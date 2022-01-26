Successfully reported this slideshow.
9 Basic dog training techniques for new owners

Jan. 26, 2022
Education

9 Basic dog training techniques for new owners

  1. 1. 1 9 Basic Dog Training Techniques for new owners New owners recently adopted a dog During the lonely home not going anywhere. But don't know how to teach a dog to listen to your commands? Chill where to go, including 9 basic dog training techniques. for new owners Let me tell you that it's not as difficult as you think.
  2. 2. 2 1. Practice to remember names. The first technique - is to train the dog to remember its own name. Whether it's a young dog or an old dog, when you adopt him You should give him a name. Names should be only 1-2 syllables, as dogs respond well to short sounds. Then keep calling his name repeatedly. In a clear and friendly tone, lots of eye contact will get him interested and remember the sound. After that, try to test his memorization to see if he remembers his own name. by giving him a look and calling his name. Then when he turns to meet his eyes You have to say compliments. Let him feel that he is doing good, doing right to attract his attention. By having him look into your eyes every time you call his name. He will recognize your tone of voice and recognize that every time you use it. Most importantly, don't forget to reward each time you call his name.
  3. 3. 3 2. Train on a leash. Technique 2 - is to train the dog on a leash Owned dogs must have a leash. And you, too, have the responsibility of being the leader of the pack for him. Using a leash to show leadership, you'll first need to bring the collar to him to sniff. act like you gave a gift When he pretends to be happy you put on him Once you get used to the collar you get The leash must be attached to the collar. and let him drag and play until he gets used to the leash You have to take him along for a walk while using a leash. It serves as a link between you and your dog. The difficulty of steering will depend on the individual dog's habits and how well you lead the pack. Don't let him run in front of you. because it will make you think that he is a leader or leader You should therefore quickly and gently twitch the leash to deter him. Practice controlling him through the leash to keep his footing. and do it on a daily basis The leash you use must fit the length of your arm. able to control him And as you start walking, you need to be calm and relaxed.
  4. 4. 4 3. Train to walk. Technique 3 - Training your dog to walk The way is for the dog to be on your left. Hold the leash in your right hand. The left hand is used to twitch the leash when you need him to correct him for a wrong command. Use the one word “walk” command and start walking. Might have to pull a bit of training for him to follow. Try to walk slowly. Don't yank, drag, rub if he's not following or lagging behind. To twitch the practice string lightly. in order for him to catch up Never let him walk in front of you. Because it will be motionless. Slowly pull the training line back or slow down. Always try to walk together Should practice walking in a rectangular shape. to learn to walk straight and turn Training at the beginning should take about 5 minutes, then it will be extended to 15 minutes, about 6-7 weeks. It is important that after every training you should have snacks as a reward and compliments every time.
  5. 5. 5 4. Practice to sit. Technique 4 - Training your dog to sit is relatively easy. with the dog standing on your left Keep a short leash. and command "sit" while giving the command to pull the leash up while pushing his back down. big dog training Some may have to pull on the leash and press hard on the back. for him to sit in order and let him sit for a while then relax the leash in the beginning and had to be repeated several times. to remind him to remember the order by heart and follow it correctly If he moves, he will get up. You repeat the command again. then let him sit down. After that he would know and sit down by himself. without having to press the back again when I started to understand He will be able to sit by himself. As for yourself, don't forget to reward. with sweets or compliments in a gentle and gentle tone .
  6. 6. 6 5. Train to squat Technique 5 - Training your dog to squat will continue from the practice of sitting for Once the dog is able to sit up, teaching him to "crouch" can be a bit difficult in the early stages of training. because he will feel like we raise our hands to hurt him. He might even run wild. You must keep him in a sitting position. As for you, sit on your knees in front of the dog. then lifted his front leg to hold straight above the elbow Lift it up and pull it down to the ground in front of you. At the same time, command "crouch" and bring his front leg down to the ground and let him know that this is the move he wants him to do. After he began to learn Move the leash under your left foot and give a "crouch" command while pulling on the leash. will make him crouch while raising your hand and waving to the hand signal again to let him know Then keep talking to him. Let him know that you are satisfied. when he followed orders
  7. 7. 7 6. Train to wait Technique 6 - Training the Dog to Wait After training the dog to sit and crouch as commands are good. It's very easy to tell your dog to wait. Just tell him to sit or crouch. Then you slowly stepped back, step by step. Ready to issue an order saying "wait" to assemble a hand signal by raising his hand facing the dog Repeat and walk slowly backwards. If he gets up, give the command "no" and start practicing this wait 5-6 more times. He will start to recognize what you have been told to do. But you'll want to add at least 5 minutes more time to your wait to train him to stay calm and wait patiently. when he succeeded Don't forget to reward and praise him in a gentle tone, too.
  8. 8. 8 7. Train to come. Technique 7 - Training the dog to come to you You can start training with your dog at an early age and this is a relatively easy way to train. Because most dogs know this command from their owner since childhood. But if you want to train more precisely, use a leash attached to a collar or a leash to support the dog. Then use a tone that is more gentle than other commands. along with pulling the rope to make him come towards you By pulling the rope towards you, you should do this gently, slowly pulling him towards you. They can also use the method of tricking their favorite snacks. In which you have to voice command "come here" and call his name as well. Or it could be used as a command by waving your hand towards you. It is a type of calling with the use of voice commands as well. practice often He will soon run towards you when he sees the hand signal and hears instructions.
  9. 9. 9 8. Training to drive in a formal way. Technique 8 -Training your dog to poo properly Especially puppies and dogs to excrete there. You have to look primarily at the percentage of success. in order to head towards the right place to excrete every time It is almost impossible for him to excrete properly at 100%. You'll need to keep an eye on his behavior when he's defecation. and prepare a place that requires him to excrete regularly Maybe spread a newspaper, a mat, or take him out for a walk on the lawn. every time after eating and immediately after waking up and must keep an eye on his behavior If he's sniffing on the ground and walking around, moaning, or sneaking out to defecate in a secret place. must immediately be carried to the excretion in his place And say in a low voice, "No, not here" and put it in the place we have prepared and say, "Pee here, poop here." When he finishes his errands, rub his head and give him a compliment. Then he will begin to remember where to excrete. If anyone still has problems with dogs excreting Try saying it out loud, "
  10. 10. 10 9. Practice not to bite and destroy things. Technique 9 - Training the dog not to bite and destroy things because of sniffing. and use his mouth to nibble on things around him It's a dog's instinctive habit. But if you're aggressive, yelling at him will make him more aggressive. and started to have this habit more often You should fix this by giving the command "no" and pulling the object out of your mouth, instructing it to "sit" and giving your favorite toy instead. But if some dogs are stubborn Bites that won't let go Do not use the method of hitting the mouth to create aggression to the dog. and should be trained to release their own By giving the order "Release", use your favorite snack to tempt over your nose. Repeatedly repeating the word "release" when willing to give it away as a reward. More importantly, you should give your dog more time. by playing with him Or take him out for a walk to make the dog feel relaxed, not stressed, because his destructive behavior can occur for many reasons. Even though he didn't want to be left alone Or no one cares and plays with him. causing him to show such unlovable behavior
  11. 11. 11 Let me tell you that it's not as difficult as you think. Because either people or animals can be trained and taught. You just need to be patient, caring and love the dog. to communicate More importantly, the dog will recognize all your feelings when he trusts you to be his master. For eBooks collection covers everything about choosing, taking care of, maintaining, and training your dog : https://www.digistore24.com/redir/413113/rcrupeshchavan/

