Child abuse 1

CHILD ABUSE Prepared By Yousef Elshrek
Child abuse has long-terms- effect on children and the rest of society. Each person in the general population has a rule t...
Types of Child abuse • Physical This harm is not accidental. Physical abuse is deliberate harm to a child which causes bru...
2. Emotional • This is sometimes called psychological abuse. Emotional abuse is the ongoing emotional maltreatment. It can...
3. Neglect • This is the persistent failure to meet a child’s basic physical and/or psychological needs. It is likely to r...
5. Sexual • The age of consent is 16years old. Below that age, the law states a young person cannot consent to sexual acts...
6. Bullying • This can be defined as deliberately hurtful behavior. It is usually repeated over a period and occurs where ...
• Neglect Definition • The term neglect is defined in both Federal and State legislation and can vary to some degree from ...
• PHYSICAL SIGNS OF NEGLECT • Neglect may be present when a child has these physical signs: • Looks undernourished and is ...
• MENTAL INJURY DEFINITION • Means harm to a child’s psychological or intellectual functioning which may be exhibited by s...
• BEHAVIORAL SIGNS OF NEGLECT • Behavioral signs is look for in a child is that neglected may include: • Bagging or steali...
• PHYSICALABUSE PART 1 • Physical abuse legally is defined as that causes or threatens to cause non-accidental physical in...
• PHYSICAL SIGNS OF PHYSICALABUSE • What are the physical signs associated with physical abuse? • Consider the possibility...
• BEHAVIORAL SIGNED OF PHYSICAL ABUSE Along with physical signs the child may exhibit behavioral indicators of physical ab...
1. Misuses alcohol or other drugs. 2. Takes an unseal amount of time to obtain medical care for the child. 3. Offers confl...
• DEFINITION OF SEXUAL ABUSE (PART 1) • It may be defined as an illegal sexual act upon a child including incest, rape , i...
• Sexual Abuse • Definition • Commercial sexual exploitation of children ( also is known as domestic minor sex trafficking...
• DEFINITION OF SEXUALABUSE (PART 2) • Bestiality (sexual act with animals) • Masturbation • Lewd exhibition of the breast...
• DEFINITION OF SEXUALABUSE (PART 3) • Defecation or urination for the purpose stimulation. • Penetration of the vagina or...
• PHYSICAL SIGNS OF SEXUALABUSE • Often there are no obvious physical signs of sexual abuse. • Some signs sexual abuse can...
• BEHAVIORAL SIGNS OF SEXUALABUSE(PART 1) • Sexual abused children may have the following behavioral signs: 1. Unusual int...
• BEHAVIORAL SIGNS OF SEXUALABUSE(PART2) • One of the strongest indicators of sexual abuse is a child’s report. • When a c...
• PARENTAL SIGNS OF SEXUALABUSE • Be aware if the parent or caregiver exhibits the following signs: 1. Is unduly protectiv...
BEHAVIOR SIGNS OF MENTAL INJURY White mental injury there is a continuing pattern of rejecting, terrorizing, ignoring, iso...
• THREAT OF HARM • Abuse can also include threatened harm to a child which means subjecting a child to a substantial risk ...
• THREAT OF HARM: NEGLECT • Threat of harm by neglect can be any/all the following: 1. Parent / caregiver’s current mental...
• THREAT OF HARM: PHYSICAL ABUSE • Threat of harm by physical abuse can be any/all the following: 1. Parent/caregiver’s re...
• THREAT OF HARM: SEXUAL ABUSE / EXPLOITATION • Threat of harm of sexual abuse / exploitation can be any / all the followi...
• THREAT OF HARM: MENTAL INJURY • Threat of harm by mental injury can 1. A child has been exposed to cruel and unconsciona...
• THREAT OF HARM: DOMESTIC VIOLENCE (PART1) • Threat of harm by domestic violence can be any/all the following: 1. The chi...
• THREAT OF HARM: DOMESTIC VIOLENCE (PART2) • Threat of harm by domestic violence can also be any/ all the following: 1.A ...
• DEFINITION OF THE OTHER ABUSE • The following abuse may be categorized under the neglect or threat of harm abuse types: ...
• FAILURE TO SUPERVISE 1. Children under ten should never be left alone. 2. Children between 10 and 12 can be left for a b...
• References • "Child Sexual Abuse". Medline Plus. U.S. National Library of Medicine. 2008-04-02. • "Guidelines for psycho...
