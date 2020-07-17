Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Sources of ENERGY
Law of conservation of energy  Burning candle  Freely falling body  Cooling of hot water (348K-278K)  Energy in usable...
 large amount of energy per unit mass  cheap and easily available  easy to store and transport  not cause any pollutio...
CONVENTIONAL SOURCE OF ENERGY Sources of energy in INDIA COAL PETROLEUM HYDRO NUCLEAR WIND  Fossil Fuels * non-renewable ...
GENERATING ELECTRICITY Thermal Power Plant Fossil fuels - Heat Energy - Mechanical Energy - Electrical Energy
BIOGAS # slurry of cow-dung and water # fed into oxygen free DIGESTER # anaerobic micro-organisms decomposes the slurry , ...
WIND ENERGY ~ Eco friendly, renewable ~ a large fan erected at ht. ~ Wind speed must be 15kmph. ~ K.E to M.E then to E.E ~...
Non-Conventional sources of energy SOLAR ENERGY • The sun continues radiate for 5 billion yrs. more • We are receiving S.E...
Solar Cooker
SOLAR PANEL • convert S.E into current • Silicon and Silver are used • a cell develops a voltage of 0.5-1V ,0.7W of curren...
Energy from the Sea  Tidal energy  Wave energy  Ocean Thermal energy
Due to geological changes , molten rocks formed in the hot regions of earth’s crust are pushed upward and trapped in cert...
NUCLEAR ENERGY NUCLEAR FISSION Chain reaction The process of splitting of heavy nucleus into lighter nuclei is called fiss...
NUCLEAR FUSION The process of fusion of lighter nuclei into heavier nucleus is called nuclear fusion. The SUN ..10000000 K...
ENVIROMENTAL CONSEQUENCES Don’ts •Vast combustion of fossils •Releasing of greenhouse gases • deforestation • ecological i...
IDEA “ If we start living as our ancestors, this would conserve energy and our ecosystem.” VOTE Y E S N O preparedby…V i v...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Sources of energy

29 views

Published on

lesson from CBSE 10 Science text book

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Sources of energy

  1. 1. Sources of ENERGY
  2. 2. Law of conservation of energy  Burning candle  Freely falling body  Cooling of hot water (348K-278K)  Energy in usable form is dissipated to the surroundings in less usable form
  3. 3.  large amount of energy per unit mass  cheap and easily available  easy to store and transport  not cause any pollution  GOOD FUEL  has a high calorific value  lowest ignition temperature  be economical  burns without giving out any smoke
  4. 4. CONVENTIONAL SOURCE OF ENERGY Sources of energy in INDIA COAL PETROLEUM HYDRO NUCLEAR WIND  Fossil Fuels * non-renewable * limited reserves * causes pollution (oxides of C, N and S ) * affects water & soil resources * Energysourceswhichareusedtraditionallyformanyyearsandaretodepleteover aperiodof timearecalled conventionalsources. *Thefuels whichareobtained fromtheremainsof plantsandanimalsarecalled fossilfuels.
  5. 5. GENERATING ELECTRICITY Thermal Power Plant Fossil fuels - Heat Energy - Mechanical Energy - Electrical Energy
  6. 6. BIOGAS # slurry of cow-dung and water # fed into oxygen free DIGESTER # anaerobic micro-organisms decomposes the slurry , generates CH4 (75%),CO2,H2 and H2S # burns without smoke - no residue # slurry left used as manure (N2-P4) *Themixtureof gaseswhichis obtainedby thedecompositionof animal andplantwastewiththe help micro- organismsin thepresenceof water
  7. 7. WIND ENERGY ~ Eco friendly, renewable ~ a large fan erected at ht. ~ Wind speed must be 15kmph. ~ K.E to M.E then to E.E ~ No. of mills are joined together to form W.E farm. ~ Denmark is called the country of winds (25%) ~ Germany is the leader ~ India has 5thrank(45KMW) ~ WE farm nr Kanyakumari generates 380MW The blowing wind has energy which is associated with K.E is called wind energy
  8. 8. Non-Conventional sources of energy SOLAR ENERGY • The sun continues radiate for 5 billion yrs. more • We are receiving S.E >5000TkWH per sq m at the rate of 4-7kWH sq m. • The amount of solar energy received per sq.m per sec. on the surface of the earth is called Solar constant. 1.4 kj/sq m.sec •Energy sources which do not deplete and scarcely used by the populations are called non-conventional sources.
  9. 9. Solar Cooker
  10. 10. SOLAR PANEL • convert S.E into current • Silicon and Silver are used • a cell develops a voltage of 0.5-1V ,0.7W of current • non-movable, little main- tenance, can be set up in remote •- high cost & low efficiency o
  11. 11. Energy from the Sea  Tidal energy  Wave energy  Ocean Thermal energy
  12. 12. Due to geological changes , molten rocks formed in the hot regions of earth’s crust are pushed upward and trapped in certain regions called hot spots . hot water from hot spot region finds outlets at the surface is known as hot springs. The steam is routed through a pipe to a turbine for generating electricity Geothermal plants are in NZ and US
  13. 13. NUCLEAR ENERGY NUCLEAR FISSION Chain reaction The process of splitting of heavy nucleus into lighter nuclei is called fission. E = mc 2…10M times to 1 carbon atom… ATOM BOMB
  14. 14. NUCLEAR FUSION The process of fusion of lighter nuclei into heavier nucleus is called nuclear fusion. The SUN ..10000000 K req…HYDROGEN BOMB…Devasting energy releases ELWIN OLIPHANT
  15. 15. ENVIROMENTAL CONSEQUENCES Don’ts •Vast combustion of fossils •Releasing of greenhouse gases • deforestation • ecological imbalance • Increasing radioactivity Dos  CNG  SOLAR CELLS  HYDROGEN FUEL  MANAGING BIO-MASS  RENEWABLE ENERGY  Use of CFLs, pressure cookers and cycles for short distances
  16. 16. IDEA “ If we start living as our ancestors, this would conserve energy and our ecosystem.” VOTE Y E S N O preparedby…V i v e k a n a n d T M . S c . , B . E d . , P . G . D . C . A Energy save is energy produce

×