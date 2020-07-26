Intellectual property rights

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
D E P A R T M E N T O F P H A R M A C E U T I C A L S C I E N C E S M A H A R S H I D A Y A N A N D U N I V E R S I T Y R ...
Contents Intellectual property WIPO INDIAN PATENT ACT  Patents
Intellectual property ●Creation of human mind and intellect ● Idea or a concept or a thought at the beginning ● Research a...
Why IPR is important? IPR is the body of law developed to protect the creative people who have disclosed their invention f...
WIPO The World Intellectual Property day observed on April 26 th every year and was established by “ World Intellectual Pr...
THE INDIAN PATENT ACT ● In India the grant of patents is governed by the patent Act 1970 and Rules 1972. ● The patents gra...
CONTROLLER GENERAL OF PATENTS, DESIGNS AND TRADEMARKS (CGPDTM) CONTROLLER GENERAL OF PATENTS, DESIGNS AND TRADEMARKS (CGPD...
In order to be patentable , an invention must pass four tests; 1. The invention must fall into one of the five “statutory ...
Patent Law - Salient Features ●Both product and process patent provided ● Term of patent – 20 years ● Examination on reque...
● A patent can be made by any person whether a citizen of India or not, claiming to be the true or first inventor of the i...
● The Government fee for filing a patent application in India is Rs.750/- for individuals and Rs.3,000/- for legal entitie...
A patent can expire in the following ways: ● The patent has lived its full term. ● The patentee has failed to pay the rene...
● It encourages RESEARCH. ● Induces an inventor to disclose his inventions instead of keeping them as secret. ● Provides i...
● Compulsory licenses to ensure availability of drugs at reasonable prices ● Bolar Provision for early manufacture of gene...
PATENT APPLICATION PROCESS FLOW CHART
Patent infringement is the unauthorized making, using, offering for sale, selling of any patented invention within a juris...
Intellectual property rights
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Intellectual property rights

31 views

Published on

INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY RIGHTS AND INDIAN PATENT ACT

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Intellectual property rights