• https://th.bing.com/th/id/R.45b1ded3dc91ddf8172e8c852b955a63?rik=Ohu1zrBqzQS%2bjA&riu=http%3a%2f%2fcacmercer.org%2 fwp-c...
Child abuse 1

  1. 1. CHILD ABUSE Prepared By Yousef Elshrek
  Child abuse has long-terms- effect on children and the rest of society. Each person in the general population has a rule to play in preventing child abuse. The first step in helping abused children is learning to recognize the signs of child abuse.
  3. 3. Types of Child abuse • Physical This harm is not accidental. Physical abuse is deliberate harm to a child which causes bruises, cuts, burns or broken bones. In babies, shaking or hitting them can cause non-accidental head injuries which can have life-altering consequences. Any physical abuse can have serious consequences for children as they grow up and can cause long lasting harm. physical-abuse-parental-behavior-indicators-l.jpg
  4. 4. 2. Emotional • This is sometimes called psychological abuse. Emotional abuse is the ongoing emotional maltreatment. It can involve deliberately trying to scare or humiliate a child. It can also involve isolating or ignoring a child. • Emotional abuse often happens at the same time as neglect or other abuse. https://www.bing.com/images/blob?bcid=TzB68E3OwBID3A http://www.clker.com/cliparts/5/a/3/f/1516749722292178961emotiona l-abuse-clipart.med.png https://www.indiaparentingtips.com/2018/06/what-is-emotional-abuse-identify-role-to-stop.html
  5. 5. 3. Neglect • This is the persistent failure to meet a child’s basic physical and/or psychological needs. It is likely to result in the serious impairment of the child’s health or development. Neglect may happen during pregnancy as a result of maternal substance abuse. Once a child is born, neglect may involve a parent : • not to providing adequate food and clothing; shelter, including exclusion from home; failing to protect a child from physical and emotional harm or danger; failure to ensure adequate supervision including the use of inadequate care- takers; or the failure to ensure access to appropriate medical care or treatment. It may also include a failure to meet a child’s basic emotional needs. https://www.freepik.com/free-vector/family- problems_3887120.htm#page=1&query=child%20abuse&position= 4
  6. 6. 5. Sexual • The age of consent is 16years old. Below that age, the law states a young person cannot consent to sexual acts. • Sexual abuse involves forcing or enticing a child or young person to take part in sexual activities, including prostitution, whether the child is aware of what is happening. The activities can include acts such as kissing, touching or fondling the child’s genitals or breasts, vaginal or anal intercourse or oral sex • They may include non-contact activities, such as children looking at, or being involved in the production of pornographic material or watching sexual activities. • Research by the NSPCC found that 72 percent of sexually abused children do not tell anyone about what happened at the time, and that 31 percent still have not told anyone by early adulthood. https://images.newindianexpress.com/uploads/user/imagelibrary/2019/11/19/ w900X450/PARENTS_STEP.jpg
  7. 7. 6. Bullying • This can be defined as deliberately hurtful behavior. It is usually repeated over a period and occurs where it is difficult for those bullied to defend themselves. It can take many forms, but the three main types are physical, verbal and emotional. • The damage inflicted by bullying can often be underestimated. Bullying can cause significant distress to children so much, so it affects their health and development. • If you are concerned about a young person or vulnerable adult, speak to your designated safeguarding officer. https://previews.123rf.com/images/microone/microone180 8/microone180801371/111588979-bullying-kids-stop- school-bully-aggressive-and-sad-children-cartoon-fighting- teenagers-vector-charac.jpg https://previews.123rf.com/images/tartila/tartila1812/tartila181200009/127272746- stop-school-bullying-aggressive-teen-bully-schooler-verbal-aggression-and-teenage- violence-or-bullyi.jpg
  8. 8. • Neglect Definition • The term neglect is defined in both Federal and State legislation and can vary to some degree from state to state • In simple form, it is defined as a failure of caretakers to provide adequate emotional and physical care for a child. • Expanded on, child neglect can be defined as failing to provide clothing, shelter, care that is necessary for a child’s health. Il Divorzio Danneggia I Bambini ... - it.dreamstime.com
  9. 9. • PHYSICAL SIGNS OF NEGLECT • Neglect may be present when a child has these physical signs: • Looks undernourished and is usually hangry is consistently dirty and has sever body odor, lacks sufficient clothing for the weather, lacks needed medical or dental care, immunizations or glasses, or frequently absent from schools. https://image.slideserve.com/1444252/warning-signs-of-neglect-l.jpg https://usercontent2.hubstatic.com/12797631_f520.jpg
  10. 10. • MENTAL INJURY DEFINITION • Means harm to a child’s psychological or intellectual functioning which may be exhibited by severe anxiety, depression, withdrawal or outward aggressive behavior, or a combination of those behaviors, which may be demonstrated by a change in behavior, emotional response or cognition. https://media.istockphoto.com/vectors/vector-outline- illustration-of-human-brain-vector-id499557711 Modified image
  11. 11. • BEHAVIORAL SIGNS OF NEGLECT • Behavioral signs is look for in a child is that neglected may include: • Bagging or stealing for food • Chronic Hunger • Falls asleep in school • Excessive absence and/ or tardiness. • Dull, apathetic appearance • Rums away from home • Repeated acts of vandalism • Reports no caretaker in the home • Poor social skills • Language delays or disorders • Depression https://www.istockphoto.com/vector/neglected-child A set of human pictogram representing neglected child. This includes negligence of food, ignoring, bias, shuttling, emotional support, improper clothing, and leaving a baby in the car.
