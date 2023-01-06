Successfully reported this slideshow.
Your SlideShare is downloading. ×

Item # 6 - Chapter 5 Bldg and Bldg Regulations Amendments

Jan. 06, 2023
0 likes 0 views
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Upcoming SlideShare
Item # 4 - 6401.6403 and 6421 Broadway
Item # 4 - 6401.6403 and 6421 Broadway
Loading in …3
×

Check these out next

Item # 5 - City Investment Policy
ahcitycouncil
Item # 1 - December 12, 2022 CCM Minutes
ahcitycouncil
Item # 6 - Chapter 5 Bldg and Bldg Regulations Amendments
ahcitycouncil
Item # 4 - 6401.6403 and 6421 Broadway
ahcitycouncil
Item # 5 - City Investment Policy
ahcitycouncil
Item # 6 - Chapter 5 Bldg and Bldg Regulations Amendments
ahcitycouncil
Item # 1 - December 12, 2022 CCM Minutes.pdf
ahcitycouncil
Item # 7 - PPT 4Q FINANCIAL REPORT FY22
ahcitycouncil
1 of 1 Ad

Item # 6 - Chapter 5 Bldg and Bldg Regulations Amendments

Jan. 06, 2023
0 likes 0 views

Download to read offline

Government & Nonprofit

Chapter 5 Building and Building Regulations Proposed Amendments

Chapter 5 Building and Building Regulations Proposed Amendments

Government & Nonprofit
Advertisement

Recommended

Item # 4 - 6401.6403 and 6421 Broadway
ahcitycouncil
0 views
24 slides
Item # 1 - December 12, 2022 CCM Minutes
ahcitycouncil
0 views
8 slides
Item # 5 - City Investment Policy
ahcitycouncil
0 views
23 slides
PPT Item # 4 - 6400 Broadway St
ahcitycouncil
0 views
20 slides
PPT Item # 2 - Announcements
ahcitycouncil
0 views
7 slides
PPT Item # 5 - City Investment Policy
ahcitycouncil
0 views
8 slides
PPT Item # 6 - Chapter 5 Bldg and Bldg Regulatins Amendments
ahcitycouncil
0 views
12 slides
Item # 4 - 6401.6403 and 6421 Broadway
ahcitycouncil
0 views
24 slides
Advertisement

More Related Content

More from ahcitycouncil (20)

Item # 5 - City Investment Policy
ahcitycouncil
0 views
Item # 1 - December 12, 2022 CCM Minutes
ahcitycouncil
0 views
Item # 6 - Chapter 5 Bldg and Bldg Regulations Amendments
ahcitycouncil
0 views
Item # 4 - 6401.6403 and 6421 Broadway
ahcitycouncil
0 views
Item # 5 - City Investment Policy
ahcitycouncil
0 views
Item # 6 - Chapter 5 Bldg and Bldg Regulations Amendments
ahcitycouncil
0 views
Item # 1 - December 12, 2022 CCM Minutes.pdf
ahcitycouncil
0 views
Item # 7 - PPT 4Q FINANCIAL REPORT FY22
ahcitycouncil
14 views
Item # 5 - PPT Ogden Pipebursting Amendment
ahcitycouncil
8 views
Item # 6 - PPT Animal Care Services Staff Report
ahcitycouncil
19 views
Item # 2 - PPT Announcements
ahcitycouncil
15 views
Item # 4 - PPT Overland and Budget Amendment
ahcitycouncil
12 views
Item # 5 - Ogden Pipe Bursting Change Order
ahcitycouncil
9 views
Item # 4 - Overland Agreement
ahcitycouncil
11 views
Item # 6 - Animal Care Services Staff Report
ahcitycouncil
8 views
Item # 1a - November 14, 2022 City Council Meeting Minutes
ahcitycouncil
7 views
Item # 7 - 4Q Financial Report FY22
ahcitycouncil
7 views
Item # 10 - Employee Insurance Renewals V2
ahcitycouncil
13 views
Item # 10 - PPT Employee Insurance Renewals V2
ahcitycouncil
14 views
Item # 12 - PPT Centennial Celebration REVISED
ahcitycouncil
16 views
Item # 5 - City Investment Policy
ahcitycouncil
0 views
23 slides
Item # 1 - December 12, 2022 CCM Minutes
ahcitycouncil
0 views
8 slides
Item # 6 - Chapter 5 Bldg and Bldg Regulations Amendments
ahcitycouncil
0 views
1 slide
Item # 4 - 6401.6403 and 6421 Broadway
ahcitycouncil
0 views
24 slides
Item # 5 - City Investment Policy
ahcitycouncil
0 views
23 slides
Item # 6 - Chapter 5 Bldg and Bldg Regulations Amendments
ahcitycouncil
0 views
1 slide