  1. 1. D E P A R T M E N T O F P H A R M A C E U T I C A L S C I E N C E S M A H A R S H I D A Y A N A N D U N I V E R S I T Y R O H T A K Presented By….. Mr. Tarif Hussian M.Pharm. (DRA) Guided By….. Dr. Vikaas Budhwaar Assistant Professor of Pharmaceutics
  2. 2. Contents Intellectual property WIPO INDIAN PATENT ACT  Patents
  3. 3. Intellectual property ●Creation of human mind and intellect ● Idea or a concept or a thought at the beginning ● Research and Development to lead the idea or thought to practice ● The outcome of these ideas may be development of products, processes, works marks and design, etc.
  4. 4. Why IPR is important? IPR is the body of law developed to protect the creative people who have disclosed their invention for the benefit of mankind. This protects their invention from being copied or imitated without their consent. ● Reward original efforts ● Stimulate innovation and creativity ● Prevent duplication of work? ● Commercial value in research? ● Prevent exploitation of workers? ● Technical information for research & to prevent litigation?
  5. 5. WIPO The World Intellectual Property day observed on April 26 th every year and was established by “ World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO )” which came into force from 1967. The WIPO is a specialized agency of the United Nations. It promote the protection of IP throughout the world. Its headquarters are in Geneva, Switzerland
  6. 6. THE INDIAN PATENT ACT ● In India the grant of patents is governed by the patent Act 1970 and Rules 1972. ● The patents granted under the act are operative in the whole of India. HISTORY The Patent Law of 1856 The Patent and Designs Act, 1911 (The Rules, 2001 (as amended in 2008) The Patents Act, 1970 and (Rules 1972) The Trade Marks Act 1999 ( Rules 2002 ) The Geographical Indications of Goods (Registration & Protection) Act, 1999 (Rules, 2002) The Copyrights Act 1957 (amended in 1999) The Patent amendment Act 2005
  7. 7. CONTROLLER GENERAL OF PATENTS, DESIGNS AND TRADEMARKS (CGPDTM) CONTROLLER GENERAL OF PATENTS, DESIGNS AND TRADEMARKS (CGPDTM) T M REGISTRY DESIGN OFFICE G.I. REGISTRY Head Office KOLKATA Branch DELHI Branch CHENNAI Branch MUMBAI Head Office MUMBAI DELHI KOLKATA CHENNAI A’BAD IPTI ,NIIPM, P.I.S. Nagpur KOLKATA PATENT OFFICE CHENNAI
  8. 8. In order to be patentable , an invention must pass four tests; 1. The invention must fall into one of the five “statutory classes’: Processes, Machines Manufactures Compositions of matter, and New uses of any of the above 2. The invention must be “useful” 3. The invention must be “novel” 4 The invention must be “nonobvious” What can not be patented? ● An invention which claims anything obvious contrary to well established natural laws. ● An invention the intended use of which can be injurious to public health. ● The mere discovery of a scientific principle or the formulation of an abstract theory. What can be patented?
  9. 9. Patent Law - Salient Features ●Both product and process patent provided ● Term of patent – 20 years ● Examination on request ● Both pre-grant and post-grant opposition ● Fast track mechanism for disposal of appeals ● Provision for protection of bio-diversity and traditional knowledge ● Publication of applications after 18 months with facility for early publication ● Substantially reduced time-lines
  10. 10. ● A patent can be made by any person whether a citizen of India or not, claiming to be the true or first inventor of the invention or by his “assignee” or legal representative. ● Application may be made alone or jointly with any other person. ● A company or firm cannot be named as the true inventor. The term person includes the Government. What is the term of patent? In respect of a invention claiming process of manufacture of a substance intended to be used as food or medicine ---- 5 yrs from the date of sealing or 7 yrs from the date of patent whichever is shorter. In case of any other invention ---- 14 yrs from the date of patent. Who can apply for a patent
  11. 11. ● The Government fee for filing a patent application in India is Rs.750/- for individuals and Rs.3,000/- for legal entities. ● No fee for 1st and 2nd year ● Renewal fee, on yearly basis, is required to be paid for 3rd to 20th for keeping the patent in force. ● Patent lapses if renewal fee is not paid within the prescribed period. FEES OF FILING PATENT
  12. 12. A patent can expire in the following ways: ● The patent has lived its full term. ● The patentee has failed to pay the renewal fee. ● The validity of the patent has been successfully challenged by an opponent by filing an opposition either with the patent office or with the courts. ● As soon as the patent expires, it pass to the general public domain and now anybody can use it without the permission of the original inventor. How does a patent get expire?
  13. 13. ● It encourages RESEARCH. ● Induces an inventor to disclose his inventions instead of keeping them as secret. ● Provides inducement for capital investment Encouraging technological development. ● It encourages establishment of new industries. Patent application A patent application is a request pending at a patent office for the grant of a patent for the invention described and claimed by that application. Type of Patent application ● Standard application ● Provisional applications ● Continuation applications ● Divisional applications What Does Patent System Do ?
  14. 14. ● Compulsory licenses to ensure availability of drugs at reasonable prices ● Bolar Provision for early manufacture of generics ● Parallel, import to check prices. ● Provision to deal with public health emergency. ● Revocation of patent in public interest and also on security considerations. ● Provisions to prevent grant of patents based on frivolous or trivial inventions. ● Provisions to prevent misappropriation of Genetic Resources and Traditional Knowledge. Safeguards in the Patent Law
  15. 15. PATENT APPLICATION PROCESS FLOW CHART
  16. 16. Patent infringement is the unauthorized making, using, offering for sale, selling of any patented invention within a jurisdiction, or importing into the jurisdiction of any patented invention during the term of a patent. Three basic types of patent infringements: ● Direct patent infringement :-Anyone who makes, uses, or sells the patented invention ● Indirect patent infringement :-A person actively encourages another to make, use, or sell the invention ● Contributory patent infringement :- Knowingly, selling or supplying an item for which the only use is in connection with a patented invention PATENT INFRINGEMENT AND TYPES

×