  12. 12. • PHYSICALABUSE PART 1 • Physical abuse legally is defined as that causes or threatens to cause non-accidental physical injury such bruises, lacerations, fractures, or internal injury. Physical abuse can be divided into two pars • An action on the part of a caregiver. • An effect upon a child such as a physical injury or behavior. • PHYSICALABUSE PART 2 • Physical injury usually occurs when the parent is frustrated or angry and strikes , shakes or throws the child. • Physical abuse may also be intentional, deliberate assaults such as burring , biting, or cutting. www.dreamstime.com. /child physical abuse/spank
  13. 13. • PHYSICAL SIGNS OF PHYSICALABUSE • What are the physical signs associated with physical abuse? • Consider the possibility of physical abuse when the child has: 1. Unexplained bits, bruises, broken bones, or black eyes. 2. Questionable burns such as cigar or cigarette burns, immersion burns or rope burns 3. Fading bruises or other marks noticeable after an absence from school. 4. Questionable cuts and scrapes in the mouth, lips or eyes. https://th.bing.com/th/id/R.45b1ded3dc91ddf8172e8c852b955a63?rik=Ohu1zrBqzQS%2bjA&riu=http%3a%2f%2f cacmercer.org%2fwp-content%2fuploads%2f2015%2f09%2fChild- Abuse.jpg&ehk=4cBuhM%2fXqtd%2bDV%2b92VKSbftezec5II9y4iEiYe3sFZQ%3d&risl=&pid=ImgRaw&r=0
  14. 14. • BEHAVIORAL SIGNED OF PHYSICAL ABUSE Along with physical signs the child may exhibit behavioral indicators of physical abuse, these may include 1. Being frightened of the parents 2. Being afraid og adults. 3. Arriving at school early and /or staying late. 4. Reports an injury by a parent or another adult caregiver. 5. Being afraid to go home. 6. Being uncomfortable physical contact. 7. Complaining of soreness or moving comfortably
  15. 15. 1. Misuses alcohol or other drugs. 2. Takes an unseal amount of time to obtain medical care for the child. 3. Offers conflicting unconvincing or no explanation for the child’s injury. 4. Seems unconcerned about the child 5. Describe the child in some negatively way. 6. Uses harsh physical discipline with the child. 7. Has a history of abuse as a child. 8. Sees the child as bad , evil, etc. 9. Takes the child to a different doctor or hospital for each injury 10.Shows poor impulse control. 11.Attempts to conceal the child injury. • PARENTAL SIGNS OF PHYSICAL ABUSE? • Parent or caregiver may also exhibit signs: Consider the possibility of physical abuse when the parent or caregiver:
  16. 16. • DEFINITION OF SEXUAL ABUSE (PART 1) • It may be defined as an illegal sexual act upon a child including incest, rape , indecent exposure or fondling. • Child sexual abuse, also called child molestation, is a form of child abuse in which an adult or older adolescent uses a child for sexual stimulation. Forms of child sexual abuse include engaging in sexual activities with a child (whether by asking or pressuring, or by other means), indecent exposure (of the genitals, female nipples, etc.), child grooming, and child sexual exploitation, including using a child to produce child pornography. https://images.squarespacecdn.com/content/v1/5384f3d6e4b096d0898cdda5/1524191934516- 5969PRJ16OX442NBNC94/Child-sexual-abuse-stats.png?format=1000w
  17. 17. • Sexual Abuse • Definition • Commercial sexual exploitation of children ( also is known as domestic minor sex trafficking) is a sexual abusee /prostitution of a child by an adult involving payment in cash, food shelter, or other forms of value to the child or third person. • sexual exploitation involves treatment of the child as a sexual and commercial object for activities such as prostitution, adult entertainment phonography and other form of transactional sex where a child engages in sexual activities. https://www.tastessightssounds.com/2015/06/libby...