Recently uploaded (20)

important daysnss.pptx
vedulabharathi1
0 views
BKN KEMENHUB 28-9-2018.pptx
YanuarWijayanto1
2 views
The experiments' goals are to produce pure.pptx
RoBerTCreaTi
2 views
Ukraine Crisis Webinar Series-Session III
AKADEMIYA2063
5 views
Indian Constitution(In short).pptx
TimTim901541
0 views
European Solidarity Corps INFOPACK 2023
WEBDEV Foundation
54 views
Swachh Bharat Mission: Achievements and Challenges
malikkavita
4 views
STRUKTUR KANWIL KEMENAG JATIM.pdf
YumaDerby
3 views
Public Audit and Public Hearing
SudipGautam7
0 views
Friday Lesson Plan 13 (1).docx
AngelinaRamroop3
3 views
sponsor an elderly woman
SERUDS INDIA
3 views
Multistakeholder Platforms: What are they and what are they good for?
International Food Policy Research Institute (IFPRI)
0 views
Collaboration towards A Resilient Jakarta
oswarmungkasa1
3 views
History of Pakistan.docx
MuhammadShahzadIjaz
2 views
Livewell Oxygen System
Randy Myers
7 views
Orientation material-MC 17 s2018.pptx
MaLuisaMAquino
2 views
eu_in_slides_en.pptx
JohnLimpus2
1 view
Engagement With Multiple stakeholders.pdf
Pradeep Mohapatra
4 views
Indias' constitution for children.pdf
TimTim901541
0 views
cyber_crime_investigation_ppt.pdf
ArifAhmad83
0 views
important daysnss.pptx
vedulabharathi1
0 views
9 slides
BKN KEMENHUB 28-9-2018.pptx
YanuarWijayanto1
2 views
21 slides
The experiments' goals are to produce pure.pptx
RoBerTCreaTi
2 views
1 slide
Ukraine Crisis Webinar Series-Session III
AKADEMIYA2063
5 views
18 slides
Indian Constitution(In short).pptx
TimTim901541
0 views
11 slides
European Solidarity Corps INFOPACK 2023
WEBDEV Foundation
54 views
18 slides
Advertisement

Item # 6 - Chapter 5 Bldg and Bldg Regulations Amendments

  1. 1. CITY OF ALAMO HEIGHTS ADMINISTRATION AND FINANCE DEPARTMENT CITY COUNCIL AGENDA MEMORANDUM TO: Mayor and City Council FROM: Phil Laney, Assistant City Manager SUBJECT: Staff report on potential amendments to Chapter 5 – Buildings and Building Regulations for residential structures DATE: January 9, 2023 SUMMARY Staff report on potential amendments to Chapter 5 – Buildings and Building Regulations relating to contractor registration requirements, enforcement tools related to residential construction projects and substandard and dangerous structures declaration. BACKGROUND INFORMATION The issuance of residential construction permits assumes the permitted project will be completed in a timely, effective, and compliant manner. Construction activity in residential areas poses adverse impacts to surrounding properties, whether through noise, dust, congestion of additional vehicles, equipment or materials, or other disruptions to the normal operations of a neighborhood. In the event a project exceeds the reasonable timeframe allowed for work to be completed, the existing enforcement mechanisms the City has may be limiting in preventing future occurrences of uncompleted or abandoned residential construction projects. Staff will present a number of proposals aimed at ensuring residential construction projects are completed in a timely and effective manner, and in the event projects languish, provide the City with appropriate enforcement measures to abate the nuisances. Potential proposals amend Chapter 5 – Building and Building Regulations by modifying the contractor registration requirements and enforcement tools the Building Official may employ. In addition, staff will provide information about a potential addition to Chapter 5 that would allow violating structures to be declared a substandard and dangerous structure. _____________________ Phil Laney Assistant City Manager ______________________ Buddy Kuhn City Manager

×