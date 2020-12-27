Естетичне виховання Солянік С. П.

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Підготувала: Солянік Світлана Павлівна ЕСТЕТИЧНЕ ВИХОВАННЯ МОЛОДШИХ ШКОЛЯРІВ НА ОСНОВІ МОРАЛЬНИХ ТА КУЛЬТУРНИХ ЦІННОСТЕЙ В...
Естетичне виховання – це одна з важливих і складових сторін системи всебічного гармонійного розвитку особистості
ЗАВДАННЯ ЕСТЕТИЧНОГО ВИХОВАННЯ  Розвиток естетичного сприйняття, здатності сприймати прекрасне в природі, мистецтві, оточ...
ХУДОЖНЬО – ЕСТЕТИЧНЕ ВИХОВАННЯ 1. Виховувати в учнів вміння відчувати та розуміти художні образи; 2. Формувати навички вик...
ПРОГУЛЯНКИ
КАРНАВАЛ ОСІННІХ БАРВ
ОЗНАЙОМЛЕННЯ З ПЕЙЗАЖНИМИ КАРТИНАМИ
ЗОЛОТА ОСІНЬ
КОНКУРС МАЛЮНКІВ
ЧИТАННЯ ХУДОЖНІХ ТВОРІВ
КОНКУРС ЧИТЦІВ УКРАЇНСЬКОЇ ПОЕЗІЇ
ВІРТУАЛЬНА ПОДОРОЖ ДО МУЗЕЇВ ЗАПОРІЖЖЯ
НАЦІОНАЛЬНИЙ ЗАПОВІДНИК “ХОРТИЦЯ”
МУЗЕЙ РЕТРО – АВТОМОБІЛІВ “ФАЕТО”
ЗАПОРІЗЬКІЙ ОБЛАСНИЙ ХУДОЖНІЙ МУЗЕЙ
КАЗКА « ПРИГОДИ БУРАТІНО »
КАЗКА “ГРИБОК – ТЕРЕМОК”
ВИСНОВОК  Таким чином можна зробити висновок про те, що важливе значення для підвищення рівня естетичного виховання молод...