  18. 18. • DEFINITION OF SEXUALABUSE (PART 2) • Bestiality (sexual act with animals) • Masturbation • Lewd exhibition of the breasts, genitals or pubic area. • Condition of being fettered, bound, or otherwise physically restrained on the part of person who is nude. • Physical contact in an act of apparent sexual stimulation or gratification with any person’s clothed or unclothed genitals, pubic area, or buttocks or with a female’s clothed or unclothed breast. https://image.sciencenordic.com/1408500.jpg?imageId=1408500&width=1 058&height=604 https://i2.wp.com/psffirm.com/wpcontent/uploads/2018/11/lewd.jpg?w=500&ssl=1
  19. 19. • DEFINITION OF SEXUALABUSE (PART 3) • Defecation or urination for the purpose stimulation. • Penetration of the vagina or rectum by any object except when done as a part of recognized medical procedure. • The act may be for the sexual gratification of the perpetrator or a third party. • This would, therefore, include not only anyone who actively involved in the sexual activity, but also anyone who allowed or encouraged it.
  20. 20. • PHYSICAL SIGNS OF SEXUALABUSE • Often there are no obvious physical signs of sexual abuse. • Some signs sexual abuse can only be detected on physical exam by physician. • There are some signs to be aware such as: 1. Has new words for private body parts 2. Difficulty walking or sitting. 3. Unusual vaginal odor or discharge. 4. Bruising, bleeding, swelling, tears or cuts of genitals , anus, or mouth. 5. Persistent or recurring pain during urination and bowel movements 6. Torn, stained, or bloody clothing, especially underwear. 7. Sexually-transmitted infections
  21. 21. • BEHAVIORAL SIGNS OF SEXUALABUSE(PART 1) • Sexual abused children may have the following behavioral signs: 1. Unusual interest in or avoidance of things of a sexual nature. 2. Depression or withdrawal from friends or family. 3. Fear that there is something wrong with them in the genital area. 4. Unusual aggressiveness 5. Suicidal behavior. 6. Sleep problems or nightmares. 7. Delinquency contact problem. https://cdnprod.medicalnewstoday.com/content/images/articles/241/241532/children-s- drawings-of-abuse.jpg 8. Displays aspects of sexual molestation in drawings, games, or fantasies. 9. Asks other children to behave sexually or play sexual games 10. Mimics adult-like sexual behaviors with toys or stuffed animal
  22. 22. • BEHAVIORAL SIGNS OF SEXUALABUSE(PART2) • One of the strongest indicators of sexual abuse is a child’s report. • When a child says that he or she has been sexually abused., take the statement seriously. • Err on the side of the child’s protection.
  23. 23. • PARENTAL SIGNS OF SEXUALABUSE • Be aware if the parent or caregiver exhibits the following signs: 1. Is unduly protective of the child or severely limits the child’s contact, especially of the opposite sex. 2. Is secretive and isolated. 3. Is jealous of controlling with family members.
  24. 24. BEHAVIOR SIGNS OF MENTAL INJURY White mental injury there is a continuing pattern of rejecting, terrorizing, ignoring, isolating or corrupting a child, resulting in serious damage of the child. Children suffering from mental injury may show the following signs and/or symptoms: • They may have speech or sleep disorders. • They fail to grow normally. • They may be very regressive or withdrawn. • They show abnormal need for emotional support.
