObjectives  “Linkage Institutions”  Nomina...
 Organize Government  Provide Accountability  Government Responsibility  Importance of Party ID  Retrospective and Pr...
 Parties present clear ideological position/ ideology to voters  Candidates support and implement party goals  Voters h...
 1912 Election: Bull Moose Party  Teddy Roosevelt broke from Republicans  Split GOP vote; DemocratWilson wins  1948 El...
MAURICE DUVERGER DUVERGER’S LAW  Two parties emerge in countries with simple plurality vote  Example: Election with 100 ...
DonaldTrump Marco Rubio
 Regional support for the parties change  Social groups supporting the parties change  New groups of citizens are mobil...
Hamilton and Jefferson both served in Washington’s cabinet. Despite being influential to our founding, they had different ...
 Presidential electors now popularly elected  Property qualifications for voting dropped  Voter turnout increased drama...
The Whigs formed in opposition to Jackson’s presidency and policies.
Racial issues and sectional strife in the 1850s divided the North and South in America. This resulted in theThird Party Sy...
The Whig party dissolved at this point. It could not survive the slavery issue while also grappling with the anti-slavery ...
Rise of Political Machines, including Tweed’sTammany Hall. The Australian or Secret Ballot was adopted to counteract party...
Standard Oil Company, John D. Rockefeller
 Beginning of Republican Dominance From L to R: Presidents Warren G. Harding, Calvin Coolidge, and Herbert Hoover.
The “New Deal Coalition” helped FDR win election. The “New Deal” was the name given to various social welfare programs pas...
 Changes Regarding Ideology and Party ID  African-Americans: Republican  Democrat  White Southerners: Democrat  Repub...
    Edmund Burke, a British philosopher, defined "party" this way:
    “A body of men united, for promoting by their joint endeavors the national
    interest, upon some…principle in which they are all agreed.”
    It does not take into account the inter and intra-party variation present in modern parties nor separates a political party from the idea of political ideology.

    These are very different components. As an example, in the United States, we have conservative Democrats and liberal Republicans serving in Congress.

    Politicians may choose to vote with another party on an issue, caucus with them, or defect one party and join another altogether.
  A political scientist named V.O Key, Jr. argued that the term "political party" was used too generally and could describe many different groups. Therefore, he proposed a three-part structure to better conceptualize the idea of political parties.

    Hamilton and Jefferson both served in Washington's cabinet. Despite being influential to our founding, they had different conceptions concerning government.
    ×