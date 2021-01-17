Facial mask

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
MASK YOUR PROTECTING GEAR Dr. Toral Desai Assistant Professor Shree Ramkrishna Institute of Computer Education and Applied...
What is Mask? • A cover or partial cover for the face used for disguise • A physical barrier between the mouth and nose of...
Face protector Mask Basic cloth face mask Surgical face mask Respirator Filtering facepiece N95 K95 P100
Other than these: • Self-contained breathing apparatus • Full face respirator • Full length face shield • Powered air-puri...
Basic cloth face mask (Community mask) • Standard, everyday version of a face mask • Made from various types of material-c...
• Cloth and sponge masks filter out about 50% of bacteria and dust pollutants • How effectively they work in fighting viru...
Surgical Face Mask (medical face mask or procedure mask) • Disposable device-not intended to be used more than once • Cove...
Respirator • A personal protective device that is worn on the face or head and covers at least the nose and mouth • Used t...
• Rated as N, R, or P for protection against oils • Rated “N,” if they are Not resistant to oil • “R” if somewhat Resistan...
N95 Respirator • Blocks at least 95 % of very small (0.3 micron) test particles (roughly the size of a single virus) • Dis...
• Edges of the respirator are designed to form a seal around the nose and mouth (Can generate negative pressure) • Some mo...
KN95 respirator (Chinese standard) • Very similar to N95 masks • Both capture about 95% of particles in the air Full lengt...
Self-contained breathing apparatus Full face respirator
Gas mask: A gas mask is a mask used to protect the wearer from inhaling airborne pollutants and toxic gases
Appropriate use of face masks is important • Should completely cover the face from the bridge of the nose down to the chin...
Likely disadvantages of using masks • Risk of self contamination • Headache and/or breathing difficulties • Increased chan...
Sources: 1. https://www.osha.gov 2. https://www.fda.gov 3. https://www.cdc.gov
Stay Safe Stay Healthy Stay Beautiful
Facial mask
Facial mask
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Facial mask

29 views

Published on

Useful in pandemic era
For protection against infection

Published in: Healthcare
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Facial mask

  1. 1. MASK YOUR PROTECTING GEAR Dr. Toral Desai Assistant Professor Shree Ramkrishna Institute of Computer Education and Applied Sciences, Surat
  2. 2. What is Mask? • A cover or partial cover for the face used for disguise • A physical barrier between the mouth and nose of the wearer and potential contaminants in the immediate environment • Personal protective equipment that are used to protect the wearer from airborne particles and from liquid contaminating the face (FDA)
  3. 3. Face protector Mask Basic cloth face mask Surgical face mask Respirator Filtering facepiece N95 K95 P100
  4. 4. Other than these: • Self-contained breathing apparatus • Full face respirator • Full length face shield • Powered air-purifying respirators (PAPRs) with HEPA filters (high-efficiency particulate air filters) • An ultra-low penetrating air filter (ULPA)
  5. 5. Basic cloth face mask (Community mask) • Standard, everyday version of a face mask • Made from various types of material-cotton, sponge, nonwoven material, khadi etc. • May be two or three ply • One can wear this type of face mask while going to any open public place • Better than having nothing on hand to fight the spread of germs, especially during a pandemic situation
  6. 6. • Cloth and sponge masks filter out about 50% of bacteria and dust pollutants • How effectively they work in fighting viruses is still under study • Version recommended for public use in the midst of COVID-19
  7. 7. Surgical Face Mask (medical face mask or procedure mask) • Disposable device-not intended to be used more than once • Covers not just their nose and mouth, but also their cheeks • Block large-particle droplets, splashes, sprays, or splatter that may contain germs (viruses and bacteria) • Surgical masks may also help reduce exposure of your saliva and respiratory secretions to others • Do not provide complete protection from germs and other contaminants because of the loose fit between the surface of the mask and your face
  8. 8. Respirator • A personal protective device that is worn on the face or head and covers at least the nose and mouth • Used to reduce the wearer’s risk of inhaling hazardous airborne particles, gases or vapours • Respirators, including those intended for use in healthcare settings, are certified by the health care agencies • Respirators that filter out at least 95% of airborne particles during “worse case” testing using a “most-penetrating” sized particle are given a 95 rating • That filter out at least 99% receive a “99” rating • That filter at least 99.97% (essentially 100%) receive a “100” rating
  9. 9. • Rated as N, R, or P for protection against oils • Rated “N,” if they are Not resistant to oil • “R” if somewhat Resistant to oil • “P” if strongly resistant (oil Proof) • Nine types of disposable particulate respirators: • N-95, N-99, and N-100 • R-95, R-99, and R-100 • P-95, P-99, and P-100
  10. 10. N95 Respirator • Blocks at least 95 % of very small (0.3 micron) test particles (roughly the size of a single virus) • Disposable particulate respirators • Protect only against particles—not gases or vapours • Biological agents such as bacteria or viruses are particles, they can be filtered • Designed to achieve a very close facial fit and very efficient filtration of airborne particles
  11. 11. • Edges of the respirator are designed to form a seal around the nose and mouth (Can generate negative pressure) • Some models have exhalation valves that can make breathing out easier and help reduce heat build-up • N95 respirators are not designed for children or people with facial hair • Consists of multiple layers of nonwoven fabric, often made from polypropylene (Five layers)
  12. 12. KN95 respirator (Chinese standard) • Very similar to N95 masks • Both capture about 95% of particles in the air Full length face shield A flimsier, plastic version of the glass Covers the entire face from forehead to chin and secures with a cushioned headband
  13. 13. Self-contained breathing apparatus Full face respirator
  14. 14. Gas mask: A gas mask is a mask used to protect the wearer from inhaling airborne pollutants and toxic gases
  15. 15. Appropriate use of face masks is important • Should completely cover the face from the bridge of the nose down to the chin • Clean hands with soap and water or alcohol-based hand sanitizer before putting on and taking off the face mask • Remove it from behind, avoiding to touch the front side • Dispose the face mask safely if it is disposable in closed container • Wash your hands or apply alcohol-based hand sanitizer immediately after removing the face mask • Washable, reusable face should be washed as soon as possible after each use, using common detergent at 60 °C
  16. 16. Likely disadvantages of using masks • Risk of self contamination • Headache and/or breathing difficulties • Increased chances of facial skin lesions • Difficulty communicating for deaf persons • A false sense of security • Poor compliance with mask wearing • Waste management issues
  17. 17. Sources: 1. https://www.osha.gov 2. https://www.fda.gov 3. https://www.cdc.gov
  18. 18. Stay Safe Stay Healthy Stay Beautiful

×