  25. 25. • THREAT OF HARM • Abuse can also include threatened harm to a child which means subjecting a child to a substantial risk of harm of the child’s health or welfare. • Threat harm includes witnessing or intervening in domestic violence • Threat of harm is the most common of maltreatment • 39.1 % of maltreatment includes experienced in Oregon were threats of harm during 2017. • This can include a child living with an adult who has a past conviction of a child abuse and who behavior and circumstances present a threat. https://monocounty.ca.gov/sites/default/files/styles/full_node_primary/publi c/imageattachments/social-services/page/7977/child_abuse2.png?itok=S0- Q8dJU https://www.ulc.org/assets/ulc/blog/scaled/child-hiding-from-domestic- violence.jpg
  26. 26. • THREAT OF HARM: NEGLECT • Threat of harm by neglect can be any/all the following: 1. Parent / caregiver’s current mental condition places the child at a threat of sever harm. 2. Parent / caregiver has neglected a child causing the death of a child and Parent / caregiver behavior, conditions or circumstances causing the death have not been amended. https://i2.wp.com/eschool.iaspaper.net/wp- content/uploads/2018/05/ChildNeglect.jpg?zoom=1.5&resize=463%2C300&ssl=1
  27. 27. • THREAT OF HARM: PHYSICAL ABUSE • Threat of harm by physical abuse can be any/all the following: 1. Parent/caregiver’s reckless treatment towards a child have resulted in sever physical harm. 2. Parent/caregiver has caused sever physical abuse to any child and the parent/caregiver’s behavior, conditions or circumstances causing the death have not been amended. https://encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com/images?q=tbn:ANd9GcR61LB6R1nT- JZNd1QfWhYfao8Cngx6JbraajDvD5lu_5KeljQHbb2XiC4EEPEbDUyrSRA&u sqp=CAU https://thefrasiercrane.files.wordpress.com/2013/11/childabuse5.jpg
  28. 28. • THREAT OF HARM: SEXUAL ABUSE / EXPLOITATION • Threat of harm of sexual abuse / exploitation can be any / all the following: 1. Rape of a child, which include but not limited to rape, sodomy, unlawful sexual penetration or incest. 2. Sexual abuse https://images.hindustantimes.com/rf/image_size_630x354/HT/p2/2017/12/28/Pi ctures/child-abuse-minor-rape_71c4b8f6-eb36-11e7-ba01-0264b08f54bd.jpg 3. Sexual exploitation, include but not limited to: Contributing to the sexual delinquencies of minor and any other contact which allows, employs, authorized, permits, induce, or encourages a child to engage in the performing for people to observe of the photographing, filming, tape recording or other exhibition which, in whole or in part, depicts conduct of contact.
  29. 29. • THREAT OF HARM: MENTAL INJURY • Threat of harm by mental injury can 1. A child has been exposed to cruel and unconscionable parent/caregivers' behaviors such as repeated incidence of supering, terrorizing, torture, or a single act of extreme violence such as murder of another child which may impact the child’s psychological, cognitive or behavior development. It is reasonable to believe this exposure would result in sever harm. 2. parent/caregiver has cause mental injury to any child and the parent/caregiver’s behaviors, conditions, circumstances causing the sever harm have not been amended.
  30. 30. • THREAT OF HARM: DOMESTIC VIOLENCE (PART1) • Threat of harm by domestic violence can be any/all the following: 1. The child was present and in direct proximity to the violence( including but not limited to being held while the partner is being assaulted, or physically restrained from leaving). 2. A child was actively intervening or threatening to actively intervene in a violent act.
  31. 31. • THREAT OF HARM: DOMESTIC VIOLENCE (PART2) • Threat of harm by domestic violence can also be any/ all the following: 1.A child has been exposed (exposure means seen or directly perceived in any other manner) to the battering behaviors of parent /caregiver such as: • Violence increasing in severity or frequency • repeated severe incidents of domestic violence. • use weapons • believable threats of suicide or homicide • A single act of extreme violence • It is reasonable to believe the battering behavior could result in severe harm to the child. 2. Parent/ caregiver has caused the death of the child’s parent /caregiver, and the behavior, conditions, or circumstances that caused that death have not ameliorated Battering behavior https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/thumb/msid-14848458,width- 1200,height-900,resizemode-4/.jpg
