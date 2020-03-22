Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
BY: ZUHEB AHMED SIDDIQUI MPT (ORTHOPAEDICS)
 Teaching is not merely imparting or transmitting information verbally.  If done this way it becomes “preaching” esp. at...
WHAT IS TEACHING AIDS?  Any supplementary material which is used by the teacher to make the teaching and learning interes...
Audio Instructional Aids • Radio • Tape Recorder • Audio Tapes • Gramophone Visual Instructional Aids • Charts • Models • ...
ADVANATGES OR SIGNIFICANCE OF TEACHING AIDS 1. Provide sensory exploration. It has been proved by researchers that we tend...
2. Teaching aids help involve more senses. Learning moves from the passive to active stage, developing a cone of learning ...
3. Elevate students’ motivation for learning. 4. Help students develop interests and draw their attention towards classes....
9. Stimulate their physical and mental activities 10. Provides first-hand experience to pupils when they see a demo, handl...
Principles for Selecting Right Teaching Aids  It should be according to the age, intelligence and experience of the pupil...
 Aid must be appropriate to the topic and successful in conveying the message.  Must draw and capture pupil’s attention,...
Principles for Using Teaching Aids  Teacher must be skilled in use of aid. Should have expertise in that area of study, a...
 Teaching aid must be used at appropriate time during lesson presentation.  Teacher must be clear about why he is using ...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Teaching Aids

49 views

Published on

Instructional Aids in Physiotherapy Education

Published in: Healthcare
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

Teaching Aids

  1. 1. BY: ZUHEB AHMED SIDDIQUI MPT (ORTHOPAEDICS)
  2. 2.  Teaching is not merely imparting or transmitting information verbally.  If done this way it becomes “preaching” esp. at school level.  Teaching requires complete or satisfactory level of involvement of both the teachers and the students to help the latter assimilate knowledge.
  3. 3. WHAT IS TEACHING AIDS?  Any supplementary material which is used by the teacher to make the teaching and learning interesting, participatory, joyful, motivating, easy to understand and helps in achieving the objectives effectively is called as teaching or instructional aid.
  4. 4. Audio Instructional Aids • Radio • Tape Recorder • Audio Tapes • Gramophone Visual Instructional Aids • Charts • Models • Flash cards • Bulletin board • Transparencies • LCDs • Slides • Maps • Photographs • Diagrams • CDs • Sketches • Film Strips • Motion pictures Audio-Visual Instructional Aids • VCDs • TV • Drama • Film Shows • Computer • Multimedia • Documentaries Mnemonic Aids or Devices • VIBGYOR • BODMAS • She Looks Too Pretty Try To Catch Her (Carpal Bones) Human Interaction Aid • Learner tutor conversation • Video conferencing • Activities • Conferencing • E-Mail
  5. 5. ADVANATGES OR SIGNIFICANCE OF TEACHING AIDS 1. Provide sensory exploration. It has been proved by researchers that we tend to remember: • 10% of what we read • 20% of what we hear • 30% of what we see • 50% of what we hear and see • 70% of what we say • 90% of what we say and do
  6. 6. 2. Teaching aids help involve more senses. Learning moves from the passive to active stage, developing a cone of learning Reading Hearing Seeing Hearing and Seeing Saying Saying and Doing
  7. 7. 3. Elevate students’ motivation for learning. 4. Help students develop interests and draw their attention towards classes. 5. Break monotony and provide freshness and variety of experiences. 6. Provide enriched experiences and it develops Higher Order Thinking Skills. 7. Provide a platform for concrete experience 8. Assure organized thought process and overall improve the effectiveness of teaching and learning.
  8. 8. 9. Stimulate their physical and mental activities 10. Provides first-hand experience to pupils when they see a demo, handle apparatus, etc. 11. Help in developing scientific attitude. 12. Saves time and learning is more perfect and durable.  Students learn 35% more with the help of teaching aids.  Knowledge learnt is retained for 55% longer duration.
  9. 9. Principles for Selecting Right Teaching Aids  It should be according to the age, intelligence and experience of the pupils.  Purpose of selection must be very clear.  Required condition for using a particular teaching aid is available or not.  Teacher must be comfortable with the use of the aid being selected.  Possibility of effective use must be assessed in advance.  Should be economical or cost-effective, technically sound and satisfactory.
  10. 10.  Aid must be appropriate to the topic and successful in conveying the message.  Must draw and capture pupil’s attention, be motivational and highly informative.  Truthful, accurate and realistic and a substitute for reality.
  11. 11. Principles for Using Teaching Aids  Teacher must be skilled in use of aid. Should have expertise in that area of study, and teaching aid used. Better if he rehearses in advance.  Active participation of students must be sought.  Teaching aid use must be well explained and supported by a healthy discussion and teacher’s lecture.  Should be located, placed, displayed or hanged at appropriate places during the demo.  Easy access and portable in case of need.  Aid must be evaluated regularly to assess its use and effect on learning.
  12. 12.  Teaching aid must be used at appropriate time during lesson presentation.  Teacher must be clear about why he is using the teaching aid.

×