  32. 32. • DEFINITION OF THE OTHER ABUSE • The following abuse may be categorized under the neglect or threat of harm abuse types: 1. Unlawful exposure to a controlled substance subjects a child to a substantial risk of harm to the child’s health or safety. 2. Not allowed buying or selling any person under 18 years of age. 3. Not permitted a person under 18 to enter or remain in or upon premises where methamphetamine is being manufactured. 4. Methamphetamine is a powerful, highly addictive stimulant that affects the central nervous system. It takes the form https://static01.nyt.com/images/2018/02/14/us/14meth1/merlin_1333359 48_e2acc55c-bfc4-4016-9084- 31ac129a4380superJumbo.jpg?quality=90&auto=webp Methamphetamine
  33. 33. • FAILURE TO SUPERVISE 1. Children under ten should never be left alone. 2. Children between 10 and 12 can be left for a brief period, such as children who arrive home from school before their parents get home and have a specific plan in place (Latchkey child). 3. There is no law regarding a specific babysitter age. What is being taught by the local classes in Oregon is that prospective sitters are between 11 and 12 years old. Latchkey child https://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/commons/thumb/f/fe/S chluesselkind.JPG/330px-Schluesselkind.JPG A child with keys to her home hanging from her neck
  34. 34. • References • "Child Sexual Abuse". Medline Plus. U.S. National Library of Medicine. 2008-04-02. • "Guidelines for psychological evaluations in child protection matters. Committee on Professional Practice and Standards, APA Board of Professional Affairs". The American Psychologist. 54 (8): 586–593. August 1999. doi:10.1037/0003-066X.54.8.586. PMID 10453704. Abuse, sexual (child): generally defined as contacts between a child and an adult or other person significantly older or in a position of power or control over the child, where the child is being used for sexual stimulation of the adult or other person. • Williams, Mike (2019). "The NSPCC's Protect & Respect child sexual exploitation programme: a discussion of the key findings from programme implementation and service use" (PDF). London: NSPCC. Archived from the original (PDF) on 29 March 2019. Retrieved 29 March 2019. • Williams, Mike (March 2019). "Evaluation of the NSPCC's Protect & Respect child sexual exploitation one-to- one work" (PDF). London: NSPCC. Retrieved 29 March 2019. • Williams, Mike (March 2019). "Evaluation of the NSPCC's Protect & Respect Child Sexual Exploitation Group Work Servic" (PDF). London: NSPCC. Retrieved 29 March 2019. • Martin J, Anderson J, Romans S, Mullen P, O'Shea M (1993). "Asking about child sexual abuse: methodological implications of a two stage survey". Child Abuse & Neglect. 17 (3): 383–92. doi:10.1016/0145-2134(93)90061-9. PMID 8330225. • "What is sexual abuse?". NSPCC. Archived from the original on 24 January 2016. Retrieved 12 January 2016.
  35. 35. • https://th.bing.com/th/id/R.45b1ded3dc91ddf8172e8c852b955a63?rik=Ohu1zrBqzQS%2bjA&riu=http%3a%2f%2fcacmercer.org%2 fwp-content%2fuploads%2f2015%2f09%2fChild- Abuse.jpg&ehk=4cBuhM%2fXqtd%2bDV%2b92VKSbftezec5II9y4iEiYe3sFZQ%3d&risl=&pid=ImgRaw&r=0 • https://www.healthyplace.com/abuse/child-abuse-information/types-child-abuse • https://www.tastessightssounds.com/2015/06/libby... • https://image.slidesharecdn.com/childabusefactsforparents-150413233947-conversion-gate01/95/child-abuse-facts-for-parents-1- 638.jpg?cb=1428986433 • https://i2.wp.com/eschool.iaspaper.net/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/Child-Neglect.jpg?zoom=1.5&resize=463%2C300&ssl=1 • https://monocounty.ca.gov/sites/default/files/styles/full_node_primary/public/imageattachments/social- services/page/7977/child_abuse2.png?itok=S0-Q8dJU • https://www.ulc.org/assets/ulc/blog/scaled/child-hiding-from-domestic-violence.jpg • https://images.hindustantimes.com/rf/image_size_630x354/HT/p2/2017/12/28/Pictures/child-abuse-minor-rape_71c4b8f6-eb36- 11e7-ba01-0264b08f54bd.jpg • https://thefrasiercrane.files.wordpress.com/2013/11/childabuse5.jpg • https://encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com/images?q=tbn:ANd9GcR61LB6R1nT- JZNd1QfWhYfao8Cngx6JbraajDvD5lu_5KeljQHbb2XiC4EEPEbDUyrSRA&usqp=CAU • https://i2.wp.com/eschool.iaspaper.net/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/ChildNeglect.jpg?zoom=1.5&resize=463%2C300&ssl=1 • https://www.ulc.org/assets/ulc/blog/scaled/child-hiding-from-domestic-violence.jpg • https://monocounty.ca.gov/sites/default/files/styles/full_node_primary/public/imageattachments/social- services/page/7977/child_abuse2.png?itok=S0-Q8dJU

